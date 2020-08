Used 2014 Nissan Maxima for Sale Near Me

Houston Direct Auto - Houston / Texas

2014 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SClean CARFAX.19/26 City/Highway MPG2014 Nissan 4D Sedan Maxima 3.5 S CVT 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V 19/26 City/Highway MPG FWD

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Rental Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2014 Nissan Maxima 3.5 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

22 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 26 Highway)

VIN: 1N4AA5AP2EC487658

Stock: 487658

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-11-2020