Used 2017 Nissan Maxima for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 44,659 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$16,799$4,601 Below Market
World Auto - Long Island City / New York
Welcome to World Auto, located in Long Island City, NY, where Complete Customer Satisfaction and Remarkable Quality of Service comes first. We understand that your trust starts with a car and ends with it as well. We perform a 125 Point Inspection by our licensed technicians to ensure that it meets the safety and quality standards completely & give our customers a Pieceof Mind with their purchase. This reconditioning and inspection process keeps going on well after you have made the purchase as a part of our 100-Day, No Nonsense guaranty, by us. Youare not going to be sold a car that has a reported accident, structural damage or possess signs of collisions. Free Car fax Car History Report is available on every single vehicle we sell. We want to ensure that the customers receive full transparency on any vehicle which they intend to buy.Regardless of negative credit history we pride ourselves in our success of working hard to get you the best deal possible. APR is subject to customer credit worthiness. All advertised are only after $1995 down payment and finance through dealer except for any Car guru's advertised listing prices (Car guru's customers must print and present AD to the dealership to honor Carguru's special price) Zero down is also available for those who qualify. Take advantage of the of-the low prices today and drive home the same day. All vehicles are special promotions, prices subject to change daily, based on vehicle market value. Please call to verify availability of vehicle prior to visit. All Vehicles are sold cosmetically as is. Any additional work, modifications or prep requested by the customer would be an additional cost. The price for listed vehicles, as-equipped, does not include charges such as: License, Title, Registration Fees, State or LocalTaxes, Prep, servicing & destination Fees. Dealer is not responsible for any errors to this listing,accuracy, description or condition of the listed vehicle's equipment, accessories, price, specials any warranties. Dealer retains the right to refuse any deal we deem nonprofitable. All Internet special pricing is valid only for up to 24 Hours after ad is printed out. Must bring ad to take full advantage of internet special price. Call us today to schedule your test drive. Se habla Espanola
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SL with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AA6AP1HC425145
Stock: 5145
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- 41,388 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$15,095$3,711 Below Market
NY Luxury Motors - Elmont / New York
The internet advertised price excludes all other offers and discounts and does not include: (1)applicable taxes/fees, including sales, use and tire taxes/fees; (2) title/license plate/registration/DMV fees; (3) vehicle inspection fees (4) vehicle destination and transportation costs; (5) repair/reconditioning costs and fees incurred by the dealer, including but not limited to brakes, tires, and fluids; (6) dealer document/service fees; (7) finance charges; and (8) any additional fees required by law. Prices also exclude any additional charges included with the cost of closing/financing, including any governmental charges and taxes, any finance charges, documentation, preparation or VSC. The internet advertised price for this vehicle is a reflective after $1995 down payment @ 5.9% with excellent credit (720+), must be financed through dealer and subject to primary lenders approval. With the exception of CarGurus and True car Customers. Cash Buyers are also welcomed. All internet advertised Vehicles are special promotion prices and offered on a first come first serve basis. Vehicle availability, inventory, pricing, and description are subject to change without prior notice. The internet advertised price represents the Vehicle in its current AS IS condition and subject to change depending on any additional costs incurred and/or market fluctuations. All of our vehicles go through a rigorous certified and backed inspection. Some of our vehicles may be subject to a government and/or manufacturer safety recalls. To check for a vehicles recalls, visit http://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/ All Pre-Owned Vehicles have been Certified for an additional cost of CPO.,($1995-$4995) depending on year, make, model and mileage. Dealer prep/Reconditioning ($995). Up to 10 Year 100,000-mile coverage available with CPO. Some High Line cars do not qualify. Cash purchases will be charged up to 20% additional to the selling price as a dealer convenience adjustment. Dealer not responsible for availability of any vehicle due to the high demand of a particular vehicle also due to prior sales, removal and transport elsewhere, awaiting title and ownership confirmation. Please be advised we cannot extend special internet pricing without a printed copy of the on-line advertisement. Our in-store price may exceed our special on-line advertisement. While we make a reasonable effort to adequately represent the condition and features of all inventory including vehicle information, pictures, pricing, and status, there may be inaccuracies. Updates may be delayed. We assume no responsibility for errors, omissions, inaccuracies in online information. We cannot guarantee a vehicle will be available for delivery when requested. We cannot guarantee a recall-free vehicle. Please verify vehicle information, availability and pricing with a customer service rep. This is easily done by calling us at 516-673-4784 or by visiting us at the dealership. For our bi-lingual customers, Se Habla Espanol. All internet prices expire at 12:01 AM. Please verify any information with our sales manager.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan Maxima 3.5 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AA6AP7HC380812
Stock: 0812
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-10-2020
- 40,844 milesGreat Deal
$18,594$5,409 Below Market
Southern Cadillac - Alexandria / Louisiana
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SR with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AA6AP8HC366899
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 33,916 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$17,990$3,782 Below Market
NY Luxury Motors - Elmont / New York
The internet advertised price excludes all other offers and discounts and does not include: (1)applicable taxes/fees, including sales, use and tire taxes/fees; (2) title/license plate/registration/DMV fees; (3) vehicle inspection fees (4) vehicle destination and transportation costs; (5) repair/reconditioning costs and fees incurred by the dealer, including but not limited to brakes, tires, and fluids; (6) dealer document/service fees; (7) finance charges; and (8) any additional fees required by law. Prices also exclude any additional charges included with the cost of closing/financing, including any governmental charges and taxes, any finance charges, documentation, preparation or VSC. The internet advertised price for this vehicle is a reflective after $1995 down payment @ 5.9% with excellent credit (720+), must be financed through dealer and subject to primary lenders approval. With the exception of CarGurus and True car Customers. Cash Buyers are also welcomed. All internet advertised Vehicles are special promotion prices and offered on a first come first serve basis. Vehicle availability, inventory, pricing, and description are subject to change without prior notice. The internet advertised price represents the Vehicle in its current AS IS condition and subject to change depending on any additional costs incurred and/or market fluctuations. All of our vehicles go through a rigorous certified and backed inspection. Some of our vehicles may be subject to a government and/or manufacturer safety recalls. To check for a vehicles recalls, visit http://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/ All Pre-Owned Vehicles have been Certified for an additional cost of CPO.,($1995-$4995) depending on year, make, model and mileage. Dealer prep/Reconditioning ($995). Up to 10 Year 100,000-mile coverage available with CPO. Some High Line cars do not qualify. Cash purchases will be charged up to 20% additional to the selling price as a dealer convenience adjustment. Dealer not responsible for availability of any vehicle due to the high demand of a particular vehicle also due to prior sales, removal and transport elsewhere, awaiting title and ownership confirmation. Please be advised we cannot extend special internet pricing without a printed copy of the on-line advertisement. Our in-store price may exceed our special on-line advertisement. While we make a reasonable effort to adequately represent the condition and features of all inventory including vehicle information, pictures, pricing, and status, there may be inaccuracies. Updates may be delayed. We assume no responsibility for errors, omissions, inaccuracies in online information. We cannot guarantee a vehicle will be available for delivery when requested. We cannot guarantee a recall-free vehicle. Please verify vehicle information, availability and pricing with a customer service rep. This is easily done by calling us at 516-673-4784 or by visiting us at the dealership. For our bi-lingual customers, Se Habla Espanol. All internet prices expire at 12:01 AM. Please verify any information with our sales manager.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SL with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AA6AP7HC441723
Stock: 1723
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 43,641 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$14,291$5,069 Below Market
Car Factory Outlet - Miami / Florida
This 2017 Nissan Maxima 4dr SV 3.5L SEDAN 4 DR features a 3.5L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Gun Metallic with a Black interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Air Conditioned Seats, Bluetooth, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front AC Seats, Front Heated Seats, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Internet Sales at 786-406-6234 or sales@carfactoryoutlet.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AA6APXHC401927
Stock: 993181
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-18-2019
- 33,482 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$18,990$3,919 Below Market
Baron Motorsports - Great Neck / New York
Visit Baron Motorsports online at www.baronmotorsports.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 516-590-3580 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan Maxima Platinum with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AA6AP3HC378796
Stock: 20021
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2017 Nissan Maxima 3.5 S28,835 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$18,600$3,005 Below Market
Napleton St. Louis Nissan - Saint Louis / Missouri
SiriusXM Radio, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Remote Start, Navigation System, Clean Carfax, One Owner, Alloy Wheels, Aluminum Wheels, Push Button Start, Maxima 3.5 S, 4D Sedan, 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V, CVT, FWD, charcoal Cloth, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Dual front impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control.Napleton Nissan serve the Hazelwood, Florissant, St. Louis, South County, Ballwin, St Charles, O'Fallon, Wentzville, and surrounding areas of Missouri and Illinois. We offer transportation from St. Louis International Airport and MidAmerica Airport for families traveling a little further. Napleton has been serving its customers since 1931 so whether you are one of our valued neighbors or traveling for the best service, pricing, and experience we are here for you. All vehicles purchased include one year of maintenance. Thank you for your support. If you could not find the exact vehicle you were looking for, one our locations specialist will search our other locations for you. We can also locate vehicles with just about any option to include Alloy and Aluminum Wheels, 3rd Row Seats, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Hands-Free, Brake Assist, Cd Player, Cruise Control, Disability Equipped, DVD Player, Heated Seats, Cooled Seats, Keyless Entry, Remote Start, Leather Seats, Lift Kit, Multi-Zone Climate Control, Navigation System, Portable Audio Connection, Power Locks, Power Windows, Premium Audio Sound System, Premium Wheels, Keyless Start, Security System, Stability Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Sunroof/Moonroof, Third Row Seating, Trailer Hitch, Trailer Equipment, and much more! All vehicles include first year of maintenance.Disclaimer (Tax, title, license,Napleton Experience Package, nissan certification and service fees extra) Applicable Incentives, Rebates, and discounts maybe impacted by customers address, selected finance options, and manufactures qualifications.ALL Napleton's St.Louis Nissan's Pre-Owned vehicles have been Fully inspected and have a fresh OIL CHANGE, NEW FILTERS AND FULL DETAIL!!Disclaimer(Tax, title, license,Napleton Experience Package, nissan certification and service fees extra) Applicable Incentives, Rebates, and discounts maybe impacted by customers address, selected finance options, and manufactures qualifications. All Discounts subject to financing with NMAC. Please see dealer for complete details.Nissan Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Includes Car Rental and Trip Interruption Reimbursement * Roadside Assistance * Vehicle History * Warranty Deductible: $100 * 167 Point Inspection * Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Transferable Warranty2017 Nissan Maxima
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan Maxima 3.5 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AA6APXHC438699
Stock: PRS00999
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- certified
2017 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SV22,470 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$19,250$2,344 Below Market
Nissan of Staten Island - Staten Island / New York
Titan Motor Group is proud to present another quality pre-owned vehicle for your consideration! Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. The incredibly low mileage and painstaking upkeep on this Nissan Maxima makes it a once-in-a-lifetime deal that won't last long! Call us today to reserve your test drive! Surprising quality accompanied by a high level of performance...this Brilliant Silver on Charcoal Nissan Maxima SV could end up being the perfect match for you. More information about the 2017 Nissan Maxima: The Nissan Maxima starts at a little below $33,000, so while it would never be accused of being an economy car, it is also priced below most luxury vehicles in the marketplace. The Maxima offers more space than an equivalently priced Audi, BMW or Mercedes, but it also offers more pace than a high-end Camry or Accord. The Maxima tries to let buyers have their cake and eat it too, reproducing the fun driving experience offered by European sports sedans, without reproducing their higher prices and smaller cabins. Interesting features of this model are sporty driving experience, efficient CVT transmission, Striking styling, powerful engine, and upscale luxury features
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AA6AP7HC424405
Stock: SU3115L
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 01-07-2020
- certified
2017 Nissan Maxima 3.5 S29,710 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$18,800$2,838 Below Market
Napleton St. Louis Nissan - Saint Louis / Missouri
SiriusXM Radio, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Navigation System, Clean Carfax, One Owner, Alloy Wheels, Aluminum Wheels, Maxima 3.5 S, 4D Sedan, 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V, CVT, FWD, charcoal Cloth, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Dual front impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control.Napleton Nissan serve the Hazelwood, Florissant, St. Louis, South County, Ballwin, St Charles, O'Fallon, Wentzville, and surrounding areas of Missouri and Illinois. We offer transportation from St. Louis International Airport and MidAmerica Airport for families traveling a little further. Napleton has been serving its customers since 1931 so whether you are one of our valued neighbors or traveling for the best service, pricing, and experience we are here for you. All vehicles purchased include one year of maintenance. Thank you for your support. If you could not find the exact vehicle you were looking for, one our locations specialist will search our other locations for you. We can also locate vehicles with just about any option to include Alloy and Aluminum Wheels, 3rd Row Seats, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Hands-Free, Brake Assist, Cd Player, Cruise Control, Disability Equipped, DVD Player, Heated Seats, Cooled Seats, Keyless Entry, Remote Start, Leather Seats, Lift Kit, Multi-Zone Climate Control, Navigation System, Portable Audio Connection, Power Locks, Power Windows, Premium Audio Sound System, Premium Wheels, Keyless Start, Security System, Stability Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Sunroof/Moonroof, Third Row Seating, Trailer Hitch, Trailer Equipment, and much more! All vehicles include first year of maintenance.ALL Napleton's St.Louis Nissan's Pre-Owned vehicles have been Fully inspected and have a fresh OIL CHANGE, NEW FILTERS AND FULL DETAIL!!Disclaimer(Tax, title, license,Napleton Experience Package, napleton experience, nissan certification and service fees extra) Applicable Incentives, Rebates, and discounts maybe impacted by customers address, selected finance options, and manufactures qualifications. All Discounts subject to financing with NMAC. Please see dealer for complete details.Nissan Certified Pre-Owned Details: * 167 Point Inspection * Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Roadside Assistance * Warranty Deductible: $100 * Vehicle History * Transferable Warranty * Includes Car Rental and Trip Interruption Reimbursement2017 Nissan Maxima
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan Maxima 3.5 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AA6AP4HC426094
Stock: PRS01016
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 23,935 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$20,989
Griffith Ford San Marcos - San Marcos / Texas
Look no further this 2017 Nissan Maxima is just what you're looking for. Come see why car shoppers drive far and near to Griffith Ford - San Marcos. It's our way of doing business that makes our convenient location at 2661 IH 35 North San Marcos, TX 78666 worth the drive. . And has equipment like V6, 3.5 Liter,Auto, Xtronic CVT,FWD,Bose Premium Sound,Parking Sensors,Leather,ABS (4-Wheel),Air Conditioning,Bluetooth Wireless,Navigation System,NissanConnect,Traction Control,Vehicle Dynamic Control,Keyless Entry,Keyless Start,Power Windows,Power Door Locks,Intelligent Cruise Control,Power Steering,SiriusXM Satellite,Dual Air Bags,Side Air Bags,F&R Head Curtain Air Bags,Dual Power Seats,Daytime Running Lights,Blind-Spot Warning,Tilt & Telescoping Wheel,AM/FM/HD Radio,CD/MP3 (Single Disc),Backup Camera,Heated Seats,Panoramic Moon Roof,Alloy Wheels,F&R Parking Sensors,Fog Lights,Alarm System,Power Trunk Release. Come drive this Nissan Maxima for yourself and see why so many trust Griffith Ford - San Marcos.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SR with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AA6AP4HC395865
Stock: 95865P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-19-2020
- 13,608 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$17,995$2,606 Below Market
Island Kia - Staten Island / New York
Contact Island Kia today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2017 Nissan Maxima S. A Nissan with as few miles as this one is a rare find. This Maxima S was gently driven and it shows. This is about the time when you're saying it is too good to be true, and let us be the one's to tell you, it is absolutely true. There are many vehicles on the market but if you are looking for a vehicle that will perform as good as it looks then this Nissan Maxima S is the one! More information about the 2017 Nissan Maxima: The Nissan Maxima starts at a little below $33,000, so while it would never be accused of being an economy car, it is also priced below most luxury vehicles in the marketplace. The Maxima offers more space than an equivalently priced Audi, BMW or Mercedes, but it also offers more pace than a high-end Camry or Accord. The Maxima tries to let buyers have their cake and eat it too, reproducing the fun driving experience offered by European sports sedans, without reproducing their higher prices and smaller cabins. Interesting features of this model are sporty driving experience, efficient CVT transmission, Striking styling, powerful engine, and upscale luxury features
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan Maxima 3.5 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AA6AP0HC392297
Stock: 331620
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-13-2019
- 30,751 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$19,985$2,921 Below Market
NYC Motorcars of Freeport - Freeport / New York
Customer satisfaction and selling quality Certified Pre-owned vehicles with guaranteed clean carfax for your peace of mind. We have excellent relationship with our Nationwide lenders and Credit unions to get you approved at the lowest rate available, Guaranteed Approval Regardless of your past negative credit history, Please make appointment immediately and take advantage of our reduced prices today while this promotion last, Please come and test drive the vehicle of your choice and be prepared to drive home in 60 minutes, We have reduced our profit margin to the lowest by offering our customers hassle-free Non-Negotiable One fixed price, We believe in Full transparency, You can have Zero down or more down your choice, Must finance when applicable and take same-day delivery. Monthly payments are only estimates derived from the vehicle price and do not include Down payment, Your local sales tax, Title, Plates, & Dmv prep fees Our focused sales process with complete honesty and integrity has earned us an A+ rating with BBB. For our bi-lingual customers, Se Habla Espanol.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan Maxima Platinum with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AA6AP1HC436131
Stock: 6424A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 25,627 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$20,488$3,879 Below Market
Evolution Cars - Conyers / Georgia
BUY AND DRIVE WORRY FREE! Own this CARFAX 1-Owner and Buyback Guarantee Qualified Maxima today, worry free! EXTREMELY LOW MILES! Get the best value from your vehicle purchase. This 2017 boasts an extremely low 25627 miles! LOADED WITH VALUE! Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Navigation System, Front Heated Seats. This Nissan Maxima also includes Clock, Climate Control, Tachometer, Dual Zone Climate Control, Memory Seat Position, Homelink System, Power Steering, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Power Mirrors, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Fog Lights, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Rear Defogger, Security System, AM/FM, CD Player, Satellite Radio, Air Conditioned Seats, Center Arm Rest, Vanity Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Parking Sensors, Front AC Seats, Reverse Camera, Side Curtain Airbags, Roll Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, Premium Sound, Overhead Console, HD Radio. Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Air Conditioned Seats, Bluetooth, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front AC Seats, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Premium Sound, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Team at 404-736-5757 or sunny@evolutioncars.com for more information. - FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL US OUR SALES AT 1-404-736-5757 . WE ARE OPEN EVERY DAY OF THE WEEK. FOR MORE DETAILED PHOTOS VISIT US AT www.evolutioncars.com . WE DO OFFER FULL FINANCING AND EXTENDED WARRANTIES and complimentary 2 Year Maintenance in greater Atlanta, Ga Area. TRADE-IN'S WELCOME . EVRY CAR UNDER 100000 MILES CAN HAVE 30 DAY AND 1000 MILES WARRANTY, https://www.carchex.com/auto-warranty/carchex-and-edmunds/ . ALL MAJOR CREDIT CARDS ACCEPTED . NATIONWIDE SHIPPING AT DISCOUNTED RATES . All shipping deals have to be cash or equivalent before unit is shipped, Get with sales Associate for more info. OFFERING THE BEST DEALS IN PRE-OWNED MARKET ! UNSEEN LOW PRICES... EASY - NO HAGGLE, NO HASSLE INTERNET PRICING PLUS FREE SHIPPING FOR CERTAIN ZIP CODES!!!! We do our best to list all the correct information, however we will not be bound by or responsible for any error or misprint in our advertisement. It is the customer's sole responsibility to verify the accuracy of the prices with the dealer as well as the existence and condition of any equipment listed. We may or may not have all the keys, owner's manuals, and floor mats, but we will be happy to obtain extra ones for you at our cost. Pricing subject to change without notice. * ALL VEHICLE PRICES EXCLUDE TAX, TAG ($44), ELT-FEE ($199), CUSTOMER SERVICE PACK ($699). Some third Party website allow to advertise with fee so please Get with sales Associate for more info. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SL with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AA6AP3HC435627
Stock: HC435627
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-25-2020
- 72,433 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$17,499$3,351 Below Market
ALM Roswell - Roswell / Georgia
SR..NAVIGATION..BACKUP CAMERA..HEATED SEATS..KEYLESS ENTRY..BLUETOOTH..2017 NISSAN MAXIMA SR..GRAY ON BLACK..72K MILES..ALL PWR FULLY LOADED OPTIONS SUPER COLD AIR AC HEAT REAR DEFROST AUTO CLIMATE CNTRL AUTO CRUISE PWR WINDOWS PWR LOCKS PWR STEERING PWR MIRRORS PWR SEATS REAR DEFROST ALL ABS BRAKES FRONT SIDE IMPACT AIRBAGS TRACTION CNTRL SECURITY ALARM SYSTEM NON SMOKER LOOKS GOOD RUNS GREAT MUST SEE FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL DIRECT SALES TEAM AT 678-292-2000. WE ARE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK!!! WE DO OFFER EXTENDED WARRANTIES, FULL FINANCING, SUB PRIME TO SUPER PRIME CREDIT HISTORY AND TRADE INS ARE WELCOME. ALL MAJOR CREDIT CARDS ARE ACCEPTED. WE DO OFFER NATION WIDE SHIPPING AT DISCOUNTED RATES FOR OUR CUSTOMERS. OVER 14 YEARS IN ATLANTA OFFERING YOU THE BEST DEALS IN PRE-OWNED LUXURY!! CARFAX ADVANTAGE DEALER! WE BUY AND SELL WITH CONFIDENCE! BE THE FIRST ONE TO CALL!!! OVER 300 CARS LISTED ONLINE AT WWW.ALMROSWELL.COM. ALL DESCRIPTIONS AND OPTIONS SELECTED SUBJECT TO CHANGE, PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SR with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AA6APXHC365947
Stock: KC528992A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-18-2020
- 39,611 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$19,995$2,803 Below Market
Automotive Avenues - Wall / New Jersey
Just arrived is this FRESH-OFF-LEASE, ONE-OWNER, NONSMOKER 2017 NISSAN MAXIMA SR (FWD). Driven only 39,611 miles, this powerful sedan boasts unparalleled luxury and sportiness to the large car class, in addition to a good predicted reliability rating and a well-appointed cabin. Plus, it is STILL COVERED under the balance of the factory POWERTRAIN warranty until February 2022 or 60,000 miles (whichever comes first)! Want to extend the warranty coverage on this vehicle? We can provide extended warranty options to cover this affordable large car BUMPER-TO-BUMPER for an additional 100,000 miles! It comes finely equipped with: - VOICE ACTIVATED FACTORY NAVIGATION - SMARTPHONE INTEGRATION with APPLE CARPLAY - REMOTE START - FRONT and REAR PARKING SENSORS - BLINDSPOT MONITORING - DUAL-ZONE FRONT AUTOMATIC AIR CONDITIONING - DISTANCE PACING with STOP & GO - HEATED ZERO GRAVITY FRONT SEATS - BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY - PUSH-BUTTON START Midnight Edition Package - 19-INCH GLOSS BLACK ALLOY WHEELS with CENTER CAP - MIDNIGHT PACKAGE REAR DIFFUSER - SPORT SPOILER ...and so much more! SAVE THOUSANDS off retail pricing with this magnificent condition 2017 NISSAN MAXIMA SR! We will happily size up TRADE-IN OFFERS and have EXCELLENT FINANCE OPTIONS as well, so please give us a call TODAY at 732-919-0707!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SR with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AA6AP5HC408428
Stock: 23637
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- 28,867 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$21,881$2,413 Below Market
Car Revolution - Maple Shade / New Jersey
This 2017 Nissan Maxima Platinum is offered to you for sale by Car Revolution. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. You appreciate the finer things in life, the vehicle you drive should not be the exception. Style, performance, sophistication is in a class of its own with this stunning Nissan Maxima Platinum. Exceptional in every sense of the word, this incredibly low mileage vehicle is one of a kind. More information about the 2017 Nissan Maxima: The Nissan Maxima starts at a little below $33,000, so while it would never be accused of being an economy car, it is also priced below most luxury vehicles in the marketplace. The Maxima offers more space than an equivalently priced Audi, BMW or Mercedes, but it also offers more pace than a high-end Camry or Accord. The Maxima tries to let buyers have their cake and eat it too, reproducing the fun driving experience offered by European sports sedans, without reproducing their higher prices and smaller cabins. Interesting features of this model are sporty driving experience, efficient CVT transmission, Striking styling, powerful engine, and upscale luxury features
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan Maxima Platinum with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AA6AP9HC420517
Stock: 102444
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-23-2020
- 51,816 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$17,995$3,146 Below Market
Supreme Automotive - Bronx / New York
Visit Supreme Automotive online at bronxsupreme.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 718-881-0001 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan Maxima Platinum with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AA6AP7HC363668
Stock: 363668
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 42,110 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$16,900$2,704 Below Market
Square One Auto - Rahway / New Jersey
This 2017 Nissan Maxima 4dr features a 3.5L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a Continuously Variable transmission. The vehicle is Brilliant Silver with a Charcoal Full Leather interior. It is offered with a full factory warranty. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Full Leather Interior Surface, Air Conditioned Seats, Bluetooth, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front AC Seats, Front Heated Seats, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact alex collantes at 732-943-2444 or alex@sq1auto.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AA6AP1HC418812
Stock: NISSAN-HC418812
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-09-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Nissan Maxima searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Nissan Maxima
- 5(62%)
- 4(21%)
- 3(9%)
- 2(8%)
Related Nissan Maxima info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2016
- Used Tesla Model S 2017
- Used Nissan Armada 2018
- Used Nissan Rogue 2018
- Used Toyota RAV4 2015
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2015
- Used Toyota Camry 2017
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2016
- Used Honda CR-V 2016
- Used Toyota Camry 2014
- Used Chevrolet Corvette 2016
- Used Nissan Rogue 2015
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2015
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2015
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2014
- Used Ford F-150 2015
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD
- Used Toyota Camry
- Used Ram Promaster Cargo Van
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Acura MDX
- Used INFINITI G35
- Used Lexus RX 350
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class
- Used Ford Expedition
- Used GMC Sierra 2500HD
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe
- Used BMW X5
Shop used models by city
- Used Nissan Kicks Decatur GA
- Used Nissan Altima Wilmington NC
- Used Nissan Armada Spartanburg SC
- Used Nissan Kicks Rockford IL
- Used Nissan Quest Omaha NE
- Used Nissan Quest Huntington Beach CA
- Used Nissan NV200 Buffalo NY
- Used Nissan Kicks Chandler AZ
- Used Nissan Armada Boston MA
- Used Nissan Armada Topeka KS
Shop used model years by city
- Used Nissan Maxima 2011 Richmond VA
- Used Nissan Frontier 2017 Newport News VA
- Used Nissan Armada 2018 Oakland CA
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan
- 2021 Subaru Forester News
- 2020 Subaru Forester
- Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2020
- 2020 Outback
- Jeep Cherokee 2020
- 2020 Chevrolet Tahoe
- 2021 Honda Pilot
- 2020 Nissan Rogue
- Hyundai Santa Fe 2020
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition