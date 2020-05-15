2021 Nissan Maxima
Release Date
- Late 2020
What to expect
- Minor changes to standard and optional features
- Part of the eighth Maxima generation introduced for 2015
What is the Maxima?
The Nissan Maxima is a midsize sedan with seating for five that doesn't quite live up to its sporty marketing pitch. On one hand, the Maxima benefits from a stout V6 engine and sharp handling for the class. Sadly, that power is squandered by a lifeless continuously variable automatic transmission and front-wheel drive.
We give the Maxima credit for its sturdy and sporty interior as well as many easy-to-use technology features. But we've deducted points for the small rear seats, limited trunk space and stiff ride quality. Other midsize sedans such as the top-ranked Honda Accord handle everyday duties with greater ease, and the Kia Stinger and Mazda 6, tied for second in our rankings, allow for more thrills behind the wheel.
In 2019, the Maxima received a significant refresh, with updated exterior styling, additional standard and optional features, and enhanced refinement in the top trim. A year later, the Safety Shield suite of advanced safety features was made standard and the suspension retuned. With this in mind, we don't expect many changes for the 2021 Maxima. That means if you're considering one, the 2020 Maxima probably won't be missing anything significant if you're shopping now. We'll know for sure when official information is shared sometime this summer, so keep checking back here for the latest updates.
Edmunds says
There was a time long ago when the Nissan Maxima was considered the sporty alternative to the typical family sedan. It's still marketed as a "four-door sports car," but others in its class deliver more driving excitement or overall competence. Given the Maxima's recent refresh, we're not expecting any significant changes for 2021.
