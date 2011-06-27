I bought my '93 Maxima from an 84 YO woman. It was 4 years old and only had 17K miles on it. It was the deal of the century. It now has 116,888 and it's just getting broken in. The only major repair I've had was two front axels because the material the boots were made of finally gave out. That was $700. Sure I've had to put a muffler on it -- once. It was 15 years old and the service guys couldn't believe it had the original exhaust system still. I look at new cars from time to time but then I hear all the horror stories from my friends and family about the new cars they've bought. My Old Girl may have a few hail dents, but she out runs most of the new cars hands down.

