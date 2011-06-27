  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(44)
1993 Nissan Maxima Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

List Price Estimate
$725 - $1,772
Used Maxima for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

1993 Highlights

The driver airbag is now standard on Nissan's front-wheel-drive midsize sedan. Both cars have CFC-free air conditioning and SE models get a trick new stereo, compliments of Bose.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1993 Nissan Maxima.

5(80%)
4(16%)
3(4%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
44 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Long, Loving Relationship
atchleyk,07/14/2014
I didn't like this car at first. I wanted something that looked sporty, something new and shiny. Boy was I stupid. This v6 picks up from 0-60 in no time. This car is 20 years old, 170k when I got it, ran amazingly. 180k now, still runs amazingly. Ice cold AC, good heat. The radio went out before I bought it, but those can be replaced. VERY reliable car. I feel like it might last forever if taken car of, which it deserves. It has a slight gas smell at times, however, though I've been told older cars tend to do this. A few nit picky things about the interior. NO CUPHOLDERS. Then again, who needs cupholders when your car picks up fast enough to spill molasses.
Eveready Bunny of -a-car!
bobsled,11/16/2006
Purchased with 182K on it. Just clicked on 355,555. Runs like the day I got it, 24-33mpg on regular gas. This is the SOHC engine(about 160 HP)but can still run with 75 MPH traffic on the interstates.Nissan got it right with this V6,just keeps going & going & going.A broken timing belt might be the only thing that can stop this engine's running. But the auto transmission is its "weak" spot. Had the dealership flush the tranny and it "broke" in less than 1K mi. Rebuilt..broke, 2nd rebill..broke,3rd rebill(still going@going).DO NOT FLUSH these high mileage cars (just drain and refill) Add a transmission cooler.Sure you will have the parts that can't last forever (waterpump, alternator, fuelpump) but it keeps going @
Miss it dearly
rizuwadokudeska9,05/19/2008
This car far supassed my expectations when I bought it. It came with 85,000 miles on and and ran like new, and over 19 months I put 30,000 miles on it. Fun to drive, very smooth ride even at 90+ mph. Using premium gas the car reached 32 mpg with 3 people and luggage inside. It drives me crazy that I totaled it. Currently looking for another Maxima
My Old Girl Just Keeps on Going
pineapple876,09/03/2014
I bought my '93 Maxima from an 84 YO woman. It was 4 years old and only had 17K miles on it. It was the deal of the century. It now has 116,888 and it's just getting broken in. The only major repair I've had was two front axels because the material the boots were made of finally gave out. That was $700. Sure I've had to put a muffler on it -- once. It was 15 years old and the service guys couldn't believe it had the original exhaust system still. I look at new cars from time to time but then I hear all the horror stories from my friends and family about the new cars they've bought. My Old Girl may have a few hail dents, but she out runs most of the new cars hands down.
See all 44 reviews of the 1993 Nissan Maxima
Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
160 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
190 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 1993 Nissan Maxima features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

More about the 1993 Nissan Maxima

Used 1993 Nissan Maxima Overview

The Used 1993 Nissan Maxima is offered in the following submodels: Maxima Sedan. Available styles include GXE 4dr Sedan, and SE 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1993 Nissan Maxima?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1993 Nissan Maximas are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1993 Nissan Maxima for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1993 Nissan Maxima.

Can't find a used 1993 Nissan Maximas you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Nissan Maxima for sale - 10 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $24,186.

Find a used Nissan for sale - 9 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $8,127.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan Maxima for sale - 2 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $24,655.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan for sale - 5 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $16,622.

Should I lease or buy a 1993 Nissan Maxima?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

