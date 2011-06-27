Vehicle overview

The 2014 Nissan Maxima is the brand's flagship sedan, but frankly, you might not know that by looking at it. Indeed, the Maxima was last redesigned for the 2009 model year, and even when it was introduced, it didn't turn many heads. Yet the Maxima's low profile could actually hold a lot of appeal: This often-overlooked sedan delivers Infiniti levels of quality, not to mention plenty of passenger space and many available high-end features, in a package with Nissan's everyman branding. As such, it effectively straddles the space between the Altima family sedan and more expensive luxury-brand sedans.

Elevating the Maxima beyond its Altima relative is a strong standard V6 engine that really helps it hustle away from a stoplight. Tidy handling and crisp steering are also surprising for a front-wheel-drive sedan of this size. And while the Maxima does have a fairly firm ride quality with the Sport package, overall this is one of the sportier entries you'll find among similarly priced midsize and full-size competitors.

If you're shopping for a sedan in this price range, you know the Maxima faces stiff competition for 2014. In terms of large sedans, the Chevrolet Impala, Kia Cadenza and Toyota Avalon are all worth consideration if space takes priority over sporty handling. The rear-wheel-drive Chrysler 300 boasts many of the same attributes as the Maxima, while the Volkswagen CC is compelling if you're mainly interested in a high-end cabin treatment.

We'll also point out that within a few grand of the Maxima's price are numerous luxury-brand offerings such as the 2014 Acura TL, Lexus ES and Mercedes-Benz C-Class, all of which have more prestige. Yet the understated 2014 Nissan Maxima remains a good match for customers who want a sharp-driving sedan that can make them feel rich without worrying about looking rich.