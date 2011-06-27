  1. Home
1998 Nissan Maxima Review

Pros & Cons

  • The gold standard among Japanese sport sedans.
  • Nissan keeps fiddling with this car's styling, never quite getting the back end right.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Nissan designers underwent a complete switch in design philosophy during the late eighties and began producing cars whose styling was as fresh five years after introduction day as it was on introduction day. These cars were a far cry from the carved-from-a-cinderblock styling of previous Nissans. The 1989 Maxima was one of the new generation of cars to roll out of Nissan plants, and it continued to look better year after year, aging more gracefully than Dick Clark. For 1995, Nissan replaced it with an all-new car, one with a stellar drivetrain and first-class cabin, but with a somewhat dowdy exterior and funky-ugly taillights.

First, the good stuff. Under the hood is a twin-cam, aluminum 3.0-liter V6. It puts 190 horsepower to the ground through the front axle. A five-speed is standard on GXE and SE trim levels, but an automatic is optional. This engine is a jewel, providing swift acceleration without penalizing fuel economy.

Inside, the Maxima sports an interior befitting an Infiniti. No coincidence here, the Maxima serves as the basis for the luxo-oriented Infiniti I30. Roomier than the old Maxima, this model finds nobody complaining about the accommodations.

For 1998, the Maxima receives some minor exterior changes that further fiddle with the front and rear end. The big news, however, is with the addition of side-impact airbags to the optional equipment lists of the SE and GLE, making the Maxima the smart choice for safety conscious buyers who enjoy driving.

We're fans of the Maxima, even though its styling is still growing on us. This car is held up as the gold standard every time journalists mention sport sedans. The smooth and powerful engines work in concert with the supple chassis and suspension to give drivers the opportunity to take full advantage of challenging backcountry roads. If this sounds like your cup of tea, this car will make you happy.

1998 Highlights

Side-impact airbags are added to the optional equipment lists of the SE and GLE models. Sterling Mist is a new color choice for this sporty sedan.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1998 Nissan Maxima.

5(78%)
4(18%)
3(3%)
2(1%)
1(0%)
4.7
107 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 107 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Super comfortable!
jwhizzz,10/18/2011
I've had a lot of cars, and this was by far the most comfortable vehicle I've ever had. I was the third owner and at 136K miles, it was totaled after being t-boned but still drives great (wow!). I had a problem with my airbag light flashing, but didn't worry about it. Smoothest ride EVER - great for road trips, and fine in my old neighborhood with street dips. No little annoyances like in so many other vehicles. Keep up with maintenance, and you'll be so happy with this car. Highly recommend.
Wouldn't Trade Her For Anything!
KMac,05/15/2010
I Love my car! I bought her in 2005 with 108k. I immediately fell in love with his car and still love driving her. My Maxima is loaded with all the options. I absolutely love the climate control and Bose Sound! The interior design is beautiful- not cheap looking like the newer Maximas are. I feel totally safe driving this car- not to mention the smooth and powerful ride she gives. I now have 184k on her and have only had to do some basic maintenance. I am so impressed with this car. This was such a great purchase. I plan on driving her til she dies (which I don't anticipate being anytime soon!) I average 21 city, 28 hwy, and around 31 on long distance trips
Old but strong
radiohead,10/16/2010
This car was purchased from my sister at 245k and it sat around for 6 months prior to that. In my mind I didn't expect to much out of it because of it was a foreign car (Chevy born and raised) but this car truly did surprise me. The handling was a little shifty but the power of the V6 held its own against a Mustang I must say. This is a solid, well built car with a great ride and excellent power. Even though it sad around for 6 months, once the cob webs were blown off, she shined like a diamond performance wise. The only problems I've faced is repair cost and what others have done to it.
Excellent Buy
Dean,08/14/2006
I purchased this car from a deal who priced it incorrectly at $4,900 (in 05 w/138k), what a steal. This is my second Maxima initially owning a 95. I have been completely sold on Nissan quality. The steering/ride is a nice mix of European "feeling the road" with some American "comfort/ease of use." Repairs are more costly than domestics, if you ever have to do them. The longevity of the mechanicals, fit and finish certainly bring the cost of ownership below American brands and certainly German makes. If you are comparing to Camry and/or Accord- you gain a great deal more fun, but lose a bit at the pump- I have maintained 25 mpg hwy- and premium is recommend- but I do med- grade at times.
See all 107 reviews of the 1998 Nissan Maxima
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
190 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
19 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
190 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 1998 Nissan Maxima features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable

