Vehicle overview

As you move from one automotive segment to the next, you'll no doubt encounter some gray areas in which one segment overlaps another. These gray areas are not unlike those alluded to in real estate, when wise buyers suggest buying the crummiest house in a nice neighborhood, rather than the nicest home in a less-desirable area.

The 2010 Nissan Maxima is the automotive equivalent of a nice home in a middling neighborhood. With fully loaded models priced in the mid-$30,000 range, this mainstream Nissan sedan encroaches on luxury-brand territory. The "neighborhood" isn't that great -- the Nissan brand lacks the glamour of others in the luxury class. Still, we're here to tell you that $35 large gets you a lot of car -- in some cases, more than you'd get from luxury sedans costing thousands more.

Redesigned just last year, the newest Maxima shares its basic front-wheel-drive architecture with the sporty Altima midsize sedan; however, its length has been reduced and width increased to improve handling. Underneath the sharply styled exterior is Nissan's ubiquitous 3.5-liter V6, though in this case it's been massaged to crank out an ample 290 horsepower.

Inside, you'll find a well-designed interior with excellent materials. The optional navigation system is pretty much the same as you'll find in an upscale Infiniti product like the G37, and it's a good one thanks to an easy-to-use interface; there's also an iPod integration setup that works as well as any we've seen. Nissan has even simplified the options structure for 2010, addressing one of our gripes regarding last year's model.

As long as you don't feel the need to impress others with a status-oriented nameplate, the 2010 Nissan Maxima is definitely worth a look. Other choices like the Acura TSX and TL, Hyundai Genesis V6 and Volkswagen CC are in the Maxima's price range and have equally nice interiors, but most lack the Maxima's fun-to-drive nature.

Of course, using that real-estate maxim, you should also look at base versions of models like the Audi A4, Infiniti G37 and Lexus IS. These choices will deliver more dynamic performance and prestige, but they lack the Maxima's long list of features. Among all these sedans, there's really not a bad one in the bunch. The decision, then, comes down to whether you'd be happy living in the Maxima's zip code.