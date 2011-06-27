  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(99)
Appraise this car

2010 Nissan Maxima Review

Pros & Cons

  • Precise steering, strong V6, high-quality interior craftsmanship, plenty of high-tech features, excellent iPod integration.
  • Lacks the brand cachet its price tag might imply, compromised middle rear seat with Sport or Premium packages, equipment stuffed into expensive packages.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2010 Nissan Maxima serves as an appealing alternative to many entry-level luxury sedans thanks to its engaging driving dynamics and high-quality construction.

Vehicle overview

As you move from one automotive segment to the next, you'll no doubt encounter some gray areas in which one segment overlaps another. These gray areas are not unlike those alluded to in real estate, when wise buyers suggest buying the crummiest house in a nice neighborhood, rather than the nicest home in a less-desirable area.

The 2010 Nissan Maxima is the automotive equivalent of a nice home in a middling neighborhood. With fully loaded models priced in the mid-$30,000 range, this mainstream Nissan sedan encroaches on luxury-brand territory. The "neighborhood" isn't that great -- the Nissan brand lacks the glamour of others in the luxury class. Still, we're here to tell you that $35 large gets you a lot of car -- in some cases, more than you'd get from luxury sedans costing thousands more.

Redesigned just last year, the newest Maxima shares its basic front-wheel-drive architecture with the sporty Altima midsize sedan; however, its length has been reduced and width increased to improve handling. Underneath the sharply styled exterior is Nissan's ubiquitous 3.5-liter V6, though in this case it's been massaged to crank out an ample 290 horsepower.

Inside, you'll find a well-designed interior with excellent materials. The optional navigation system is pretty much the same as you'll find in an upscale Infiniti product like the G37, and it's a good one thanks to an easy-to-use interface; there's also an iPod integration setup that works as well as any we've seen. Nissan has even simplified the options structure for 2010, addressing one of our gripes regarding last year's model.

As long as you don't feel the need to impress others with a status-oriented nameplate, the 2010 Nissan Maxima is definitely worth a look. Other choices like the Acura TSX and TL, Hyundai Genesis V6 and Volkswagen CC are in the Maxima's price range and have equally nice interiors, but most lack the Maxima's fun-to-drive nature.

Of course, using that real-estate maxim, you should also look at base versions of models like the Audi A4, Infiniti G37 and Lexus IS. These choices will deliver more dynamic performance and prestige, but they lack the Maxima's long list of features. Among all these sedans, there's really not a bad one in the bunch. The decision, then, comes down to whether you'd be happy living in the Maxima's zip code.

2010 Nissan Maxima models

The 2010 Nissan Maxima is a midsize entry-level luxury sedan available in S and SV trim levels. The base model S comes standard with 18-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, cruise control, a sunroof, keyless ignition/entry, dual-zone automatic climate control and a tilt/telescoping steering column, along with eight-way driver and four-way passenger power front seats. Also standard in the S are a 60/40-split rear seat, cloth upholstery, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio controls, a trip computer, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, Bluetooth and an in-dash six-CD changer with an auxiliary audio jack.

The Maxima SV adds integrated turn signals located in the exterior mirrors, foglamps, a driver-seat manual thigh-support extender, power lumbar support, leather upholstery and a nine-speaker Bose stereo upgrade with satellite radio.

The SV can be optioned with either the Premium or Sport packages -- both of which add paddle shifters, xenon headlights, a driver-side auto-dimming outside mirror, heated front seats, heated outside mirrors, driver memory functions and a power tilt-and-telescoping steering column. These packages also include a heated steering wheel, upgraded leather upholstery and trim, and rear bucket seats with a center trunk pass-through in lieu of the 60/40-split seats.

The Premium package differs by adding a dual-panel sunroof, a rearview camera, a 7-inch LCD screen, a ventilated driver seat, rear-seat audio and HVAC controls, automatic up/down rear windows, a power rear window shade, wood trim, an audio-visual auxiliary audio jack, a 2GB music server (replacing the six-CD changer) and a dedicated iPod interface. The Sport package features a sport-tuned suspension, 19-inch wheels, a rear spoiler and metallic-look interior trim. High-performance summer tires are an added option with the Sport package.

The Technology package adds a voice-activated navigation system with real-time traffic, a 7-inch LCD screen with DVD playback, a single in-dash CD player (which replaces the six-disc version), streaming Bluetooth audio and 9.3GB of digital music storage. The new Monitor package includes the color monitor, 2GB music server, auxiliary audio/video inputs, rearview camera and USB port. Finally, the Cold package adds heated front seats, a heated steering wheel and heated outside mirrors.

2010 Highlights

After a full redesign last year, the Nissan Maxima heads into 2010 pretty much unchanged. Nissan has simplified the sedan's options packaging by offering one unified Technology package rather than three. Also debuting is a Monitor package, which allows customers to enjoy a 7-inch color monitor without having to first purchase the Technology package. Bluetooth is now standard across all models.

Performance & mpg

Powering every 2010 Nissan Maxima is a 3.5-liter V6 producing 290 hp and 261 pound-feet of torque. Power is sent to the front wheels via a continuously variable transmission (CVT) that can be overridden by six simulated "gear" ratios selected via steering-column-mounted paddle shifters (if optioned on SV models).

In testing, the Maxima SV accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 6.3 seconds, which is in line with the acceleration times of many entry-level luxury cars. The EPA estimates fuel economy at 19 mpg city/26 mpg highway and 22 mpg combined.

Safety

Standard safety equipment for all 2010 Nissan Maximas includes antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, front-seat side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags and front active head restraints. A rearview camera is optional on SV models.

In government crash tests, the Maxima scored a perfect five out of five stars for frontal- and side-impact protection for all occupants. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety awarded the Maxima its highest score of "Good" for frontal-offset crash protection.

Driving

Though Nissan's marketing would have you believe that the 2010 Maxima is a "four-door sports car," that's not really the case. This sedan is just too big and heavy to be kin to the 370Z. But it's still a very good sport sedan and it should please the vast majority of drivers. Further helping its case is the Maxima's exceptional steering, which boasts light weighting, plenty of communication and spot-on precision. For the money, though, we would forgo the optional Sport package, which over-stiffens the compliant ride without any appreciable performance gains.

It used to be that when we'd encounter a Nissan fitted with a CVT, we were filled with a combination of dread and loathing. But that's not the case with the 2010 Nissan Maxima, as its CVT is well-suited to the strong V6.

Interior

The 2010 Maxima's interior is as upscale as you'll find in the Nissan lineup. The cabin is understated and surrounds passengers with high-quality materials worthy of the sedan's luxury-car price tag. When combined with the Premium or Sport packages, the cabin is on even footing with its pricier Infiniti G37 cousin. We're fond of the Maxima's optional iPod interface  it's one of the best out there.

Interior space is also praiseworthy, providing ample, adult-sized room. The front seats are a pleasant blend of firm support and soft cushioning, but lateral support may be lacking for those who enjoy serpentine back roads. Buyers should be aware that the optional rear bucket seats render the center position all but unusable because of the narrow and elevated seat cushion.

The trunk easily accommodates a pair of golf bags thanks to its wide opening, and the 14.3 cubic feet of luggage space will also accept larger suitcases. The standard 60/40-split rear seats can be stowed for bulkier items, but the optional bucket rear seats offer just a center pass-through for longer objects.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2010 Nissan Maxima.

5(84%)
4(11%)
3(4%)
2(1%)
1(0%)
4.8
99 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 99 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

great car
ahr2,11/06/2010
This is my second max I still own my 1995.This 2010 is the feel of a sports car with a little more room. The features on this model are great. The heated seats and steering wheel are my favorite.
A well built machine
TexasDriver,05/07/2016
3.5 SV 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
I bought mine with 81000 miles and I used to drive it about 25k per year. Very well built car, has alot of nice options and everything seems to work rather well. Bluetooth kind of sucks, people would complain they can't hear me well. I had heated/cooled seat, yes singular... Nissan decided it was too much to give the passenger a cooled seat too even though it has perforated leather like the driver's seat.... Anyway, heated seat for the passenger. Heated steering wheel was really nice. Leather held up really nice all the way to 150k miles(I just sold it). You don't need Nissan's 'ester oil' just use mobile1 fully synthetic every 7k miles. Dealership charged me $40 to do so in Houston. Bought some OEM recommended Goodyear Eagle RS-1 tires which gave me about 50k miles (mostly highway) and held up really well in terms of traction in the crazy rains in Houston. Relpairs: Replaced the belt at 145k miles, it was getting very dry and cracking, pretty cheap ~$80. Resurfaced rotors (never bought new ones idk if the guy before me did), and ofcourse breakpads. Changed spark plugs at 100k, pay a few more dollars and use OEM spark plugs, it's the most optimum option for your engine. Had to replace shocks and struts at 100k, this one is due to a leak. It would've ate up my new tires and vibration is never good for a mechanical equipment, alot of people cut corners and pay for other problems. This one however is on Nissan, appearantly its a known issue, and nissan recalled for it. I didn't know... My loss. ($1000) for all 4 OEM shocks and struts + labor. I took off a star for reliability for this one.
Superb vehicle and value
cme4brain,12/31/2010
This is my wife's car but I drive it mostly. I have owned 2 Benzes, 2 BMW's, 2 Volvo's, and this is the best of all them. This car has the style and horsepower that betters all of those vehicles. The interior quality and transmission are excellent. Its driving feel is just a tick below the Germans, but its reliability is head and shoulders above them- all my German cars cost me $$$$ to keep on the road. And watch for $300 M-B oil changes! Nope, this is a wonderful car.
15K Miles & 7 Months Later - GREAT!
tlluvr,12/07/2010
See my previous posts for more info under Third Timer. Just want to clarify this car does not require Ester type oil which some dealers are charging over $90 to replace at oil change time. Nissan recommends this type oil, but any synthetic 5W30 oil will suffice. You can also use NON-synthetic oil as long as you change it every 3000 miles. Do not waste your money for $100 oil changes! Ester is a component of synthetic oil formulas, not some mystical oil type only Nissan makes! Don't be fooled! Also, premium gas is recommended but not required! Need a minimum of 87 octane. Reference Nissan Owner Man. I highly recommend this vehicle...a fantastic value!
See all 99 reviews of the 2010 Nissan Maxima
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
290 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
290 hp @ 6400 rpm
See all Used 2010 Nissan Maxima features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Acceptable
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Marginal
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

