I got my SE from my uncle when I was 16. It had 210,000 when I got and the next 2,000 were the hardest miles possible. I took my Maxima to the limit everywhere, and she took it in stride. I had to replace the struts, but that was it. I had an automatic, and that was her only downside. The standard manual would have been much more fun. In fact, I sold mine two years ago, and now I'm looking for another, except this time with manual. I would highly recommend this to any driver, young and old.

