Consumer Rating
(42)
1992 Nissan Maxima Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Used Maxima for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

1992 Highlights

The Maxima gets an available driver airbag and a bigger engine for the SE. The SE's new engine is a DOHC, 190-horsepower V6. Unfortunately, the SE loses its standard sunroof. All Maximas receive a new grille and taillights for 1992.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1992 Nissan Maxima.

5(69%)
4(29%)
3(2%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.7
42 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

great first car
rpthorp,12/08/2010
I got my SE from my uncle when I was 16. It had 210,000 when I got and the next 2,000 were the hardest miles possible. I took my Maxima to the limit everywhere, and she took it in stride. I had to replace the struts, but that was it. I had an automatic, and that was her only downside. The standard manual would have been much more fun. In fact, I sold mine two years ago, and now I'm looking for another, except this time with manual. I would highly recommend this to any driver, young and old.
Fuel Injectors and Transmission
V8 Power,05/19/2009
This car has been with our family since new. However this car has had no problems with power, there is always reserve avail. Only problems were Fuel Inj.(Replace all 6 at once and 2 were bad), Transmission died at 134K mi(Replaced with a rebuilt one), all 4 power window reg. went bad, the tape player(Replaced with aftermarket)bit the dust, alternator, hood struts, the hot/cold temperature adjuster(Replace the entire unit from Dealer Part), Power Locks only work when it wants to, Power Antenna, Rear Trunk Key latch, the AC blows cold and never serviced. Curr. at 183K
Funny car....
art,02/26/2006
I bought this car with 221k miles on it... today it has 235k and it's still going very strong. I changed out the radiator, battery and windshield wiper motor... I got the car for $450 bucks off my buddy who had the car since it was new and he said the auto tranny has NEVER been worked on. This car refuses to die... starts up in dead winter.. it makes my friends laugh at how durable this thing is... they call it "the beast." The auto tranny started slipping recently but I added some tranny treatment and its working like new... crazy car, they dont build them like this anymore.
Many good memories
No_Sweat,12/31/2008
I loved this car. Was a little beat up when I got her, but what a fine first car! She wasn't an SE, just a plain ol GXE but still pretty fast. The car weighs somewhere near 2900 lbs and the GXE engine puts out 160 hp, 180 ft lbs of torque which is more than enough to move it at a brisk pace. Great sounding engine too. Only felt uncomfortable on 1 really long 5 hour drive that I took, and aside from that I fit great and I'm 6' 1". I must have picked up a lemon though because I seem to be the only person who had so many issues with reliability.
Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
160 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
190 hp @ 5600 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

Used 1992 Nissan Maxima Overview

The Used 1992 Nissan Maxima is offered in the following submodels: Maxima Sedan. Available styles include GXE 4dr Sedan, and SE 4dr Sedan.

