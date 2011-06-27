  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Maxima
  4. Used 2007 Nissan Maxima
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(144)
Appraise this car

2007 Nissan Maxima Review

Pros & Cons

  • Powerful V6 engine, roomy interior, upscale features, suspension well balanced for both handling and comfort.
  • Reflexes aren't as sharp as those of some competitors, some low-grade interior materials, iffy fit and finish, can't get a manual gearbox.
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Nissan Maxima for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price
$3,900
Used Maxima for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Although the 2007 Nissan Maxima offers a likable combination of performance, luxury and interior room, there are now many good sedans in this price range. And some, like the VW Passat and Acura TSX, outpace the Nissan in handling and interior refinement.

Vehicle overview

Typically, when one pays a bit extra, one gets a bit extra -- for instance, when the teenager at the local burger hut asks, "Would you like fries with that?" or at the grocery store when you decide to cough up an extra $1.50 for triple-ply toilet paper instead of two-ply. The 2007 Nissan Maxima represents a similar step-up approach in the family sedan segment. For a little bit more cash, this Japanese front-drive sedan provides buyers with a powerful V6 engine, a sport-themed persona, a little more room and a few extra features. This has been a successful formula for Nissan, and the Maxima, which has been around for more than two decades now, is one of the company's most well-known nameplates in the U.S.

For 2007, Nissan has made some tweaks to its flagship sedan as part of a midcycle refresh. The car's front-end styling has been redone with a new hood, bumper and headlights in hopes of making the car look more contemporary, and the interior has a redesigned center stack with better ergonomics. The big news, however, is the introduction of a standard continuously variable transmission (CVT). A CVT lacks fixed gearing in the traditional sense and instead continually and automatically adjusts the transmission's effective gear ratios for optimum acceleration and fuel economy. Nissan's been working on CVTs for a while now, and it says the unit in the Maxima has quicker response compared to the one in the Murano.

After driving the 2007 Nissan Maxima, we can confirm that this CVT is indeed smoother and more responsive than previous applications of this technology, and it makes good use of the 3.5-liter V6's power band. However, the lack of conventional shift points takes some of the involvement out of the driving experience, even with the Maxima's simulated manual mode. Besides that, the CVT offers only a small improvement in EPA fuel economy estimates compared to last year's five-speed automatic. In addition, Nissan has dropped the manual transmission this year. Certainly, having a manual tranny is not the cornerstone of sedan desirability, but it has made the Maxima stand out in the past as one of the sportier options in its price range. And now there are even more choices than ever for an upper-crust family sedan. There are the Acura TSX, Chrysler 300C, Subaru Legacy and Volkswagen Passat, for instance. Even Nissan's fully redesigned Altima and Toyota's new Camry are worth taking a look at. Bottom line? With so many choices awaiting those willing to pay a bit extra, the Maxima is looking increasingly less enticing.

2007 Nissan Maxima models

The 2007 Nissan Maxima is a midsize sedan. There are two trims available: Maxima 3.5 SE and Maxima 3.5 SL. The SE is designed to be the sportier of the two. It comes with features like 18-inch wheels, a SkyView fixed glass-paneled roof, power windows and mirrors, keyless entry, a power driver seat, metallic interior trim, a tilt/telescoping steering wheel and an eight-speaker CD stereo with an MP3 jack and steering-wheel-mounted controls. Along with its softer suspension tuning, the more luxurious SL has 17-inch wheels, HID headlights, wood interior trim, a power passenger seat, leather upholstery, front seat heaters and a 320-watt Bose audio system with CD changer. Most of the SL's additional features can also be had on the SE as part of the Sensory Package.

One can further upgrade the Maxima SE and SL with the Preferred Package, which comes with Bluetooth connectivity, rear park assist, driver seat memory positioning and a heated steering wheel. Another interesting choice is the Elite Package. It changes the car's rear seating area into a more comfortable two-passenger setup with a center console and rear sunshade. Maximas with the Elite package are pricey, though, as Nissan bundles in the Preferred Package and, on the SE, the Sensory Package. Main standalone options for the car include a navigation system, satellite radio and a traditional sunroof.

2007 Highlights

The 2007 Nissan Maxima receives a few changes this year. A new continuously variable transmission (CVT) is standard, and it replaces both the six-speed manual and five-speed automatic from last year. Nissan has also updated the car's front styling and improved its interior ergonomics a bit. Detail-oriented buyers might also notice that the V6 engine is rated for 10 less horsepower this year, but this is because of the implementation of a new SAE testing procedure. Actual engine performance is unaffected.

Performance & mpg

The front-drive Maxima comes with a 3.5-liter V6 engine rated for 255 horsepower and 252 pound-feet of torque. A continuously variable transmission (CVT) with a manual mode is standard.

Safety

Standard safety features include traction control, four-wheel antilock disc brakes with brake assist and electronic brakeforce distribution, front seat-mounted side airbags and full-length head curtain airbags. A stability control system is optional. In NHTSA tests, the Maxima earned five stars (out of a possible five) for driver protection in frontal impacts. Front-passenger protection is rated at four stars in frontal impacts, as is front- and rear-occupant protection in side impacts. The IIHS gave the car a top "Good" rating after conducting its frontal offset crash; however, the sedan earned only a "Marginal" rating (second lowest) in IIHS side-impact testing.

Driving

The 2007 Nissan Maxima feels as quick as ever, with brisk response off the line and a broad midrange that the transmission fully exploits. At the same time, though, the absence of conventional shift points takes some of the fun out of driving. The manual mode does a decent job of simulating shifts (even re-creating the "positive" shift quality expected in a sport sedan), but with "upshifts" coming in promptly at redline, it's no substitute for the real thing. Although the Maxima's suspension provides a smooth, comfortable ride, the car lacks the true performance feel expected of a self-proclaimed sport sedan. The steering is communicative and well weighted, but many competing sedans provide a better feel for the road. In addition, under hard acceleration, the Maxima does exhibit some torque steer, an annoyance that's better controlled in other front-drive competitors. The brakes, at least, are strong and easy to modulate.

Interior

It may be a midsize sedan, but the 2007 Nissan Maxima's interior feels downright cavernous front and rear. The front seats are wide and accommodating, though finding an optimal driving position can be difficult. The dashboard features a sleek and modern design. In years past, the center stack was marred by some poor ergonomics, but Nissan has largely rectified the situation for '07. Trunk space measures 15.5 cubic feet, which is very competitive for a family sedan. One of our lingering complaints about the Maxima's cabin is the mediocre build and materials quality. For a car priced at the $30,000 mark, there are still a few too many low-grade plastics and fit-and-finish miscues.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 Nissan Maxima.

5(58%)
4(26%)
3(11%)
2(4%)
1(1%)
4.4
144 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 144 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great!...not near the issues others have had.
wtgkb8,02/14/2012
Bought the car with 5 mi in late 2007 for $6k off MSRP. Have only replaced RR wheel bearing at~68k miles(under my warranty). Other items have only been normal wear items such as battery. Have only done regular maint. at home, with the exception of the trans maint. at dealer at around 60k miles. I could have not asked for any better car regarding reliability. Run purely 91-93 oct. fuel, and get 18-20 city, 25-28 hwy mpg since day one! I was skeptical with the CVT at first, but I don't think I can go back to a regular auto ever again! Throttle response is immediate, and the car learns your driving style regarding to trans and throttle reactions. Ready for 2012-13 model to add to or replace.
2007 Maxima SL - Denver
pecsofstl,09/22/2006
Was hoping for a year end deal on 2006 SL model, but not much inventory was left. Decided to test the 2007 SL and I am very glad I did. A much better ride and nicer car than previous models in my opinion. The CVT transmission is better than advertised. Extremely smooth and responsive, like there is only one gear. The interior has been upgraded over previous models and is comparable to other luxury vehicles I have ridden in. The ride is quiet, very smooth and fast. Consumer reports said this car has "tourqe steer" due to the front wheel drive, etc..etc...I have driven the vehicle for 1000 miles now and I promise you, there is no tourqe steer.
gimme some mpg
heygary,01/03/2007
I've had the '07 for about four months and have put six k miles on it, and have not gotten over 23 mpg. I've bumped the tire pressure to near forty pounds, went with synthetic oil, and still average about 21-22 mpg city or highway, doesn't matter. I do really enjoy the ride; starts are indeed less than stellar, but on the highway the car performs admirably. Hard acceleration gets you lots of torque steering issues. Love the keyless entry and rear sonar. CVT is super cool driving up and down mountains, as you don't feel the car downshift.
shock & awe
wall&the goose,12/11/2006
we found this maxima to have power when needed and also gives a smooth ride when your touring the highways. The car handles very well in icy conditions . it's not a strictly sports car , but does hold its own getting onto a highway.
See all 144 reviews of the 2007 Nissan Maxima
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
255 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
19 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
255 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2007 Nissan Maxima features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Marginal
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2007 Nissan Maxima

Used 2007 Nissan Maxima Overview

The Used 2007 Nissan Maxima is offered in the following submodels: Maxima Sedan. Available styles include 3.5 SE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT), and 3.5 SL 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT).

What's a good price on a Used 2007 Nissan Maxima?

Price comparisons for Used 2007 Nissan Maxima trim styles:

  • The Used 2007 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SE is priced between $3,900 and$3,900 with odometer readings between 198112 and198112 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2007 Nissan Maximas are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2007 Nissan Maxima for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2007 Maximas listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $3,900 and mileage as low as 198112 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2007 Nissan Maxima.

Can't find a used 2007 Nissan Maximas you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Nissan Maxima for sale - 12 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $14,565.

Find a used Nissan for sale - 7 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $9,197.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan Maxima for sale - 10 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $25,665.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan for sale - 7 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $25,603.

Should I lease or buy a 2007 Nissan Maxima?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Nissan lease specials
Check out Nissan Maxima lease specials

Related Used 2007 Nissan Maxima info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles