Vehicle overview

Typically, when one pays a bit extra, one gets a bit extra -- for instance, when the teenager at the local burger hut asks, "Would you like fries with that?" or at the grocery store when you decide to cough up an extra $1.50 for triple-ply toilet paper instead of two-ply. The 2007 Nissan Maxima represents a similar step-up approach in the family sedan segment. For a little bit more cash, this Japanese front-drive sedan provides buyers with a powerful V6 engine, a sport-themed persona, a little more room and a few extra features. This has been a successful formula for Nissan, and the Maxima, which has been around for more than two decades now, is one of the company's most well-known nameplates in the U.S.

For 2007, Nissan has made some tweaks to its flagship sedan as part of a midcycle refresh. The car's front-end styling has been redone with a new hood, bumper and headlights in hopes of making the car look more contemporary, and the interior has a redesigned center stack with better ergonomics. The big news, however, is the introduction of a standard continuously variable transmission (CVT). A CVT lacks fixed gearing in the traditional sense and instead continually and automatically adjusts the transmission's effective gear ratios for optimum acceleration and fuel economy. Nissan's been working on CVTs for a while now, and it says the unit in the Maxima has quicker response compared to the one in the Murano.

After driving the 2007 Nissan Maxima, we can confirm that this CVT is indeed smoother and more responsive than previous applications of this technology, and it makes good use of the 3.5-liter V6's power band. However, the lack of conventional shift points takes some of the involvement out of the driving experience, even with the Maxima's simulated manual mode. Besides that, the CVT offers only a small improvement in EPA fuel economy estimates compared to last year's five-speed automatic. In addition, Nissan has dropped the manual transmission this year. Certainly, having a manual tranny is not the cornerstone of sedan desirability, but it has made the Maxima stand out in the past as one of the sportier options in its price range. And now there are even more choices than ever for an upper-crust family sedan. There are the Acura TSX, Chrysler 300C, Subaru Legacy and Volkswagen Passat, for instance. Even Nissan's fully redesigned Altima and Toyota's new Camry are worth taking a look at. Bottom line? With so many choices awaiting those willing to pay a bit extra, the Maxima is looking increasingly less enticing.