Estimated values
1995 Nissan Maxima SE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$629
|$1,372
|$1,776
|Clean
|$554
|$1,210
|$1,566
|Average
|$402
|$885
|$1,146
|Rough
|$250
|$561
|$726
