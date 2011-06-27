  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Maxima
  4. Used 2008 Nissan Maxima
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(62)
Appraise this car

2008 Nissan Maxima Review

Pros & Cons

  • Ample interior space, standard V6 engine, suspension well balanced for both handling and comfort.
  • Reflexes aren't as sharp as those of some competitors, gets pricey when options are added, some low-grade interior materials.
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Nissan Maxima for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$2,051 - $3,670
Used Maxima for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2008 Nissan Maxima provides decent performance, luxury and space, but is no longer the standout it once was in the midsize sedan segment.

Vehicle overview

The 2008 Nissan Maxima is a car with an identity crisis. In terms of price, heritage and image, this is Nissan's flagship sedan. But the days of the Maxima's "four-door sports car" performance are an increasingly fading memory, and the car doesn't hold much of a premium advantage over other choices that it might once have had.

Problem number one for the Maxima: the Altima. These days, Nissan's mainstream sedan can outdo the Maxima in just about every regard. Of course, one needs to order a well-equipped Altima V6 in order to make this happen, whereas the Maxima comes standard with a V6 as well as more features and space. The Maxima must therefore rely mostly on its ability to provide upscale features at a price that undercuts equally equipped luxury cars by thousands. However, a so-equipped Maxima touches $35,000. We're not sure people will be willing to throw down that much change for a Nissan, when the same amount (or less) could net a decently stocked Acura TSX or TL or an Infiniti G35.

True, the 2008 Nissan Maxima continues to offer a respectable combination of performance, luxury and space. There's nothing overtly wrong with it, but for a premium, larger midsize sedan, there are simply better and/or wiser choices available. Besides the Maxima's sibling, shoppers should also consider the Chevrolet Malibu and Honda Accord, which are bigger and redesigned this year, as well as the Subaru Legacy 2.5 GT Limited and Volkswagen Passat. Large sedans like the Chrysler 300, Hyundai Azera and Toyota Avalon should also be considered for those attracted to the Maxima's size. The aforementioned TL, TSX and G35 also deserve a look if luxury is a priority.

Nissan's flagship is set to be replaced next year, but for now, and with so many smarter choices available, the Maxima just isn't as enticing as it once was.

2008 Nissan Maxima models

The 2008 Nissan Maxima midsize sedan is offered in two trims, the sport-oriented 3.5 SE trim and the luxury-oriented 3.5 SL trim. Standard features on the SE include 18-inch alloy wheels, side skirts, a rear spoiler, a fixed SkyView glass-paneled roof, a power driver seat, tilt-telescoping steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, keyless ignition/entry and an eight-speaker stereo with a CD player and an auxiliary audio jack. The SL trim trades the SE's sporty appearance for more creature comforts. Gone are the 18-inch wheels, sport side skirts and rear spoiler. In their place are 17-inch wheels, a Bose audio system with an in-dash six-CD/MP3 changer and satellite radio, leather seating, a power front passenger seat, and heated front seats and exterior mirrors.

Most of the SL's extra features can be added to the SE trim via the Sensory Package. The Platinum Edition Package available on both trims adds bi-xenon headlamps; rear parking assist; a power tilt-telescoping steering column; memory functions for driver seat, steering wheel and outside mirrors; heated steering wheel; Bluetooth and power-folding and auto-dimming outside mirrors. A navigation system and power sunroof are stand-alone options.

2008 Highlights

After receiving a midcycle refresh last year, the Nissan Maxima heads into 2008 with only mild package adjustments. Last year's Elite Package has been largely replaced by the Platinum Edition Package, though the Elite's more comfortable two-person backseat arrangement has been dropped.

Performance & mpg

The powertrain of the 2008 Nissan Maxima is a carry-over from the previous year's model. Nissan's award-winning VQ-series V6 and Xtronic CVT (continuously variable transmission) team up to propel the 3,600-pound midsize sedan. The result is a maximum of 255 horsepower and 252 pound-feet of torque sent to the front wheels. Despite no option of a manual gearbox, the CVT offers pseudo ratios for use when additional control is desired. More realistic 2008 EPA estimates rate the Maxima at 19 mpg city and 25 mpg highway.

Safety

Antilock disc brakes with brake assist, traction control, front seat-mounted side-impact airbags and side-impact head curtain airbags represent the Maxima's key standard safety features. Stability control is a stand-alone option. In the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's frontal crash testing, the Nissan Maxima received a top five-star rating for the driver and four-star rating for the front passenger. Side-impact testing resulted in a four-star rating for both the front and rear seats. When tested by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the Nissan Maxima produced results of "Good" in the frontal offset test but a second-lowest "Marginal" in the side impact test.

Driving

The 2008 Nissan Maxima accelerates, brakes and handles well, but it's no longer the track star of its class. The car is brisk off the line with a broad midrange that the CVT fully exploits, but as it's a high-horsepower front-wheel-drive vehicle, some torque steer is evident under hard acceleration. Unlike other CVTs, Nissan's unit does a fine job of ensuring the engine works in the most effective range of its power band. Those looking to row their own gears will be disappointed, however, as no manual transmission is offered.

The suspension is tuned more for comfort than spirited road exercises, and steering feel is merely good under normal driving conditions. Nor does going with the "sporty" SE trim help matters. The SE's 18-inch wheels and tires, while larger and V-rated, are still all-season tires like those the SL wears. Moreover, the components and tuning of the steering, suspension and brake systems of the SL all match the SE's. Simply put, the use of the words "fun-to-drive" and "Nissan Maxima" in the same sentence is largely a thing of the past.

Interior

It may be a midsize sedan, but the 2008 Nissan Maxima's interior feels downright cavernous front and rear. The standard strip of glass in the roof known as SkyView aids that airy feel considerably. The front seats are wide and accommodating, though finding an optimal driving position can be difficult. The dashboard features a sleek and modern design. In years past, the center stack was marred by some poor ergonomics, but Nissan has largely rectified the situation, and controls are very user-friendly. One of our lingering complaints about the Maxima's cabin is the mediocre materials quality. For a car priced at the $30,000 mark, there are still a few too many low-grade plastics and fit and finish miscues. A 15.5-cubic-foot trunk plus split-folding 60/40 rear seats reinforce the larger-than-average midsize sedan theme.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2008 Nissan Maxima.

5(73%)
4(19%)
3(8%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.6
62 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 62 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Fun car, HORRIBLE turn ratio!
Sarry,09/28/2010
I have always driven Honda's. Decided to turn in my Honda Civic for a 2008 Nissan Maxima. Totally FUN to drive! Blow by people while barely pushing in the accelerator! Overall a really nice car. Gas mileage not great but its a souped up V6 sports car, I expected that. The one MAJOR complaint I have is the turn ratio! I have to practically make a three-point turn to get into a parking space. Trading it in because of those two things. Can't stand it anymore. I can barely get through a coffee drive through! Put good tires on it and it's actually pretty good in the snow for a CAR. Traction control.
Excellent car, excellent value!
bobafett14,09/04/2012
Only negative is the turning radius. 3 point turns and squeezing around tight spots (i.e. parking lots) can be tricky at times. Othewise, this is a great car at a great price. Holds up well, repairs are minimal. I went with a Nissan Maxima after years ago vowing never to buy chevy after seeing a fleet of salesman (company) cars (1/2 the sales force picked Chevy Mailbu 1/2 picked the Altima, 6 Malibus and 6 Altimas go head to head over a 3 year run). Basically the Malibu's ALL started shaking, rattling, needed "front end" work..ballbearings needed repaired, brakes/rotors...you name it...all went after about 24K to 26K..the Altimas didn't need any repairs until into thier 30K's.
Excellent Highway Performance
R. Gray,08/07/2016
3.5 SL 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
Smooth, powerful highway performance, but terrible in confined areas. The vehicle has the turning radius of an aircraft carrier. For congested parking lots and tight narrow spaces this is the worst vehicle I have every driven--including but not limited to a pickup truck-- and should be avoided. If you drive in the wide open spaces of the highway system, this vehicle will deliver power, comfort, and very good mileage. Mechanically, this vehicle has required only routine maintenance for 8+ years of ownership. For 9 years of ownership, this vehicle was relatively problem free. However, it started to eat fuses on the circuit that serves the sunroof and interior overhead lights--No one can determine the cause of the overload. After 9.5 years of ownership, I traded the vehicle. The electrical problems continued and became very unnerving.
Won't get fooled again
WhatHappened?,10/25/2010
In the first 12k miles, I've had: 3-4 service trips for check engine light before replacing faulty gas cap. service: re-glue interior upholstery near moon roof. It was suggested that the cause of it coming off may have been use. Use. Guess they never planned on people using it more than 3 times. service: re-glue cheap material around steering column which was splitting along the seam. Guess I wasn't supposed to use the steering wheel either. - worst car in snow I've ever driven - jarring ride - scraped bottom going 1 mph over a speed bump. - very quick to scratch, chip, rust. - sun visor bracket came loose when I popped it off to put visor by side. started rattling. Total # uses:2
See all 62 reviews of the 2008 Nissan Maxima
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
255 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
19 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
255 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2008 Nissan Maxima features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2008 Nissan Maxima

Used 2008 Nissan Maxima Overview

The Used 2008 Nissan Maxima is offered in the following submodels: Maxima Sedan. Available styles include 3.5 SE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT), and 3.5 SL 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT).

What's a good price on a Used 2008 Nissan Maxima?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2008 Nissan Maximas are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2008 Nissan Maxima for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2008 Nissan Maxima.

Can't find a used 2008 Nissan Maximas you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Nissan Maxima for sale - 6 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $11,829.

Find a used Nissan for sale - 10 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $23,152.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan Maxima for sale - 2 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $12,778.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan for sale - 10 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $12,134.

Should I lease or buy a 2008 Nissan Maxima?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Nissan lease specials
Check out Nissan Maxima lease specials

Related Used 2008 Nissan Maxima info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles