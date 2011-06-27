Vehicle overview

The 2008 Nissan Maxima is a car with an identity crisis. In terms of price, heritage and image, this is Nissan's flagship sedan. But the days of the Maxima's "four-door sports car" performance are an increasingly fading memory, and the car doesn't hold much of a premium advantage over other choices that it might once have had.

Problem number one for the Maxima: the Altima. These days, Nissan's mainstream sedan can outdo the Maxima in just about every regard. Of course, one needs to order a well-equipped Altima V6 in order to make this happen, whereas the Maxima comes standard with a V6 as well as more features and space. The Maxima must therefore rely mostly on its ability to provide upscale features at a price that undercuts equally equipped luxury cars by thousands. However, a so-equipped Maxima touches $35,000. We're not sure people will be willing to throw down that much change for a Nissan, when the same amount (or less) could net a decently stocked Acura TSX or TL or an Infiniti G35.

True, the 2008 Nissan Maxima continues to offer a respectable combination of performance, luxury and space. There's nothing overtly wrong with it, but for a premium, larger midsize sedan, there are simply better and/or wiser choices available. Besides the Maxima's sibling, shoppers should also consider the Chevrolet Malibu and Honda Accord, which are bigger and redesigned this year, as well as the Subaru Legacy 2.5 GT Limited and Volkswagen Passat. Large sedans like the Chrysler 300, Hyundai Azera and Toyota Avalon should also be considered for those attracted to the Maxima's size. The aforementioned TL, TSX and G35 also deserve a look if luxury is a priority.

Nissan's flagship is set to be replaced next year, but for now, and with so many smarter choices available, the Maxima just isn't as enticing as it once was.