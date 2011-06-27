  1. Home
1991 Nissan Maxima Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Used Maxima for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

1991 Highlights

Antilock brakes are added to the options list of the capable Maxima.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1991 Nissan Maxima.

4.7
25 reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews

91 maxima long term report
kookaburra,03/20/2002
very solid, reliable car, engine has been awesome - 122,000 miles & 6k since last oil change (way overdue) and oil level is still at the full marking. Rust is just now beginning to creep around inside the wheel wells and one rear door (Wisconsin winter salt). Only maintenance in 4+ years and 57,000 miles is alternator, distributor cap. Routine repairs of timing belt and water pump, exhaust, brakes, tires, cv boots, ft suspension ball joints.
After 14 years it still drives like new
MarkhamMax,03/01/2005
Having owned this vehicle for over a decade, I can vouch for it's reliability. The engine is remarkably strong coming up on its 14th birthday. Common problems are broken manifold studs (a $300-$400 one time repair if done right), shifter solenoid/ bushing can become tricky but easy to fix, LCD clock is unreliable, but are readily available on eBay in refurbished condition between $10-$20.
Maximiz'in 4 ever
trixieinmt,06/19/2011
My husand & I purchased my 5 spd 91 Maxima SE in 96 when it had @100k already on it. Paid $7000 and every cent was worth it! I still own the car, speedo stopped working and was upset with husband when the replacement showed less miles (and doesn't keep up correctly) 7 of the years owned we have lived on a dirt road. Was told 7 yrs ago the rear seal leaks but still have not replaced and still no puddles in my driveway, doesn't burn oil. I can guarantee it has well over 320k miles. This car rocks! Only repairs have been for worn out parts and hitting one deer @ 80mph. Parts are hard to find these days and no one wants to sell including me. car will still easily do over 115+ mph. Love it!!
fun and dependable
clover,07/22/2004
This car has continued to drive beautifully in both city driving and long cross country trips even after 200,000 miles. Some of those trips were 17-18 hrs. driving straight through with only short 30 min stops and gas. The brakes were the only thing that wore down quickly. Start right up even sitting out on cold Chicago winter nights.
See all 25 reviews of the 1991 Nissan Maxima
Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
160 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
160 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 1991 Nissan Maxima features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

Used 1991 Nissan Maxima Overview

The Used 1991 Nissan Maxima is offered in the following submodels: Maxima Sedan. Available styles include GXE 4dr Sedan, and SE 4dr Sedan.

