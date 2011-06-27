My husand & I purchased my 5 spd 91 Maxima SE in 96 when it had @100k already on it. Paid $7000 and every cent was worth it! I still own the car, speedo stopped working and was upset with husband when the replacement showed less miles (and doesn't keep up correctly) 7 of the years owned we have lived on a dirt road. Was told 7 yrs ago the rear seal leaks but still have not replaced and still no puddles in my driveway, doesn't burn oil. I can guarantee it has well over 320k miles. This car rocks! Only repairs have been for worn out parts and hitting one deer @ 80mph. Parts are hard to find these days and no one wants to sell including me. car will still easily do over 115+ mph. Love it!!

