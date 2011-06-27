1994 Nissan Maxima Review
Other years
$725 - $1,773
1994 Highlights
No changes for the 1994 Maxima.
maxima lover,08/31/2009
I love my maxima. I got it for a great price, half the blue book, and have driven it crazy. I bought it my senior year in high school with 100,000 miles on it and only had minor problems during college (none my dad couldn't fix) I now have 240,000 miles on my maxima and it still drives so wonderfully. I cant get myself to buy another car because they dont match up in driving, features, or anything else! It will capture your heart.
Gleno,05/08/2007
I've owned three consecutive Maximas over the years: '91, '94, '03. I've not heard of a more consistently reliable and fun to drive vehicle. The ONLY problems I've encountered are fuel injectors which tend to go after 120,000 miles or so. These cars are beyond what you could ask for in reliability. Change the oil, throw in some brake pads when needed, and maybe a muffler over the life of the car, and you won't ever have to worry about anything else.
annek3,04/28/2002
My '94 Maxima was probably one of the best cars ever made. It had 174,000 miles when I bought it, and the engine was completely solid. I never had a problem with my Max. I even got into a rather large accident on the freeway where I was hit by a semi and then rammed the metal center divide, and I left without a scratch or sore neck. Even though the car was totalled, it still ran long enough for me to get it to a body shop.
jeeph8r,08/24/2003
I purchased my '94 Maxima almost a year and a half ago. It's got 94k on it now and it is still a very powerful car. Antenna didn't work when I bought it...cost to fix $300. Other than that no problems at all. It is an awesome car and it is very dependable. I would recommend Maxima's to anyone. I will definitely buy from Nissan again.
MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
190 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
160 hp @ 5200 rpm
