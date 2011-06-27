  1. Home
1994 Nissan Maxima Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1994 Highlights

No changes for the 1994 Maxima.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1994 Nissan Maxima.

5(57%)
4(43%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.6
28 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 28 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

My Maxima
maxima lover,08/31/2009
I love my maxima. I got it for a great price, half the blue book, and have driven it crazy. I bought it my senior year in high school with 100,000 miles on it and only had minor problems during college (none my dad couldn't fix) I now have 240,000 miles on my maxima and it still drives so wonderfully. I cant get myself to buy another car because they dont match up in driving, features, or anything else! It will capture your heart.
The car to run
Gleno,05/08/2007
I've owned three consecutive Maximas over the years: '91, '94, '03. I've not heard of a more consistently reliable and fun to drive vehicle. The ONLY problems I've encountered are fuel injectors which tend to go after 120,000 miles or so. These cars are beyond what you could ask for in reliability. Change the oil, throw in some brake pads when needed, and maybe a muffler over the life of the car, and you won't ever have to worry about anything else.
The best car I ever had
annek3,04/28/2002
My '94 Maxima was probably one of the best cars ever made. It had 174,000 miles when I bought it, and the engine was completely solid. I never had a problem with my Max. I even got into a rather large accident on the freeway where I was hit by a semi and then rammed the metal center divide, and I left without a scratch or sore neck. Even though the car was totalled, it still ran long enough for me to get it to a body shop.
I love Maxima's
jeeph8r,08/24/2003
I purchased my '94 Maxima almost a year and a half ago. It's got 94k on it now and it is still a very powerful car. Antenna didn't work when I bought it...cost to fix $300. Other than that no problems at all. It is an awesome car and it is very dependable. I would recommend Maxima's to anyone. I will definitely buy from Nissan again.
See all 28 reviews of the 1994 Nissan Maxima
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
190 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
160 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 1994 Nissan Maxima features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

Used 1994 Nissan Maxima Overview

The Used 1994 Nissan Maxima is offered in the following submodels: Maxima Sedan. Available styles include SE 4dr Sedan, and GXE 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1994 Nissan Maxima?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1994 Nissan Maximas are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1994 Nissan Maxima for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1994 Nissan Maxima.

Can't find a used 1994 Nissan Maximas you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Nissan Maxima for sale - 7 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $14,335.

Find a used Nissan for sale - 12 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $16,896.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan Maxima for sale - 3 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $11,153.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan for sale - 11 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $18,531.

Should I lease or buy a 1994 Nissan Maxima?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

