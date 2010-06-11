Used 2010 Nissan Maxima for Sale Near Me

Nissan of Bradenton - Bradenton / Florida

Nissan of Bradenton is open for sales, service, and parts! We have taken all of the necessary precautions to keep our employees and customers safe during this unexpected time. Our dealership and vehicles are cleaned with a safe chemical agent several times throughout the day. From every angle, our Clean Carfax 2010 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SV Sedan is stunning and curvaceous in Crimson Black. Powered by a 3.5 Liter V6 offers 290hp while connected to a seamless CVT. This Front Wheel Drive Sedan will reward you with near 26mpg on the open road while showing off sleek lines and great-looking wheels.The cockpit of our SV has an excellent instrument panel, a Bose audio system, and an abundance of modern technology features. Spoil yourself with a host of amenities such as a prominent sunroof and leather seats to make the ride more enjoyable for drivers and passengers alike. Other features include creature comforts you've come to know, love, and demand. Cruise control, power accessories, comfortable leather interior, and a vehicle security system.Welcome to Nissan of Bradenton! We are a part of the Garber Automotive family! We are only doing our job properly when we create an experience for the customers for which they choose to return and do business with us again.We are located at 1611 Cortez Road West, across from the Lowe's & Best Buy Plaza and are open from 8:30am-8:00pm Monday-Friday, 8am-6pm Saturday and 11am-4pm on Sunday. Bad credit? No Problem! We specialize in helping clients establish or reestablish their credit! Prices plus dealer fee and dealer reconditioning cost. Please call us at 941-755-1571 today about this vehicle.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2010 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

22 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 26 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1N4AA5AP7AC861479

Stock: 8861479T

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-15-2020