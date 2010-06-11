Used 2010 Nissan Maxima for Sale Near Me

2,799 listings
  • 2010 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SV in Black
    used

    2010 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SV

    99,978 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $7,921

    $2,001 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Nissan Maxima 3.5 S in Silver
    used

    2010 Nissan Maxima 3.5 S

    114,638 miles
    2 Accidents, 7 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $4,995

    $2,176 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SV in Silver
    used

    2010 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SV

    98,473 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $8,295

    $1,787 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SV in White
    used

    2010 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SV

    133,532 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $1,984

    $5,726 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Nissan Maxima 3.5 S in Red
    used

    2010 Nissan Maxima 3.5 S

    133,990 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
    Good Deal

    $6,980

    $865 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SV in Gray
    used

    2010 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SV

    102,544 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $8,295

    $1,299 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SV in Red
    used

    2010 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SV

    76,286 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $9,998

    $784 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SV in White
    used

    2010 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SV

    115,000 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $8,900

    $541 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SV in Black
    used

    2010 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SV

    113,598 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $8,298

    $1,089 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SV in Black
    used

    2010 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SV

    92,367 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $9,598

    $558 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Nissan Maxima 3.5 S in Black
    used

    2010 Nissan Maxima 3.5 S

    98,230 miles
    Frame damage, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2010 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SV in Silver
    used

    2010 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SV

    139,476 miles
    2 Accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $6,990

    $266 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SV in Dark Green
    used

    2010 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SV

    35,544 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $11,697

    $1,533 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Nissan Maxima 3.5 S in Gray
    used

    2010 Nissan Maxima 3.5 S

    130,769 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Fair Deal

    $7,300

    $675 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SV in Gray
    used

    2010 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SV

    171,876 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $6,313

    $771 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SV in Gray
    used

    2010 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SV

    151,666 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $6,998

    $398 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SV in Gray
    used

    2010 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SV

    111,984 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,980

    Details
  • 2010 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SV in Gray
    used

    2010 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SV

    102,189 miles
    Good Deal

    $7,995

    $1,041 Below Market
    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Nissan Maxima

Overall Consumer Rating
4.899 Reviews
  • 5
    (84%)
  • 4
    (11%)
  • 3
    (4%)
  • 2
    (1%)
great car
ahr2,11/06/2010
This is my second max I still own my 1995.This 2010 is the feel of a sports car with a little more room. The features on this model are great. The heated seats and steering wheel are my favorite.
