Used 2010 Nissan Maxima for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 99,978 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$7,921$2,001 Below Market
Nissan of Bradenton - Bradenton / Florida
Nissan of Bradenton is open for sales, service, and parts! We have taken all of the necessary precautions to keep our employees and customers safe during this unexpected time. Our dealership and vehicles are cleaned with a safe chemical agent several times throughout the day. From every angle, our Clean Carfax 2010 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SV Sedan is stunning and curvaceous in Crimson Black. Powered by a 3.5 Liter V6 offers 290hp while connected to a seamless CVT. This Front Wheel Drive Sedan will reward you with near 26mpg on the open road while showing off sleek lines and great-looking wheels.The cockpit of our SV has an excellent instrument panel, a Bose audio system, and an abundance of modern technology features. Spoil yourself with a host of amenities such as a prominent sunroof and leather seats to make the ride more enjoyable for drivers and passengers alike. Other features include creature comforts you've come to know, love, and demand. Cruise control, power accessories, comfortable leather interior, and a vehicle security system.Welcome to Nissan of Bradenton! We are a part of the Garber Automotive family! We are only doing our job properly when we create an experience for the customers for which they choose to return and do business with us again.We are located at 1611 Cortez Road West, across from the Lowe's & Best Buy Plaza and are open from 8:30am-8:00pm Monday-Friday, 8am-6pm Saturday and 11am-4pm on Sunday. Bad credit? No Problem! We specialize in helping clients establish or reestablish their credit! Prices plus dealer fee and dealer reconditioning cost. Please call us at 941-755-1571 today about this vehicle.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AA5AP7AC861479
Stock: 8861479T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 114,638 miles2 Accidents, 7 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$4,995$2,176 Below Market
Incredible Auto Sales - Bountiful / Utah
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 7 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Nissan Maxima 3.5 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AA5AP5AC802706
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 98,473 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$8,295$1,787 Below Market
Deery Brothers Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Waukee - Waukee / Iowa
PRICED TO MOVE! SUMMER SAVINGS! NO ACCIDENT AUTO CHECK! DONT MISS OUT ON THIS ONE! No payments for 90 days! Special low APR financing is available with approved credit! Silver Lightning Metallic 2010 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SV FWD CVT 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V Generous trade in allowances., No Payments for 90 days. Special interest rates available.. Recent Arrival! 19/26 City/Highway MPG Come see why people from all over the midwest are saving BIG MONEY at Deery Waukee. Great selection, top dollar for your trade, and the low prices make this the place to save!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AA5AP1AC810821
Stock: J1313A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 133,532 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$1,984$5,726 Below Market
Arcadia Chevrolet Buick - Arcadia / Florida
*Arcadia Chevrolet Buick & Pre Owned Super Store* Your Hometown Dealer Here at Arcadia Chevrolet Buick We Guarantee the Best price on all New and Pre Owned vehicles and No Dealer Fee Stop in today or shop us 24/7 on arcadiachevy.com *Arcadia Chevrolet Buick* *210 South Brevard Ave* *Arcadia, Fl 34266* *863-494-3838* *NOBODY BEATS OUR DEAL NOBODY!!!*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AA5AP7AC846707
Stock: 5846707
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-09-2020
- 133,990 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Rental UseGood Deal
$6,980$865 Below Market
Chariot Auto Sales - Clearfield / Utah
**WE FINANCE**CERTIFIED**FREE 3 MONTH/3000 MILE WARRANTY**In house financing available. Good Credit Bad Credit or No Credit. No problem.** Feel free to text questions to 801-390-2354 anytime. Don't forget to check out our website. www.chariotautosales.comCome and discover a whole new buying experience at Chariot Auto Sales.Our no pressure approach and straight forward pricing make buying a vehicle enjoyable.A large part of our business comes from outside the area and we can ship your vehicle anywhere in the US. Contact us to find out just how easy this can be. We are also happy to make arrangements to pick you up from the airport *Financing options available *Trade ins always welcome
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Nissan Maxima 3.5 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AA5AP0AC856334
Stock: 20147-0
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 102,544 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$8,295$1,299 Below Market
Auto Club of Miami - Miami / Florida
!!! SPECIAL OFFER !!! , WE FINANCE EVERYBODY....WE EXPORT WORLDWIDE....ALL OF OUR VEHICLES ARE CLEAN TITLES...... FINANCING IS AVAILABLE FOR EVERYONE! IF YOU HAVE BAD CREDIT !!! WE CAN HELP !!! WE HAVE OVER 200 CARS AVAILABLE FOR YOU TO CHOOSE. THE STORE IS LOCATED ON THE CORNER OF 103 ST AND NW 27 AVE, CASH OFFER ONLY, PRICE MAY VARY IF YOU FINANCE, WAC,TAX TAG AND TITLE NOT INCLUDED..........We are a family operated dealership, in business for over 10 years. With our large selection, you`re sure to find a car that suits your needs and fits your budget. We guarantee that every used car we sell has an accurate mileage count and has not been branded as a salvaged or flood-damaged car. Peace of mind comes from knowing details about your car`s past, including odometer readings and vehicle history. Every used car we sell comes with a free full Vehicle History Report available online or from your Sales Consultant. Our technician put every vehicle through a rigorous Certified Quality Inspection. Our Sales Consultants are paid a fixed commission no matter which car they sell, so they can focus on helping you find a car that fits your needs. We work with a variety of financial institutions to provide the best possible financing options. If approved, you`ll see all your offers when we do. Simply choose the one that`s right for you. So what are you waiting for? Start the search for your next car now!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: Yes
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AA5AP2AC808978
Stock: 808978
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 76,286 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$9,998$784 Below Market
Herb Chambers Lexus - Sharon / Massachusetts
SERVICE WORK Service Work completed on this Nissan Maxima includes: Complete Multi-Point Inspection by factory trained technicians, Oil Filter Change Using Original OEM Parts, Battery Voltage Test, Tires Inspected, Brake Inspection, Emissions System Check, Professional Detailed Inside and Out, Function Test all Lights, Check the Complete Exhaust System, Cooling System Inspection, Transmission Fluid Inspection, Differential Fluid Inspection, Function Test all Options Accessories. Non-Smoker vehicle BUY WITH CONFIDENCE Only a Herb Chambers CERTIFIED Pre-Owned vehicle receives a Rigorous Multi-Point Inspection, 5-Day 100% Money Back Guarantee / 30-Day 1,500 Mile Vehicle Exchange and a complete Portfolio CarFax. Visit www.herbchamberssmartpricing.com for complete details. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Sunroof, Rear Air, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Multi-CD Changer, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C. MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls. Nissan 3.5 S with Tuscan Sun Metallic exterior and Cafe latte interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 290 HP at 6400 RPM*. CARFAX 1-Owner EXPERTS ARE SAYING Edmunds.com explains 'A high-quality, well-stocked entry-level luxury sedan.'. 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. 5-Day 100% Money Back Guarantee / 30-Day 1,500 Mile Vehicle Exchange and, A complete Vehicle Portfolio CarFax. Visit www.herbchamberssmartpricing.com for complete details. .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AA5AP7AC873891
Stock: 19149A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 115,000 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$8,900$541 Below Market
Coast to Coast Motors - Hayward / California
Visit Coast To Coast Motors online to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 510-886-8000 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AA5AP8AC858090
Stock: 11690
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 113,598 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$8,298$1,089 Below Market
Herb Connolly Hyundai - Framingham / Massachusetts
Clean CARFAX! Power moonroof -Leather Seat Trim-18" Aluminum Alloy Wheels- Front fog lights- Leather steering wheel- Panic alarm- Power door mirrors- Power driver seat- Power passenger seat- Radio: AM/FM In-Dash 6-CD w/Bose Audio System- Remote keyless entry- Speed control.Recent Arrival! Herb Connolly Motors is the home of used car LIVE MARKET PRICING. LIVE MARKET PRICING gives our customers the piece of mind that we have already done the shopping for you and priced our vehicle aggressively in today's internet information marketplace while adjusting accordingly for - Supply - Equipment - Condition and Mileage. Remember at Herb Connolly Motors - WE DON'T PLAY PRICING GAMES.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AA5AP7AC851289
Stock: G17936B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 92,367 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$9,598$558 Below Market
AutoNation USA Phoenix - Phoenix / Arizona
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new pair of tires! Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Cafe Latte; Leather Seat Trim Super Black This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Buy with confidence, this vehicle is AutoNation Certified and comes with a 90 Day or 4,000 mile warranty at no additional charge. Every vehicle has a Worry Free Folder inside with a copy of a current CarFax, Kelley Blue Book Value Guide and a service inspection report. Our Certified technicians preform a 120 point safety inspection on every vehicle we offer. All of our Pre-Owned vehicles are backed by a 5 day 250 mile money back guarantee. We specialize in all types of finance options for every type of credit history. All trade-ins accepted including motorcycles, no year or mile restrictions! Whether you buy a $3000 vehicle or a $30,000 one, we treat you like family. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AA5AP4AC847443
Stock: AC847443
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 98,230 milesFrame damage, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,995
Best Buy Motors - Lafayette / Indiana
RUNS GREAT NICE CLOTH INTERIOR AUTOMATIC MUST SEE !! Visit Best Buy Motors online at www.bestbuymotorsin.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 765-449-0490 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Nissan Maxima 3.5 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AA5APXAC810896
Stock: 3396
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 139,476 miles2 Accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$6,990$266 Below Market
Brent Brown Toyota - Orem / Utah
Brent Brown Toyota has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2010 Nissan Maxima. Just what you've been looking for. With quality in mind, this vehicle is the perfect addition to take home. The look is unmistakably Nissan, the smooth contours and cutting-edge technology of this Nissan Maxima 3.5 SV will definitely turn heads. There is no reason why you shouldn't buy this Nissan Maxima 3.5 SV. It is incomparable for the price and quality. More information about the 2010 Nissan Maxima: The Maxima's sporty styling and handling plus its long list of standard features makes it a solid performer in its segment. There are two trim levels, plus Sport and Premium packages that can be added for the maximum in comfort and technology. This model sets itself apart with comfortable interior with easy-to-use controls, lots of standard features at all trim levels, and Smooth and powerful drivetrain
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AA5AP1AC808339
Stock: U13282A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-04-2020
- 35,544 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$11,697$1,533 Below Market
Imperial Ford - Mendon / Massachusetts
Cruise Control, Power Windows, Power Locks, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Aluminum Wheels. Recent Arrival! Mystic Jade Metallic 2010 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SV 3.5 SV 4D Sedan 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V FWD CVT19/26 City/Highway MPG Odometer is 82504 miles below market average!MORE ABOUT US: Imperial Cars Purchase With Confidence: 1) Free Car Fax Vehicle History Report available for all our vehicles online. 2) Our vehicles are Imperial Certified and go through a rigorous 125-Point vehicle inspection. 3) Bottom line pricing. 4) 5-Day or 200 Mile Vehicle Exchange Program for your total confidence. If you are not happy with it bring it back within 5 days or 200 miles and we'll give you a credit of your full purchase price toward the purchase of another vehicle. (Excludes Renewed for You vehicles.)Price does not include tax, title, registration, documentation fee or other applicable fees, and includes our Imperial Trade Assistance Bonus of $1,000 for qualifying 2010 or newer retailable trades. To receive advertised promotional price, the vehicle must be paid in full and take same day delivery from dealer stock. Call or email our phone and internet team for the most current information and Imperial discounts. Price cannot be combined with any other discounts or promotions and is subject to change based on market value at any time without notice, customer must mention promo code in order to qualify for internet special discount. MENTION PROMO CODE: INTERNET1. The information contained herein is deemed reliable but not guaranteed, dealer not responsible for any misprint involving the price or description of the vehicle, it's the sole responsibility of buyer to physically inspect and verify such information prior to purchasing. Transparency is our goal. Call 800-526-AUTO (2886) to receive your personalized buy for price. NO WHOLESALERS OR DEALERS! Some of our Pre-Owned vehicles may be subject to unrepaired safety recalls. Check for a vehicle's unrepaired recalls by VIN at http://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/ Some of our Pre-Owned vehicles may be subject to unrepaired safety recalls. Check for a vehicleâ s unrepaired recalls by VIN at http://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AA5APXAC860083
Stock: TM2350B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 130,769 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseFair Deal
$7,300$675 Below Market
Modern Auto - Denver / Colorado
This 2010 Nissan Maxima 4dr 4dr Sedan V6 CVT 3.5 S features a 3.5L V6 Cylinder 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Gray with a Black interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Overhead Console, Remote Fuel Door, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact John Herzog at 303-993-7563 or modernautoinc@yahoo.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Nissan Maxima 3.5 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AA5AP7AC802156
Stock: 02156
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 171,876 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$6,313$771 Below Market
Matt Castrucci Auto Mall - Dayton / Ohio
Recent Arrival!Gray 2010 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SV FWD CVT 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V 4D Sedan, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Illuminated entry, Leather Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.Please call for a test drive of this vehicle today! 19/26 City/Highway MPG 19/26 City/Highway MPGAt Castrucci Auto Mall of Dayton Used Car Superstore, we carry a large selection of import and domestic cars, trucks, SUVs and vans, including, Honda, Mazda, Nissan, Kia, Chevrolet, Dodge, Toyota, Chrysler, Jeep, Pontiac, GMC, Buick, Saturn, Acura, Infinit, Lexus, BMW, Ford, Hyundai, Cadillac and Mitsubishi. We offer tradional financing and special financing.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AA5AP6AC851672
Stock: NA851672
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 151,666 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$6,998$398 Below Market
Hugh White Honda - Columbus / Ohio
USB Port, Local Trade In, Low Miles, Pandora, Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, GPS / Navigation System, Heated Leather Seats, Leather Seats, Sunroof / Moonroof, Maxima 3.5 SV, 4D Sedan, 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V, CVT, FWD, Dark Slate Metallic.TEST DRIVE ONE OF OUR VEHICLES AND BE ENTERED IN A $1,000 GIVEAWAY DRAWING!!IF THE DEAL IS RIGHT, IT MUST BE HUGH WHITE. Hugh White Honda is one of the oldest Honda dealers in the United States, selling new Honda cars since 1971! We are a quick drive from most anywhere in Columbus, right off of I-270 & Georgesville Rd. CALL us at 866-466-3920, TEXT us at 614-515-4023, or visit our website at www.hughwhitehonda.net.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AA5AP8AC845582
Stock: B2744B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 111,984 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,980
VINS - Manassas Park / Virginia
LEATHER / SUNROOF / Heated seats, clean local owner trade in that is well kept and priced to sell.VINS is a boutique dealership located in the Washington D.C. Metropolitan area. We pride ourselves on our attention to detail from the way we build relationships with our clients to our elegantly modern and inviting showroom. At VINS our transparency and efficiency are second to none. We view the automotive buying experience differently: We are here to HELP not just SELL. All VINS clients receive luxury service as they purchase a quality vehicle from our non-commissioned sales staff. We reinforce this by giving every client a 3-DAY NO QUESTIONS ASKED RETURN POLICY. Visit our showroom in person or take 360 tour of our vehicles and buy online. Experience the VINS difference today and see what our clients say about us online!.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AA5AP8AC829432
Stock: 20801A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- 102,189 milesGood Deal
$7,995$1,041 Below Market
Fort Dodge Motors - Fort Dodge / Iowa
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AA5AP7AC813612
Certified Pre-Owned: No
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Nissan Maxima searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Nissan Maxima
- 5(84%)
- 4(11%)
- 3(4%)
- 2(1%)
Related Nissan Maxima info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2015
- Used BMW 7 Series 2018
- Used Kia K5 2015
- Used Dodge Journey 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2016
- Used Honda Pilot 2018
- Used Lexus RX 350 2014
- Used Honda HR-V 2018
- Used Volvo XC90 2017
- Used BMW i8 2017
- Used Mazda 6 2018
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe 2016
- Used Kia Sorento 2018
- Used Subaru WRX 2018
- Used Ford Edge 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2015
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Toyota RAV4 Hybrid
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Nissan Xterra
- Used Ford Transit Connect
- Used Jeep Compass
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution
- Used Tesla Model X
- Used Ford Focus
- Used Cadillac XT5
- Used Volkswagen Atlas
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT
- Used Porsche Panamera
Shop used models by city
- Used Nissan Altima Boston MA
- Used Nissan Juke Irving TX
- Used Nissan Cube Plano TX
- Used Nissan Altima Jacksonville FL
- Used Nissan Juke Asheville NC
- Used Nissan Quest Atlanta GA
- Used Nissan Juke Tempe AZ
- Used Nissan Juke Corpus Christi TX
- Used Nissan Kicks Des Moines IA
- Used Nissan NV200 Aurora CO
Shop used model years by city
- Used Nissan Sentra 2010 Riverside CA
- Used Nissan Sentra 2015 Rochester NY
- Used Nissan Maxima 2012 Lancaster PA
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Jaguar F-PACE
- 2020 Suburban
- 2020 Lexus ES 350
- 2021 Mazda 6 News
- 2020 Nissan Murano
- 2020 Silverado 2500HD
- Mazda CX-9 2020
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz S-Class
- Honda Fit 2020
- INFINITI Q50 2020
- 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan
- 2020 Pathfinder
- Volkswagen Passat 2020
- 2021 Yukon
- GMC Terrain 2020
- Subaru WRX 2020
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan
- 2020 Lincoln Navigator
- 2020 Nissan GT-R
- Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class 2021