The 2022 Nissan Ariya is an all-electric crossover SUV that will go on sale at the end of 2021. Prices will start around $40,000 for the base model that features a 63-kWh battery. Nissan will also offer an 87-kWh battery that is projected to return 300 miles of range. Front-wheel drive is standard, and all-wheel drive (Nissan calls it "e-4orce") will be available with both batteries.
2022 Nissan Ariya
2022 Nissan AriyaEstimated Price: Starting at $40,000 (estimated)
- All-new Nissan electric crossover SUV
- Projected range of 300 miles
- Two battery options and available all-wheel drive
- Available hands-free driving system
Power output ranges from 215 to 389 horsepower depending on the battery size and whether it's front- or all-wheel drive. The Ariya's torque output ranges from 221 to 443 lb-ft.
The Ariya's stark interior design is similar to Tesla's simple horizontal dash. But rather than use a large vertical center screen, Nissan went with two wide screens in a single and striking glass ribbon that is similar to Mercedes-Benz's MBUX infotainment system. Capacitive-touch climate control buttons are integrated into the lower wood (or a very convincing wood-substitute) trim.
In addition to the typical advanced safety features contained within Nissan's Safety Shield 360 suite, the Ariya will offer ProPilot 2.0. This next-generation semi-automated driving system promises hands-free driving on single-lane highways. The driver will still need to pay attention to the road, and sensors will disable the system if the driver is distracted.
Nissan's stated cargo capacity is similar to what you'd expect from a family sedan rather than a small SUV. The front-wheel-drive Ariya can accommodate up to 16.5 cubic feet of cargo, while the all-wheel-drive variant drops to 14.6 cubic feet. Presumably, these figures represent what's behind the second-row seats. You can fold down the rear seats to open up additional cargo space.
We're glad to see Nissan take a new direction, leaving behind its rather uninspired recent past in favor of a bold and modern reboot. If the 2022 Ariya is any indication, Nissan's future is promising. The Ariya's styling is clean inside and out, and there's a sensible use of technology. Keep checking back for more information and drive impressions as we close in on the on-sale date.
Related 2022 Nissan Ariya info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Honda CR-V 2018
- Used Honda Accord 2018
- Used Toyota RAV4 2018
- Used Honda Civic 2018
- Used Ford F-150 2018
- Used Honda CR-V 2017
- Used Lexus RX 350 2018
- Used Dodge Charger 2018
- Used Honda Accord 2017
- Used Ford Mustang 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 CR-V
- Toyota RAV4 2020
- Honda Civic 2020
- 2020 Mustang
- 2020 Honda Accord
- 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee News
- 2020 Grand Cherokee
- 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee News
- Tesla Model 3 2020
- 2021 Tesla Model 3 News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Lease deals by make
- Ford Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Lease Deals
- Toyota Lease Deals
- Ram Lease Deals
- Subaru Lease Deals
- Audi Lease Deals
- Jeep Lease Deals
- BMW Lease Deals
- Buick Lease Deals
- Volkswagen Lease Deals