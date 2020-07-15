Interestingly, Nissan's spec sheet says the Ariya will have DC fast-charger capability using the combined charging system (CCS). This is different from the CHAdeMO-style connector Nissan's been using on its Leaf EV. Nissan says the Ariya can fast-charge up to a rate of 130 kW, which is enough to replenish 80% of range in only 20 minutes.

The Ariya will also offer a version of the Nissan Leaf's e-pedal that allows the driver to accelerate, decelerate and stop by using only the accelerator pedal. This one-pedal driving system helps to alleviate fatigue in heavy traffic.