Consumer Rating
(201)
2000 Nissan Maxima Review

Pros & Cons

  • Silky and powerful V6 engine, sports car moves, room for the whole family.
  • Odd styling details, high price, rough ride quality with SE suspension.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The athlete of family sedans.

Vehicle overview

Sometimes, a car doesn't have to be visually appealing to instill desire. Since 1995, the Nissan Maxima has been such a car. This self-proclaimed "four-door sports car" went from beauty to beast that year, but the mechanicals underneath the bodywork created a symphony no enthusiast could resist. A 1997 reskin helped in the styling department, but the real draw continued to be the stunningly smooth 3.0-liter dual overhead cam V6 engine, which Ward's Auto World dubbed "the best V6 engine available in America."

For 2000, a struggling Nissan releases a redesigned Maxima with more of what's good about the car (luxury and performance) and more of what's controversial (odd styling cues ladled over a dull shape). Let's start with the controversial. Wheel arches ripped off from Audi. A gaping, slat-toothed grille that would look right at home on a Buick Regal. Teardrop taillights with smoked lens surrounds (SE only) that appear out of place in a sea of body-color plastic and metal. Love it or hate it, at least it's more distinctive than the car it replaces.

Besides, from behind the steering wheel, you won't care one whit what the outside looks like. This car is a sheer joy to drive. The V6 benefits from a horsepower and torque boost, from 190 horses to 222 at 6,400 rpm and from 205 to 217 foot-pounds of twisting force at 4,000 rpm. Better engine breathing and exhaust system changes that reduce backpressure when the engine is revved hard are responsible for the added go-power.

And rev it hard you will, regardless of whether you select the standard five-speed manual transmission or the available four-speed automatic. Handling is enhanced thanks to suspension refinements. Thicker stabilizer bars have been added front and back, while the rear suspension receives modifications that provide more stability at the limit. Four-wheel disc antilock brakes are standard, and traction control is available with the automatic gearbox.

Inside, the sport-oriented theme continues from the previous car, with the usual luxury enhancements. Mid-level SE models get titanium-faced gauges, while all models have a new 60/40 split-bench seat. A longer wheelbase creates a larger interior; rear seat riders get 1.9 more inches of legroom, and trunk space has grown to 15.1 cubic feet. An adjustable center armrest is available, which along with increased headroom and redesigned seats, contributes to improved passenger comfort.

Maxima is available in three flavors: basic GXE, sporty SE, and luxurious GLE. Standard equipment on all Maximas includes air conditioning, remote keyless entry, and various power accoutrements. SE adds racy alloy wheels, special gauges, a sport suspension, fog lights and a rear decklid spoiler. GLE models have fake wood accents, leather seats, a 200-watt Bose audio system, and automatic climate control. A power sunroof, heated seats, and side airbags can be added to any model.

A treat to drive, the new Maxima is an enthusiast's alternative to staid models from Honda and Toyota.

2000 Highlights

The Maxima has been (controversially) redesigned, providing more power, more room and more amenities to the luxury/performance sedan buyer. Key among the improvements is 222 horsepower from the standard V6, a boost in rear-seat legroom and an available 200-watt Bose audio system.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2000 Nissan Maxima.

5(64%)
4(27%)
3(8%)
2(1%)
1(0%)
4.6
201 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 201 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Brilliant
dreamshot,07/25/2011
After driving around my parents cars during my four initial driving years, I felt it was time for my own. After some extensive research, I decided on the Maxima. This car has been nothing but reliable and really fun. It has ample passing power and still turns heads at 11 years old. Can't get enough of it and would recommend it to anyone. Also --- At 6'2'' I do just barely fit....
Well-Produced but Check engine problems(light only)
superflykhaeyo,10/01/2012
+PROS:Looks GREAT inside/out, FUN TO DRIVE, and i get on the highway and never have to slow down, i floor it and im already caught up to traffic. The FOLD-IN side-mirrors help avoid hit-and-run parking lot drivers. -CONS:The suspension is so/so, the ride is just as harsh as a school bus as far as suspension, and its hard to block the sunlight sometimes, My check Engine light would NOT go off no matter how well the car was running, even after i replace the parts the obd reader told me to because The COIL PACKS&O2sens must be original manufactured, meaning mainly dealer parts but some websites have them at wholesale prices from the factory. OTHERWISE the light wont go off even with no faults
Good Performance but
joenoles1,08/30/2010
powerful engine and very comfortable ride. There are some common problems with this vehicle namely, brakes due to crappy rotors, ignition coils, MAF and suspension issues. I have over 150k miles and it has been an excellent vehicle.
One of my favorite cars
R. Friedman,11/16/2015
SE 4dr Sedan
I purchased it used in 2005 for a decent price with relatively low mileage and all the bells and whistles. I drove it for 10 years with very little mechanical issues, including no issues with the coils that others have written about. I kept up the normal maintenance, used premium gasoline, and made sure to get regular oil changes. I really loved this car, I loved driving it, and was not looking forward to letting it go, but by 10/27/15 I was starting to think of getting a new vehicle as I was getting older and getting in and out of the car was getting more difficult, and putting 42 pound bags of cat litter in and out of the trunk was also becoming taxing. However, some moron in a Dodge Ram Truck took the name of his vehicle too literally, and t-boned my Maxi, totalling her out. Sad end to a very reliable and fun car that I was looking forward to passing on to someone who needed a car.
See all 201 reviews of the 2000 Nissan Maxima
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
222 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
19 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
222 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
222 hp @ 6400 rpm
See all Used 2000 Nissan Maxima features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable

More about the 2000 Nissan Maxima
More About This Model

In 1989, Nissan introduced a Maxima that had the public drooling. The car was an honest-to-goodness sport sedan that looked even better than it drove. In 1995, Nissan went a step further with the Maxima, improving the car's driveability and interior accommodations. To our horror, however, the once-beautiful Maxima didn't emerge from under the surgeon's knife unscathed. In the process of improving the drivetrain and interior, the designers lost their direction with the exterior styling. The resulting rhinoplasty and body sculpting made the car look unbalanced whether coming or going. In particular, the rear-end treatment and taillight cluster looked like something a fifth-grader might put together for a science project. Nissan realized their error, and began fussing around with different lights, fascias, spoilers and trunk lids for the next four years of the car's life. By 1999, they had a sedan that looked decent from the front, good in profile, and not too ugly from the rear. Better still, the car stood out nicely from Accords and Camrys in performance and comfort.

The 2000-model year is rolling around, and Nissan has turned out yet another substantially redesigned Maxima. In some regards, this is the best Maxima yet, in others, well let's just say that the car's most recent trip to the plastic surgeon has resulted in a vehicle that looks, um, unlike anything else on the road.

First, the good stuff. The Maxima's engine has always been a delight for automotive journalists and enthusiasts. The free-revving 3.0-liter V6 has been rated one of the 10 best V6 engines by Ward's Auto World for five straight years. Last year the motor made 190 horsepower, enough for us to name Maxima the winner in a sport-sedan shootout that included impressive competition such as the Volkswagen Passat and Ford Contour SE V6. This year Nissan has upped the ante by bumping the car's output to 222 horsepower and 217 foot-pounds of torque (up from 205 in 1999). The curb weight of the Maxima has also risen in the past year, however, so the extra power doesn't translate into a markedly faster car.

Part of the reason the Maxima has been such a hit with enthusiasts is that it has long been one of the only midsized sedans available with a V6 engine and a manual transmission. This tradition is continued on the '00 Maxima, where buyers of the SE model can save $500 by selecting the do-it-yourself gearbox. Although we appreciate Nissan's commitment to entertaining our right hand and left foot, we wish they had made the shift pattern smoother and the gear lever shorter. We cursed the Maxima's tractor-like gear selector and notchy detents as we missed the second-to-third shift during our first few days with the car.

Nissan improved the Maxima's handling by adding larger stabilizer bars and improving the car's structural rigidity, an impressive feat considering the '00 Maxima's additional 2 inches in wheelbase length. Steering, however, does not seem as crisp as we remember from the previous model, perhaps due to a change in the car's weight, steering gear and length. Braking is outstanding though, thanks in part to the standard antilock brakes found on every new Maxima.

Nissan added content to the new Maxima, making it quite competitive in the near-luxury segment. Standard on all 2000 Maximas are antilock brakes, remote trunk release, variable intermittent windshield wipers and remote keyless entry. SE models add 16-inch alloy wheels shod with 215/55R16 tires, an integrated rear spoiler, leather-wrapped shift knob and steering wheel, and 120-watt stereo with six speakers, cassette and CD player. The sticker price for such luxury is less than $24,000. An inexpensive comfort and convenience package gives buyers a one-touch open sunroof, an eight-way power driver's seat and HomeLink transceiver. Want more? Select the leather package that offers sumptuous leather seating surfaces, automatic temperature control, a four-way power passenger seat, and outside temperature display. What does all of this cost? Less than $27,000. A 1999 model optioned to similar equipment levels cost last year's buyers nearly $500 more.

We like it when manufacturers cut their price, but we are less impressed when the efforts are obvious. The 1999 Maxima had a masterful interior that could satisfy drivers accustomed to much more costly vehicles. The 2000 Maxima may not be able to do that so easily. Put simply, the quality of the materials seems to have fallen this year--plastics are a bit shinier, storage compartments are a bit flimsier, the headliner feels a bit thinner. The changes aren't anything that reach out and smack you in the head, but we couldn't help feeling a little less special when seated behind the wheel of our test car. In fact, it made us wonder if the Maxima was worth the extra money it costs compared to a Volkswagen Passat or Mazda 626; cars that heretofore were always a step down from the Nissan.

At least there was a lot of room behind the wheel of the new car. The 2000 Maxima makes good use of its added size, offering passengers commodious accommodations more often found in large American sedans. The space afforded passengers has increased in nearly every dimension (rear-passenger head and shoulder room are down a fraction of an inch), and the added front and rear legroom is greatly appreciated. The space gained feels more substantial than it is, however, thanks to a dashboard that sweeps away from the front-seat passengers and up toward the windshield in a graceful arc. Short adults that ride shotgun might find this attractive since this dashboard design places the explosive airbag further from the front-seat passenger's head and chest.

Unfortunately, Nissan's exterior designers didn't meet with the same kind of success as the interior designers. Their attempt at updating the Maxima's exterior has resulted in a car that looks considerably worse than the one it succeeds. This is the second time in a row that they've redesigned the Maxima and ended up with a replacement that is less attractive than its predecessor. If this trend continues, they are likely to design something as hideous as the '96 Ford Taurus the next time around.

We have a bit of advice for Nissan on this issue: make taillights that look like taillights, not half-lidded cat's eyes. If you must put a spoiler on the Maxima, make it a small, tasteful spoiler, not one that wraps around the trunk lid like a crescent moon. And for God's sake, make the grille on SE model look less like a great big hole. We're all for the monochromatic look, but really, it looks like someone attacked the front of the Maxima SE with an earth auger.

We know we're picky. We like affordable, comfortable cars that go fast and look good. In 1989 the Maxima was just that. In 2000, Nissan has moved away from that ideal. We still like the Maxima, but are worried that future fiddling will dilute this car's greatness. As it is, the Maxima is moving away from its sport sedan roots and towards middle-class sedandom; a place dominated by the Honda Accord and Toyota Camry. We prefer Maxima's stature as a move-up car, something to be aspired to. All we can do is hope that Nissan doesn't muddle it anymore.

Used 2000 Nissan Maxima Overview

The Used 2000 Nissan Maxima is offered in the following submodels: Maxima Sedan. Available styles include GXE 4dr Sedan, SE 4dr Sedan, and GLE 4dr Sedan.

