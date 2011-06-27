  1. Home
1990 Nissan Maxima Review

Edmunds' Expert Review

1990 Highlights

The radio is upgraded and there are a few more colors available for the 1990 Maxima.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1990 Nissan Maxima.

5(74%)
4(26%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.7
39 reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews

Best car I ever bought
japanesecarfan,02/19/2013
GXE 4dr Sedan
I bought this car back in 2001 for $1500. It had 123000 miles in it. The interior and exterior were both in excellent condition. I had to do minimal maintenance to get the car up to par. Throughout the 12 years I owned it I did just regular maintenance. Tires tune up brakes fluid changes ect. Not until I got to around 200,000 miles did major repairs needed I replaced the automatic transmission with a used one and then replaced all the fuel injectors (only needed 2). This car has been a godsend It still drives just as good as the day I bought it even better with the new injectors. Has plenty of power handles well and it's still easy on the eyes.
StillSpry
TexasTom,06/16/2002
Only complaint I have is the power windows don't hold up. I've replaced 3 or 4 over the years.
Will Never Sell
George,05/24/2010
Bought in 98 with 123,00 miles. Drove it (and LOVED it) for 30,000 more with just routine maintenance. Had to get a more "mainstream" looking car for work (boss said the window tint made it look too "gangster" for my position, heh). Anyway, this car sat unused in my yard for 5 years: I just could not bring myself to sell it despite numerous offers. Also, could not afford to keep multiple cars tagged and insured, so it just sat, neglected. I have just spent $900 to bring it back to life (battery, filters, sparks,tires etc.) and now remember why I could not part with it. This car is just so much fun to drive! Everything working great except stereo, clock and windows. 21 year old engine! LOVE IT!
Great engine!
PureCode,12/06/2002
I must say, the engine is fantastic.. after 12 years, everything around it is dying but the engine still works. Right now, the major problems i am having is with the rear windows no longer closing after being opened, temp gauge is dead ($400 to fix!), clutch goes every 10,000 miles (ever since the original died at 119,000 miles), alternator died recently, shift stick "arm" (under the car) is worn out and rattles under the car, speakers are dying one by one and it drinks a HELL of a lot of gas (but that could just be me driving ;) ) We're replacing the car with a 1999 Acura TL tho :)
Features & Specs

18 city / 24 hwy
5-speed manual
Gas
160 hp @ 5200 rpm
17 city / 24 hwy
4-speed automatic
Gas
160 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

More about the 1990 Nissan Maxima

Used 1990 Nissan Maxima Overview

The Used 1990 Nissan Maxima is offered in the following submodels: Maxima Sedan. Available styles include SE 4dr Sedan, and GXE 4dr Sedan.

