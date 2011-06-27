I bought this car back in 2001 for $1500. It had 123000 miles in it. The interior and exterior were both in excellent condition. I had to do minimal maintenance to get the car up to par. Throughout the 12 years I owned it I did just regular maintenance. Tires tune up brakes fluid changes ect. Not until I got to around 200,000 miles did major repairs needed I replaced the automatic transmission with a used one and then replaced all the fuel injectors (only needed 2). This car has been a godsend It still drives just as good as the day I bought it even better with the new injectors. Has plenty of power handles well and it's still easy on the eyes.

