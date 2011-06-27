  1. Home
1996 Nissan Maxima Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Nissan designers underwent a complete switch in design philosophy during the late eighties, and began producing cars whose styling was as fresh five years after introduction day as it was on introduction day. These cars were a far cry from the carved-from-a-cinderblock styling of previous Nissans. The 1989 Maxima was one of the new generation of cars to roll out of Nissan plants, and it continued to look better year after year, aging more gracefully than Dick Clark. For 1995, Nissan replaced it with an all-new car, one with a stellar drivetrain and first-class cabin, but with a somewhat dowdy exterior and funky-ugly taillights.

First, the good stuff. Under the hood is a twin-cam, aluminum 3.0-liter V6. It puts 190 horsepower to the ground through the front axle. A five-speed is standard on GXE and SE trim levels, but an automatic is optional. This engine is a jewel, providing swift acceleration without penalizing fuel economy.

Inside, the Maxima sports an interior befitting an Infiniti. No coincidence here; the Maxima serves as the basis for the luxo-oriented Infiniti I30. Roomier than the old Maxima, the new one finds nobody complaining about the accommodations.

The new Maxima's styling is growing on us, but the taillights and sculpted decklid are just too overwrought. Something closer to the Altima's tail would have been more tasteful. Also, on models not equipped with fog lights, tacky ribbed-plastic inserts fill the holes in the front fascia where they would have gone. The inserts jar the eye and detract from an otherwise clean frontal design.

For 1996, the Maxima receives few changes. A four-way power passenger seat is now available, and a huge cupholder has been installed for those who must have 32 ounces of your favorite soft drink with them in the car. Two new colors also debut; Starfire Blue Pearl and Deep Evergreen.

Overall, the Maxima lost some of its sex appeal in last year's redesign, but the new engine, interior, and price structure of the car more than make up for the slight styling shortcomings.

1996 Highlights

All new for 1995, the excellent Maxima receives few changes for 1996. A four-way power passenger seat is available, a new center console cupholder will hold a Big Gulp and two new colors grace the Maxima's decidedly dull flanks. Taillights are as ugly as ever.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1996 Nissan Maxima.

5(87%)
4(11%)
3(2%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.9
121 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Awesome car, that's why mine isn't for sale!
weigel5,04/16/2012
I bought this car new and still have it today. If you can get your hands on one, buy it! Other than basic maintenance, I've had very little problems. I hope to have it another 16yrs :)
Excellent Car- Great Quality
Excellent Car- Great,12/17/2009
My 1996 Nissan Maxima GXE has reached a milestone. Now at 250,000 and no signs of stopping. I drive 78 to 100 miles a day for work and couldnt think of a better car to drive. Every time I think I am asking to much of the car, it just keeps on going. I have had the car since Dec 2005 at 132K, Maintenance has averaged about $1,500/ year (spread out over the entire year- oil changes, tire replacement, alternator, hoses, air conditioning service) Also got new shocks and struts... I usually have 1 maybe 2 major repairs a year like the alternator, struts... nothing out of the ordinary
Great Car
snow0221,02/27/2002
I recently bought a Maxima SE in a stick shift, very hard to find! It has about 75,000 miles but runs perfect. The acceleration is great, the mechanics are flawless, and the fuel economy is amazing.
Kept car for 21 years because it's so great!
Marian,12/31/2017
SE 4dr Sedan
Best car I've ever had, and I'd keep it longer but now need much more storage capacity. It never let me down, and goes like the wind. Great pickup and responsiveness. Has features not found any more like the ability to unlock and roll down the windows from 100 ft away. When blinker goes on, that side of the car illuminates for great visibility.
See all 121 reviews of the 1996 Nissan Maxima
Write a review

Features & Specs

See all Used 1996 Nissan Maxima features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Poor

