Used 2004 Nissan Maxima for Sale Near Me
- 148,977 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,900
BM MotorCars - Rahway / New Jersey
Fully Inspected and Detailed. Lowest market prices guaranteed, no hidden fees, excellent financing rates for every credit situation! Black FWD 2004 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SE 20/28 City/Highway MPG Call 732-451-3535 to schedule your VIP test drive today! We proudly serve Rahway, New Jersey, New York and the entire United States!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SL with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4BA41E44C928203
Stock: 928203T01
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 134,701 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,990
Auto Lane - Peoria / Illinois
NICE CAR! We appreciate your interest in this vehicle and for that we offer you $100 OFF THE LISTED PRICE if you print this internet page and bring it with you to the dealership this offer is limited only for outright purchases not valid for in house financing. On most of our vehicles we offer NO CREDIT CHECK in house programs and our lease to own program includes a 24 month or 30000 miles 50% / 50% engine and transmission coverage warranty at no additional charge! Our in house no credit check financing requires a specific per vehicle down payment and a valid driver’s license but pay stubs proof of income or utility bills are not required. Secondary bank financing is also available and requires a credit check and must meet certain requirements. We welcome outright cash purchases or your own outside financing. Most of our vehicles include a 30 day unlimited miles 50% / 50% comprehensive warranty at no additional charge. Optional extended service plans might be available at an additional price. Feel free to call us for more information or stop out and test drive today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SE with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4BA41E74C805463
Stock: 20-210
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 122,120 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$5,995
Lithia Hyundai of Fresno - Fresno / California
WINTER FROST exterior and Frost interior, SE trim. EPA 28 MPG Hwy/20 MPG City! CD Player, Dual Zone A/C, Aluminum Wheels, Panoramic Roof. 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. CLICK NOW! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Panoramic Roof, CD Player, Dual Zone A/C Aluminum Wheels, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks, Electrochromic rearview mirror, Brake Assist. Nissan SE with WINTER FROST exterior and Frost interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 265 HP at 5800 RPM*. EXPERTS CONCLUDE: Edmunds.com's review says "Continues to offer a respectable combination of performance, luxury and space.". 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 4 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. Great Gas Mileage: 28 MPG Hwy. MORE ABOUT US: Lithia Hyundai of Fresno sells new and used cars, trucks and SUVs near Visalia and Hanford, California. We offer financing options and incentives for all Central California Hyundai customers. Conveniently accessible from the Golden State and Yosemite Freeways, we are located at 5590 N. Blackstone in Fresno. Less than thirty minutes from Hanford and Visalia, our sales department is open seven days a week to serve you. If you have any questions, please contact us today! Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SE with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4BA41E84C831554
Stock: 4C831554HX
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-23-2020
- 189,314 miles
$3,977
Palm Beach Toyota - West Palm Beach / Florida
This pre-auction vehicle is being offered to you at a wholesale price! Most dealerships ship their older higher mileage vehicles straight to the auction, here at Palm Beach Toyota we inspect them for safety and then offer them to you at wholesale pricing. A copy of our mechanical inspection report and suggested repair is available upon request. KEY FEATURES INCLUDEPanoramic Roof, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/C Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls, Electrochromic rearview mirror. Nissan SE with Onyx exterior and Black interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 265 HP at 5800 RPM*. AS IS, AS IS EXPERTS CONCLUDEContinues to offer a respectable combination of performance, luxury and space. -Edmunds.com. 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 4 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. Great Gas Mileage: 28 MPG Hwy. WHY BUY FROM USPALM BEACH TOYOTA is the Palm Beaches' highest volume CERTIFIED PREOWNED TOYOTA dealership, winner of the prestigious Leaders of Excellence award for both 2013 and 2014 as well as being the only TOYOTA dealership in the Palm Beaches to be recognized by AUTOMOTIVE NEWS as one of the top 100 dealerships to work for. Pricing analysis performed on 8/28/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase. - All advertised prices are with approved credit & exclude gvmt fees, FI fees, taxes, Lic, Title, Reg. Fees, State & Local Taxes & Dealer Fee of $999.95. DEALER makes no representations,expressed or implied,to any actual/prospective purchaser/owner of this vehicle as to the existence,ownership,accuracy,description or condition of listed vehicle's equipment,price,specials or warranties. Variations must be presented prior to sale. The efficiencies of e-commerce permit us to sometimes offer e-commerce consumer pricing benefits. Therefore, prices on this site may only be available to consumers who initiate their transactions via email or via this site's contact mechanism. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SL with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4BA41E94C877555
Stock: 4C877555
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- 285,860 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$1,599
Woodbridge Public Auto Auction - Woodbridge / Virginia
KEY FEATURES AND OPTIONS Comes equipped with: Sunroof. This Nissan Maxima also includes Clock, Climate Control, Power Passenger Seat, Cruise Control, Homelink System, Power Steering, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Moonroof, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Fog Lights, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Security System, AM/FM, Cassette, CD Player, Cup Holders, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Vanity Mirrors, Center Console, Body Side Moldings, Child Proof Door Locks, Side Curtain Airbags, 12v Power Outlet, Overhead Console. Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Passenger Seat, Clock, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cassette, CD Player, 12v Power Outlet, Body Side Moldings, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Overhead Console, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Side Curtain Airbags, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Internet Sales at 703-643-1189 or woodbridgeautoauction@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SE with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4BA41E84C809098
Stock: 114738
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-26-2018
- 127,513 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,291
Sid Dillon Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Crete / Nebraska
Check out this 2004 Nissan Maxima before someone takes it home! This Nissan Maxima Is Competitively Priced with These Options DRIVER PREFERRED PKG -inc: heated pwr tilt/ telescopic steering wheel w/memory, driver seat w/2-position memory, auto entry/exit system, pwr folding mirrors w/memory , PWR GLASS SUNROOF, (4) FLOOR MATS/TRUNK MAT, (4) COLORED SPLASH GUARDS, Vehicle security system, Variable intermittent speed-sensitive windshield wipers w/mist function, UV reducing solar glass w/dark upper windshield band, Trunk lid emergency release (inside trunk), Tilt/telescopic steering column, Segmented center display-inc: HVAC temp, digital clock, outside temp display, distance to empty, avg fuel/speed, driving time, maintenance intervals. Visit Us Today You've earned this- stop by Sid Dillon Genesis of Lincoln located at 2627 Kendra Lane, Lincoln, NE 68512 to make this car yours today! Thank you for choosing to visit SidDillon.com in Lincoln, NebraskaSid Dillon Lincoln has the new, pre-owned, or certified vehicle to meet your needs. We go the extra mile when you bring your vehicle in for service by providing free wash and vacuum. Contact our Internet Specialist at (888)503-3028 for more information. At Sid Dillon Lincoln you are what drives us.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SE with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4BA41E64C865346
Stock: 4U7251B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 110,645 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,811$478 Below Market
Gengras Chevrolet - East Hartford / Connecticut
**WHOLESALE TO THE PUBLIC-NO WARRANTY-NOT AVAILABLE FOR FINANCING-TEST DRIVE ON OUR LOT ONLY-DEALER NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR EMISSIONS AND REGISTRATION-THIS VEHICLE HAS BEEN DRASTICALLY REDUCED FOR IMMEDIATE SALE** Locally Owned Trade, Al, Leather Seats, Moonroof, Locally Owned Trade, Alloy wheels.2005 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SE 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V 5-Speed AutomaticCall or Drive to GENGRAS CHEVROLET in East Hartford, CT (860) 263-0134.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SE with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4BA41E25C853339
Stock: S334651A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 108,937 milesTitle issue, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$3,900
Cincy Automall - Fairfield / Ohio
Visit Cincy AutoMall online at www.cincyautomall.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 513-717-1111 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SE with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4BA41EX5C858448
Stock: C858448
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 137,807 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,000
Greenacres Nissan - Greenacres / Florida
Maxima 3.5 SL, 4D Sedan, 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V, 5-Speed Automatic, FWD, Smoke Metallic, Black w/Leather Appointed Seats, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Compass, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. 2005 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SL Smoke Metallic 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V FWD THIS VEHICLE INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING FEATURES AND OPTIONS: Maxima 3.5 SL, 4D Sedan, 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V, 5-Speed Automatic, FWD, Smoke Metallic, Black w/Leather Appointed Seats, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Compass, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Remote keyless entry, Traction control, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside moldings, Bose Audio System w/In-Dash 6-Disc Changer, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Cassette, CD player, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front Cupholders, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Leather Appointed Seats, Leather Shift Knob, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer, and Variably intermittent wipers. Please call to check on the availability of this vehicle. We'll buy your vehicle even if you don't buy ours! Open 7 days a week to serve you. Prices do not include tax, tag, dealer fees, reconditioning and certification if applicable. *COMPLIMENTARY LOANERS AND CAR WASHES FOR LIFE! **3 DAY LOVE IT OR EXCHANGE IT ON ALL NEW AND USED VEHICLES!! *Ask about our 4D Purchase Experience: Door-Step In-House Delivery, Dealer Direct Pricing, Door-Step Service Pickup.**Customer must trade-in a vehicle to receive $1,500 Trade Assist Credit. Trade Assist credit is provided by this dealership and not all trades qualify for savings. Must finance with dealer. See Dealer for complete details.***WE ARE NOW THE EXCLUSIVE HOME OF THE LIFETIME WARRANTY - UNLIMITED TIME & MILES ****ASK YOUR SALES REP. FOR DETAILS!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SL with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4BA41EX5C823229
Stock: 5C823229T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 218,000 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$2,111
Serra Honda - O Fallon / Illinois
ABS brakes, Illuminated entry, Remote keyless entry.2003 Nissan Maxima SE Merlot PearlThis Do It Yourself vehicle is being sold without any warranty or guarantee. Budget any additional costs to make this vehicle up to your standards. Any and all repairs will be your financial responsibility. Vehicle does NOT qualify for financing options and is being sold as cash only.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Nissan Maxima SE with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Sunroof/Moonroof, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1DA31D73T524026
Stock: 203759B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 122,891 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,988
Sensible Choice Auto Sales - Longwood / Florida
ONLY ONE PREVIOUS OWNER! LEATHER! SUNROOF! EXTRA CLEAN! WE BUY CARS! CASH! WE TAKE TRADE INS! TOP DOLLAR! ASK ABOUT OUR FREE 90 DAY WARRANTY! Available for almost all of our vehicles at our advertised price! Best Cash Prices: Clean New Vehicle Trade-ins. (407)302-6181. Haggle free Cash Pricing! Visit us @ sensiblechoiceauto.com Thanks very much for shopping with us!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Nissan Maxima GLE with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1DA31A73T424224
Stock: C8242
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 133,000 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$2,999
Your Choice Auto Sales of Posen - Posen / Illinois
This 2003 Nissan Maxima 4dr 4dr Sedan SE Automatic features a 3.5L V6 Cylinder 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Gray with a Gray interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cassette, CD Player, Body Side Moldings, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, HID Headlamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Sport Seats, Vanity Mirrors, Xenon - Contact Neil Bianco at 708-769-7305 or neil@trexmarketing.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Nissan Maxima SE with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights, Upgraded Stereo.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1DA31A83T411580
Stock: YC-411580
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-07-2020
- 180,610 miles
$4,500
Kia Store Rainbow City - Gadsden - Rainbow City / Alabama
<b>Summary</b> 2005 Nissan Maxima SL, PRE-AUCTION PRICING TO THE PUBLIC!! OUR AS-IS ON LINE PRICE IS OUT THE DOOR, NO ADDITIONAL FEES. Call (256)-624-9600. In the customers interest to keep the price of this vehicle as low as possible, we are offering this vehicle 100% AS-IS. This vehicle has been safety inspected; it is likely to have some existing mechanical defects, and could develop others. We have not performed Premier Pre-Owned reconditioning. This vehicle is sold 100% AS IS with no implied warranties or guarantees. The previous owner information and a complimentary AutoCheck Vehicle History Report are available to the Buyer prior to purchase.This vehicle is offered AS IS wholesale to the public. The dealer is not responsible for any repairs after the sale. Customers are welcome to have vehicle inspected by a third party prior to purchase. See Dealer for details. <b>Additional Information</b> SMART PAYMENT PLAN, offered exclusively at Kia Store Anniston - Oxford. By electing Weekly or Bi-Weekly payment options you can align your car payment to be the same as your pay cycle. By making lower more frequent payments, you pay less interest, achieve equity faster and pay off your vehicle sooner. Ask dealers for details. **Vehicle Options and price listed are when the unit was originally built doesn't include any dealer installed options if any. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling the dealer prior to purchase. Dealer assumes no responsibility or liability for any errors or omissions in the content of this site.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SL with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4BA41E25C865541
Stock: A5744B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 126,166 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$5,995
Auto Mart of Henderson - Henderson / North Carolina
CLEANED BY TOMMIE FOGG 7/29/20 GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVAL REGARDLESS OF CREDIT!! Over 100 vehicles to choose from. You may test drive this unit have a mechanic of your choice to take a look at it or I offer free car fax and information of preowned owner. Come see us or give us a call at AUTO MART OF HENDERSON THE HOME OF GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVAL. {affordable monthly payments}. (252) 438-5928
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Nissan Maxima SE with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1DA31D63T517410
Stock: 18148
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 219,535 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$2,995
Kohls Weelborg Chevrolet - New Ulm / Minnesota
Weelborg Chevrolet is proud to present this 2003 Nissan Maxima GLE. Recent Arrival! Moonroof, Heated Seats, Maxima GLE, 4D Sedan, 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, FWD, Silver, Black Leather, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Bose AM/FM/Cass/CD6 System, Leather Appointed Seats, Memory seat, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat. 20/26 City/Highway MPG 2003 Nissan Maxima GLE Weelborg Chevrolet...Sweet Wheels Great Deals... contact us at WWW.MYKWCHEVY.COM or 507-233-2000.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Nissan Maxima GLE with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1DA31A63T437479
Stock: 9142A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 159,465 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,300
Buhler Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Hazlet / New Jersey
VEHICLE DISCOUNTED FROM ORIGINAL PRICE BECAUSE VEHICLE NEEDS SUBSTANTIAL MECHANICAL AND/OR AESTHETIC WORK AND IS OFFERED FOR SALE IN AS-IS CONDITION WITH NO WARRANTY EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED. VEHICLE IS SOLD FOR PARTS ONLY.Recent Arrival! UNSAFE TO DRIVE. NO BRAKES, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Illuminated entry, Remote keyless entry.20/26 City/Highway MPGCall us today at 732-264-5000 to schedule a test drive!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Nissan Maxima GLE with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1DA31AX3T417350
Stock: 34842A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 147,891 miles
$4,384
Medina Buick GMC - Medina / Ohio
KBB Fair Market Range High: $5,109 Coral Sand Metallic 2006 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SL FWD 5-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V ABS brakes, Compass, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. We are Ohio's #1 Buick GMC Cadillac dealer & Ohio's fastest growing Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram dealer. Come see why we have the #1 deals in Ohio! Nobody can beat a Medina Price. 20/28 City/Highway MPG We have the best lease deals in Cleveland Ohio. You HAVE TO check out our lease specials. We advertise with TAX included! NO HIDDEN FEES! We know you are SICK of the hidden lease fees so we INCLUDE THEM unlike other dealers! We are #1 in OHIO for a reason! Medina Buick GMC Cadillac - Medina Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Medina Auto Mall www.medinaautomall.net - Check out our 1500 car inventorY.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SE with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4BA41E76C834951
Stock: D201254B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- 174,712 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$3,987
Elk Mountain Motors - East Helena / Montana
This is a very nice car that get good fuel economy. If you are looking for a commuter or an everyday driver come check this one out. Trades welcome and financing available. Call email or text for additional information. 406-495-1890 Visit Elk Mountain Motors online at elkmtnsales.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 406-495-1890 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Nissan Maxima SE with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1DA31A12T312405
Stock: 312405
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 2019 GX 460