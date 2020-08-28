Used 2004 Nissan Maxima for Sale Near Me

Palm Beach Toyota - West Palm Beach / Florida

This pre-auction vehicle is being offered to you at a wholesale price! Most dealerships ship their older higher mileage vehicles straight to the auction, here at Palm Beach Toyota we inspect them for safety and then offer them to you at wholesale pricing. A copy of our mechanical inspection report and suggested repair is available upon request. KEY FEATURES INCLUDEPanoramic Roof, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/C Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls, Electrochromic rearview mirror. Nissan SE with Onyx exterior and Black interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 265 HP at 5800 RPM*. AS IS, AS IS EXPERTS CONCLUDEContinues to offer a respectable combination of performance, luxury and space. -Edmunds.com. 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 4 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. Great Gas Mileage: 28 MPG Hwy. WHY BUY FROM USPALM BEACH TOYOTA is the Palm Beaches' highest volume CERTIFIED PREOWNED TOYOTA dealership, winner of the prestigious Leaders of Excellence award for both 2013 and 2014 as well as being the only TOYOTA dealership in the Palm Beaches to be recognized by AUTOMOTIVE NEWS as one of the top 100 dealerships to work for. Pricing analysis performed on 8/28/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase. - All advertised prices are with approved credit & exclude gvmt fees, FI fees, taxes, Lic, Title, Reg. Fees, State & Local Taxes & Dealer Fee of $999.95. DEALER makes no representations,expressed or implied,to any actual/prospective purchaser/owner of this vehicle as to the existence,ownership,accuracy,description or condition of listed vehicle's equipment,price,specials or warranties. Variations must be presented prior to sale. The efficiencies of e-commerce permit us to sometimes offer e-commerce consumer pricing benefits. Therefore, prices on this site may only be available to consumers who initiate their transactions via email or via this site's contact mechanism. -

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2004 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SL with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 25 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1N4BA41E94C877555

Stock: 4C877555

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-28-2020