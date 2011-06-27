Vehicle overview

With its modest nameplate and unassuming sheet metal, the 2013 Nissan Maxima easily passes for just another midsize sedan at first glance. However, spend some time behind the wheel and you'll discover its luxury-oriented craftsmanship and performance. In essence, the car delivers the upmarket quality of Nissan's tony Infiniti brand but in a more discreet package.

With the Maxima, you get enjoyable handling that distinguishes itself with crisp steering response. The sedan's suspension is tuned to skillfully deliver both athleticism and comfort, and the cabin features high-end materials quality and a wider range of feature content than you'll find in four-doors with a similar price tag. Under the hood is a 290-horsepower V6 that provides impressively quick acceleration.

Of course, this Nissan isn't the only game in town when it comes to undercover luxury. The 2013 Chrysler 300 and 2013 Hyundai Genesis boast many of the same attributes (and a lot more interior room); the Volkswagen CC is also worth a look. And for a few grand more, traditional luxury models like the Audi A4, BMW 3 Series, Infiniti G Sedan, Mercedes-Benz C-Class and Volvo S60 offer more all-around refinement.

Still, there's clearly a place for the 2013 Nissan Maxima's understated appeal. If you want low-key luxury -- and have no issue with the snob-appeal deficit that comes with the humble Nissan marque -- this accomplished but unostentatious sedan is a great pick.