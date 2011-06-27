  1. Home
2013 Nissan Maxima Review

Pros & Cons

  • Precise steering
  • quick acceleration
  • high-quality interior with high-tech features
  • more features than similarly priced luxury sedans.
  • Lacks the brand cachet its price tag implies
  • optional equipment stuffed into expensive packages.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2013 Nissan Maxima serves as an appealing alternative to many entry-level luxury sedans thanks to its engaging driving dynamics and high-quality construction.

Vehicle overview

With its modest nameplate and unassuming sheet metal, the 2013 Nissan Maxima easily passes for just another midsize sedan at first glance. However, spend some time behind the wheel and you'll discover its luxury-oriented craftsmanship and performance. In essence, the car delivers the upmarket quality of Nissan's tony Infiniti brand but in a more discreet package.

With the Maxima, you get enjoyable handling that distinguishes itself with crisp steering response. The sedan's suspension is tuned to skillfully deliver both athleticism and comfort, and the cabin features high-end materials quality and a wider range of feature content than you'll find in four-doors with a similar price tag. Under the hood is a 290-horsepower V6 that provides impressively quick acceleration.

Of course, this Nissan isn't the only game in town when it comes to undercover luxury. The 2013 Chrysler 300 and 2013 Hyundai Genesis boast many of the same attributes (and a lot more interior room); the Volkswagen CC is also worth a look. And for a few grand more, traditional luxury models like the Audi A4, BMW 3 Series, Infiniti G Sedan, Mercedes-Benz C-Class and Volvo S60 offer more all-around refinement.

Still, there's clearly a place for the 2013 Nissan Maxima's understated appeal. If you want low-key luxury -- and have no issue with the snob-appeal deficit that comes with the humble Nissan marque -- this accomplished but unostentatious sedan is a great pick.

2013 Nissan Maxima models

The 2013 Nissan Maxima is available in S and SV trim levels.

The standard equipment list for the base S model includes 18-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, a sunroof, keyless ignition/entry, cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, cloth upholstery, power front seats (eight-way driver and four-way passenger), a 60/40-split-folding rear seat and a leather-wrapped tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel. Also included are an auto-dimming rearview mirror, trip computer, Bluetooth phone capability and an eight-speaker sound system with a six-CD changer and an auxiliary audio jack.

Moving up to the SV adds to the base S equipment foglights, leather upholstery and an upgraded driver seat with extendable thigh support and power lumbar.

The SV is eligible for a number of optional packages. The Monitor package adds a 7-inch color monitor, a rearview camera and an iPod/USB audio interface. The Cold package adds heated front seats, a heated steering wheel and heated mirrors, while the Bose Audio package adds a nine-speaker Bose sound system and satellite radio. Additionally, there's an SV Value package that essentially combines the Cold package with the Bose Audio package.

With the SV, buyers can also choose between the Premium and Sport packages. Both add xenon headlights, upgraded leather upholstery, driver seat memory functions, a ventilated driver seat, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel with paddle shifters, the Bose audio system and all of the features in the Cold and Monitor packages. Rear bucket seats with a center trunk pass-through also replace the 60/40-split rear seatbacks.

The Premium package goes on to include a dual-panel sunroof, ambient lighting and wood trim. The Sport package adds instead a sport-tuned suspension, 19-inch alloy wheels and special exterior and interior trim details.

The Technology package can be added to the SV Value, Premium and Sport packages. It adds a 7-inch touchscreen color monitor, a navigation system, voice controls and Bluetooth streaming audio.

2013 Highlights

The 2013 Nissan Maxima sees some revision of its option packages, and the Bose sound system is no longer standard on SV models.

Performance & mpg

Under the hood of every 2013 Nissan Maxima is a 3.5-liter V6 that puts out 290 hp and 261 pound-feet of torque. Power is sent to the front wheels though a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT).

In Edmunds performance testing, the Maxima SV accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 6.2 seconds, which is quicker than almost every other entry-level luxury sedan (with a base engine). The EPA estimates fuel economy at 19 mpg city/26 mpg highway and 22 mpg combined.

Safety

Standard safety equipment for every 2013 Nissan Maxima includes antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, front-seat side-impact airbags, side curtain airbags and active front-seat head restraints. A rearview camera is an option on SV models. In Edmunds brake testing, a Maxima SV with the Sport package came to a stop from 60 mph in 122 feet -- an average distance for both entry-level luxury cars and family sedans.

In government crash testing, the Maxima received four out of five stars for overall protection, with three stars for frontal-impact protection (four stars driver, but just two stars for the front passenger) and five stars for side-impact protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety awarded the Maxima its highest score of "Good" for frontal-offset and side crash protection and a second-best rating of "Acceptable" in the roof strength test.

Driving

The 2013 Nissan Maxima is certainly one of the more enjoyable picks in its segment when it comes to driving dynamics. Steering is precise and responsive, and its suspension is communicative. With that in mind, we'd recommend skipping the Sport package, as the firmer suspension makes for a harsh ride with no appreciable improvement to the car's handling.

Under the hood is an impressive powertrain, with brisk acceleration from the 3.5-liter V6. Even the CVT is a positive -- something we can't say for a lot of CVTs we've driven -- with responsive performance in automatic mode and an entertaining manual shift feature that allows you to run up and down through six simulated "gear ratios" for a sportier feel.

Interior

The cabin of the 2013 Nissan Maxima distinguishes itself with its premium flair. The interior design is sleek and modern, and materials quality is above reproach. All the requisite luxury-car amenities are offered; in total, there really isn't that much distinction between the Maxima's cabin and that of an Infiniti.

This Nissan's iPod interface is one of the best we've encountered; there's no learning curve, since the text categories exactly mirror Apple's. The interface is also notably quick, whether it's reading a device or accessing the various menus. The Maxima's optional navigation system is similarly pleasant to use, offering quick response and recalculation times.

Both front and rear seats present a pleasant blend of comfort and support, but keep in mind that the optional bucket-style rear seats make the center section all but unusable. Cargo room in the trunk stands at 14.2 cubic feet -- decent enough, but less impressive than what's offered by rivals like the Genesis and 300.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2013 Nissan Maxima.

See all 12 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Best Value Sports Sedan
jermax1,07/29/2014
This is my fourth Maxima. I had an 03, 08 & 10. I now own the 2013. For the price to content and performance ratio this is the best sedan out on the market! Take it from someone who knows and has searched for better. The VQ series engine is one of the best don't take my word for believe wards engine review. The mileage is terrific for the level of performance and luxury that you get. The exterior styling reminds people of a Porsche or a jag! The interior is as close to a sports car as you can get. Considering it's a Nissan and a Japanese model you know you're getting top quality and high reliability. I highly recommend this vehicle to anyone considering a sports performance sedan.
early, but so far so great.
minarets2,10/05/2013
its early. i have only had the car for a week but have 758 miles after that week. bought it with 9 miles on it. i drive a LOT for work and the ride on my sport model with 19" wheels/tires are definitely rougher than the 18" models, but not too rough. i drove both, preferred the looks of the sport. the BOSE is good, the ride is good,but cant say enough about the Bluetooth. no one knows, even at 80mph that i am using BT, its that good. i am coming out of a RAM and was worried about the transition from a lot of space to a car, and so far not too bad. the 290 HP is really there. my previous 2 vehicles were a G8 GT and a RAM with HEMI so i thought this would lack punch, and it does not.
Love my maxima !!!
tuscansun13,05/26/2014
We'll I can say I'm a loyal maxima owner. I owned all together 8 maxima's all brand new and loaded to the max. It's the perfect car from sporty to luxury. In fact some people call me the maxima lady. I would gladly continue to purchase them. I own a 2013 sv maxima premium package ect.... Any where from heated seats , steering wheel, ground effects, back up camera, dual roof panels , Bose system ,Leather bucket seats So, if your in need of a new car test driver a maxima.
Good car, could be better
cdub4,10/26/2013
Purchased in April. Now have 10,000 miles on it. Overall very happy, something I wouldn't have said two weeks after purchasing, but time and service departments can heal all wounds. Within a week of purchase the steering wheel controls all died. It was thought that it was a fuse but needed a new cable system. Since replacement it has worked fine. Two weeks after taking possession when shutting the car off it went into On mode and drained the battery. Another 25 mile trip to the dealer only to be lectured on how to turn the car on/off properly. This is our 3rd Nissan, we know how to turn it off. It has shot into the On mode since but we are careful to watch for it.
See all 12 reviews of the 2013 Nissan Maxima
Write a review

Features & Specs

See all Used 2013 Nissan Maxima features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall3 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger2 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat4 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover10.1%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Acceptable
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Marginal
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2013 Nissan Maxima

Used 2013 Nissan Maxima Overview

The Used 2013 Nissan Maxima is offered in the following submodels: Maxima Sedan. Available styles include 3.5 SV 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT), and 3.5 S 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT).

What's a good price on a Used 2013 Nissan Maxima?

Price comparisons for Used 2013 Nissan Maxima trim styles:

  • The Used 2013 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SV is priced between $8,995 and$12,495 with odometer readings between 62684 and110374 miles.
  • The Used 2013 Nissan Maxima 3.5 S is priced between $7,990 and$7,990 with odometer readings between 150401 and150401 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2013 Nissan Maximas are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2013 Nissan Maxima for sale near. There are currently 5 used and CPO 2013 Maximas listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $7,990 and mileage as low as 62684 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2013 Nissan Maxima.

Can't find a used 2013 Nissan Maximas you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Nissan Maxima for sale - 10 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $25,168.

Find a used Nissan for sale - 6 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $24,656.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan Maxima for sale - 9 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $11,966.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan for sale - 4 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $9,317.

Should I lease or buy a 2013 Nissan Maxima?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

