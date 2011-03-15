Used 2009 Nissan Maxima for Sale Near Me

Volkswagen of Downtown Chicago - Chicago / Illinois

The ALL NEW Volkswagen of Downtown Chicago is Proud to offer you this Exceptional 2009 Nissan Maxima, Appointed with the 3.5 SV Trim and is finished in Super Black Metallic over charcoal Leather inside. We fully understand the importance of VALUING YOUR TIME and providing you a QUALITY VEHICLE!Power Sunroof / Moonroof, Factory Leather Interior, Premium Alloy Wheels.As the newest Volkswagen dealer in Chicago, we are bringing a different philosophy to this marketplace. We promise to always provide you with a QUALITY VEHICLE and a GREAT PRICE! We do this by using software that compares our NEW/Used vehicles to the marketplace. Ask to see our reporting, it's pretty cool! We focus on exceptional customer service and respecting your time because once you walk in the doors you are part of our family. Volkswagen of Downtown Chicago also has an outstanding Service Center. For any maintenance needs, large or small, we have the best team to get you back on the road quickly and safe. You can also take advantage of a complimentary Uber while your car is being serviced to continue on with your busy day. Stop by Volkswagen of Downtown Chicago today and let us welcome you into our family.19/26 City/Highway MPG 19/26 City/Highway MPG Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2009 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

22 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 26 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1N4AA51E69C834266

Stock: 953355L

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-21-2020