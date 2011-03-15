Used 2009 Nissan Maxima for Sale Near Me

2,799 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Maxima Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 2,799 listings
  • 2009 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SV in Black
    used

    2009 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SV

    87,491 miles
    Frame damage, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,995

    Details
  • 2009 Nissan Maxima 3.5 S in White
    used

    2009 Nissan Maxima 3.5 S

    188,668 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $5,800

    $926 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SV in Black
    used

    2009 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SV

    155,330 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $6,000

    $745 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Nissan Maxima 3.5 S in Black
    used

    2009 Nissan Maxima 3.5 S

    185,002 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $6,000

    Details
  • 2009 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SV in Gray
    used

    2009 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SV

    126,716 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $7,566

    $804 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Nissan Maxima 3.5 S in Silver
    used

    2009 Nissan Maxima 3.5 S

    90,979 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $6,991

    Details
  • 2009 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SV in Gray
    used

    2009 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SV

    119,780 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $7,999

    $685 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Nissan Maxima 3.5 S in Gray
    used

    2009 Nissan Maxima 3.5 S

    154,937 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $6,285

    $707 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SV in White
    used

    2009 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SV

    110,501 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $8,495

    Details
  • 2009 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SV in Dark Blue
    used

    2009 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SV

    66,209 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,295

    Details
  • 2009 Nissan Maxima 3.5 S in Silver
    used

    2009 Nissan Maxima 3.5 S

    224,582 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $6,988

    Details
  • 2009 Nissan Maxima 3.5 S in Gray
    used

    2009 Nissan Maxima 3.5 S

    128,202 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,990

    Details
  • 2009 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SV in Silver
    used

    2009 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SV

    146,272 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $7,599

    Details
  • 2009 Nissan Maxima 3.5 S in Dark Blue
    used

    2009 Nissan Maxima 3.5 S

    110,830 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $7,995

    Details
  • 2009 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SV in Orange
    used

    2009 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SV

    79,622 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $10,900

    Details
  • 2009 Nissan Maxima 3.5 S in White
    used

    2009 Nissan Maxima 3.5 S

    120,455 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $6,750

    Details
  • 2009 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SV in Gray
    used

    2009 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SV

    106,217 miles
    Frame damage, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $10,337

    Details
  • 2009 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SV in Gray
    used

    2009 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SV

    146,304 miles

    $6,521

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Nissan Maxima searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 2,799 listings
  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Maxima
  4. Used 2009 Nissan Maxima

Consumer Reviews for the Nissan Maxima

Read recent reviews for the Nissan Maxima
Overall Consumer Rating
4.6145 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 145 reviews
  • 5
    (78%)
  • 4
    (14%)
  • 3
    (1%)
  • 2
    (3%)
  • 1
    (3%)
Maximize Your Ride
johnnyboy8,03/15/2011
I was looking for a fun, sporty, pre-driven sedan. I looked at a number of cars including the Acura TL and Cadillac CTS. This was a gorgeous car, but after reading the reviews, it appeared that buying it would be like having a beautiful blonde with STD's. Every review spoke of how often the car was in the shop. I was done then with the GM flagship. So I took a trip to the my local Nissan dealer and found the color I wanted. After 10 minutes of test driving the Maxima, I was hooked. It was smooth, roomy, powerful, comfrotable, and cornered like it was on rails. The technology in the premium package was as good as any Lexus or Mercedes. Best value and best decision I ever made!
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Nissan
Maxima
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Nissan Maxima info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings