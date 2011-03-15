Used 2009 Nissan Maxima for Sale Near Me
- 87,491 milesFrame damage, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,995
NYC Auto Mart - Brooklyn / New York
do not sell before 5/10 ..... mike needs to change the engine mounts!!!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AA51E69C852895
Stock: 852895
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 188,668 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$5,800$926 Below Market
Performance Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram of Columbus - Columbus / Ohio
*DESIRABLE FEATURES:* CLEAN CARFAX, MOONROOF, ALLOY WHEELS, ONLY 2 OWNERS, REMOTE ENTRY, MULTI-ZONE AC.*SERVICE & MAINTENANCE COMPLETED:* Stock# 9C843960 FEATURES NO LESS THAN $250 IN PREVENTATIVE MAINTENANCE & SAFETY EQUIPMENT UPGRADES including the following items: Our Columbus Auto Detailing Team Performed A Complete Inside & Out Vehicle Detail !This front wheel drive 2009 Nissan Maxima 3.5 S features an impressive 3.5l v6 dohc Engine with a Winter Frost Metallic Exterior with a Cafe Latte Interior. With only 188,668 miles this 2009 Nissan Maxima is your best buy in Columbus, OH.*TECHNOLOGY FEATURES:* This 2009 Nissan Maxima in Columbus,OH Includes: Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Aftermarket Anti Theft System, Anti Theft System, Outside Temperature Gauge, MP3 Compatible Radio, AM/FM Stereo, Single-Disc CD Player*STOCK# 9C843960 PRICED BELOW MARKET RETAIL VALUE!* Performance Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Columbus has this 2009 Nissan Maxima 3.5 S ready for a quick sale today. Don't forget Performance Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Columbus Columbus will buy or trade for your car, truck, SUV, van, motorcycle and/or ATV!*DEALER CONTACT INFO:* Call Performance Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Columbus today at * (614) 272-0000 TO SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE* of this 2009 Nissan Maxima 3.5 S! Performance Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Columbus of Columbus serves Delaware, Westerville & Marion OH. You can also visit us at, 1130 Automall Dr Columbus OH, 43228 to check it out in person!*MECHANICAL FEATURES:* Scores 26.0 Highway MPG and 19.0 City MPG! This Nissan Maxima comes Factory equipped with an impressive 3.5l v6 dohc engine, an cvt transmission. Other Installed Mechanical Features Include Power Windows, Traction Control, Power Mirrors, Telescoping Wheel, Disc Brakes, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Power Passenger Seat, Cruise Control, Intermittent Wipers, Trip Computer, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Tachometer, Power Steering*INTERIOR OPTIONS:* Grove City, Hilliard & Upper Arlington used car shoppers are lighting up the phones at our Columbus, OH dealership over these interior options: Automatic Climate Control, Overhead Console, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Rear Reading Lamps, Illuminated entry, Air Conditioning, Bucket Seats, Rear Seat Center Armrest, Reading Light(s), Center Arm Rest, Rear Window Defroster, Split Folding Rear Seat, Vanity Mirrors, Tilt Steering Wheel*SAFETY OPTIONS:* Columbus commuters and soccer parents enjoy peace of mind with the following safety equipment options: Electronic Stability Control, Brake Assist, Delay-off headlights, Head Restraints, Anti-Lock Brakes, Dual Air Bags, Occupant sensing airbag, Speed Sensitive Steering, Overhead airbag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Auto Dimming R/V Mirror, Front Side Air Bags
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Nissan Maxima 3.5 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AA51E19C843960
Stock: 9C843960
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 155,330 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$6,000$745 Below Market
Volkswagen of Downtown Chicago - Chicago / Illinois
The ALL NEW Volkswagen of Downtown Chicago is Proud to offer you this Exceptional 2009 Nissan Maxima, Appointed with the 3.5 SV Trim and is finished in Super Black Metallic over charcoal Leather inside. We fully understand the importance of VALUING YOUR TIME and providing you a QUALITY VEHICLE!Power Sunroof / Moonroof, Factory Leather Interior, Premium Alloy Wheels.As the newest Volkswagen dealer in Chicago, we are bringing a different philosophy to this marketplace. We promise to always provide you with a QUALITY VEHICLE and a GREAT PRICE! We do this by using software that compares our NEW/Used vehicles to the marketplace. Ask to see our reporting, it's pretty cool! We focus on exceptional customer service and respecting your time because once you walk in the doors you are part of our family. Volkswagen of Downtown Chicago also has an outstanding Service Center. For any maintenance needs, large or small, we have the best team to get you back on the road quickly and safe. You can also take advantage of a complimentary Uber while your car is being serviced to continue on with your busy day. Stop by Volkswagen of Downtown Chicago today and let us welcome you into our family.19/26 City/Highway MPG 19/26 City/Highway MPG Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AA51E69C834266
Stock: 953355L
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 185,002 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$6,000
Sterling McCall Toyota - Houston / Texas
VEHICLE AVAILABLE AT STERLING MCCALL HYUNDAI ON 59S & BELTWAY 8 CALL US AT 713.981.4400 *** Internet pricing does not include any dealer added accessories *** We are excited to offer this 2009 Nissan Maxima. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. This vehicle won't last long, take it home today. There are many vehicles on the market but if you are looking for a vehicle that will perform as good as it looks then this Nissan Maxima 3.5 SV is the one! More information about the 2009 Nissan Maxima: Since its 1982 introduction, the flagship Maxima has always been a sporting sedan at heart, and the restyled 2009 model furthers that trend. With sharp, attractive exterior styling, a classy cabin, plenty of power on tap, and a smart price tag, the Maxima is a sure contender in the midsize performance sedan category. Strengths of this model include New, bolder look and more powerful 3.5L V6, excellent standard equipment list, sporty performance, good interior room We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Nissan Maxima 3.5 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AA51E69C824210
Stock: 9C824210
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 126,716 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$7,566$804 Below Market
Worden-Martin Buick GMC - Savoy / Illinois
NO HAGGLE BEST PRICE DEALER ! This vehicle is part of our Budget Row Collecton, These cars sell quickly, hurry in for a test drive, All cars in the Budget Row are sold AS-IS with no implied or expressed warranty, Call us at 217-356-0303, CHECK ENGINE LIGHT IS ON WE ARE SELLING IT THE WAY IT IS. Odometer is 2038 miles below market average! 2009 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SV FWD 4D Sedan 3.5L V6 DOHC CVT Precision Gray Metallic 19/26 City/Highway MPG We are Central Illinois low pressure high volume real time market based pricing Dealer. We have more inventory so we can offer more selection and volume discounts. We now offer a wide selection of Certified vehicles. Our Service Department and Collision Center offer many types of repairs. Our Finance Department can provide Special Financing for all types of Credit.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AA51E59C803087
Stock: H20440A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 90,979 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$6,991
Roger Beasley Mazda Central - Austin / Texas
Step into the 2009 Nissan Maxima! A great car and a great value! This 4 door, 5 passenger sedan has just over 90,000 miles. Nissan infused the interior with top shelf amenities, such as: front bucket seats, power windows, and much more. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the refined 6 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. We pride ourselves in the quality that we offer on all of our vehicles. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Nissan Maxima 3.5 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AA51E59C804188
Stock: C4664C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 119,780 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$7,999$685 Below Market
Enumclaw Auto Exchange - Enumclaw / Washington
Luxury in a sports sedan...yes! This loaded SV model which is the top of the line model has it all and then some. 3.5 liter V-6 motor, automatic, climate control air/heat, dual power leather upholstery, Traction control 4-wheel ABS system, Bose Premium Sound AM/FM/CD player, Tilt and telescoping wheels, power windows, locks, mirrors, alloy wheels, cold weather package and more. The top of the line model, with all the options, extremely low miles, Car-Fax Certified 0 accidents and with 29 service records. Almost too good to be true but if you hurry you can buy this one at a great price as well.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AA51E59C827504
Stock: 20-193
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 154,937 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$6,285$707 Below Market
Subaru Of Baton Rouge - Baton Rouge / Louisiana
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Nissan Maxima 3.5 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AA51E39C817974
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 110,501 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$8,495
Ultimate Rides - Appleton - Appleton / Wisconsin
Here at Ultimate Rides We take our Internet Business Very Seriously! Shopping at Ultimate Rides is car buying the way it should be Fun, Informative, and Fair! Here are our promises: * Transparent Pricing and Sales Process- NO GIMMICKS!! *Non-Commissioned, Pressure Free , Efficient, and Helpful Sales Staff! *In House Team of Loan and Lease Specialists! Good with numbers, better with people! Credit Challenged? Give us a try! * Massive Inventory For One Stop Shopping! * ASE Certified Service Technicians! Experience the Ultimate Rides Difference for Yourself Today!: *WE'VE GOT YOUR BACK!*.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AA51E99C820801
Stock: 7381
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-15-2019
- 66,209 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$11,295
Auto Mall of Springfield - Springfield / Illinois
3 OWNER MAXIMA! CLEAN CAR-FAX! Check out this well maintained 2009 Nissan Maxima SV. ONLY 66,000 MILES. This Maxima has many options including BBS aftermarket wheels, leather seats, cd, heated seats, power sunroof, push-to-start, am/fm radio, aux input, cruise control, and more.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AA51E89C850047
Stock: 20939
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 224,582 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$6,988
Jim Kirby Automotive - Murfreesboro / Tennessee
Visit Jim Kirby Automotive online at jimkirbyauto.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 615-895-6420 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Nissan Maxima 3.5 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AA51EX9C809015
Stock: 8402A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 128,202 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$10,990
Maaliki Motors - Aurora / Colorado
With our no-haggle prices at Maaliki Motors we make it easy to find your next Vehicle of choice. We stand behind every Pre-Owned Vehicle we Deliver with a copy of CAR FAX. Most of our Vehicles come with Remainder of Manufacturers warranty if applicable. We will also Educate and Guide you if agreed to extend you existing protections by a qualified Service Contract of your choice. We are Looking forward to meet you soon. - Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Cloth Interior Surface, 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Overhead Console, Remote Fuel Door, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Nissan Maxima 3.5 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AA51E89C858374
Stock: 9739B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-22-2020
- 146,272 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$7,599
Walser Subaru - Burnsville / Minnesota
Only 131,070 Miles! Delivers 26 Highway MPG and 19 City MPG! This Nissan Maxima boasts a Gas V6 3.5L/ engine powering this Variable transmission. Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), Traction control system (TCS), Front wheel drive.* This Nissan Maxima Features the Following Options *[U01] TECH PKG -inc: HDD navigation system w/voice recognition, 9.3 GB Music Box hard drive, in-dash single CD, XM Nav Traffic, 7" touch-screen color monitor, RearView monitor, XM satellite radio, iPod interface system, iPod net in center console, RCA jack , Front bucket seats, 4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS), RADIANT SILVER METALLIC, CHARCOAL, LEATHER SEAT TRIM, [N01] XENON HIGH INTENSITY DISCHARGE (HID) HEADLIGHTS, [L92] FLOOR MATS/TRUNK MAT, [H01] BLUETOOTH HANDS-FREE PHONE SYSTEM, [B94] SPLASH GUARDS, Zone body construction.* Visit Us Today *For a must-own Nissan Maxima come see us at Walser Subaru, 14900 Buck Hill Rd , Burnsville, MN 55306. Just minutes away!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AA51EX9C802808
Stock: 13AL674T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- 110,830 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$7,995
South Colorado Springs Nissan - Colorado Springs / Colorado
Our Accident Frfee 2009 Nissan Maxima 3.5 S Sedan in Blue is elegant, efficient, and with Miles Below Market Average. Powered by a 3.5 Liter V6 that delivers 290hp while paired with a seamless CVT. This Front Wheel Drive provides you with an impressive ride and nearly 26mpg on the open road, all while accented by bold alloy wheels and halogen headlights.Enter the 3.5 S cabin and enjoy thoughtfully designed features and amenities. Sink into comfortable bucket seating, wrap your hands around the multifunction steering wheel, and roll down the power windows. Take advantage of convenient features like keyless start, sunroof, 8-speaker sound system with AM/FM radio, CD changer, passenger climate controls and much more!You will find a multitude of safety features in our Nissan, including ABS, traction/stability control, and multiple airbags to give you peace of mind every time you hit the road in style. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Nissan Maxima 3.5 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AA51E19C838712
Stock: N313183A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 79,622 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$10,900
Joe Myers Mazda - Jersey Village / Texas
SUNROOF/MOONROOF, CLEAN CARFAX, NAVIGATION, LOCAL TRADE, NON SMOKER, Maxima 3.5 SV, 4D Sedan, 3.5L V6 DOHC, CVT, FWD, Maroon, Black Leather, ABS brakes, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.Recent Arrival!Maroon 2009 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SV FWD CVT 3.5L V6 DOHC19/26 City/Highway MPGPlease call to check availability of this vehicle, or to schedule a test drive. All Questions are Welcome. At Joe Myers Imports we believe everyone deserves a Second Chance! We give upfront and honest answers. If you are tired of all the games, and you are ready to do what it takes to get yourself driving again. We will work hard for you to make it happen. Call today to ask how you can get started. Joe Myers Imports proudly serves Jersey Village, Houston, Cypress, Katy, Sugar Land, Willowbrook, The Woodlands, Spring, Tomball, Cy-Fair, Humble. Conveniently located at Beltway 8, and Hwy 290 in Jersey Village.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AA51E99C847187
Stock: KP13438
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 120,455 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$6,750
Neptune Auto Sales - Virginia Beach / Virginia
This 2009 Nissan Maxima 4dr 4dr Sedan V6 CVT 3.5 S features a 3.5L V6 Cylinder 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a Continuously Variable transmission. The vehicle is Winter Frost Pearl with a Charcoal Cloth interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Alloy Wheels, Cloth Interior Surface, 8 Speakers, MP3 decoder, Automatic temperature control, Power driver seat, Four wheel independent suspension, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Rear anti-roll bar, Brake assist, Delay-off headlights, Fully automatic headlights, Bumpers: body-color, Power door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Cloth Seat Trim, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Front reading lights, Illuminated entry, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Passenger vanity mirror, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Telescoping steering wheel, Front Bucket Seats, Split folding rear seat, Front Center Armrest with Storage, Passenger door bin 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Overhead Console, Remote Fuel Door, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Team at 757-600-0498 or sales@neptuneautosales.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Nissan Maxima 3.5 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AA51E59C850054
Stock: 818
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-23-2020
- 106,217 milesFrame damage, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$10,337
The Sharpest Rides - Englewood / Colorado
<b>Summary</b> Our experienced The Sharpest Rides team is excited to assist you in your next vehicle purchase. Welcome to the best source for online deals. <b>Vehicle Details</b> Enjoy your driving more! This is one of the most exciting vehicles to drive in its class. This vehicle has normal wear and tear for a vehicle of this year. We have inspected and reconditioned the vehicle to ensure it requires no additional post-sale work. <b>Equipment</b> This unit has a V6, 3.5L high output engine. <b>Additional Information</b> The leather seats in this unit are a must for buyers looking for comfort, durability, and style. With a moon roof that lets more light into it and makes the interior feel more spacious. W/Navigation system to keep you on the right path at all times. Protect the vehicle from unwanted accidents with a cutting edge backup camera system. The Sharpest Rides‘s customer loyalty program is designed to ensure customers are rewarded for repeat business and inviting their friends to shop at The Sharpest Rides.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AA51E09C855808
Stock: S47039
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 146,304 miles
$6,521
Vann York Bargain Cars - High Point / North Carolina
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AA51E19C801885
Certified Pre-Owned: No
