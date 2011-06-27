2005 Nissan Maxima Review
Pros & Cons
- Roomy interior, lots of upscale options, sweet V6, available with a manual transmission.
- So-so center stack ergonomics, premium price without the premium nameplate.
Other years
List Price Estimate
$1,210 - $2,522
Edmunds' Expert Review
Although it's more upscale than before, the Maxima remains one of the best combinations of performance, luxury and value in the midsize sedan segment.
2005 Highlights
Improved manual transmission shift feel (thanks to a shorter shift stroke), black-tone brake calipers, additional chrome accents inside and new softer leather upholstery. Auto-dimming outside mirrors are now available, and a new 12-volt power point resides at the base of the center stack.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2005 Nissan Maxima.
Most helpful consumer reviews
cardenasj2038,05/24/2012
I bought a new 2005 Nissan Maxima and recently I have had some transmission issues. The gears have been sticking and slipping and so I took it to the dealership and was informed that I need a new transmission and that my warranty expired 890 miles before I took it in (my warranty on the transmission was until the car reached 60,000 miles). The dealership then informed me that it would cost $5300 to replace this. I did some research on the internet and found out that I am no the only person with this issue, and I also noticed that it is a widespread issue for the model year I have.
rcs26,04/24/2014
I have bought all new cars Malibu(150k), Camry(225K) & donated both cars while running good. Then I bought new Toyota sienna ( 252K & running good), I decided to buy new & different car & I bought brand new design Maxima "Nissan's Flagship Car" with so much hope. It ran good for 2 yrs & then started breaking down. Dealer fixed whatever was under warranty. After all warranties expired major things started breaking. I replaced all Camshaft sensors. A/C was fixed twice still leaking. Struts and tie-rods were replaced. Within last year timing chain guides & transmission broke, estimate ~$7000. Now I was told it leaks oil. Haven't decide whether to repair/resale. I still love to buy new Nissan.
gregsandiego,06/04/2012
Add me to the list of people with a Nissan Maxima and a bad transmission. Mine had only 52,000 miles when the thing started slipping and lurching in the low gears. A trip to my local transmission specialist confirms the worst, at a cost of $3100 to $4000 to repair.
travisbeamon,08/24/2011
The car itself has been good to me for the three years I've owned it until recently. The transmission is garbage. Just like everyone else my Maxima bumps, randomly shifts, accelerates, and downshifts hard when stopping. Sometimes it won't even downshift when I stop it will stay in 3rd gear. Only 70k on the car. This car has been serviced on time by Nissan the entire three years I've owned it so it has been taken care of. It's just a known defect with these cars. I thought I bought a Nissan not a Dodge! $4500 to repair the transmission. Who's going to pay that much for a car that is 6 years old? I'm looking to trade it in and leave Nissan alone because they won't stand by their products!
Features & Specs
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
265 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
18 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
265 hp @ 5800 rpm
Safety
