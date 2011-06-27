  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(267)
Appraise this car

2005 Nissan Maxima Review

Pros & Cons

  • Roomy interior, lots of upscale options, sweet V6, available with a manual transmission.
  • So-so center stack ergonomics, premium price without the premium nameplate.
List Price Estimate
$1,210 - $2,522
Used Maxima for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

Although it's more upscale than before, the Maxima remains one of the best combinations of performance, luxury and value in the midsize sedan segment.

2005 Highlights

Improved manual transmission shift feel (thanks to a shorter shift stroke), black-tone brake calipers, additional chrome accents inside and new softer leather upholstery. Auto-dimming outside mirrors are now available, and a new 12-volt power point resides at the base of the center stack.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2005 Nissan Maxima.

5(67%)
4(17%)
3(12%)
2(2%)
1(2%)
4.5
267 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 267 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Transmission problems
cardenasj2038,05/24/2012
I bought a new 2005 Nissan Maxima and recently I have had some transmission issues. The gears have been sticking and slipping and so I took it to the dealership and was informed that I need a new transmission and that my warranty expired 890 miles before I took it in (my warranty on the transmission was until the car reached 60,000 miles). The dealership then informed me that it would cost $5300 to replace this. I did some research on the internet and found out that I am no the only person with this issue, and I also noticed that it is a widespread issue for the model year I have.
Avoid this 2005 Maxima
rcs26,04/24/2014
I have bought all new cars Malibu(150k), Camry(225K) & donated both cars while running good. Then I bought new Toyota sienna ( 252K & running good), I decided to buy new & different car & I bought brand new design Maxima "Nissan's Flagship Car" with so much hope. It ran good for 2 yrs & then started breaking down. Dealer fixed whatever was under warranty. After all warranties expired major things started breaking. I replaced all Camshaft sensors. A/C was fixed twice still leaking. Struts and tie-rods were replaced. Within last year timing chain guides & transmission broke, estimate ~$7000. Now I was told it leaks oil. Haven't decide whether to repair/resale. I still love to buy new Nissan.
Good car for Transmission Repair Shops
gregsandiego,06/04/2012
Add me to the list of people with a Nissan Maxima and a bad transmission. Mine had only 52,000 miles when the thing started slipping and lurching in the low gears. A trip to my local transmission specialist confirms the worst, at a cost of $3100 to $4000 to repair.
Only buy if it's a steal!!!
travisbeamon,08/24/2011
The car itself has been good to me for the three years I've owned it until recently. The transmission is garbage. Just like everyone else my Maxima bumps, randomly shifts, accelerates, and downshifts hard when stopping. Sometimes it won't even downshift when I stop it will stay in 3rd gear. Only 70k on the car. This car has been serviced on time by Nissan the entire three years I've owned it so it has been taken care of. It's just a known defect with these cars. I thought I bought a Nissan not a Dodge! $4500 to repair the transmission. Who's going to pay that much for a car that is 6 years old? I'm looking to trade it in and leave Nissan alone because they won't stand by their products!
See all 267 reviews of the 2005 Nissan Maxima
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
265 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
265 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
18 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
265 hp @ 5800 rpm
See all Used 2005 Nissan Maxima features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Marginal
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2005 Nissan Maxima

Used 2005 Nissan Maxima Overview

The Used 2005 Nissan Maxima is offered in the following submodels: Maxima Sedan. Available styles include 3.5 SE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A), 3.5 SL 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A), and 3.5 SE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6M).

