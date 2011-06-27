Vehicle overview

In these economic times, showing up to work in a new car with a fancy luxury badge may raise some eyebrows around the water cooler. Perception counts for a lot, so finding a new car that straddles the tricky divide between practical family cars and upscale luxury models would seem to be a good way to enjoy your success without flaunting it. The 2012 Nissan Maxima is one way to do so.

To put it simply, Nissan's flagship sedan offers much of the same performance, luxury and features as the company's upscale Infiniti brand, but with a less flashy badge and better value. Topping the Maxima's list of strong points is a very likable driving experience. The 290-horsepower V6 gives the Maxima enough acceleration to outsprint almost all competitors, while a well-tuned suspension manages to deliver a nice balance between athletic handling and a plush ride. An attractive passenger cabin featuring top-quality materials and the availability of many luxury features is another plus. In a way, the Maxima is an analog clock and some fancier gauges away from being an Infiniti.

However, the Maxima isn't the only stealthy luxury model. The Chrysler 300, Hyundai Genesis and Volkswagen CC are all essentially luxury cars without a traditional luxury badge. The Chrysler and Hyundai, in particular, offer significantly more interior room than the Maxima.

Of course, if you're actually looking for the cachet that comes along with a luxury brand, the Maxima obviously can't deliver. Even though you won't be getting as much equipment for your money, the Audi A4, BMW 3 Series, Infiniti G Sedan, Mercedes-Benz C-Class and Volvo S60 are all in the same pricing ballpark. They also offer a greater degree of driving and interior refinement.

That makes the 2012 Nissan Maxima an intriguing alternative for two types of luxury cars. If you're OK with that Nissan badge, or are even seeking out something less ostentatious, it's definitely worth a close look.