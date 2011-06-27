  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(108)
Appraise this car

1999 Nissan Maxima Review

Pros & Cons

  • The gold standard among Japanese sport sedans. Traction control is now available.
  • We're still not thrilled with certain styling elements.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Nissan designers underwent a complete switch in design philosophy during the late Eighties, and began producing cars with styling as fresh five years later as it was on introduction day. These cars were a far cry from the carved-from-a-cinderblock styling of previous Nissans. The 1989 Maxima was one of the new generation of cars to roll out of Nissan plants, and it continued to look better year after year, aging more gracefully than Dick Clark. For 1995, Nissan replaced it with an all-new car, one with a stellar drivetrain and first-class cabin, but with a somewhat dowdy exterior and funky taillights.

First, the good stuff. Under the hood is a twin-cam, aluminum 3.0-liter V6. It puts 190 horsepower to the ground through the front axle. A five-speed is standard on GXE and SE trim levels, but an automatic is optional. This engine is a jewel, providing swift acceleration without penalizing fuel economy.

Inside, the Maxima has an interior befitting an Infiniti. No coincidence herethe Maxima serves as the basis for the luxo-oriented Infiniti I30. Roomier than the old Maxima, this current model leaves customers and journalists praising the accommodations.

For 1999, the Maxima receives some minor interior and performance changes that make a good car even better. These enhancements include a security ignition immobilizer, three-point rear center seatbelt and an updated faceplate design for Premium and Bose audio systems. The SE model has been renamed SE-Limited and now comes with additional equipment and new color schemes. The SE-L model's audio system gets a power increase to 120 watts, the optional wood tone interior trim is now slightly darker than before and has a satin finish, and an optional gold package is available on all models. Also, four new exterior colors debut: Sunlit Sand, Icelandic Pearl, Lakeshore Blue and Mahogany Pearl. The big news, however, is the addition of optional traction control available on the SE-L and GLE models, making the Maxima a smart choice for safety-conscious buyers.

We're fans of the Maxima, even though its styling is still growing on us. This car is held up as the gold standard every time journalists mention sport sedans. The smooth and powerful engine works in concert with the supple chassis and suspension to give drivers the opportunity to take full advantage of challenging backcountry roads. If this sounds like your cup of tea, this car will make you happy.

1999 Highlights

Traction control is now available on models with automatic transmissions and, in addition to minor interior enhancements, four new colors debut. The SE trim level has been renamed SE-Limited (SE-L) and offers new standard features.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1999 Nissan Maxima.

5(73%)
4(24%)
3(3%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.7
108 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

245,000 And Runs / Drives Like New! Amazing Car!
rh287,02/24/2012
My 1999 Nissan Maxima SE runs like BRAND NEW with 245,000+ miles. Yes, the factory ignition coils are a problem, but you can get some after markets on eBay for $114.00. Installation is very simple. You are also replacing your plug wires as well when you do this. Go ahead and replace the upstream OS sensor at the same time. You can get a new one for $23.00 on eBay. If your check engine is on, go to Autozone and have them turn it off after you do this. Many "experts" agree, the 1999 Nissan Maxima has the best drivetrain ever built with the exception of the toyota pickup 22R and 22RE. Its crazy but at 245,000 miles my Nissan Maxima has NO blowby at all. AMAZING car and fun car to drive.
my first purchased car !
STEVE GONZALEZ,08/18/2015
GXE 4dr Sedan
I bought this 99 Nissan maxima when I was 21 the car looks great ran great as others I have had coil problems but after fixing them It was good. used only synthetic oil ! only used 76 gas . 87 unleaded of course. I have changed the oil seals myself. the car still runs great. reseale value totally blows I rather keep it. the purchase value was outrageous. I don't know what I was thinking.. if you drive it fast you burn the gas as fast. being it is a v6 ! I love my maxima I also have a 2007 Honda accord. cant compare them.. the maxima has great speed and the better engine. I think. the accord handles a lot better great on gas. but I will always love my maxima ! being that I am from California and the roads out here are bumpy I love my v6 to out run the smaller 4 sissy cylinder cars out here.
Man I love these cars!
Daniel Richardson,02/27/2006
I have always loved the Maxima. Ever since I was 16 and got my first '85. This car is great at handling, quick accleration, instant throttle response, great braking system, transmission shifts seamlessly. Plenty of leg in the back. Four doors makes it family but the rest of the car makes is sporty and a blast to drive. I love this thing and I jump out of bed so I can drive it to work and hate when I pull in at home cause I have to turn it off. I just love this thing and I don't know what more I can say.
excellent except for ignition coils
Bill Barber,06/22/2006
excellent car, very reliable and fun to drive, 5 speed, except for 2 very annoying issues, the ignition coils that Nissan is aware of and won't fix and brake calipers
See all 108 reviews of the 1999 Nissan Maxima
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
19 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
190 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
19 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
190 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
19 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
190 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 1999 Nissan Maxima features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable

More about the 1999 Nissan Maxima

