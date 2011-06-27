Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Consumer Reviews
Beautiful Car
I bought my CPO 2015 Mercedes Benz E350 Sport last week, but in that time have already driven over 2,000 miles in a mixture of fast highways, quiet suburban roads and gridlocked city streets. This car is smooth, quiet, powerful, and most important, COMFORTABLE. The seats are perhaps the best of any car I've ever driven, and I've driven many. This is my first. E class, but I've had five C class cars before and this is a real step up in terms of comfort and serenity, with only a slight step down in sportiness. So far I'm very impressed. Update1/14/19 I’ve now owned the car for about a year and a half and have added over 50,000 miles to its odometer. Everything initially mentioned remains true. This car is extremely comfortable, fast, smooth, quiet and RELIABLE. Other than routine maintenance its needed absolutely nothing. This is the best car I’ve ever owned.
One of the best mb on the market
The car is amazing drives nicely ;built for the autobahn) handles nice through the mountains, and mostly comfortable. The front seats are hard for the first 5000 miles but then become softer. At slow speed of up to about 15-20 mph the steering is super light but then has more resistance. The brakes are good for 15000 miles but then really start to suck big time. If I bought this car I would put some better after market brakes. Also get the optional led headlights they are amazing. The rear seats are amazing they are very comfortable and you have tons of knee and head room. The 3.5 liter is a good engine but not great, over 3000 rpm it's rough and we have already had a coolant leak with the car but maybe they just had a problem making ours. The Engine though still makes a good sound for a v6. Also after left in sun for a few hours everything creeks in the car for a good twenty minutes. The mpg is good but could be improved. The car does have a lot of small hidden compartments and a trunk bigger than the others. But you won't be disappointed for the most part. The car is very relaxing, and fun to drive. Better than its competitors.
Amazing Car
Best all-around vehicle for the price in my opinion, although cost of ownership and depreciation is a little rough for my model. I have the E63 AMG S-model and find it extremely rare that I can even take full advantage of the power.
30 Month, 53000 mile accolades
I have had several e classes and this is my third diesel; had a 98 E300 and an R320. There have been no unscheduled pit stops and it has remained tight, quiet, and returning terrific MPGs. On open road to San Diego, with V1 protection so high cruising speeds, I had 39.9 MPG. Overall mileage when averaging 30-40 mph over 12K miles, it is returning a steady 36.2 - 35.1. It is a great basic car, the right size for everything. I have had 2 S-Classes, and the size got me, a 2012 550CL which let me go way too fast way too easy and the long hood was a pain in a parking garage, always concerned I was going to see a wide-eyed pedestrian hoping on that hood as I leveled off. Note that it is a diesel and it takes a moment to spool up from a dead stop but has adequate go and I have never downshifted for any mountain driving, a nice feeling. But, above 70 you have to let the torque take care of passing tasks, at that speed and above there is not enough horsepower to downshift and put you back in the seat. I have 7K more miles on my lease and thing it may be time for a cabriolet!
E400 coupe 2015
Bought my coupe certified preowned, right out of lease. After the initial small issues all timely fixed at the local dealership I have put about 18k mixed local and weekend commute about 220 miles one way. Excellent fuel economy on hwy 32 mpg and combined 28. I do commute mostly alone so a coupe felt fine as a second car. Seats are firm and comfortable on long rides. My wife had hard time in the passenger seat on the occasional commute, my daughter hated the back seats due to lack of center arm rest. Service has been a bummer for 500 dollars however. Caution while driving through small rural areas as you become a target. I would have never payed the new car price but half that for a less then 20 k seemed to be a great deal. Vented seats could be more powerful and there is limited storage space (max two small bottles of water) but you get used to that. Overall beautiful car with excellent performance. Highly recommended if you are single.
