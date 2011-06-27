  1. Home
2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 250 Luxury BlueTEC 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (2.1L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,873$17,446$18,973
Clean$15,080$16,578$18,028
Average$13,496$14,843$16,139
Rough$11,911$13,107$14,249
Estimated values
2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 400 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,725$24,286$27,726
Clean$19,690$23,078$26,345
Average$17,622$20,662$23,584
Rough$15,553$18,246$20,822
Estimated values
2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 400 Sport Hybrid 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,341$22,536$24,665
Clean$19,326$21,416$23,437
Average$17,295$19,174$20,980
Rough$15,265$16,932$18,523
Estimated values
2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 550 2dr Coupe (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,829$23,645$26,371
Clean$19,789$22,469$25,058
Average$17,710$20,117$22,431
Rough$15,631$17,765$19,804
Estimated values
2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 550 2dr Convertible (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,520$28,732$32,803
Clean$23,296$27,303$31,169
Average$20,848$24,445$27,902
Rough$18,400$21,587$24,634
Estimated values
2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 400 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,323$20,299$23,175
Clean$16,458$19,289$22,021
Average$14,729$17,270$19,713
Rough$13,000$15,251$17,404
Estimated values
2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 400 4MATIC 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,632$20,661$23,589
Clean$16,752$19,633$22,415
Average$14,992$17,578$20,065
Rough$13,232$15,523$17,715
Estimated values
2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 350 Luxury 4MATIC 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,206$24,849$28,370
Clean$20,147$23,613$26,957
Average$18,030$21,141$24,131
Rough$15,913$18,669$21,305
Estimated values
2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 350 Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,841$19,734$22,530
Clean$16,001$18,753$21,408
Average$14,319$16,790$19,164
Rough$12,638$14,827$16,920
Estimated values
2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 250 Sport BlueTEC 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (2.1L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,659$20,131$22,522
Clean$16,778$19,130$21,400
Average$15,015$17,127$19,157
Rough$13,252$15,125$16,914
Estimated values
2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 350 Sport 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,190$20,144$22,998
Clean$16,332$19,142$21,852
Average$14,616$17,138$19,562
Rough$12,900$15,135$17,271
Estimated values
2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 350 Luxury 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,293$20,263$23,135
Clean$16,430$19,255$21,983
Average$14,704$17,240$19,678
Rough$12,978$15,224$17,374
Estimated values
2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 400 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,128$25,353$28,473
Clean$21,024$24,092$27,055
Average$18,815$21,570$24,219
Rough$16,606$19,048$21,383
Estimated values
2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 63 AMG 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$38,585$43,556$48,368
Clean$36,660$41,390$45,960
Average$32,808$37,057$41,142
Rough$28,956$32,725$36,324
Estimated values
2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 63 AMG 4MATIC S-Model 4dr Wagon AWD (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$40,404$47,345$54,053
Clean$38,388$44,990$51,361
Average$34,354$40,281$45,977
Rough$30,321$35,571$40,593
Estimated values
2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 63 AMG 4MATIC S-Model 4dr Sedan AWD (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$38,728$42,888$46,921
Clean$36,795$40,755$44,584
Average$32,928$36,488$39,910
Rough$29,062$32,222$35,237
Estimated values
2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 350 Sport 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,903$19,807$22,613
Clean$16,059$18,822$21,487
Average$14,372$16,851$19,234
Rough$12,684$14,881$16,982
Estimated values
2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 350 Sport 4MATIC 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,470$25,660$28,748
Clean$21,349$24,384$27,316
Average$19,106$21,832$24,452
Rough$16,862$19,279$21,589
Estimated values
2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 400 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,988$23,423$26,741
Clean$18,991$22,258$25,410
Average$16,995$19,928$22,746
Rough$15,000$17,598$20,082
Estimated values
2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 250 Luxury BlueTEC 4dr Sedan (2.1L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,292$19,953$22,528
Clean$16,429$18,961$21,406
Average$14,703$16,976$19,162
Rough$12,977$14,991$16,918
Estimated values
2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 250 Sport BlueTEC 4dr Sedan (2.1L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,905$19,809$22,615
Clean$16,061$18,824$21,489
Average$14,374$16,853$19,236
Rough$12,686$14,883$16,984
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $16,001 for one in "Clean" condition and about $18,753 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Mercedes-Benz E-Class is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $16,001 for one in "Clean" condition and about $18,753 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $16,001 for one in "Clean" condition and about $18,753 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class ranges from $12,638 to $22,530, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.