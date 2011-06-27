Estimated values
2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 250 Luxury BlueTEC 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (2.1L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,873
|$17,446
|$18,973
|Clean
|$15,080
|$16,578
|$18,028
|Average
|$13,496
|$14,843
|$16,139
|Rough
|$11,911
|$13,107
|$14,249
Estimated values
2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 400 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,725
|$24,286
|$27,726
|Clean
|$19,690
|$23,078
|$26,345
|Average
|$17,622
|$20,662
|$23,584
|Rough
|$15,553
|$18,246
|$20,822
Estimated values
2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 400 Sport Hybrid 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,341
|$22,536
|$24,665
|Clean
|$19,326
|$21,416
|$23,437
|Average
|$17,295
|$19,174
|$20,980
|Rough
|$15,265
|$16,932
|$18,523
Estimated values
2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 550 2dr Coupe (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,829
|$23,645
|$26,371
|Clean
|$19,789
|$22,469
|$25,058
|Average
|$17,710
|$20,117
|$22,431
|Rough
|$15,631
|$17,765
|$19,804
Estimated values
2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 550 2dr Convertible (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,520
|$28,732
|$32,803
|Clean
|$23,296
|$27,303
|$31,169
|Average
|$20,848
|$24,445
|$27,902
|Rough
|$18,400
|$21,587
|$24,634
Estimated values
2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 400 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,323
|$20,299
|$23,175
|Clean
|$16,458
|$19,289
|$22,021
|Average
|$14,729
|$17,270
|$19,713
|Rough
|$13,000
|$15,251
|$17,404
Estimated values
2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 400 4MATIC 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,632
|$20,661
|$23,589
|Clean
|$16,752
|$19,633
|$22,415
|Average
|$14,992
|$17,578
|$20,065
|Rough
|$13,232
|$15,523
|$17,715
Estimated values
2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 350 Luxury 4MATIC 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,206
|$24,849
|$28,370
|Clean
|$20,147
|$23,613
|$26,957
|Average
|$18,030
|$21,141
|$24,131
|Rough
|$15,913
|$18,669
|$21,305
Estimated values
2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 350 Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,841
|$19,734
|$22,530
|Clean
|$16,001
|$18,753
|$21,408
|Average
|$14,319
|$16,790
|$19,164
|Rough
|$12,638
|$14,827
|$16,920
Estimated values
2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 250 Sport BlueTEC 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (2.1L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,659
|$20,131
|$22,522
|Clean
|$16,778
|$19,130
|$21,400
|Average
|$15,015
|$17,127
|$19,157
|Rough
|$13,252
|$15,125
|$16,914
Estimated values
2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 350 Sport 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,190
|$20,144
|$22,998
|Clean
|$16,332
|$19,142
|$21,852
|Average
|$14,616
|$17,138
|$19,562
|Rough
|$12,900
|$15,135
|$17,271
Estimated values
2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 350 Luxury 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,293
|$20,263
|$23,135
|Clean
|$16,430
|$19,255
|$21,983
|Average
|$14,704
|$17,240
|$19,678
|Rough
|$12,978
|$15,224
|$17,374
Estimated values
2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 400 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,128
|$25,353
|$28,473
|Clean
|$21,024
|$24,092
|$27,055
|Average
|$18,815
|$21,570
|$24,219
|Rough
|$16,606
|$19,048
|$21,383
Estimated values
2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 63 AMG 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$38,585
|$43,556
|$48,368
|Clean
|$36,660
|$41,390
|$45,960
|Average
|$32,808
|$37,057
|$41,142
|Rough
|$28,956
|$32,725
|$36,324
Estimated values
2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 63 AMG 4MATIC S-Model 4dr Wagon AWD (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$40,404
|$47,345
|$54,053
|Clean
|$38,388
|$44,990
|$51,361
|Average
|$34,354
|$40,281
|$45,977
|Rough
|$30,321
|$35,571
|$40,593
Estimated values
2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 63 AMG 4MATIC S-Model 4dr Sedan AWD (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$38,728
|$42,888
|$46,921
|Clean
|$36,795
|$40,755
|$44,584
|Average
|$32,928
|$36,488
|$39,910
|Rough
|$29,062
|$32,222
|$35,237
Estimated values
2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 350 Sport 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,903
|$19,807
|$22,613
|Clean
|$16,059
|$18,822
|$21,487
|Average
|$14,372
|$16,851
|$19,234
|Rough
|$12,684
|$14,881
|$16,982
Estimated values
2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 350 Sport 4MATIC 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,470
|$25,660
|$28,748
|Clean
|$21,349
|$24,384
|$27,316
|Average
|$19,106
|$21,832
|$24,452
|Rough
|$16,862
|$19,279
|$21,589
Estimated values
2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 400 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,988
|$23,423
|$26,741
|Clean
|$18,991
|$22,258
|$25,410
|Average
|$16,995
|$19,928
|$22,746
|Rough
|$15,000
|$17,598
|$20,082
Estimated values
2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 250 Luxury BlueTEC 4dr Sedan (2.1L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,292
|$19,953
|$22,528
|Clean
|$16,429
|$18,961
|$21,406
|Average
|$14,703
|$16,976
|$19,162
|Rough
|$12,977
|$14,991
|$16,918
Estimated values
2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 250 Sport BlueTEC 4dr Sedan (2.1L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,905
|$19,809
|$22,615
|Clean
|$16,061
|$18,824
|$21,489
|Average
|$14,374
|$16,853
|$19,236
|Rough
|$12,686
|$14,883
|$16,984