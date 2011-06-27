Used 2010 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Consumer Reviews

HappyCamper P S , 06/05/2010 11 of 11 people found this review helpful This car is a rock star to me, they got everything right, even the little details from the LED running lights to the engine growl. I had a S500 that pampered me, but this one is just flat out fun to get into and drive. I have had it almost 9 months and haven't had a thing wrong with it. I don't use the navigation much but when I do I can tell there is a bit of a learning curve. It is fun to have a car that generates second glances and let's you know you have more than enough power on the road. The 550 engine was well worth it. Report Abuse

#2 a real Upgrade Xlnt A real Upgrade..xlnt , 10/05/2010 11 of 11 people found this review helpful Just a quick update to tell u more about my E550 sport. I have put over 4500 miles since my purchase in March. Just returned from a trip to Vegas. I live in the LA metro area and drove instead of flying. At about 2000 rpm on the tachometer my car averages 82- 85mph. I held constant at that speed and my car got 27.7 mpg. The last climb to elevation over 5000 feet above sea level brought me just below 28mpg. For a V8 near 400 horsepower and torque this is truly amazing. If you drive it mellow, Wow. It pulled every hill without a downshift because of the ample torque. It frustrated others on its ability to make that climb at that pace. The EPA rates it only 23-24 on highway! Great Car! Report Abuse

Very Nice & Affordable Luxury Car Austin , 08/27/2018 E350 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A) 23 of 25 people found this review helpful I bought my car a year and a half ago with 121,000 miles on it. It's been an absolute pleasure to own! I've been a loyal Mercedes customer for years now - my very first car was a 1990 Mercedes 300E. I owned that car for almost 10 years - until it was 27 years old - with very little trouble. When I drove the 2010 Mercedes E350 4Matic, I knew that it would be my next car. The quality of this car is very impressive! It has a very well-designed interior with quality materials. The styling of this car is quite attractive, even to this day. In the winter, the all wheel drive system works beautifully in the snow. I've never gotten anywhere close to stuck, however, my car has AMG style bumpers which hang somewhat low - not great for the snow. In the summer, the A/C works wonderfully. It has a button called "Max Air" which is heavenly on a hot day. This car isn't quite as plush as my 1990, but as a tradeoff, has MUCH better handling. Overall, the ride is still quite nice and the road noise is much more subdued than the average car. The command system is great once you've figured out how to operate it - the different technological features of this car are pretty handy. I haven't had any mechanical failures so far, only basic maintenance such as an oil change, an alignment, new batteries (this car has two batteries), and new engine mounts. If you've never owned a Mercedes, know that maintenance is going to be more expensive than normal - especially the engine mounts, which will need to be changed every 50 or 60 thousand miles. If you're prepared to spend money taking care of this car, you'll love it. That being said, if you pick a used Mercedes that's been loved, it should be a very reliable vehicle. Just keep up with the maintenance! You can't afford to neglect a Mercedes like you can with a Honda or Toyota. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Best Car We Have Ever Puchased Bob Salvatore , 09/27/2010 22 of 24 people found this review helpful My wife and I looked at BMW,Lexus, Audi, Jaguar and Cadillac. We test drove each car twice, on separate occasions. We recommend you doing this. It does talk a lot of time but if you are spending $50,000 plus, we think it is worth the effort. We consider the exterior design, the comfort of the ride, the interior design, the trunk capacity, and the interior noise level. The Mercedes E350 we test drove was our final choice and we are very happy we chose to purchase this vehicle. It is elegant, quiet and very responsive We thought the BMW was a nice car but the ride was not comfortable and the steering stiff. The Lexus was nice, but it did not have the luxury interior we wanted. Report Abuse