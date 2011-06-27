  1. Home
Estimated values
2010 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E550 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (5.5L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,596$10,867$12,346
Clean$7,865$9,945$11,293
Average$6,405$8,101$9,187
Rough$4,944$6,257$7,080
Estimated values
2010 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,975$10,391$11,960
Clean$7,298$9,509$10,940
Average$5,942$7,746$8,899
Rough$4,587$5,983$6,859
Estimated values
2010 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E63 AMG 4dr Sedan (6.2L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,562$20,047$22,963
Clean$14,240$18,346$21,004
Average$11,595$14,945$17,087
Rough$8,951$11,543$13,169
Estimated values
2010 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,001$10,424$11,999
Clean$7,322$9,540$10,976
Average$5,962$7,771$8,929
Rough$4,602$6,002$6,882
Estimated values
2010 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,265$10,767$12,394
Clean$7,562$9,853$11,337
Average$6,158$8,026$9,222
Rough$4,754$6,199$7,108
Estimated values
2010 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E550 2dr Coupe (5.5L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,091$11,852$13,647
Clean$8,318$10,846$12,483
Average$6,773$8,835$10,155
Rough$5,229$6,824$7,827
Estimated values
2010 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E550 4dr Sedan (5.5L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,448$11,575$13,603
Clean$7,730$10,593$12,443
Average$6,294$8,629$10,122
Rough$4,859$6,665$7,801
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2010 Mercedes-Benz E-Class on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2010 Mercedes-Benz E-Class with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $7,322 for one in "Clean" condition and about $9,540 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2010 Mercedes-Benz E-Class. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2010 Mercedes-Benz E-Class and see how it feels. Learn more
