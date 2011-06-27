Estimated values
2010 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E550 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (5.5L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,596
|$10,867
|$12,346
|Clean
|$7,865
|$9,945
|$11,293
|Average
|$6,405
|$8,101
|$9,187
|Rough
|$4,944
|$6,257
|$7,080
Estimated values
2010 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,975
|$10,391
|$11,960
|Clean
|$7,298
|$9,509
|$10,940
|Average
|$5,942
|$7,746
|$8,899
|Rough
|$4,587
|$5,983
|$6,859
Estimated values
2010 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E63 AMG 4dr Sedan (6.2L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,562
|$20,047
|$22,963
|Clean
|$14,240
|$18,346
|$21,004
|Average
|$11,595
|$14,945
|$17,087
|Rough
|$8,951
|$11,543
|$13,169
Estimated values
2010 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,001
|$10,424
|$11,999
|Clean
|$7,322
|$9,540
|$10,976
|Average
|$5,962
|$7,771
|$8,929
|Rough
|$4,602
|$6,002
|$6,882
Estimated values
2010 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,265
|$10,767
|$12,394
|Clean
|$7,562
|$9,853
|$11,337
|Average
|$6,158
|$8,026
|$9,222
|Rough
|$4,754
|$6,199
|$7,108
Estimated values
2010 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E550 2dr Coupe (5.5L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,091
|$11,852
|$13,647
|Clean
|$8,318
|$10,846
|$12,483
|Average
|$6,773
|$8,835
|$10,155
|Rough
|$5,229
|$6,824
|$7,827
Estimated values
2010 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E550 4dr Sedan (5.5L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,448
|$11,575
|$13,603
|Clean
|$7,730
|$10,593
|$12,443
|Average
|$6,294
|$8,629
|$10,122
|Rough
|$4,859
|$6,665
|$7,801