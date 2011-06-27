Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Consumer Reviews

Absolute pleasure to drive Donatello57 , 07/11/2017 C 300 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A) 14 of 16 people found this review helpful Traded in my 2014 C250 coupe. This is my second C300 sedan. Wow! This car is so nice to drive. Quiet, composed, sporty when you want it to be. I've gotten so many compliments on how beautiful the car is. I didn't get the larger wheels because I wanted the ride to be as soft as possible. Added the $5000 package and it has all the luxury i need. Seats are extremely comfortable, Steering is concise and light. Gear shifts using the paddles are immediate. Fuel economy is pretty good. Averaging 27 mpg combined. If I had one complaint it would be the back seats. They are a bit uncomfortable. Sit a an odd angle and I didn't really feel comfortable in them. Not that I care, really. It's all about the driver seat and that is superb! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Value Report Abuse

2017 C 300 Cabriolet George , 05/15/2018 C 300 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) 10 of 11 people found this review helpful We test drove many convertibles and decided that the Merc would fit our lifestyle best of cruising in luxury with the options to steer or accelerate quickly when needed. The dealership experience was great and the dealer's representatives were very helpful. We looked online nationally for a specific color and trim in a sport model that included warranty on a low mileage late model car. Torque on the 4 cylinder turbo is excellent as we were accustomed to driving a 2004 Nissan 350z with 280+ hp. The electronics require some study but the learning is quick and the controls are intuitive. This vehicle had the sport trim with 19 AMG wheels and most of the options but did not include Distronic , Park Assistance, which we would have happily paid for but could not find in our color....... I suggest that a potential buyer view the Carfax carefully for clear title and repairs ....... Ask lots of questions and confirm with Mercedes Customer Service. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great but not so great Rick Banister , 10/30/2017 C 300 Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A) 13 of 15 people found this review helpful Steep learning curve for the instruments in general and navigation system in particular. Wish they had just used CarPlay, which has native smart phone integration. Programming the nav while driving is extremely distracting. Voice recognition is terrible. Lacks alternate route capability. No advice on traffic avoidance. I do like the freeway advices on services available at oncoming off ramps, but google maps or apple maps are much better. Headrests are superb -- all the other cars these days have head rests far too forward in response to recent federal standards, including the E-class, giving me a pain in the neck just sitting in the parking lot. But the seats are VERY firm. Park bench firm, and not comfortable for long drives. Steering and handling are very light and precise. Fold-down seats make for cavernous cargo capacity. I lost $10,000 in resale value the first year, which is ridiculous, as this car seems like it's built to last forever and is very high quality. After a little over two year, the car is worth half of what I paid for it new, even considering the $5,000 end of model year discount. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

My first Mercedes Benz/AMG Luis Mirasol , 01/10/2017 AMG C 43 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A) 17 of 22 people found this review helpful MB does not provide a tire jack and wrench with these new models because they come with run-flat tires. If this is your first MB, even though the concierge explains all the features to you when you pick up the car, it's hard to remember everything he/she says. Read your owner's manual and refer to the MB online vidoes on how to operate certain features of the car. Performance Comfort Value Report Abuse