2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class AMG C 43 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,684$35,942$40,416
Clean$30,685$34,793$39,097
Average$28,689$32,495$36,458
Rough$26,692$30,197$33,820
Estimated values
2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,846$23,789$26,881
Clean$20,189$23,029$26,003
Average$18,875$21,508$24,248
Rough$17,562$19,987$22,494
Estimated values
2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class AMG C 43 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,508$34,608$38,916
Clean$29,547$33,502$37,646
Average$27,624$31,289$35,105
Rough$25,701$29,077$32,565
Estimated values
2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 350e Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,733$27,834$31,095
Clean$23,954$26,945$30,080
Average$22,395$25,165$28,050
Rough$20,836$23,386$26,020
Estimated values
2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,900$32,417$36,114
Clean$27,989$31,381$34,935
Average$26,168$29,308$32,577
Rough$24,346$27,236$30,220
Estimated values
2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,052$25,951$28,998
Clean$22,325$25,121$28,052
Average$20,873$23,462$26,159
Rough$19,420$21,803$24,266
Estimated values
2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class AMG C 63 2dr Convertible (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$40,349$45,254$50,411
Clean$39,078$43,807$48,765
Average$36,535$40,914$45,474
Rough$33,992$38,021$42,183
Estimated values
2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class AMG C 63 S 2dr Convertible (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$46,157$51,962$58,064
Clean$44,703$50,301$56,169
Average$41,794$46,979$52,378
Rough$38,885$43,657$48,588
Estimated values
2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,883$24,865$27,999
Clean$21,193$24,070$27,085
Average$19,814$22,481$25,257
Rough$18,435$20,891$23,429
Estimated values
2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4MATIC 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,581$27,530$30,630
Clean$23,806$26,650$29,630
Average$22,257$24,890$27,630
Rough$20,708$23,130$25,631
Estimated values
2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class AMG C 43 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,765$38,303$43,071
Clean$32,701$37,079$41,665
Average$30,573$34,630$38,853
Rough$28,445$32,181$36,041
Estimated values
2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 350e 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,003$24,580$27,291
Clean$21,310$23,795$26,400
Average$19,923$22,223$24,619
Rough$18,536$20,652$22,837
Estimated values
2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,495$23,150$25,943
Clean$19,849$22,410$25,096
Average$18,557$20,930$23,402
Rough$17,265$19,450$21,709
Estimated values
2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class AMG C 63 S 4dr Sedan (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$43,110$48,191$53,532
Clean$41,752$46,650$51,785
Average$39,035$43,569$48,290
Rough$36,318$40,489$44,795
Estimated values
2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4MATIC 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,764$34,363$38,149
Clean$29,795$33,265$36,903
Average$27,856$31,068$34,413
Rough$25,917$28,871$31,922
Estimated values
2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class AMG C 63 S 2dr Coupe (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$43,961$48,978$54,252
Clean$42,575$47,412$52,481
Average$39,805$44,281$48,940
Rough$37,034$41,150$45,398
Estimated values
2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 Luxury 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,426$24,012$26,731
Clean$20,750$23,245$25,859
Average$19,400$21,710$24,114
Rough$18,050$20,174$22,369
Estimated values
2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class AMG C 63 2dr Coupe (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$44,311$50,265$56,522
Clean$42,914$48,659$54,677
Average$40,122$45,445$50,987
Rough$37,329$42,232$47,297
Estimated values
2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class AMG C 63 4dr Sedan (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$41,975$46,943$52,167
Clean$40,652$45,443$50,464
Average$38,006$42,442$47,059
Rough$35,361$39,441$43,653
Estimated values
2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,313$23,966$26,754
Clean$20,642$23,200$25,880
Average$19,298$21,668$24,134
Rough$17,955$20,136$22,387
Estimated values
2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 Sport 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,349$25,065$27,921
Clean$21,645$24,264$27,010
Average$20,236$22,661$25,187
Rough$18,828$21,059$23,364
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $19,849 for one in "Clean" condition and about $22,410 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Mercedes-Benz C-Class is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $19,849 for one in "Clean" condition and about $22,410 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $19,849 for one in "Clean" condition and about $22,410 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class ranges from $17,265 to $25,943, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.