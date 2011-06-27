Estimated values
2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class AMG C 43 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,684
|$35,942
|$40,416
|Clean
|$30,685
|$34,793
|$39,097
|Average
|$28,689
|$32,495
|$36,458
|Rough
|$26,692
|$30,197
|$33,820
Estimated values
2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,846
|$23,789
|$26,881
|Clean
|$20,189
|$23,029
|$26,003
|Average
|$18,875
|$21,508
|$24,248
|Rough
|$17,562
|$19,987
|$22,494
Estimated values
2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class AMG C 43 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,508
|$34,608
|$38,916
|Clean
|$29,547
|$33,502
|$37,646
|Average
|$27,624
|$31,289
|$35,105
|Rough
|$25,701
|$29,077
|$32,565
Estimated values
2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 350e Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,733
|$27,834
|$31,095
|Clean
|$23,954
|$26,945
|$30,080
|Average
|$22,395
|$25,165
|$28,050
|Rough
|$20,836
|$23,386
|$26,020
Estimated values
2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,900
|$32,417
|$36,114
|Clean
|$27,989
|$31,381
|$34,935
|Average
|$26,168
|$29,308
|$32,577
|Rough
|$24,346
|$27,236
|$30,220
Estimated values
2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,052
|$25,951
|$28,998
|Clean
|$22,325
|$25,121
|$28,052
|Average
|$20,873
|$23,462
|$26,159
|Rough
|$19,420
|$21,803
|$24,266
Estimated values
2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class AMG C 63 2dr Convertible (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$40,349
|$45,254
|$50,411
|Clean
|$39,078
|$43,807
|$48,765
|Average
|$36,535
|$40,914
|$45,474
|Rough
|$33,992
|$38,021
|$42,183
Estimated values
2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class AMG C 63 S 2dr Convertible (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$46,157
|$51,962
|$58,064
|Clean
|$44,703
|$50,301
|$56,169
|Average
|$41,794
|$46,979
|$52,378
|Rough
|$38,885
|$43,657
|$48,588
Estimated values
2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,883
|$24,865
|$27,999
|Clean
|$21,193
|$24,070
|$27,085
|Average
|$19,814
|$22,481
|$25,257
|Rough
|$18,435
|$20,891
|$23,429
Estimated values
2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4MATIC 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,581
|$27,530
|$30,630
|Clean
|$23,806
|$26,650
|$29,630
|Average
|$22,257
|$24,890
|$27,630
|Rough
|$20,708
|$23,130
|$25,631
Estimated values
2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class AMG C 43 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,765
|$38,303
|$43,071
|Clean
|$32,701
|$37,079
|$41,665
|Average
|$30,573
|$34,630
|$38,853
|Rough
|$28,445
|$32,181
|$36,041
Estimated values
2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 350e 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,003
|$24,580
|$27,291
|Clean
|$21,310
|$23,795
|$26,400
|Average
|$19,923
|$22,223
|$24,619
|Rough
|$18,536
|$20,652
|$22,837
Estimated values
2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,495
|$23,150
|$25,943
|Clean
|$19,849
|$22,410
|$25,096
|Average
|$18,557
|$20,930
|$23,402
|Rough
|$17,265
|$19,450
|$21,709
Estimated values
2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class AMG C 63 S 4dr Sedan (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$43,110
|$48,191
|$53,532
|Clean
|$41,752
|$46,650
|$51,785
|Average
|$39,035
|$43,569
|$48,290
|Rough
|$36,318
|$40,489
|$44,795
Estimated values
2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4MATIC 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,764
|$34,363
|$38,149
|Clean
|$29,795
|$33,265
|$36,903
|Average
|$27,856
|$31,068
|$34,413
|Rough
|$25,917
|$28,871
|$31,922
Estimated values
2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class AMG C 63 S 2dr Coupe (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$43,961
|$48,978
|$54,252
|Clean
|$42,575
|$47,412
|$52,481
|Average
|$39,805
|$44,281
|$48,940
|Rough
|$37,034
|$41,150
|$45,398
Estimated values
2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 Luxury 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,426
|$24,012
|$26,731
|Clean
|$20,750
|$23,245
|$25,859
|Average
|$19,400
|$21,710
|$24,114
|Rough
|$18,050
|$20,174
|$22,369
Estimated values
2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class AMG C 63 2dr Coupe (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$44,311
|$50,265
|$56,522
|Clean
|$42,914
|$48,659
|$54,677
|Average
|$40,122
|$45,445
|$50,987
|Rough
|$37,329
|$42,232
|$47,297
Estimated values
2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class AMG C 63 4dr Sedan (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$41,975
|$46,943
|$52,167
|Clean
|$40,652
|$45,443
|$50,464
|Average
|$38,006
|$42,442
|$47,059
|Rough
|$35,361
|$39,441
|$43,653
Estimated values
2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,313
|$23,966
|$26,754
|Clean
|$20,642
|$23,200
|$25,880
|Average
|$19,298
|$21,668
|$24,134
|Rough
|$17,955
|$20,136
|$22,387
Estimated values
2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 Sport 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,349
|$25,065
|$27,921
|Clean
|$21,645
|$24,264
|$27,010
|Average
|$20,236
|$22,661
|$25,187
|Rough
|$18,828
|$21,059
|$23,364