Estimated values
2013 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C250 Sport 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,608
|$10,634
|$12,342
|Clean
|$8,120
|$10,019
|$11,606
|Average
|$7,145
|$8,789
|$10,135
|Rough
|$6,170
|$7,559
|$8,664
Estimated values
2013 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300 Sport 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,110
|$12,287
|$14,124
|Clean
|$9,538
|$11,576
|$13,283
|Average
|$8,392
|$10,155
|$11,599
|Rough
|$7,247
|$8,734
|$9,915
Estimated values
2013 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300 Luxury 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,136
|$12,267
|$14,066
|Clean
|$9,562
|$11,558
|$13,227
|Average
|$8,414
|$10,139
|$11,551
|Rough
|$7,266
|$8,720
|$9,874
Estimated values
2013 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C250 Luxury 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,879
|$10,931
|$12,661
|Clean
|$8,376
|$10,299
|$11,906
|Average
|$7,371
|$9,035
|$10,397
|Rough
|$6,365
|$7,771
|$8,888
Estimated values
2013 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C63 AMG 4dr Sedan (6.2L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,513
|$22,244
|$25,395
|Clean
|$17,465
|$20,958
|$23,882
|Average
|$15,368
|$18,385
|$20,855
|Rough
|$13,271
|$15,812
|$17,828
Estimated values
2013 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C63 AMG 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,637
|$24,109
|$27,878
|Clean
|$18,524
|$22,715
|$26,217
|Average
|$16,300
|$19,926
|$22,894
|Rough
|$14,076
|$17,138
|$19,570
Estimated values
2013 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C350 4MATIC 2dr Coupe AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,534
|$15,084
|$17,239
|Clean
|$11,824
|$14,212
|$16,212
|Average
|$10,404
|$12,467
|$14,157
|Rough
|$8,985
|$10,723
|$12,102
Estimated values
2013 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C350 Sport 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,624
|$13,404
|$15,743
|Clean
|$10,022
|$12,629
|$14,805
|Average
|$8,819
|$11,079
|$12,929
|Rough
|$7,616
|$9,529
|$11,052
Estimated values
2013 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C350 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,760
|$14,237
|$16,328
|Clean
|$11,094
|$13,414
|$15,355
|Average
|$9,762
|$11,767
|$13,408
|Rough
|$8,430
|$10,121
|$11,462
Estimated values
2013 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C250 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,036
|$11,026
|$12,706
|Clean
|$8,524
|$10,389
|$11,949
|Average
|$7,500
|$9,113
|$10,434
|Rough
|$6,477
|$7,838
|$8,920