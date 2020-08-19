Used 2013 INFINITI G Sedan for Sale Near Me
- 102,585 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$10,990$2,970 Below Market
Discovery Auto Center - Tampa / Florida
****CARFAX CERTIFIED*****NAVIGATION*****BACKUP CAMERA****ENGINE START BUTTON****WE DELIVER IN THE 300 MILE RADIUS****CALL OR STOP BY TODAY****Price shown is after Trade & Finance Assist credit. To receive $500 Trade Assist credit, customer must trade-in a vehicle. To receive $500 Finance Assist credit, financing must be provided by a lender through dealers assistance; See dealer for complete details. Nationwide shipping is available. Free delivery on internet price only. Conveniently located in Tampa, FL at 10536 N Florida Ave. Call today to schedule your test drive! (813) 443-8244. Se habla espanol! *Information and description deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Interested parties should confirm all data before relying on it to make a purchase decision. All prices and specifications are subject to change without notice. Prices do not include tax, tag, title, finance charges, or $795 dealer fee. $195 processing fee will be charged to all customers registering outside of Florida. CONSENT TO RECEIVE TEXT MESSAGES *By submitting my cell phone number to the Dealership, I agree to receive text messages and phone calls, which may be recorded and/or sent using automated dialing equipment or software from Discovery Auto Center and its affiliates in the future. I understand that my consent to be contacted is not a requirement to purchase any product or service and that I can opt-out at any time. I agree to pay my mobile service providers text messaging rates, if applicable.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 INFINITI G Sedan G37 Journey with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1CV6APXDM712918
Stock: 712918
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 139,285 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$8,995$1,838 Below Market
Auto Group of Louisville - Louisville / Kentucky
12V pwr outlet|Front door pockets w/bottleholders|Front seat 2-way adjustable active head restraints|Front seat mounted side-impact airbags|Front/rear carpeted floor mats|Front/rear curtain side-impact airbags|Gas-type hood struts|Height-adjustable front safety belts w/pretensioners & load limiters|High intensity discharge (HID) bi-functional xenon headlights|HomeLink universal transceiver|Illuminated entry -inc: front entry step lamps|Independent multi-link rear suspension|INFINITI advanced airbag system (AABS) w/dual-stage front airbags
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 INFINITI G Sedan G37x with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1CV6AR7DM353030
Stock: 353030
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 117,011 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$10,987$1,874 Below Market
Diehl Chevrolet Buick - Grove City / Pennsylvania
4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, AM/FM Single Disc CD, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Illuminated entry, Leather Appointed Seats, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers. Clean CARFAX. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Liquid Platinum 2013 INFINITI G37 X 4D Sedan AWD 3.7L V6 DOHC 24V 7-Speed Automatic with Manual Shift
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 INFINITI G Sedan G37x with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1CV6AR1DM761085
Stock: R1040A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-11-2020
- 56,584 milesTheft history, 2 Owners, Lease
$11,999
AutoSource Lindon - Lindon / Utah
**BACKUP CAMERA**, LEATHER SEATS, **BLUETOOTH / HANDS FREE**, PREMIUM AUDIO, POWER SEAT(S), PUSH BUTTON START, LOW MILES, PARKING SENSORS, ALLOY WHEELS, USB, XM RADIO, KEYLESS ENTRY.This car has a Branded Title and comes with a 3-Month / 3,000 Mile Limited Warranty. Learn why tens of thousands of AutoSource customers agree that Branded Titles offer the best value. Call, come in for a test drive, or visit MyAutoSource.com/branded-titles today.Odometer is 17230 miles below market average!How has AutoSource become the nation's largest dealer of Branded Title vehicles? It's simple, we offer amazing inventory, unbeatable prices, and a 5-star buying experience. At AutoSource you'll save thousands without sacrificing quality, afford a newer model year, higher trim level, and lower miles than what you might have been expecting in your price range. AutoSource, the new way to buy used - MyAutoSource.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Theft History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: Yes
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 INFINITI G Sedan G37x with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1CV6AR2DM759927
Stock: TB759927
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-28-2020
- 115,542 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Lease
$9,250
Zara Auto - Denver / Colorado
AWD, 3.7L V6, 115K MILES, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, SUNROOF, AND MORE, RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT, NO KNOWN ISSUES OR LEAKS, GOOD TIRES AND BRAKES, RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT, AUTOMATIC, REBUILT TITLE DUE TO A PREVIOUS DRIVER SIDE DOORS DAMAGE, 8301 E ILIFF AVE DENVER CO 80231 (Iliff&Quebec) (303) 900-7575 (text for fastest response) NO DEALER FEES! HAGGLE FREE PRICES! OUR ASKING PRICE INCLUDES A 3 MONTH OR 3000 LIMITED POWER TRAIN WARRANTY (CERTAIN MODELS EXCLUDED)! WE ACCEPT PERSONAL & CASHERIS CHECK, CREDIT & DEBIT CARDS (2% charge) FINANCING OPTIONS MAY BE AVAILABLE WWW.ZARAAUTO.NET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 4 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 INFINITI G Sedan G37x with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1CV6AR8DM758345
Stock: 13978
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 98,783 milesFrame damage, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$10,500
Dick Genthe Chevrolet - Southgate / Michigan
Family owned, home of the FREE 2 year maintenance package!!! This 2013 INFINITI G37 Sedan Journey might just be the 4 dr sedan you've been looking for. It comes with a 6 Cylinder engine. We're offering a great deal on this one at $10,500. This vehicle comes with a built-in navigation system! Call or visit to talk with one of our vehicle specialists today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 INFINITI G Sedan G37 Journey with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1CV6AP7DM724279
Stock: 23033P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 91,692 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$12,923$1,501 Below Market
Northeast Acura - Latham / New York
Recent Arrival!**INCLUDES WARRANTY**, **PASSES STATE INSPECTION**, ***FRESH OIL CHANGE***, CLEAN VEHICLE HISTORY, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, NAVIGATION GPS NAV, SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE, TRADED IN HERE AT NORTHEAST ACURA, PLEASE CALL TO SCHEDULE TEST DRIVE, VEHICLE DETAILED.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Clean CARFAX.At Northeast Acura we want you to know that all our vehicles are priced at a competitive value position to the market. We use an independent 3rd party software to research internet listings on all vehicles in the market so we can ensure that our prices are the most competitive out there. We do this simply so people choose us when they start searching for their next car.Black Obsidian 2013 INFINITI G37 X AWD 7-Speed Automatic with Manual Shift 3.7L V6 DOHC 24VWhy buy from us? Since 1987, Northeast Acura has dedicated itself to outperforming customer expectations. We are grateful for the loyalty of our clients and the longevity of those relationships. Satisfying current customers is the best way to attract new ones. Whether you are Leasing or Financing, we specialize in offering payments and terms you may not have considered. Our Internet team is fluent in long-distance transactions, minimizing any and all complications you may be worried about. Northeast Acura in Latham is open 6 days a week to service you. Monday-Thursday: 8:30AM-8:00PM, Friday: 8:30AM-6:00PM, & Saturday: 8:30AM-5:00PM. We are located off I-87 (Exit 7) at 942 New Loudon Rd (Route 9- One mile north of the Latham Circle), Latham, New York, 12110. Call us a 1-866-798-6610!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 INFINITI G Sedan G37x with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1CV6AR7DM768333
Stock: 768333
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 99,044 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$11,995$1,049 Below Market
Automotive Avenues - Wall / New Jersey
Just arrived is this sporty, NONSMOKER 2013 INFINITI G37 x (RWD). This luxury midsize car boasts a powerful 3.7-liter V6 engine, comfortable seating, and athletic handling, and only 99,044 miles on it! It comes pleasantly equipped with: Premium Package - POWER TILT/SLIDING TINTED GLASS MOONROOF with ONE-TOUCH OPEN/CLOSE & SLIDING SUNSHADE - INFINITI STUDIO ON WHEELS BOSE AUDIO SYSTEM with CD PLAYER - MP3/WMA PLAYBACK CAPABILITY - RADIO DATA SYSTEM (RDS) - TEN SPEAKERS INCLUDING 10-H DOOR MOUNTED WOOFERS & PARCEL SHELF-MOUNTED SUBWOOFER - DRIVERS AUDIO STAGE - DRIVER SEAT MEMORY - EXTERIOR MIRROR MEMORY - POWER TILT/TELESCOPIC STEERING WHEEL with MEMORY - REAR SONAR SYSTEM In addition to: - A 3.7-LITER DOHC 24-VALVE V6 ALUMINUM ENGINE - HEATED FRONT SEATS - DUAL-ZONE AUTO TEMPERATURE with CARBON MICROFILTRATION - REARVIEW MONITOR ...and so much more! Please check out the window sticker for additional features, just above Basic Info--to the far right. Want to extend the warranty coverage on this vehicle? We can provide extended warranty options to cover this midsize sedan BUMPER-TO-BUMPER for an additional 100,000 miles! SAVE THOUSANDS off retail pricing with this magnificent condition 2013 INFINITI G37 x! We will happily size up TRADE-IN OFFERS and have EXCELLENT FINANCE OPTIONS as well, so please give us a call TODAY at 732-919-0707!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 INFINITI G Sedan G37x with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1CV6ARXDM765989
Stock: TR24388
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 30,448 milesGood Deal
$16,995$2,013 Below Market
AutoNation Chevrolet Coral Gables - Coral Gables / Florida
[P01] Premium Pkg [U01] Navigation Pkg [X01] Interior Accent Pkg Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System [N92] Illuminated Kick Plates [L92] Carpeted Trunk Mat; Trunk Net & First Aid Kit Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Moonlight White Wheat; Leather Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. How to protect your purchase? CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee got you covered. In addition to being well-cared for, this INFINITI G37 Sedan has very low mileage making it a rare find. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the INFINITI G37 Sedan Journey. More information about the 2013 INFINITI G37 Sedan: The 2013 INFINITI G series of cars makes a strong appeal to every type of driving enthusiast. The G37 sedan combines superior handling with room for the family, while the G37 coupe provides posh sports car performance. The convertible offers the ultimate in open-air motoring, while the sedan appeals to those seeking a bit more practicality. The G delivers all the speed, handling, luxury and quality of Europe's best in an attractive and reliable Japanese package. Strengths of this model include two excellent engine choices, premium luxury features, several styles available, and Crisp handling All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 INFINITI G Sedan G37 Journey with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1CV6AP6DM715976
Stock: DM715976
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 111,101 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$10,337$1,390 Below Market
The Sharpest Rides - Englewood / Colorado
SummaryThe Sharpest Rides is committed to 100% customer satisfaction,? no exceptions. Protect the vehicle from unwanted accidents with a cutting edge backup camera system. With a moon roof that lets more light into it and makes the interior feel more spacious. The leather seats in this unit are a must for buyers looking for comfort,? durability,? and style.Vehicle DetailsThis 2013 Infiniti G37 sips fuel. It is fun to drive! The G37 will stick to the ground on the sharpest of turns. With exceptional handling you will enjoy every curve of your favorite roads. This vehicle has quick acceleration. This Infiniti G37 has an immaculate interior and clean exterior. The interior looks brand new and there is not even a scratch on the paint. We have inspected the vehicle. It required minimal reconditioning. It is in above average condition. It is clear the previous owner took great care of it. Be confident that you will get many miles out of the new tires.EquipmentThis vehicle has a V6,? 3.7L high output engine. Enjoy the incredible handling with the rear wheel drive on this Infiniti G37.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 INFINITI G Sedan G37 Journey with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1CV6AP3DM719077
Stock: S44381
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-04-2019
- 72,307 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$13,995
Volvo Cars of Austin - Austin / Texas
We deliver!! Browse our website at www.volvoaustin.com, select your new or pre-owned vehicle and contact us virtually via FaceTime, Skype, screen share, telephone, or text. We ll bring the test drive to you and completely sanitize the vehicle. If you have a trade, we also conduct accurate remote valuation. When you're satisfied with your selection, complete our online finance application and a member of our team will contact you to schedule delivery of your new vehicle on a day and time that's most convenient for you. Finally, we will deliver your new vehicle and any remaining paperwork directly to your home so that you won't have to set foot into the dealership. rE. Clean CARFAX. White 2013 INFINITI G37 Journey RWD 7-Speed Automatic with Manual Shift 3.7L V6 DOHC 24V Recent Arrival! Odometer is 23758 miles below market average! 19/27 City/Highway MPG Reach us at 512-452-0266 Monday through Saturday 9 am to 7 pm or email/chat with us on VolvoAustin.com anytime. Our inventory changes daily so be sure to check back often. Take advantage of our excellent deals today! While we make every effort to present accurate information, we cannot guarantee a vehicle is still available based on a listing. If another client is in the process of purchasing a vehicle, they are given first right to complete the purchase. Please contact us to confirm availability. Sales Tax, Title, License Fee, Registration Fee, Dealer Documentary Fee, Finance Charges, Emission Testing Fees and Compliance Fees are additional to the advertised price. Reviews: * Sharp handling excellent brakes muscular 3.7-liter V6 high-tech features strong value. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 INFINITI G Sedan G37 Journey with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1CV6AP5DM721638
Stock: V9478A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-16-2020
- 73,000 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$12,352$1,147 Below Market
Braman Honda - Miami / Florida
New Arrival! LOW MILES, This 2013 INFINITI G37 Journey will sell fast -Backup Camera -Leather -Bluetooth -Auto Climate Control -Aux. Audio Input -Alloy Wheels ABS Brakes -Power Seat -Automatic Headlights -Heated Front Seats -AM/FM Radio Based on the excellent condition of this vehicle, along with the options and color, this INFINITI G37 is sure to sell fast. -Multi-Zone Air Conditioning - Garage Door Opener and many other amenities that are sure to please. At Braman Honda in Miami, we believe in integrity and giving the customer a good value for their hard-earned money. So if you live in South Florida, stop by and allow us to share our experience and inventory with you, in a no-hassle, state-of-the-art automotive environment. We look forward to helping you soon!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 INFINITI G Sedan G37 Journey with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1CV6AP7DM723326
Stock: S118278A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 52,735 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$15,900$1,438 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Manchester a Prime Motor Group Dealership - Manchester / New Hampshire
AWD, graphite Leather. Recent Arrival! 2013 INFINITI G37 X 4D Sedan Graphite ShadowThe Prime Motor Group remains open selling cars remotely and promising a contact less delivery. Please call for more info.**Free delivery within 200 mile radius of the store**.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!As part of Prime Motor Group, we believe in giving you an experience that is fast, fair and simple. This means we use real market data from credible providers like Edmunds and KBB to validate our prices, so we spend less time negotiating and more time helping you find the perfect vehicle for you or your family!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 INFINITI G Sedan G37x with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1CV6ARXDM759996
Stock: MM12800B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 74,672 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$14,677
C3Auto - Plano / Texas
Looking for a clean, well-cared for 2013 INFINITI G37 Sedan? This is it. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. In addition to being well-cared for, this INFINITI G37 Sedan has very low mileage making it a rare find. You've found the one you've been looking for. Your dream car. More information about the 2013 INFINITI G37 Sedan: The 2013 INFINITI G series of cars makes a strong appeal to every type of driving enthusiast. The G37 sedan combines superior handling with room for the family, while the G37 coupe provides posh sports car performance. The convertible offers the ultimate in open-air motoring, while the sedan appeals to those seeking a bit more practicality. The G delivers all the speed, handling, luxury and quality of Europe's best in an attractive and reliable Japanese package. This model sets itself apart with two excellent engine choices, premium luxury features, several styles available, and Crisp handling
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 INFINITI G Sedan G37 Journey with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1CV6AP0DM717996
Stock: P5339
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 110,230 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$11,999$1,135 Below Market
Newport Lexus - Newport Beach / California
Clean CARFAX. Moonlight White 2013 INFINITI G37 Journey RWD 7-Speed Automatic with Manual Shift 3.7L V6 DOHC 24V Completely Detailed, G37 Journey, 4D Sedan, RWD, Graphite w/Leather Appointed Seats.Recent Arrival! 19/27 City/Highway MPG* 1,000+ Vehicles to Choose From * Our Sales & Service Department open 7 days a week * Orange County's #1 Volume New Car Lexus Dealer 11 Years In A Row * Lexus Factory Trained Sales & Service Associates * 100+ Lexus Loaner Vehicles * Our State of the Art Facility includes a 45,000 sq. Ft. Showroom as well as a 100 Bay Service Center equipped with the Latest Diagnostic Technology * Amenities Include: Luxurious Customer Lounges, Gourmet Cafe and an Exclusive Putting Green * Over 50,000 Likes on Facebook and more than 5,000 online Reviews * 12 Time Elite of Lexus Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction.Reviews: * Sharp handling; excellent brakes; muscular 3.7-liter V6; high-tech features; strong value. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 INFINITI G Sedan G37 Journey with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1CV6APXDM711557
Stock: 00059306
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-09-2020
- 129,581 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseGood Deal
$9,772$713 Below Market
Butch Davis Chevrolet - Ripley / Mississippi
2013 INFINITI G37 Journey Sedan with Sunroof for sale - $0 down with good credit or $1675 recommended down with bad credit! This sharp looking vehicle has Graphite Shadow paint with Wheat leather interior. All of our pre-owned vehicles are priced and advertised with an extra $1000 DISCOUNT for financing with a Butch Davis Chevrolet preferred lender. VEHICLE DETAILS - Only 129K miles, Clean Carfax, 3.7L V6 engine, Automatic transmission, Backup Camera, Sunroof/Moonroof, Leather Seats, Heated seats, Power seats, Bose High End Sound Package, Power windows, Power locks, Cruise, Pushbutton Keyless start, 17 inch alloy wheels, and much more. LOW FIXED NO HAGGLE PRICING! - Drive a little, save a lot! All of our pre-owned vehicles are priced and advertised with an extra $1000 DISCOUNT for financing with a Butch Davis Chevrolet preferred lender. Make short drive to Ripley MS and save big on your next vehicle purchase! DO YOU HAVE GOOD CREDIT? On the spot financing, $0 down payment, and terms up to 84 months! As a Chevrolet dealer, we have national agreements with banks offering financing options that most local banks and credit unions can not compete with. The combination of low rates and flexible terms we offer allow our customers to GET A LOW MONTHLY PAYMENT, often for much less than they expect. DO YOU HAVE BAD CREDIT? Don't sweat it! Put as low as $1675 down and drive this vehicle home today. At Butch Davis Chevrolet, your job and your down payment will get you approved. Get in the vehicle you want now, with NO CREDIT CHECK REQUIRED! FREE CARFAX! - No funny business! A free Carfax History Report is provided on every vehicle we stock. TRADE INS ARE WELCOME! We will pay top dollar for your trade. Bring your vehicle to our dealership, get the most money for your trade in, and trade up to the vehicle of your dreams! COME VISIT US! - We are open 10-7 Tuesday thru Friday and 10-4 on Saturday.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 INFINITI G Sedan G37 Journey with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1CV6AP6DM711359
Stock: P3557
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 103,568 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$11,350$316 Below Market
Sanford INFINITI - Sanford / Florida
$2,100 below Kelley Blue Book! Silver Plus Certified, Superb Condition. Heated Leather Seats, CD Player, Bluetooth, Dual Zone A/C CLICK NOW! SILVER PLUS: Silver Plus vehicles are offered as pre-reconditioned or "as-is". Many Silver Plus vehicles have the balance of the manufacturer's warranty remaining and are eligible for the extended protection plans. Silver Plus vehicles come with a comprehensive CARFAX® report. Silver Plus vehicles qualify for competitive financing and can help alleviate negative equity. All Vehicles are detailed at delivery. 3-Day/300 Mile Vehicle Exchange or Return Program*: See "Program Information" page for details. AFFORDABLE: This G37 Sedan is priced $2,100 below Kelley Blue Book. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Rear Air, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C, Heated Leather Seats MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Steering Wheel Controls, Electronic Stability Control. OPTION PACKAGES: ILLUMINATED KICK PLATES. INFINITI Journey with Liquid Platinum exterior and Graphite interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 328 HP at 7000 RPM*. Non-Smoker vehicle, ALL SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE EXPERTS REPORT: CarAndDriver.com's review says "It remains a compelling choice for customers looking for genuine "sport" in their sport sedan.". MORE ABOUT US: Sanford INFINITI is a Florida car dealer totally focused on customer satisfaction and value. We are full of INFINITI experts with a committed sales staff with many years of experience satisfying our customers' inquiries and automotive needs. Pricing analysis performed on 8/19/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 INFINITI G Sedan G37 Journey with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1CV6AP4DM725096
Stock: NU725096
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 83,105 miles3 Accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$13,983
Mercedes-Benz of St Charles - Saint Charles / Illinois
We Deliver! , Please consider inquiring about our vehicle pick-up and delivery services. Our online digital storefront will continue to be a helpful resource for shopping inventory, vehicle research, service and parts information, and communicating directly with the dealership. No matter the department you're looking to reach, we have staff that can assist your needs. . Thorough cleanings of the dealership facilities daily . Sanitizing gel and foam stations available on-site . Our staff has been given specific instructions on hand washing and the importance of staying home if they feel ill . Adhering to the recommended six feet of social distance from other staff and customers.** PREMIUM PACKAGE **, ** BLUETOOTH **, ** KEYLESS-START **, Memory System, Power Sliding Tinted Glass Moonroof, Power-Tilt & Telescopic Steering Wheel, Premium Package, Rear Sonar System.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!2013 INFINITI G37 4D Sedan White X 3.7L V6 DOHC 24V AWD 7-Speed Automatic with Manual ShiftShopping at Mercedes-Benz of St Charles is car buying the way it should be: fun, informative and fairHere are our promises:* Transparent Pricing and Sales Process!* Pressure Free, Efficient, Friendly, and Helpful Sales Staff!* One Massive Inventory For One Stop Shopping!* No Hassle Sell or Trade Any Car* Pressure Free Road Test* Certified Factory Backed Service with Shuttle Service and Free Loaner Cars!Mercedes Benz of St Charles - The Best or Nothing! - Come See For Yourself Today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 INFINITI G Sedan G37x with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1CV6AR1DM765489
Stock: 20235B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
