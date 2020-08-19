Used 2013 INFINITI G Sedan for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Chevrolet Coral Gables - Coral Gables / Florida

[P01] Premium Pkg [U01] Navigation Pkg [X01] Interior Accent Pkg Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System [N92] Illuminated Kick Plates [L92] Carpeted Trunk Mat; Trunk Net & First Aid Kit Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Moonlight White Wheat; Leather Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. How to protect your purchase? CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee got you covered. In addition to being well-cared for, this INFINITI G37 Sedan has very low mileage making it a rare find. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the INFINITI G37 Sedan Journey. More information about the 2013 INFINITI G37 Sedan: The 2013 INFINITI G series of cars makes a strong appeal to every type of driving enthusiast. The G37 sedan combines superior handling with room for the family, while the G37 coupe provides posh sports car performance. The convertible offers the ultimate in open-air motoring, while the sedan appeals to those seeking a bit more practicality. The G delivers all the speed, handling, luxury and quality of Europe's best in an attractive and reliable Japanese package. Strengths of this model include two excellent engine choices, premium luxury features, several styles available, and Crisp handling All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

Description: Used 2013 INFINITI G Sedan G37 Journey with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

22 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 27 Highway)

VIN: JN1CV6AP6DM715976

Stock: DM715976

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-21-2020