2020 Audi S8 Review
- Loads of style and stellar build quality inside and out
- Potent V8 power
- Standard all-wheel steering makes for more dynamic handling
- Generous rear legroom
Audi redesigned its A8 large luxury sedan last year, fitting it with the latest technology and safety features. But the A8, at least in its standard V6 form, doesn't provide the same kind of driving thrills that put class leaders over the top. The 2020 Audi S8 aims to dial in a bit more fun, starting with a stout turbocharged V8 engine.
Audi S8 models
The 2020 Audi S8 is a performance version of the A8 large luxury sedan. It uses a more powerful version of the A8's turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 and produces 563 hp and 590 lb-ft of torque in the S8. It also has a 48-volt mild hybrid system that can help improve acceleration and fuel economy. All-wheel drive and an eight-speed automatic transmission are standard. The S8 comes in a single trim level, with standard features that include:
2020 Audi S8 videoBest Muscle Cars — Chevy Camaro, Dodge Challenger and Ford Mustang, But What Else?
ELANA SCHERR: Everybody on my Instagram is posting push-up challenges right now. Don't worry. You are not going to get any exercise posts from me. But that doesn't mean I'm not interested in building muscle. I just prefer burnouts to pull-ups. Then there's going to be giant burnout. This is going to be great. [TIRES SCREECHING] The term muscle car came about in the late '60s and early '70s, but you don't have to have a classic car to flex your muscle. This is my top 10 list of modern muscle cars. [MUSIC PLAYING] Oh, we need rules. If we're doing this, we need rules, right? OK. Horsepower divided by torque with cylinders-- how many, eight? American, four doors, two doors? Could be all-wheel drive. How long a burnout versus how fast? This is hard. In the old days, a muscle car was an American car company's most powerful engine in its sportiest mid-sized car. Think GTO, Hemi Charger, Big Block Chevelle. Then there were the pony cars, which is where you'd get your Challengers, Camaros, Mustangs, AMC, AMXs. Following those rules now would mean that this entire list would be nothing but Camaro, Challenger, and Mustang in various trim levels from base V8 to top of the line-- all great cars, but kind of a boring video. So I opened up the definition to all makes and models. These are my only criteria. Number one, it's available now or it was within the last couple of years. Number two, it's one of the most powerful cars made by the company, and driving it will make you laugh. I expect this list is going to make you very angry. Heck, it made me angry, and I wrote it. Let's get to it. [MUSIC PLAYING] Number 10, Tesla Model S Performance. Are you mad yet? OK, well, half of you get to commenting about how it's totally unacceptable for Tesla to be on a muscle car list, and the other half of you get to commenting about how it's totally unacceptable for it not to be number one on the muscle car list. Let me just tell you why I picked it and put it where it is-- so freaking fast. Sure, no V8 engine, no engine at all, but the Tesla's performance is out of this world. And it has a lot of kind of trick options for showing off, which is very muscle car era. It has a 0 to 60 time of 2.4 seconds. That's half, half of what it took a classic muscle car. Modern times, modern muscle. So why isn't the Tesla higher on the list? Well, first of all, price. It's $100,000 for the fastest one. And I don't think a muscle car has to be cheap necessarily, but it should be cheaper than that. Mostly, though, it's about sound. Sound is a really important part of the muscle car experience, and the Tesla just doesn't do it for me. Sorry. [MUSIC PLAYING] Number nine, BMW M8. Did I just say that price was a factor and then pick a car that cost $133,000? Yes, yes, I did. But blame Mark Takahashi. My BMW pick was the M5, which is also a 600-horsepower bruiser, but cost about $30,000 less. Then Mark came in, and he was like, no, M8 because it's a two door. It's more muscly. And you know, I just didn't have the energy to fight with him. I think he could take me, really. Think he could kick my ass. Point is, BMW makes some monster muscle. And the all-wheel drive M8 has a rear wheel drive mode so you can kick out the back end and do those very important burnouts. [MUSIC PLAYING] Number eight, Nissan GT-R. Why is the GT-R on this list? Well, it is brutally, stupidly fast. It has a 0 to 60 time that competes with the Tesla, and it can do it all day long. Plus, it's kind of unexpected in Nissan's lineup. It's funny to look back at the early days of Pontiac and Chrysler and realize how stodgy those brands were, and then bam, GTO. The GT-R is kind of Nissan's version of that. Why is it back at number eight? Well, the price, over $100,000. And it's a V6. Yes, it's a nearly 600-horsepower V6, but still it is missing some cylinders. Got to be a V8, new rule that I just made up right now. [MUSIC PLAYING] Number seven, Mercedes AMG E63 and the Audi S8. Yep, it's a tie. It's a tie of two cars that at first glance shouldn't even be on this list, but hear me out. It's a tie because both the Mercedes and the Audi are nearly 600 horsepower. The AMG is a little bit over, and the S8's a little bit under. Both are surprisingly fast, faster than anything that big has a right to be. Why are big luxury cars on my muscle car list? Again, if we go back to the muscle car era, the big engines came out of big cars. And the Chrysler 300 and huge cube Cadillacs were surprisingly powerful. Also, a lot of the popular cars like, say, Plymouth Roadrunner were available in wagon form like the Mercedes is. So you could get a big engine in an unexpected body, and that makes it a sleeper, which everyone knows is the coolest relative of the muscle car. This is an '81 Trans Am, so it made about 200 horsepower. It's not really impressive compared to the classic muscle cars. Made about 400. But in '81, there wasn't much that was making more. So I'm going to say '81 Turbo Trans Am, still a muscle car-- just little muscle. Number six, the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk. [DOG BARKS] Yeah, you heard me. [MUSIC PLAYING] The Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk is powered by the same engine that Dodge put in the Charger and Challenger-- 700 horsepower, 6.2-liter Hemi. So yeah, it is an SUV, but I mean, with all that horsepower and kind of a low stance, it's not really an off-roader. So if it isn't a muscle car, what is it? I'm making a new rule. Anything with a Hellcat engine is a muscle car. But nothing with four doors can be in the top three. Is that OK? Is that OK with you? Yeah? Going to be all right? He says it's OK. Number five is the Lexus RC F. It's the least horsepower on this list, with a 5 liter making 472 horses. What a world we live in when nearly 500 horsepower isn't bragworthy. The Lexus is on our list because it looks so muscly, with a long hood, and a short deck, and rear wheel drive, two doors. Plus, if you pay more, you can get a wing. And nothing is more muscly than a wing. Just ask anyone with a Plymouth Superbird. [MUSIC PLAYING] Number four Dodge Hellcat Charger. Dang those pesky rear doors. The Charger has the distinction of being the only car on our list to have been an actual muscle car by the strictest standards. Dodge introduced the Charger in 1966 and redesigned it in 1968 to the more famous Coke bottle design. In my opinion, that second-generation Charger is one of the prettiest American cars ever made. And it's also a very famous design. Seen it in movies like Bullet and Dirty Mary, Crazy Larry. It's also in a TV show. What was it called? Um-- Dukes of Hazzard? I don't know. I never heard of it. Today's Charger has too many doors to crack the top three-- see the rule that I made during number six-- but it's one of the best all-around cars on our list, impressive even in 392 trim and downright remarkable as a Hellcat. [MUSIC PLAYING] Onto the pony cars. I wish I could declare a three-way tie for the top three because each one is good in a different muscular way. At number three is the Chevy Camaro, obviously ZL1 because it's top dog with 650 horsepower. But a Camaro SS still lifts plenty of weight. The reason the Camaro isn't higher on the list is because the back seat is small, and visibility is bad. And those are sports car attributes. A proper muscle car shouldn't feel cramped. Number two is the Dodge Challenger Hellcat Redeye. With two doors and a couple of variants of the incredible Hellcat engine, what else could it be but the Dodge Challenger? I mean, Redeye gets the pick because 797 horses. But the 717 horse regular Hellcat is no slouch, nor for that matter is the 392, the 485 horses. The Challenger is the closest to a traditional muscle car on our list despite being based on a pony car design. It's roomy, comfortable, and happiest in a straight line rather than a corkscrew. That said, all the cars on this list are astonishing performers on a road course, as well as a drag strip. There's just no room for one-trick ponies anymore. [MUSIC PLAYING] And here we are, number one, the car that put the pony in pony cars, the Ford Mustang. For maximum muscle, we're going to go with the GT500 with its 760 horsepower and 11-second quarter mile times. But like the others in the top three, the base GT is good too, everything a muscle car needs-- horsepower, style, legacy, the ability to make you look powerful even if you've never seen the inside of a gym. That's why it's our number one. If you want more details on exactly why the top three ended up in the order that they did, watch our previous muscle car comparison from back in the days when we were all allowed to hang out together and go to race tracks. Oh my god, that was hard. I hate top 10 lists. I'm going to go online and start arguing with myself. You should too. Tell me what you'd put on your top 10 list. [REVVING]
Edmunds' Elana Scherr lists the best muscle cars of 2020, including American muscle cars and other, more unusual choices. She also explains what makes a classic muscle car and gives her Top 10 picks for the best modern muscle cars on sale.
Safety
Our experts’ favorite S8 safety features:
- Audi Parking System Plus
- Helps take the guesswork out of parking by providing a bird's-eye-view image of the S8 at low speeds.
- Audi Side Assist
- Alerts you when a vehicle is in the S8's blind spot. Also works while the vehicle is parked so you don't open your door into traffic.
- Audi Active Lane Assist
- Notifies you when the S8 begins drifting out of its lane. Can also automatically guide the S8 back into its lane.
Audi S8 vs. the competition
Audi S8 vs. Mercedes-Benz S-Class
The current-generation Mercedes-Benz S-Class has been our go-to large luxury sedan since it debuted in 2014. For our money, it offers the best blend of performance, comfort and unexpected luxury features. For an apples-to-apples comparison against the S8, you'll want to go for the 603-horsepower AMG S 63.
Audi S8 vs. BMW Alpina B7
Though the BMW Alpina B7 name might not be familiar, the car underneath is. The B7 is essentially a hotrod BMW 7 Series. Powered by a 600-horsepower V8, the B7 matches the top 7 Series in terms of output, but without the heavy V12 in front. The result is a sportier luxury sedan with unrivaled exclusivity.
Audi S8 vs. Porsche Panamera
In terms of driver involvement, no other large luxury sedan comes close to the Porsche Panamera. It has the spirit of the 911 sports car but with more room and practicality. While all of the Panamera models are fantastic to drive, the 550-horsepower Panamera Turbo is the closest to the S8 in terms of raw power.
Is the Audi S8 a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Audi S8?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Audi S8:
- Redesigned for 2020
- Turbocharged V8 pumps out 563 horsepower
- 0-60 mph in 3.8 seconds
- 2020 model kicks off the fourth Audi S8 generation
Is the Audi S8 reliable?
Is the 2020 Audi S8 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Audi S8?
The least-expensive 2020 Audi S8 is the 2020 Audi S8 quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $129,500.
Other versions include:
- quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $129,500
What are the different models of Audi S8?
2020 Audi S8 Overview
The 2020 Audi S8 is offered in the following submodels: S8 Sedan. Available styles include quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A).
What do people think of the 2020 Audi S8?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Audi S8 and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 S8.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Audi S8 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 S8 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2020 Audi S8?
2020 Audi S8 quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A)
The 2020 Audi S8 quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $139,205. The average price paid for a new 2020 Audi S8 quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) is trending $10,125 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $10,125 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $129,080.
The average savings for the 2020 Audi S8 quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) is 7.3% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 2 2020 Audi S8 quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Which 2020 Audi S8s are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Audi S8 for sale near. There are currently 7 new 2020 S8s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $138,345 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Audi S8. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $7,768 on a used or CPO 2020 S8 available from a dealership near you.
Can't find a new 2020 Audi S8s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Audi S8 for sale - 9 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $15,410.
Find a new Audi for sale - 9 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $21,269.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2020 Audi S8?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Audi lease specials
