Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Consumer Reviews
C-300 Sport Great Value
I just turned in my 2010 E350 Coupe for the C300 Sport 4Matic for weather issues. While it doesn't have the speed of the E350 (which of course, it is not meant to), it is spry and actually more fun to drive as the car has no blind spots and you can zip in an out of city traffic with ease. (I am 5' 3" and can see over the roof.) I love it!!! Great traction on wet roads and the ECO option and the gas mileage are added benefits. Kept the same Panoramic Roof and stero system as I had in the E350. Couldn't be more pleased. I came from having BMWs and Volvos and Mercedes does it right!!
class all it's own
I purchased my 2013 C300 luxury 4matic in November of 2012. The new dash redesign inspired by the E-Class was a big improvement over the old design. The ext and int fit and finish is flawless. Great V6 acceleration. The ride is firm, smooth & quiet. The opt leather seats are firm & comfortable but lack a full range of adjustment for the front seat bottoms. I get 27-30 mpg on the highway. 7 spd trans shifts smoothly. Nav system works well. Blind spot warning feature is excellent. Get the keyless go feature. Glove box is to small. The blue tooth phone system is very clear to the person being called. The last C-Class to be built in Germany for the US market. A car to keep for a long time.
Used to love the car, but so unreliable...
I used to love the car until recently, but I now cannot wait to get out of my lease. It is the perfect size for me, comfortable, easy to navigate, and have everything I need. However, I clearly got a defect car with a bad ignition system. The car is only 15 month old, and I got it as a brand new. I have less than 5,300 miles on it. Everything was fine for the first 1 year. Then in this April, I drove 30 miles away from my home, and parked on the side street for coffee. When I came back, I was not able to turn on the engine, and MB Roadside Assistance told me that the key didnÂt recognize my car. I had to wait for 3 hours to get my car towed. It took 2 weeks for MB to replace the igni
A quantum leap!
I traded in my Subaru Forester for this 2013 C 300 Sport just a few weeks ago and it was like taking a quantum leap up the luxury ladder. I drive over 1000 miles a week in New York and while the Subbie is a great winter car, it is not a long-distance cruiser. Initially I was looking at Infiniti, BMW, Audi, etc. as options feeling MBs were too expensive and exclusive for my budget. I looked online at my local MB dealer for a CPO car in my budget and was shocked when I came across this C 300 Sport. Within a week I was driving off the lot. What sold me on the car wasn't so much the name, but build quality, luxury, performance, ride and of course the price. I realize comparing the Forester to a C 300 is a bit cheeky, but I have to admit, the MB "entry" level sedan is quite nice. I read reviews that the Nav is hard to use and the ergo-dynamics are poor...I guess it depends on your reference point. I absolutely love this car! Sure, I would change a few things like having the rear seats fold down or moving the Aux/USB ports out of the center console; but these are annoyances I can live with. The jury is still out on reliability and overall cost of ownership, however I feel confident that my experience will be positive.
Presentation and comfort make an exceptional ride.
This is an all around great vehicle. Cosmetically, this is a very sporty looking car. The Coupe model has a nice "long" appearance which is complimented by the black roof, which gives it a sport car presentation. While I love the other entry BMW and Audi coupe models, they sort of give off an unusual appearance where the door is not quite long enough for the body. This is not an issue with the Mercedes C250 Coupe because of the long doors and windows that compliment the coupe style very well. If you tint the windows, the front window and rear quarter window blend together perfectly with the black borders and the black roof, which makes the entire side look sleek and sporty from the side. The front end has a nice long hood with a really large Mercedes emblem. The tail lights look extremely sharp, and are all LED lights which makes the lights have a very distinct pattern you will not find on most vehicles. Essentially what I am saying is that cosmetically, the car looks more sporty and expensive than it actually is. Which in my opinion, is a good thing. The interior is also another exceptional feature of the car, because the large soft leather bucket seats that hug your body and huge amount of front seat leg room sometimes makes for a comfortable ride, even at long distances. No exaggeration, there were a few times where I pulled in the garage and just sat in the parked car and enjoyed the comfort while listening to music. The back seat is actually roomy for a coupe as well, but it is a coupe after all, so it is a little small. The back seat is a little uncomfortable, especially with the very out of place plastic console between the two back seats. The entire interior of the vehicle is high grade leather and other materials, while that center console is this really out of place cheap plastic that feels like it's out of a Honda Civic from the late 90's. The fine trim feautures of the vehicle are nice as well, such as the nice subtle orange glow in the consoles while driving at night and the light at the bottom of the door that illuminates the ground that you will exit the vehicle on. The electronics are easy to navigate, and the fine features of the interior make for an amazing driving experience. The stock Harmon Karmon speakers sound better than the sound system I spent several hundred dollars on in my last vehicle. The sound is clear and depending on your settings, there is a nice low rumble in the bass of the music. These manufacturers put so many fine details into the trim of this vehicle that you'll just appreciate the design and craftsmanship. The stitching, the perfect placement of buttons, its just a very well designed vehicle. There are a few unnecessary features like all of the buttons on the console, really though, who needs a 0-9 numeric pad to make phone calls right in the center of the console? It just feels like they added a little too much to the console. The GPS and little navigation wheel/button is extremely easy to use and is at a very comfortable location, which makes those console buttons even more unnecessary. The drive itself is excellent, what really stands out is the exceptional quick and responsive handling. The car grips the road very well and it feels so smooth on turns. The vehicle comes with sport and economy driving options, which is nice. I think essentially the vehicle is designed to operate in sport mode, but economy mode changes the gear ratios so it saves on gas, which I appreciate. While its not a sport car or a race car, it pulls a satisfactory amount of power out of the baby 1.8L four cylinder engine, obviously with help from the turbo. So don't expect to race any performance vehicles at red lights, but it accelerates quickly so that you can pass slow drivers safely. That being said, the car has a few flaws. Primarily, there is an annoying delay in the amount of time it takes the car to begin accelerating when you push the pedal. This is extremely apparent in economy mode, and honestly, somewhat dangerous. If you're crossing the road and there is a slight delay in the acceleration, that may cause you to miscalculate how fast the other car is approaching. So far, I haven't had problems with maintenance. But with a German car, you can anticipate a more costly maintenance repair compared to a Japanese car. The car has a "recommended maintenance schedule" from the engineers at Mercedes. The Germans believe in preventative repairs, so the schedule is designed for you to spend money replacing parts that do not need replacing. Personally, I think that is ridiculous. I know of other German car owners who avoid this stupid schedule and just repair things as they need repairing, and that is who I am. The Mercedes dealership is full of people who push the sales of "maintenance plans" and encourage you to replace things that are just fine. They will try to manipulate you and bully you into spending money on things you do not need. I avoid the dealership.
