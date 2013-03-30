Used 2013 Cadillac ATS for Sale Near Me

Merlex Auto Group - Arlington / Virginia

This Cadillac ATS 3.6L Luxury RWD 6-Speed Automatic has 36,067 miles. It is a one-owner car. The previous owner was not a smoker. Complete SERVICE HISTORY is available. The vehicle has never been in any kind of wreck. Engine: 3.6L V6 DOHC 24V. Features performance tuned suspension. Priced below BLUE BOOK. Merlex Auto Group is conveniently located near Derwood.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2013 Cadillac ATS Luxury with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

22 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 28 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1G6AB5R35D0130017

Stock: 130017

Certified Pre-Owned: No

