Used 2013 Cadillac ATS for Sale Near Me
- 86,759 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$10,545$1,798 Below Market
Choice Auto Sales - Murrysville / Pennsylvania
Almost all vehicles come with a 3 month warranty or a balance of factory warranty! This vehicle has been fully serviced inspected and completely detailed unless otherwise noted. Most vehicles are available with up to a 48 month unlimited mile warranty! We offer low rate bank financing to qualified applicants and have financing available for all credit types-even if you have been turned down before!!! Hurry in to #1 Choice Auto Sales in Murrysville Today! We are conveniently located directly across from Sheetz on Route 22 at 4765 Old William Penn Highway- Route 22 in Murrysville PA 15668! Only 5 miles from the PA turnpike and the Parkway interchange in Monroeville and 5 miles from Route 66 in Delmont. Call us at 724-387-1512 email us at kirk@1choiceautosales.com or visit our website at www.choiceautosalesonline.com! Our Hours of Operation are Monday Tuesday & Thursday 9-7 Wednesday and Friday 9-5 and Saturday 9-3. We are closed on Sundays. Please call prior to coming out to ensure availability of vehicle.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Cadillac ATS Standard with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AA5RA6D0101515
Stock: 110448
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 70,211 miles
$11,192$1,564 Below Market
Regal Acura - Lakeland / Florida
Clean Carfax. Payments as low as 199 a month. Odometer is 5580 miles below market average! Recent Arrival! 22/33 City/Highway MPG Radiant Silver Metallic 2013 Cadillac ATS 2.5L RWD 6-Speed Automatic 2.5L I4 DI DOHC VVT Come test drive this vehicle @ our Regal Chevrolet /Kia location 1025 Bartow Rd. Lakeland fl. 33801 ( Beside Lakeland Highschool) To Schedule an appointment or for additional info call (863)860-2052 /(863-904-1170) Awards: * NACTOY 2013 North American Car of the Year * Ward's 10 Best Engines
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Cadillac ATS Standard with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AA5RA6D0177803
Stock: FL2094B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 56,698 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$12,578$2,307 Below Market
White River Subaru - White River Junction / Vermont
4 Wheel Drive, ATS 2.0L Turbo, 2.0L Turbo I4 DI DOHC VVT, 6-Speed Automatic, AWD, Black Raven, Jet Black W/Jet Black Accents Artificial Leather, 17' x 8' Premium Painted Aluminum Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Antilock Brembo Fr Performance Brakes, Body-Color Power-Adjustable Heated Outside Mirrors, Power Sunroof, Standard Equipment Group 1SF. Awards: * Ward's 10 Best Engines * NACTOY 2013 North American Car of the Year At Prime Motor Group, we believe in giving you an experience that is fast, fair and simple. This means we use real market data from credible providers like Edmunds and KBB to validate our prices, so we spend less time negotiating and more time helping you find the perfect vehicle for you or your family!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Cadillac ATS Standard with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AG5RX5D0176113
Stock: SV1916A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-09-2020
- 103,238 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$8,495$2,367 Below Market
Cars of Nashville - Nashville / Tennessee
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Cadillac ATS Standard with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AA5RA9D0128160
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 92,043 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,995$2,321 Below Market
Madina Auto Brokers - Fort Myers / Florida
MADINA AUTO BROKERS 239-288-5048 3258 FOWLER ST FORT MYERS FLORIDA 33901 WE HAVE THE BEST BUY HERE PAY HERE PROGRAM IN FT MYERS. WE OFFER ALL TYPES OF FINANCING AND PROGRAMS TO FIT YOUR NEEDS ALL INTERNET PRICING AND ADDS ARE CASH OR WAC PLUS TAX TAG AND FEES
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Cadillac ATS Luxury with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AB5S33D0140782
Stock: IOK032
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-20-2020
- 71,145 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$13,998$1,736 Below Market
Ed Morse Cadillac Tampa - Tampa / Florida
TO KEEP YOU SAFE, WE DELIVER!BUY ONLINE-TEXT-EMAIL-CHAT-PHONE AND WE WILL DELIVER YOUR NEXT VEHICLE TO YOUR DOOR!FROM OUR SALES FLOOR TO YOUR DOOR!IT'S THAT EASY. Recent Arrival! 2013 Cadillac ATS 3.6L Performance White Diamond Tricoat Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 8949 miles below market average! 19/28 City/Highway MPG Awards: * Ward's 10 Best Engines * NACTOY 2013 North American Car of the YearCleaned and Sanitized All advertised prices are plus tax, tag, title, registration, and reconditioning costs. Prices do not include predelivery service charge of $999, electronic registration filing fee of $199.7, or tag agency fee of $85. Prices can expire or change at any time without notice. Advertised prices cannot be used in conjunction with other offers, special APR programs, or available dealer cash back, or other incentives. All vehicles subject to prior sale. Prices do not include dealer installed options.Cadillac User Experience (CUE) & Navigation (Bluetooth For Phone/Audio, Bose Premium Surround Sound 10-Speaker System, Color Information Display w/8 Touch Screen, Interface Auxiliary Device Connectivity, Single Disc CD Player, and SiriusXM & HD Audio System), Cadillac User Experience (CUE) & Surround Sound, Cold Weather Package (Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats and Heated Steering Wheel Rim), Driver Awareness Package (Forward Collision Alert, Rainsense Wipers, and Rear Thorax Air Bags), Memory Package, Performance Equipment Group 1SR (4-Wheel Disc Antilock Brembo Fr Performance Brakes), Performance Package (Fixed Rear Seat Seat-Back, High-Intensity Discharge Headlamps, Illuminating Outside Door Handles, Keyless Access Passive Entry, Midnight Chrome Accented Grille, Performance Seats, Sport Aluminum Alloy Pedals, Steering Wheel Mounted Paddle Shift Controls, Ultrasonic Front Parking Assist, and Ultrasonic Rear Parking Assist), Seating Package (Adaptive Remote Start, Auto-Dimming Inside Rear-View Mirror, Driver & Front Passenger Seat Adjus
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Cadillac ATS Performance with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AC5S36D0112164
Stock: Z218221B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 94,952 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,790$1,228 Below Market
Brooklyn Auto Mall - Brooklyn / New York
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Cadillac ATS Luxury with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AB5SX9D0161042
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 88,400 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$11,700$2,178 Below Market
Era Chevrolet - Norway / Michigan
AWD 4DR
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Cadillac ATS Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AL5S34D0118934
Stock: 8692
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 32,930 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$15,995$1,501 Below Market
Germain BMW of Naples - Naples / Florida
ONLY 32,930 Miles! Luxury trim. Leather, Premium Sound System, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Hands Free Communications System, Flex Fuel, Aluminum Wheels, AWD, Back-Up Camera. READ MORE!KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Back-Up Camera MP3 Player, Comfort Access Keyless Entry & Keyless start, Remote Trunk Release, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls.VEHICLE REVIEWSCarAndDriver.com's review says "Cadillac's new ATS sedan is its smallest offering, set to go after the likes of the BMW 3-series.".Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Cadillac ATS Luxury with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AH5R3XD0110862
Stock: B201060A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 52,240 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,350$1,567 Below Market
Wholesale Auto Purchasing - Frankenmuth / Michigan
Just in Today Is This 2013 CADILLAC ATS 2.0 Luxury SEDAN PREMIUM Crystal Red-Ride-N-Style!! Gorgeous Crystal Red metallic Pearl exterior!! Genuine heated cooled 10 leather interior with black accents throughout!!! Fully Loaded With Power Options. Genuine heated leather wrap steering wheel!Fully loaded with all the bells and whistles navigation backup camera premium Bose stereo surround sound. Premium polished 19 inch wheels with a fresh set of tires this caddy turns heads! 3 year 45000 mile certified warranty included! Only 52,500 miles! SAVE THOUSANDS buying from us. Just serviced and is a local clean carfax nonsmoker!! Good luck finding one this nice at this price!! CALL NOW because it will go quick! We have the best price guaranteed. Why? Because we are WHOLESALE AUTO PURCHASING, NEVER PAY RETAIL AGAIN!!!, Don't pay Retail Buy WHOLESALE!! $500.00 above wholesale - Call 1-877-379-1427 to set up a viewingand a test drive. Thank you for considering Wholesale Auto Purchasing in Frankenmuth, MI for your next vehicle purchase. We Currently Offer Financing Rates as low as 1.9% Call 1-877-379-1427 to set up a viewing and a test drive!!WE need your trade!!!!Credit Cards Accepted!!!!!Check out our other vehicles on Facebook! https://www.facebook.com/WholesaleAutoPurchasing Also Our Website: http://wholesaleautopurchasing.com/index.phpATTENTION!!! FOR FASTER RESPONSES TO QUESTIONS ON INVENTORY FINANCING OR TRADES WE STRONGLY URGE YOU TO CALL OUR SALES DEPT. AT 1-877-379-1427 FOR A MORE PROMPT AND ACCURATE RESPONSE...THANK YOUNote to customers: At Wholesale Auto Purchasing in Beautiful Frankenmuth, Michigan you will find the highest quality vehicles at Unbeatable prices every day! Our number one priority is to make sure that you are comfortable and that you are 100% satisfied with your vehicle purchase! We are a Wholesale Operation and we sell by Volume. Unlike big franchise dealers who charge top retail price for their vehicles, we sell at wholesale pricing because we can.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Cadillac ATS Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AF5SXXD0128653
Stock: WAP8653
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 96,540 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$11,995$925 Below Market
Apollo Auto Sales - Sewell / New Jersey
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Cadillac ATS Performance with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AC5SX7D0160162
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 70,000 milesTitle issue, 4 Owners, Lease
$12,250
Zara Auto - Denver / Colorado
RWD, 2.0L 4 CYL, 70K MILES, AUTOMATIC, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, HEADUP DISPLAY, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, SUNROOF, AND MORE, REBUILT TITLE DUE TO A HAIL DAMAGE RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT, NO KNOWN ISSUES OR LEAKS, GOOD TIRES AND BRAKES, 8301 E ILIFF AVE DENVER CO 80231 (Iliff&Quebec) (303) 900-7575 (text for fastest response) NO DEALER FEES! HAGGLE FREE PRICES! OUR ASKING PRICE INCLUDES A 3 MONTH OR 3000 LIMITED POWER TRAIN WARRANTY (CERTAIN MODELS EXCLUDED)! WE ACCEPT PERSONAL & CASHERIS CHECK, CREDIT & DEBIT CARDS (2% charge) FINANCING OPTIONS MAY BE AVAILABLE WWW.ZARAAUTO.NET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Cadillac ATS Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AF5SXXD0152032
Stock: 13982
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 26,553 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$15,747$807 Below Market
Caspian Auto Sales - Stafford / Virginia
Recent Arrival! 2013 Cadillac ATS 2.0L Turbo Luxury Silver Coast Metallic Clean CARFAX. ATS 2.0L Turbo Luxury, 4D Sedan, 2.0L Turbo I4 DI DOHC VVT, 6-Speed Automatic, RWD, Silver Coast Metallic, Jet Black W/Jet Black Accents. Odometer is 54636 miles below market average! 21/31 City/Highway MPG To Protect Your Safety, we are currently offering Home Services: Virtual Tour of Vehicle: We will use live interactive video chat to give you a virtual walk around of any vehicle we have in stock. Local Home Delivery: If you buy a vehicle, over the phone, email, text. (E-Contract) We will deliver the vehicle to your home or a place of your choosing. Awards: * Ward's 10 Best Engines * NACTOY 2013 North American Car of the Year Don't miss your chance to SAVE HUGE $$$ at Caspian Auto Motors of VA EASY FINANCING PROGRAMS. Good, Bad, No Credit and 2nd Chance are approved.Just give us a call or fill out loan application We will call you less than 45 mins with the approval. 6 Months Nationwide Power train Warranty is included With the Full Price of the Vehicle..
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Cadillac ATS Luxury with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AB5SX5D0136039
Stock: 136039
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 36,067 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$14,466$1,047 Below Market
Merlex Auto Group - Arlington / Virginia
This Cadillac ATS 3.6L Luxury RWD 6-Speed Automatic is ready and waiting for you to take it home today. It is a super clean one-owner car, one of the best that we have ever seen. An odometer that reads 36,067 miles speaks for itself. This ATS 3.6L Luxury RWD 6-Speed Automatic has been well maintained with a long, healthy life ahead of it. We have confirmed that the previous owner was not a smoker. No need to stress over if this Cadillac ATS 3.6L Luxury RWD 6-Speed Automatic has been maintained over the years. We have the complete SERVICE HISTORY and are happy to provide you with it. Driven by a determination to earn your confidence, we have taken this car through a painstakingly detailed MULTI-POINT INSPECTION to ensure your utmost satisfaction. We know safety is key for purchasing a vehicle. We also know that this vehicle has never been in any kind of wreck. Whether hauling a heavy load or accelerating up to highway speeds, the 3.6L V6 DOHC 24V engine is more than up to the task. You put in enough hours throughout the week, so why not have a car that does the same? Let the fuel efficiency of this Cadillac ATS 3.6L Luxury RWD 6-Speed Automatic's 3.6L V6 DOHC 24V engine work hard to keep money in your wallet. Become one with the road with the performance tuned suspension of this Cadillac ATS 3.6L Luxury RWD 6-Speed Automatic. With it's superior ground clearance and tough off-road suspension, you will be able to take on anything that mother nature throws at you. They say money can't buy happiness but for a small price we're certain you can feel it inside this luxuriously crafted Cadillac ATS 3.6L Luxury RWD 6-Speed Automatic. You will not find another Cadillac ATS 3.6L Luxury RWD 6-Speed Automatic fully equipped with all the convenience, safety, and power options at this price. You can rest assured that this car is mechanically perfect from stem to stern as a result of our thorough multi-point inspection process. The flawless finish looks like it was just driven off the lot. The interior of this ride is nothing less than perfect and is a sign of the excellent care and attention that this car has seen since it was new. A thorough inspection has shown this car to be in tip-top condition with no need for any major mechanical work. Unless you plan on driving this one straight into a mud pit you won't have to worry about any exterior maintenance for quite some time. As with any used vehicle, a certain level of depreciation is expected but the interior of this car is still in beautiful condition. At Merlex Auto Group, we secure your confidence by running a CARFAX report on every vehicle. We are proud to be a CARFAX CERTIFIED dealership. Every car that we sell has been thoroughly inspected by us and is also comes with a clean history as verified by CARFAX. This car is a one-owner vehicle according to the report by CARFAX, which we run on every vehicle that we sell. If you're still not 100% sure, we have no issue providing you with a AutoCheck report. We take great pride in being an AutoCheck CERTIFIED dealership. We can reassure you that every car has been throughly inspected and comes with an AutoCheck history report. Optional EXTENDED WARRANTIES are available for purchase upon request. We make the car buying experience easy for any type of credit with our GUARANTEED FINANCING. With approved credit we can provide you a vehicle with low monthly payments and no hassle. Priced to sell and way below BLUE BOOK, this one is going to move fast. Merlex Auto Group is conveniently located near Derwood. Powerful, luxurious ride.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Cadillac ATS Luxury with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AB5R35D0130017
Stock: 130017
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 44,165 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$13,000$1,533 Below Market
Ocean Cadillac - Miami / Florida
Recent Arrival! Limited 6 month or 6000 mile Warranty!!, Most major components covered including: Engine, Fuel Injectors, Transmission, Water Pump, Radiator, Differential, Power Steering Pump and Rack!! ** Ask Dealer for details!, Factory GPS Navigation, Rear View Backup Camera, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, Power Sunroof / Moonroof, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Keyless Entry, Leather Seats, Navigation System, and Sunroof/Moonroof Ocean Cadillac is pleased to offer this Beautiful 2013 Cadillac ATS. This 2.0L Turbo Luxury ATS is beautifully finished in Radiant Silver Metallic and complimented by Light Platinum w/Jet Black Accents w/Leather Seating Surfaces and this exceptional vehicle gives you an impressive Fuel efficiency rating. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 18208 miles below market average! Clean CARFAX. 21/31 City/Highway MPG Awards: * Ward's 10 Best Engines * NACTOY 2013 North American Car of the Year Here at Ocean Cadillac we only use Real-time, Market based pricing on all our new and used inventory to afford you the very best savings before you ever visit the store. We believe that a proper Cadillac dealer should serve the needs of their customers by providing the best in new and used cars that meet their needs. We offer the Cadillac Experience that specializes in one of the most recognized and popular lines of vehicles made in the USA. The emphasis here is when a customer is looking for a new or used car, they can find the best deals possible that fit their budget as well as their driving needs. We are the only dealer in Miami Beach that offers you a wide selection of great New and Preowned Models that will provide you with the style, comfort, power and performance that you deserve. Price plus $799 dealer fee and $139.50 Electroninc filing fee.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Cadillac ATS Luxury with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AB5RX2D0129636
Stock: 20123926B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 72,046 miles
$12,413$1,503 Below Market
Bob Rohrman Subaru of Fort Wayne - Fort Wayne / Indiana
2013 Cadillac ATS 4D Sedan Recent Arrival! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 4-Wheel Disc Antilock Brembo Fr Performance Brakes, Body-Color Power-Adjustable Heated Outside Mirrors, Standard Equipment Group 1SF. Odometer is 6438 miles below market average! 6-Speed Automatic 2.0L Turbo AWD Glacier Blue Metallic 2.0L Turbo I4 DI DOHC VVT20/30 City/Highway MPGAwards:* Ward's 10 Best Engines * NACTOY 2013 North American Car of the YearOur pricing is very competitive and our vehicles sell quickly. Please call us to confirm availability and to setup a time to drive this vehicle! Contact us at (888) 884-0461. We are located at 502 W Coliseum Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN 46808 For a new 2019 Subaru in Ft Wayne, visit Fort Wayne Subaru! We carry all the latest Subaru models. Fort Wayne Subaru is the only Subaru dealership in the Huntington, New Haven, Warsaw & Auburn, IN area, offering excellent customer service, a friendly environment, attractive financing options, and great cars! Pick up the phone 260-209-6164 We offer the full line of Subaru cars including the new 2019 Forester, Legacy, Outback, as well as the BRZ, Impreza, Crosstrek, WRX, and STi. If you are in the research phase of the buying cycle, view our Subaru car reviews. Fort Wayne Subaru will find you the perfect new car at a great price. With a huge inventory of high-quality vehicles, we are certain that we can locate a new car that fits your needs. Our greater Huntington, New Haven, Warsaw & Auburn, IN used car inventory has vehicles by many of today's top automakers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Cadillac ATS Standard with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AG5RX6D0133030
Stock: P2432B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 57,068 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Lease
$14,450
Zara Auto - Denver / Colorado
CLEAN TITLE, HAIL DAMAGE (NON COLLISION TOTAL LOSS), AWD, 2.0L 4 CYL, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, SUNROOF, BLUETOOTH, BACKUP CAMERA AND MORE, RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT, NO KNOWN ISSUES OR LEAKS, GOOD TIRES AND BRAKES, 8301 E ILIFF AVE DENVER CO 80231 (Iliff&Quebec) (303) 900-7575 (text for fastest response) NO DEALER FEES! HAGGLE FREE PRICES! OUR ASKING PRICE INCLUDES A 3 MONTH OR 3000 LIMITED POWER TRAIN WARRANTY (CERTAIN MODELS EXCLUDED)! WE ACCEPT PERSONAL & CASHERIS CHECK, CREDIT & DEBIT CARDS (2% charge) FINANCING OPTIONS MAY BE AVAILABLE WWW.ZARAAUTO.NET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Cadillac ATS Performance with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AJ5SX6D0153807
Stock: 14001
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 19,756 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$18,799$500 Below Market
Steve Foley Cadillac - Northbrook / Illinois
Mileage: 19756 Steve Foley Cadillac at 100 Skokie BLVD in Northbrook IL. 60062 is proud to present this 2013 Cadillac ATS with 19,649 miles. We are the Northshore's premiere luxury auto retailer and an authorized Cadillac dealer since 1974. This 2013 Cadillac ATS Luxury is offered to you for sale by Steve Foley Cadillac. This Cadillac includes: TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD) A/T 6-Speed A/T LICENSE PLATE BRACKET, FRONT FORWARD COLLISION ALERT CADILLAC USER EXPERIENCE (CUE) AND NAVIGATION Navigation System SEATS, FRONT BUCKET (STD) Bucket Seats COLD WEATHER PACKAGE Heated Front Seat(s) AUDIO SYSTEM FEATURE, BOSE SURROUND SOUND 10-SPEAKER SYSTEM Premium Sound System LANE DEPARTURE WARNING Lane Departure Warning LUXURY PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP AUDIO SYSTEM FEATURE, CD PLAYER, SINGLE DISC CD Player SEATS, HEATED DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER Heated Front Seat(s) STEERING WHEEL, HEATED RIM AUDIO SYSTEM, AM/FM STEREO, DUAL USB PORTS, SD CARD SLOT AND AUXILIARY AUDIO PORT AM/FM Stereo Auxiliary Audio Input MP3 Player NAVIGATION SYSTEM Navigation System AIR BAGS, REAR THORAX FOR OUTBOARD SEATING POSITIONS Rear Side Air Bag Front Side Air Bag ENGINE, 3.6L V6, DI, DOHC, VVT V6 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel TIRES, P225/45R17 ALL-SEASON, BLACKWALL, RUN-FLAT (STD) Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance WIPERS, RAINSENSE Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Intermittent Wipers Rain Sensing Wipers DRIVER AWARENESS PACKAGE Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Rear Side Air Bag Lane Departure Warning Front Side Air Bag Intermittent Wipers Rain Sensing Wipers LIGHT PLATINUM W/JET BLACK ACCENTS, LEATHER SEATING SURFACES Woodgrain Interior Trim Leather Seats WHEELS, 17 Aluminum Wheels THUNDER GRAY CHROMAFLAIR SUNROOF, POWER Generic Sun/Moonroof Sun/Moonroof *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. If you're going to purchase a pre-owned vehicle, why wouldn't you purchase one with CARFAX one-owner report. Today's luxury vehicle is not just about opulence. It's about a perfect balance of performance, comfort and attention to detail. This 2013 Cadillac ATS Luxury is the perfect example of the modern luxury. All-wheel drive means peace of mind all the time. This Thunder Gray Chromaflair AWD Cadillac enjoys a host offeatures, including exceptional acceleration and superior stability so you can drive with confidence. This 2013 Cadillac ATS has such low mileage it has been parked more than driven. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Cadillac ATS Luxury. You can forget your phone at home, but thanks to this car you'll always have your navigation system. This gently driven vehicle has been well-kept and still has the showroom shine. More information about the 2013 Cadillac ATS: The Cadillac ATS competes with other compact luxury cars from BMW, Audi, Mercedes and Lexus. While previous efforts had focused on comfort over performance, the ATS represents a firm departure from this strategy, Cadillac opting to match BMW with a strong emphasis on rear-wheel-drive handling and a lightweight body structure. The ATS starts at about $33,000, undercutting the price of a 3-series BMW by about $3,000. This model sets itself apart with traditional Cadillac luxury, Excellent handling, rear-wheel-drive, and a variety of fuel efficient engines
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Cadillac ATS Luxury with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AH5S3XD0118809
Stock: P11906
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-07-2020
