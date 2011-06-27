Used 1994 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Consumer Reviews
C220
I bought this car to use to commute to my job since my '04 Nissan Titan was robbing my wallet. I paid $5K for it and spent $500.00 on some CLK wheels and new tyres. It is totally awesome on fuel economy and rides very nice. I won a changer on Ebay and that's a nice option for sound options and just love it. I am so impressed with M-Benz that I am buying the ML430 as my SUV of choice.
Killed by a Deer
I had no intentions of giving up my sweet 94 C280 with 141,000 miles but a deer did me in last week. This car was well-made, a classic never-get-old design and a great performer for 14 years. Except for the check engine light that has been on for the last 110,000 miles, I had no issues with it. I'm now looking at the new C class with the hopes of finding one that will give me the same excellent support as my '94 did. It never once hesitated to start or give me the power I needed.
A solid, reliable & comfortable car
It's fair to say that it will not give go-cart like feedback, but the RWD layout and wide wheel base will provide composed handling. The car effortlessly eats motorway miles, but it is fair to say that it is underpowered on acceleration. The build quality & reliability (aside from the pitifully bad mono-wiper unit)is however second to none. Every door has a reassuring clunk, every switch a factory new click and it's obvious this car was designed to be over-engineered. It always starts, never breaks down, and even the paint work hasn't faded. Surprisingly parts are relatively easy and cheap to source (not that you will ever need to), and are extremely simple to maintain and fix. A solid car!
19 In My Benz-O
As-Is 152,000 miles with a 1 year warranty $6,000 is how I got it. With a smooth ride, shockingly quiet engine, turns on a dime. Paid $100 deductible for $1500 worth of work on drive shaft and trans mount.. Unfortunately gaskets and seals weren't covered and there is a head gasket leaking oil everywhere. And reportedly oil in the coolant system so it's undergoing $4300 worth of work raising the cost of owning it well over 10,300 with other services done. Also came with corroded stock rims which were leaking air. I plan to throw some nicer rims on it when it comes out of surgery though. If you can afford it... have fun.
94 c-220
Top quality in design and manufacturing. Solid car from bumper to bumper, no cheep tin can feel in this car! Heavy but well distribuited weight gives exelant ride and handeling.
