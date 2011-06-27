Estimated values
1994 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C280 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$545
|$1,239
|$1,613
|Clean
|$480
|$1,093
|$1,424
|Average
|$349
|$802
|$1,046
|Rough
|$218
|$511
|$669
Estimated values
1994 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C220 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$545
|$1,239
|$1,613
|Clean
|$480
|$1,093
|$1,424
|Average
|$349
|$802
|$1,046
|Rough
|$218
|$511
|$669