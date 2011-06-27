Estimated values
1996 Mazda MX-5 Miata M-Edition 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,666
|$2,895
|$3,560
|Clean
|$1,471
|$2,564
|$3,154
|Average
|$1,082
|$1,901
|$2,342
|Rough
|$693
|$1,238
|$1,530
Estimated values
1996 Mazda MX-5 Miata 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,032
|$3,460
|$4,234
|Clean
|$1,795
|$3,064
|$3,751
|Average
|$1,320
|$2,272
|$2,785
|Rough
|$845
|$1,480
|$1,820