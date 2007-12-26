Used 1996 Mazda MX-5 Miata for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 36,403 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$8,000
Larry H. Miller Toyota Albuquerque - Albuquerque / New Mexico
GREAT MILES 36,328! MX-5 Miata Touring trim. FUEL EFFICIENT 28 MPG Hwy/23 MPG City! CD Player. AND MORE!KEY FEATURES INCLUDECD Player Bucket Seats, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes.VISIT US TODAYToyota Albuquerque is one of New Mexico's premier Toyota dealerships. But we're more than just sellers of fantastic vehicles and providers of outstanding service. We're also good stewards of our communities and representatives of Larry H. Miller values. We look forward to exceeding your expectations during your next visit to our dealership.Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Mazda MX-5 Miata .
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1NB3534X0135609
Stock: TP35609
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 126,762 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Lease
$4,988
Autoquest Express - Saint Petersburg / Florida
Emerald Mica 1999 Mazda Miata 5 speed with only 126k miles and a brand new soft top with a glass rear window and defroster just installed! Power windows mirrors Dual Bluetooth AM FM CD audio with USB and AUX input factory ground effects factory rear spoiler Drag Black alloy custom wheels Manzo stainless steel canister muffler and an Aluminum shift ball and E brake handle cold air intake and filter stainless steel custom gas cap door. Clean title no rust odor free smoke free. Only 4988.00!Call to schedule a test drive! 727 510 6345 5242 66th. St. N. St.Petersburg Fl. 33709BETTER CARS AT LOWER PRICES EVERY DAY!A PLUS RATING AT THE BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU!2019 CarGurus TOP RATED DEALER!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Mazda MX-5 Miata .
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1NB3538X0101544
Stock: J1139
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 118,526 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,995
Nutmeg Auto Wholesalers - East Hartford / Connecticut
Our 1999 Mazda MX-5 Miata Convertible offers truly outstanding, classic sports car handling. Powered by a 1.8 Liter that generates 140hp while paired to a manual transmission for a super fun driving experience. This Rear Wheel Drive combination offers near 29mpg on the highway, and is designed for driving fun with the top up or down. Inside the MX-5 Miata cabin, relax in the two-tone leather bucket seats that are comfortable and supportive, while enjoying a great audio system with a CD player, power accessories and much more. Driving this Mazda is sure to put a smile on your face and have you taking the long way home while offering a long list of standard safety features. So come down today, you don't want to miss the edge of excitement that comes along with owning such a fast, unique, little roadster like this MX-5 Miata! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Mazda MX-5 Miata .
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1NB3536X0104927
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 62,729 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,995
Cool Motors - Phoenix / Arizona
1999 Mazda MX-5 Miata Convertible with a 1.8L I4 engine. Manual 5-spd transmission. If you are going to haggle us over price this vehicle is not for you. You will be unable to find another in such condition and we have priced accordingly. Carfax reports this vehicle as a No Accident / One Owner vehicle. This vehicle was owned in Arizona. YES 62K ORIGINAL MILES!!! WILL NOT FIND ANOTHER EXAMPLE LIKE THIS PRISTINE GARAGE KEPT MIATA. Soft top fully functional with no leaks. Seat covers were removed after photos but available if you'd like them. Comes with BOSE audio and a chrome roll bar. The interior was well maintained and is extra clean. The exterior was well maintained and is extra clean. The engine is functioning properly and has no issues. AC blows ice cold. The transmission shifts very smoothly. No high pressure salesmen here. Want to take the vehicle to be checked out by your mechanic? Just let us know where you would like to take it. We want you to be happy and comfortable with your purchase. Come in today to take a look at this Cool vehicle. A rated with the BBB. Local family owned. NO AUCTION CARS. Hand picked local trades from people like you. Same location for nearly 18 years and in business for over 28. Here is a link to view and see what previous customers say about Cool Motors: https://www.cars.com/dealers/164935/cool-motors/reviews/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Mazda MX-5 Miata .
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1NB3530X0122694
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 55,667 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,710
Lee Johnson Chevrolet - Kirkland / Washington
YES !!! This is the Right Miata!!! Special Edition!!!! 6 Speed Manual Transmission with Leather Seats, Original Premium Wheels, Original Paint with tons of Extras!!! This Mazda was Serviced here and passes our Service Inspection with Flying Colors!!! This is a RARE Miata with ULTRA LOW LOW Miles!!! Call Us Today! ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 6 Speed Manual Transmission !!! Four wheel independent Suspension, Front fog lights, Leather Seat Trim, Premium audio system, Speed-sensing steering, Wood Parking Brake Handle, Wood Shift Knob. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- RWD ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- To see more quality vehicles like this one right here just click on www.leejohnson.com or dial 425-827-0521 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Mazda MX-5 Miata Special Edition.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1NB3534Y0146644
Stock: 614999
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 52,468 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,647
Nalley Toyota of Roswell - Roswell / Georgia
* CARFAX ONE OWNER, * CARFAX NO REPORTS OF ACCIDENTS OR DAMAGE, * LEATHER SEATS, * PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM, * ASK ABOUT HOME DELIVERY OPTIONS, * MULTIPLE SPEAKER AUDIO SYSTEM, * LOCAL TRADE IN, * GOOD TIRES, * GOOD BRAKES, Appearance Package, Convenience Package, Cruise Control, Front Air Dam, Power Door Locks, Rear Mudguards, Side Sills, Tweeter Speakers.Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.Call our internet sales team for a video walk around today.Visit us at https://www.toyotaofroswell.com/. 11130 Alpharetta Highway Roswell GA 30076. On Highway 9 also Alpharetta Highway Exit 8 off GA400.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Mazda MX-5 Miata .
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1NB3535Y0146636
Stock: Y0146636
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 79,741 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,900
Mint Motors - Fort Myers / Florida
(((1 Owner Car Fax Vehicle *** Excellent Condition *** Low Mileage))) This Beautiful 2000 Mazda MX-5 Miata with ONLY {79,741} Equipped with a strong Gas I4 1.8L/112 engine, Convertible Top, WindBlocker, Reclining Highback bucket seats, Lockable glove box, Power Windows and Antenna, Ice Cold AC, and MUCH MORE!!!!IF YOU'RE INTERESTED PLEASE CALL ME THANKS 239 433 4800! WE HAVE MANY MORE VEHICLES ON SITE CHECK OUT SOME OF THEM ON OUR WEBSITE MINTMOTORS1.COM "NO HASSLE TRANSACTION" "WHOLESALE TO THE PUBLIC" ** All information listed herein is compiled from the Manufacturer when the vehicles were brand new. Mint Motors goes out of their way to include all keys, floor mats, and extra accessories for every vehicle. Unfortunately, due to the nature of used cars. Mint Motors does not warrant or guarantee these items for every vehicle sold.COVID-19 Update: We are open for business and more importantly, we are here to help and support you through this period. We're all in this together! The owners and management at Mint Motors is committed to the health and welfare of our employees, and you our Customer. Since early March, Mint Motors has been disinfecting, and sanitizing every vehicle to the best of our abilities. This is our most virtuous effort to protect everyone. Every vehicle and our office has been through a complete sterilization process multiple times. Then each vehicle is protected from any possible future contaminants with the industry's highest standards. These unprecedented steps are being implemented to ensure your safety. We truly apologize for any inconvenience that this causes you. We welcome any and all questions to the systems and procedures that we are painstakingly taking to PROTECT EVERYONE, and making there HEALTH our #1 priority!"GET EM SOLD REGARDLESS OF LOSS" campaign is in full force. Representatives are standing by. Please call (239) 433-4800White Glove Concierge Home Delivery Service AVAILABLE- this service will be offered to our customers that purchase a vehicle from Mint Motors. We will deliver sold vehicle to customers home within 50 miles of our location. We will deliver the car to your driveway, do all the paperwork, and finalize complete deal while practicing social distance. This service will be done by CDC guidelines. Social distancing will be strictly followed. Our employees will be wearing PPE, including but not limited to face masks, and gloves. All sanitary protections will remain in the vehicle until customer is ready to take delivery. Every vehicles will be driven by our employees and they will follow the same protocol. Our employee will show you his or her temperature prior to commencing transaction.NO VEHICLE will be driven without the use of Masks, and Gloves on at all times. This is for the protection of every one.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Mazda MX-5 Miata .
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1NB3531Y0152398
Stock: 13417
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-16-2020
- 71,876 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$8,989
Shelor Motor Mile - Christiansburg / Virginia
Chevrolet Ford Chrysler Dodge Jeep & Ram prices include current factory rebates and incentives some of which may require financing through the manufacturer and/or the customer must own/trade a certain make of vehicle. Residency restrictions apply see dealer for details and restrictions. All pricing and details are believed to be accurate but we do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy. The prices shown above may vary from region to region as will incentives and are subject to change.Clean, LOW MILES - 71,858! FUEL EFFICIENT 29 MPG Hwy/25 MPG City! White exterior and Black interior, MX-5 Miata Base trim. CD Player, Aluminum Wheels, CONVENIENCE PKG. CLICK ME! SHELOR VALUE FOR A FREE VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT 24/7, VISIT WWW.SHELOR.COM! Call 1-866-743-5671 for More Information. "Auction Cars" on the Motor Mile provides another vehicle segment to our already considerable selection. These are vehicles that did not meet our retail standards for Shelor Used Car Certification, but still provide affordable transportation. Some vehicles may have mechanical issues. The inspection process includes an internal inspection as well as a State Inspection. Not all mechanical issues will be known at the time of inspection or at the time of sale. These vehicles include a 30 Day 1,000 mile limited powertrain warranty where the dealer will pay 25% of parts and labor for a covered repair and customer pays 75% of parts and labor for a covered repair. All service work must be performed by a Shelor service facility. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE CD Player, Aluminum Wheels. Bucket Seats, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes. OPTION PACKAGES CONVENIENCE PKG: pwr door locks, cruise control, tweeter speakers. Mazda MX-5 Miata Base with White exterior and Black interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 140 HP at 6500 RPM*. VEHICLE REVIEWS Great Gas Mileage: 29 MPG Hwy. MORE ABOUT US At Shelor Motor Mile we have a price and payment to fit any budget. Our big selection means even bigger savings! Need extra spending money? Shelor wants your vehicle, and we're paying top dollar! Tax DMV Fees & $597 processing fee are not included in vehicle prices shown and must be paid by the purchaser. Vehicle information and equipment is based off standard equipment as decoded from VIN and may vary from vehicle to vehicle.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Mazda MX-5 Miata .
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1NB3531Y0150960
Stock: X56328A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 75,016 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,997
Hyundai of Seattle - Seattle / Washington
Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.Locally Owned and Operated proudly serving Seattle, Bothell, Everett, Lynnwood, Kirkland, Renton, Bellevue, Woodinville, Shoreline and all points in between. A dealer documentary service fee of up to $150 may be added to the sale price or capitalized cost. All financing is subject to credit approval. Prices exclude tax, title, and license and are valid for Washington residents only.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1992 Mazda MX-5 Miata .
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1NA3515N0324395
Stock: 329393M
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 54,395 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$14,995
Hello Mazda of Valencia - Santa Clarita / California
Hello Mazda of Valencia is offering this rare, 1991 British Racing Green Miata. The BRG, as this model has become known to be, was the first limited production model in the proud Miata heritage. they made 3,997 units, each individually numbered. Our little gem is optioned with a factory hardtop and all of the standard BRG features including air conditioning, power windows, leather wrapped steering wheel, Nardi shit knob and e-brake handle, tan leather interior, compact disc player, limited slip differential and more. Original MSRP was 20,983 on this collectible classic. This offering has a clean accident history has been professionally inspected and detailed. If you want a chance to own a rare example of a car that rejuvenated the roadster, this is it. The BRG Miata is already recognized a sports car classic.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1991 Mazda MX-5 Miata .
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1NA3518M1227801
Stock: UM0046
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 93,555 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$8,900
AutoSport Co - Blawnox / Pennsylvania
Offered for sale is a Clean Carfax 2001 Mazda Miata MX-5 with only 93k miles and a 5-Speed Manual Transmission!! This Mazda Miata is a great choice if your looking for a fun cruiser we have personally put nearly 1000 miles on this car! The silver exterior of this car is in great condition with very minimal wear present for its age likewise the premium wheels show great and still have a lot of tread left on the tires. The manual convertible top is in great condition as well and is a breeze to put up and down and also comes with a boot cover to cover it when the top is down. Throughout the dark grey cloth interior you’ll again find no abnormal wear present with the dash area console and carpeting all showing great. The previous owner did install a new aftermarket head unit which features Bluetooth/AUX/etc however the original comes with the car. The 1.8L 4-Cylinder Engine runs out great the clutch feels great and we just had a new catalytic converter installed along with PA Inspections!! In addition this 2001 Mazda Miata MX-5 with 93k miles is equipped with options such as: Clean Carfax 1.8L 4-Cylinder Engine Manual Transmission Aftermarket Stereo System Premium Wheels Power Windows Air Conditioning Current PA Inspections and much more!! Feel free to call or text Anthony at 724-388-4930 for more information or to set up an appointment. We also offer Facetime as a way to go around the vehicle with you before you purchase. Also in case you are not already on our site head over to www.autosportco.com to check out 25+ pictures of each car some websites only allow a few pictures. This car is located at our Pittsburgh location 1341 Old Freeport Road Pittsburgh PA 15238. Almost all vehicles are kept inside our indoor showroom!! We accept trades; can help with financing options as well as your transportation needs!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Mazda MX-5 Miata with Soft Top.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1NB353910209145
Stock: 9145P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 121,262 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,988
Autoquest Express - Saint Petersburg / Florida
Perfect Emerald Mica paint 2001 Mazda Miata automatic with only 121k miles and a brand new soft top with a glass rear window and defroster just installed! Power windows locks mirrors cruise JVC audio with Bluetooth amp and bass unit with USB and AUX input factory ground effects factory fog lights and factory alloy wheels! Runs and drives great! Clean Carfax clean title no rust no wrecks odor free smoke free. Mechanical inspection invited! Only 5988.00 Call to schedule a test drive! 727 510 6345 5242 66th. St. N. St.Petersburg Fl. 33709 BETTER CARS AT LOWER PRICES EVERY DAY! A PLUS RATING AT THE BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU! 2019 CarGurus TOP RATED DEALER!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Mazda MX-5 Miata with Soft Top.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1NB353410219209
Stock: J1144
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 71,716 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,757
Priority Honda - Huntersville / North Carolina
* 2001 ** Mazda * * MX-5 Miata * * Base * Get ready to go for a ride in this 2001 Mazda MX-5 Miata Base, which comes equipped with a a leather interior. It has a timeless pure white exterior and a tan interior. You can trust this convertible because it has a crash test rating of 4 out of 5 stars! Call or visit to talk with one of our vehicle specialists today! Priority Honda Includes at No Additional Cost with the Purchase of any New or Used Vehicle...Priorities for Life-FREE OIL CHANGES FOR LIFE / FREE TOWING FOR LIFE/ FREE STATE INSPECTIONS FOR LIFE! Below Market Pricing and Priorities for Life make Priority Honda the Easy Choice. Call or Email to set up a VIP appointment 704.875.3232! Priority Honda Huntersville where our Customer's are our Priority.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Mazda MX-5 Miata with Soft Top.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1NB353910208559
Stock: P000025A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 16,101 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,295
Hyman Bros Mitsubishi - Midlothian / Virginia
~LOCALLY OWNED~ JUST 16,000 ORIGINAL MILES~ WOW~
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Mazda MX-5 Miata with Soft Top.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
N/A Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1NB353520222668
Stock: 19711C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-22-2019
- 65,118 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,919
Mazda of Palm Beach - North Palm Beach / Florida
Pristine , Just had 60k service done and we just installed a new top last week.Car is flawless , One Owner Clean Car FaxPriced top 10 in a 1500 mile radius.Florida Special . Blue 2002 Mazda Miata
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Mazda MX-5 Miata LS with Soft Top, Leather Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1NB353620234280
Stock: MU4688P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 66,152 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,900
GR Auto Gallery of Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids / Michigan
GR Auto Gallery is pleased to present this 1990 Mazda Miata Convertible for purchase. The 1.6L Inline 4 cylinder engine (coded B6ZE) was specifically designed for the Miata featuring a lightened crankshaft, flywheel, and aluminum sump with cooling fins. Paired with the punchy 4-cylinder motor is a 5-speed manual transmission. Also known as the MX-5 (short for Mazda Experiment project #5), the idea was to fill a void that used to be dominated by small fun to drive British & Italian roadsters. The Miata proved incredibly fun to drive with a nearly perfect weight balance, curb weight of just over 2,000lbs, independent double wishbone suspension on all four wheels, four-wheel disc brakes, and anti-roll bars at the front & rear. Miata's are a car that have a very strong following among original seeking enthusiasts as well as track-car drivers to modify. This 1990 Miata is an example of the first year roadsters that took the market by storm. It's that stock, one-owner car that collectors look for. It's powered by the original engine and 5-speed manual transmission. This Miata is incredibly desirable and has working air conditioning. Please call or email with any questions or for additional information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1990 Mazda MX-5 Miata .
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1NA3514L0124928
Stock: P4383 L
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 147,218 miles1 Accident, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$4,995
Vicksburg Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Vicksburg / Michigan
LOCAL TRADE, Passed Dealer Inspection, Recent Oil Change, Vehicle Detailed, 2D Convertible, 5-Speed Manual, Red.***FREE LIFETIME WARRANTY Vicksburg CDJR Exclusive! SEE DEALER FOR FULL DETAILS!*** FREE Engine Warranty with purchase of Pre-Owned Vehicle...Vicksburg Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM... the ONLY Dealer in Southwest Michigan with THIS EXCLUSIVE Engine for Life PROMISE!At Vicksburg CDJR - We Take Our Internet Business Very Seriously! We are MORE than a small town dealer....We make car buying the way it should be: FUN, INFORMATIVE, AND FAIR! Get ready to ENJOY the car buying experience just as much as you do your new car when we will roll out our famous "RED CARPET" treatment!Price cannot be combined with other offers, see dealer for details."
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1990 Mazda MX-5 Miata .
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1NA3510L0136557
Stock: S7060A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 41,834 miles
$8,998
Towne Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Hamburg / New York
Please call for availability. (716) 646-5200. Recent Arrival! Black 2002 Mazda Miata 1.8L I4 SMPI DOHC 4-Speed Automatic RWD ***A RARE FIND INDEED***, ***SPIC & SPAN CLEAN***, ***LOW, LOW MILES***, ***PERHAPS THE NICEST YOU'LL FIND***, ***FRESH TRADE***, #WON'TLAST.Please contact us at 716-646-5200 or stop in and see why everyone is saying We love our Towne!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Mazda MX-5 Miata LS with Soft Top, Leather Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1NB353520228101
Stock: CP5268E
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Mazda MX-5 Miata searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Mazda MX-5 Miata
- 5(97%)
- 4(3%)
Related Mazda MX-5 Miata info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Chevrolet Traverse 2013
- Used BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 2017
- Used Audi S7 2017
- Used Lamborghini Huracan 2016
- Used Jaguar XJ 2013
- Used FIAT 500 2016
- Used Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 2016
- Used Kia Sedona 2015
- Used Kia Sedona 2014
- Used Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2013
- Used Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2015
- Used Acura ILX 2015
- Used Cadillac CT6 2016
- Used FIAT 500e 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2013
- Used Volkswagen CC 2014
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Hyundai Elantra GT
- Used Lexus UX 200
- Used Buick Cascada
- Used Lexus IS 250 C
- Used Lexus GS F
- Used Mazda MX-5 Miata RF
- Used Lexus NX 300h
- Used Ram C/V Tradesman
- Used Buick Park Avenue
- Used Honda Civic del Sol
- Used Ford Escape Hybrid
- Used Lexus IS 350 C
- Used Audi A4 allroad
Shop used models by city
- Used Mazda CX-9 Louisville KY
- Used Mazda Mazdaspeed 3 Orange CA
- Used Mazda 2 Manassas VA
- Used Mazda MX-5 Miata Frisco TX
- Used Mazda CX-9 Huntsville AL
- Used Mazda 5 Edison NJ
- Used Mazda 2 Clearwater FL
- Used Mazda MX-5 Miata Clearwater FL
- Used Mazda Tribute Greenville SC
- Used Mazda 2 Durham NC
Shop used model years by city
- Used Mazda 2 2011 Long Island City NY
- Used Mazda 3 2011 Philadelphia PA
- Used Mazda 6 2017 Overland Park KS
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- BMW i3 2019
- 2020 Bentley Bentayga News
- 2020 Convertible
- 2021 Rivian R1T News
- Mitsubishi Mirage G4 2019
- 2019 Jaguar XE
- 2021 BYTON M-Byte News
- 2019 Honda Accord Hybrid
- 2019 Chevrolet Bolt EV
- 2021 Chevrolet Bolt EV News
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B6 Gran Coupe
- 2020 Volvo V90 Cross Country
- 2019 Hyundai NEXO
- 2019 Lexus RC 300
- 2019 GLS-Class
- 2019 Cadillac CTS-V
- 2019 Lexus RC F
- 2019 Jaguar I-PACE