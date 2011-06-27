I traded my 2005 RX for the new 2016 model. I was ready to get a new RX two years ago but waited to see the new model as I saw the news trickle in over the past year. My 2005 RX was in great shape and a joy to drive so we had the luxury of waiting. I worked with the local Lexus dealer to keep me informed, put a deposit to hold one of the first units delivered and bought mine November 6th. Normally I would not buy a new model this early but it's a Lexus and I have had zero problems with the previous one and none thus far with the 2016. So, I can somewhat compare to my 2005 which had all options and the new model which has all options except AWD which I did not want. First, this car is larger than the earlier models. The specs don't tell the reality but you can see it and feel it in the interior. The exterior look for me was a bonus. I have the 20" wheels and they are awesome with the back inserts. The Triple Beam LED lighting and the aggressive grill give a younger appearance to the RX. Our exterior is Eminent White and interior Parchment. The interior layout is nicely done and mostly intuitive, especially is you have had a previous RX. As far as features, the Navigation and split screen on the 12.3" display is a big improvement to also control the audio, phone, climate and information. We had rain sensing windshield wipers before and would not buy a car without them. The big surprise was the color heads-up display which is integrated with the navigation and other information. Looks great and works great. Another feature we like is the Dynamic Cruise: Set it and the radar adjusts the distance set for moving traffic and it's all shown in the HUD (can't get any easier for interstate driving long distance). As far as performance, it's not a BMW and should not expect that type of car. It handles great for driving on rural and highway roads but don't take it to the track. The car is extremely quiet even at interstate speeds and local bumpy roads. For the almost two months of driving we have been getting about 25 MPG which is about what I expected. (If I was in Atlanta traffic I am sure it would be worse, but I moved from there). In summary, glad I waited. Not disappointed and surprised at the synergy of technology and driving experience. And of course the Lexus reliability. May keep this one for 11 years as well. UPDATE: It's been eight months and still love the car. I have not had any mechanical problems and just had the 6 month 5,000 mile check up. Amazing how Lexus can manufacture a total redesign and I got one of the first deliveries with no mechanical issues. The car is super quiet and fun to drive around town and interstates. As mentioned previously the navigation on the 12" screen paired with the color Heads Up Display is awesome. The one annoyance I have observed is the Lexus voice recognition command software. There is a comprehensive list of commands that work well when spoken as scripted but not very intuitive or forgiving. I am use to iPhone Siri level VR. However, I use the integrated Lexus Siri Hands Free capability often for many functions and that works well for phone and music. Overall, exceeded my expectations, highly recommended. ONE YEAR UPDATE: Not much to say other than the car has had no problems and I still love the car. Getting good gas mileage (25 combined) and have taken on several 500+ mile trips. Very comfortable and easy to drive. Navigation screen and Heads Up Display are great but map software not as current as iPhone and Google maps. There is a lot of features I am now getting comfortable with and also noticed the new RX has gotten the highest safety rating possible. Update July 2017 - No maintenance problems and rides like a champ. What is impressing me most is the gas mileage. I am getting 27+ on interstate driving and in town 22+. My previous RX got 16 / 21 so real happy about that. Also, still crazy about the Dynamic Cruise and Heads Up Display. Navigation and Voice Activation triage the weakest spot.

Read more