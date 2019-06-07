Jump To: Best used small luxury SUVs | Best used midsize luxury SUVs | Best used luxury large SUVs

Looking for a more refined SUV experience? You've come to the right place. These SUVs offer all the practicality you need with a healthy heaping of luxury on top. You can get a luxury SUV in a variety of sizes and flavors, from the pint-sized BMW X1 all the way up to the Lincoln Navigator. These vehicles also cover a wide range of tastes, from the sophisticated styling of the Mercedes-Benz GLS to the over-the-top exuberance of the Cadillac Escalade.

Best used small luxury SUVs