Best Used Luxury SUVs

Top-rated used luxury SUVs and crossovers

    Jake Sundstrom has worked in the automotive industry since 2017. He has written hundreds of car-related articles. Jake is currently an Editor for CarMax and has also contributed to National Hot Rod Association publications. When he's not driving cars, he's eating takeout inside of them (probably burgers, burritos or pizza).
  • (updated 4/12/2024)

Jump To: Best used small luxury SUVs | Best used midsize luxury SUVs | Best used luxury large SUVs

Looking for a more refined SUV experience? You've come to the right place. These SUVs offer all the practicality you need with a healthy heaping of luxury on top. You can get a luxury SUV in a variety of sizes and flavors, from the pint-sized BMW X1 all the way up to the Lincoln Navigator. These vehicles also cover a wide range of tastes, from the sophisticated styling of the Mercedes-Benz GLS to the over-the-top exuberance of the Cadillac Escalade.

Best used small luxury SUVs

1. Used Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class

The Mercedes-Benz GLC is a small SUV with five seats in a roomy cabin, packed to the gills with great tech features and driver aids. The build quality is excellent, the engine is lively and it's impressively comfortable. A plug-in hybrid, which offered modest fuel-saving benefits, was discontinued for the 2021 model year. A rear-wheel-drive GLC will net an EPA-estimated 25 mpg in combined driving, which is OK for a vehicle of its size. But keep in mind Mercedes-Benz asks you to put premium fuel in the tank.

Average 2021 transaction price: $32,946
Savings vs. new: $12,916
Edmunds Rating: 7.8 (out of 10)
Average consumer rating (2021): 4.2 (out of 5)
Used Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class years for this generation: 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class, 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class, 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class, 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class, 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class

2. Used Acura RDX

The Acura RDX is a well-rounded luxury SUV that comes loaded with standard features like heated front seats, adaptive cruise control, a panoramic sunroof and smartphone integration. Finding an RDX with the available Technology package adds leather upholstery, blind-spot monitoring, a navigation system and a pair of USB charging ports for rear passengers. The RDX is about the same size as the Honda CR-V and, like its corporate cousin, offers a roomy interior with enough space for all passengers. It offers a smooth ride and, while not as refined as its German competitors, costs a lot less and comes with more standard features.

Average 2021 transaction price: $32,361
Savings vs. new: $11,084
Edmunds Rating: 7.9 (out of 10)
Average consumer rating (2021): 3.8 (out of 5)
Used Acura RDX years for this generation: 2020 Acura RDX, 2019 Acura RDX

Best used midsize luxury SUVs

1. Used Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class

The Mercedes-Benz GLE is the German automaker's midsize SUV. It was fully redesigned in 2020 and, new for the 2021 model year, added a pair of performance-focused variants, the AMG GLE 53 and 63 S. But even the base engine, a four-cylinder, is plenty powerful. The GLE is also available with a third row, but adult passengers may find it cramped. Otherwise, the GLE is comfortable and offers a quiet ride. We're not big fans of the optional air suspension, which can be a bit floaty at highway speeds. The interior is excellent thanks to the use of high-quality materials and impressive technology. The infotainment system, which Mercedes calls MBUX, sets the standard for touchscreen functionality.

Average 2021 transaction price: $47,710
Savings vs. new: $12,701
Edmunds Rating: 8.4 (out of 10)
Average consumer rating (2021): 4.4 (out of 5)
Used Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class years for this generation: 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class

2. Used Porsche Cayenne

Want the sporty handling of a Porsche but need more room for passengers and luggage than a 911 can offer? Take a look at the Porsche Cayenne, a midsize SUV with five seats and a turbocharged 3.0-liter six-cylinder engine that produces 335 horsepower in its base trim. The Cayenne offers truly impressive handling for an SUV, and its build quality matches the high standards Porsche has set for itself. But there are few standard features, so when you're looking at a used Porsche remember that you're largely at the mercy of what the previous owner optioned. Rear visibility is poor and some of the black interior panels are prone to smudging. But if you're looking for an SUV that will put a grin on your face every time you hit the accelerator, give the Cayenne a look.

Average 2021 transaction price: $63,160
Savings vs. new: $14,712
Edmunds Rating: 8.1 (out of 10)
Average consumer rating (2021): 3.6 (out of 5)
Used Porsche Cayenne years for this generation: 2020 Porsche Cayenne, 2019 Porsche Cayenne

Best used large luxury SUVs

1. Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class

The Mercedes-Benz GLS is the largest SUV the German automaker produces, offering three adult-friendly rows and all the comfort and refinement you'd expect from a Mercedes-Benz. The GLS was redesigned in 2020 and its flexible cargo capacity, easy-to-use tech and impressive handling made it a standout SUV. The sporty AMG variant arrived for 2021, adding a twin-turbo V8 that produces 603 horsepower. Rest assured that the base trim GLS' turbocharged inline-six with its 362 horsepower feels sufficiently powerful, and the SUV's suspension helps the GLS drive like a much smaller vehicle on winding roads.

Average 2021 transaction price: $64,220
Savings vs. new: $20,141
Edmunds Rating: 8.6 (out of 10)
Average consumer rating (2021): 3.8 (out of 5)
Used Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class years for this generation: 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class

2. Used Lincoln Navigator

The Lincoln Navigator combines the capability of a full-size pickup truck with the comfort and style you expect from a luxury brand. The three-row SUV is the corporate cousin of the Ford Expedition and shares a lot with the Ford F-150. Its maximum towing capacity of 8,700 pounds (when properly equipped) makes it the perfect vehicle for hauling family, toys and trailers to your destination. The Navigator boasts ample cargo capacity whether you opt for the regular-length or extended version of the vehicle. And the standard twin-turbocharged V6 engine delivers 450 horsepower; you won't worry about getting up to speed on the highway. Its size may be a deterrent if you regularly need to park in tight spaces or garages, but if you need a big, comfortable SUV, you can't do much better than the Navigator.

Average 2021 transaction price: $57,312
Savings vs. new: $27,379
Edmunds Rating: 8.4 (out of 10)
Average consumer rating (2021): 3.4 (out of 5)
Used Lincoln Navigator years for this generation: 2020 Lincoln Navigator, 2019 Lincoln Navigator, 2018 Lincoln Navigator

3. Used Audi Q7

The Audi Q7 is the German automaker's largest SUV and offers three rows of seating, a refined interior and sporty driving dynamics. It has about average cargo capacity for the category (69.6 cubic feet with all seats folded), but the third row isn't comfortable for adults on long drives, and its infotainment system is trickier to use than something from Mercedes-Benz. But the Q7, which was redesigned in 2017 and refreshed in 2020, remains a compelling SUV thanks to its impressive build quality and sense of style.

Average 2021 transaction price: $39,216
Savings vs. new: $19,203
Edmunds Rating: 8.1 (out of 10)
Average consumer rating (2021): 4.0 (out of 5)
Used Lincoln Navigator years for this generation: 2020 Audi Q7, 2019 Audi Q7, 2018 Audi Q7, 2017 Audi Q7

4. Used Cadillac Escalade

The Cadillac Escalade was fully redesigned in 2021 and marked an improvement in just about every way over its predecessor. The 2021 Escalade feels refined, modern and classy while also boasting impressive capability. Its maximum towing capacity of 8,200 pounds doesn't quite match its biggest rival (the Lincoln Navigator) but it’s likely to be plenty for most shoppers. The Escalade's high-quality cabin materials, powerful engine and comfortable ride make it a vehicle where it’s just as good to be a passenger as it is to be a driver.

Average 2021 transaction price: $75,808
Savings vs. new: $8,917
Edmunds Rating: 8.0 (out of 10)
Average consumer rating (2021): 4.8 (out of 5)
Used Cadillac Escalade Q7 years for this generation: First year of new generation

5. Used BMW X7

The BMW X7 is the German automaker's largest SUV and comes standard with a third row that most adults will find comfortable enough. The X7 is a size class up from the X5, which has an available third row that's a bit cramped for adults. But apart from added passenger and cargo space, the BMW's selling point may be its available powertrains. The base xDrive40i trim features a turbocharged inline-six that produces 335 horsepower, while the M50i swaps in a V8 that produces a whopping 523 hp. Along with a smooth, comfortable ride, that power helps make the X7 one of the most fun vehicles of its size to drive.

Average 2021 transaction price: $55,204
Savings vs. new: $23,187
Edmunds Rating: 7.9 (out of 10)
Average consumer rating (2021): 4.0 (out of 5)
Used BMW X7 years for this generation: 2020 BMW X7, 2019 BMW X7

