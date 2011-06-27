  1. Home
2007 Lexus RX 350 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Well-appointed cabin, luxury sedan ride, practical high-tech features, rock solid reliability history, excellent dealer service.
  • Plush ride tuning makes for merely acceptable handling, no third-row seat option, pricey option packages.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Along with its superb levels of fit and finish, the 2007 Lexus RX 350 provides an impressive combination of comfort, utility and technology. For a midsize crossover luxury SUV, it doesn't get much better than this.

Vehicle overview

The Lexus RX series has long been the company's best-selling vehicle. Since its debut in '99 as the RX 300, this midsize luxury crossover SUV has won over buyers with its easy-to-drive nature, plush cabin, virtually silent and vibration-free powertrain and very high build quality. And thanks to above-average reliability and quality dealer service, the RX has provided its owners with about as stress-free an experience as one could hope for. A full redesign in 2004 brought with it a bigger 3.3-liter V6 (which provided impetus for the RX 300-to-RX 330 name change) and a radically different body design housing an even roomier and more luxurious cabin than before.

For the 2007 Lexus RX 350, as the name implies, there is a larger, more powerful engine fitted to this midsize SUV. Displacing 3.5 liters and cranking out 270 horsepower and 251 pound-feet of torque, the new engine's output represents increases over last year's RX 330 of 47 hp and 13 lb-ft, respectively. Other than the new engine and additional sound insulation to make the quiet cabin even more hushed, the RX continues as before. This means that the RX's elevated seating position, forgiving ride and smooth drivetrain are still there, only with added performance.

While the RX has always been a comfy and peppy SUV, the latest version considerably ups the ante in terms of both luxury and performance. The 2007 Lexus RX 350 serves as an excellent example of what a luxury crossover utility should be. With its spacious cabin, many useful features and top-notch build quality, the RX remains a strong choice in this very competitive market segment.

2007 Lexus RX 350 models

The 2007 Lexus RX 350 is a luxury crossover SUV. Its level of standard equipment is impressive and includes 10-way power front seats, auto-dimming mirrors all around, dual-zone automatic climate control, steering wheel-mounted audio controls, four one-touch power windows, second-row seats that slide and recline and a power rear liftgate. Optional are a navigation system, a rearview camera, adaptive-turning HID headlights, a stunning Mark Levinson audio system and a rear-seat DVD entertainment system with wireless headphones. Many of these are bundled in packages, such as the Performance package, which includes air suspension, 18-inch wheels, leather seating and power moonroof, which can make for a big bottom line on the window sticker.

2007 Highlights

The Lexus RX 330 receives a larger V6 and has been renamed the RX 350. The new 3.5-liter V6 provides 47 more horsepower than last year's 3.3-liter V6.

Performance & mpg

A 3.5-liter V6 rated at 270 horsepower and 251 lb-ft of torque powers the RX 350. As before, a five-speed automatic is standard, and buyers have a choice of either a front-wheel-drive or all-wheel-drive model. With nearly 50 more horsepower on tap than before, performance is brisk, with Lexus claiming a 0-60 mph time of 7.3 seconds for the FWD model and 7.4 ticks for the AWD version. Fuel economy estimates are quite good for such a powerful SUV, with EPA numbers running at 20 mpg city/25 mpg highway for the FWD model and 19/24 for the AWD version.

Safety

All the latest airbags are found on the RX 350, with standard front, side, head and even driver-knee airbags. Standard stability and traction control systems are on hand to help one avoid an accident in the first place. In NHTSA front-impact crash testing, last year's similar RX 330 scored five stars for its protection of the driver and four stars for the front passenger. It also garnered a "Good" rating (the highest possible) in IIHS frontal-offset testing.

Driving

Being a Lexus, the RX 350 possesses a smooth and sophisticated personality. Performance is swift and silent. This is first and foremost a luxury vehicle, and as such the suspension is tuned more for a plush ride than sporty handling. Though the RX never feels floaty, those seeking a firmer dynamic should consider the Performance package, which includes an air suspension along with 18-inch wheels fitted with lower-profile (235/55VR18 vs. 225/65SR17) performance tires.

Interior

Looking at the cabin of the 2007 Lexus RX 350, you'd never guess that this is the company's entry-level luxury SUV. Real wood and leather trim on the console, door panels and steering wheel come standard and make for a rich ambience. Leather seating is optional. Available features such as a rearview camera, adaptive headlights (which swivel slightly in the direction you are turning) and a voice-activated navigation system mean that this midsize luxury ute gives nothing except excessive size away to the larger prestige-brand SUVs. The second row seat reclines, slides fore and aft and is split 40/20/40 to optimize both passenger comfort and cargo-carrying flexibility. Behind that seat there are 38.3 cubic feet of luggage space; flip the seat down and cargo capacity increases to 85 cubes. A standard power liftgate makes the loading of cargo easier when the RX 350 is used as a beast of burden.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 Lexus RX 350.

5(81%)
4(14%)
3(4%)
2(1%)
1(0%)
4.7
103 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

297 K miles and still going
Mark McDonough,07/14/2015
4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
This is the third car that I owned that I have put on over 250 k miles. This is by far the most reliable, it has never broke down. Only repairs are normal wear and tear such as tires, brakes, rear bearings and plugs/ignition coils.
One of the best cars I have ever owned!
La La,06/15/2016
4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
This car is a smooth drive and very reliable. I am a very short person and the adjustable seats are very comfortable and allows me to feel in complete control of the car while driving. I bought this car pre-owned and at 100,000 miles the engine still runs and looks as if brand new. The design is sleek and smooth and I feel very safe behind the wheel of this RX 350.
Just a beautiful automobile.
MrChiSox,12/22/2017
4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
About 15 years ago I worked for a contracting company that was building the new service department at a local Lexus dealership in my area and I fell in love with the RX 330. I can't afford to buy a brand new car so I spent a year searching for a used RX 350 that had fully maintenance history documented and found mine with service done every 5,000 at the same dealership. I've owned mine now for just under one year and find that it's superb in every aspect; interior is luxurious and features enough electronic gadgetry to satisfy, it's really comfortable to drive, gas mileage is decent and it has plenty of get up and go for a guy of my age who is not interested in trying to set land speed records. It's attractive styling is what made me fall in love with it and mine came with a brand new set of Michelin tires on it which give it a very smooth, comfortable, quiet ride. I've heard from many RX owners over the years that I can expect reliability in abundance well into the 200,000+ mile range if it's well taken care of and I do my best to pamper mine. This is my dream automobile and I am very much pleased with my purchase. Now that I have owned my Lexus for 16 months my review and feelings about it haven't changed at all. I haven't had a single issue with it. I realize that the technology is a bit older now than current models and that current models are certainly more refined and luxurious but the newer models cost more than I can afford. The backup camera in my car is likely a good example. I'm sure that they have improved. I find it a bit difficult to see when backing into the sun or when it's raining. Still, this Lexus features more gadgets, features, technology and other comforts than anything I have ever owned. I have upgraded my sound system on a modest scale by swapping out all of the factory speakers but left the factory head unit in order to keep it looking stock and it sounds terrific. I still love my ride.
Less REX for the Money
TOMCAT,11/17/2006
When I decided to upgrade my 'flawless' 1998 Toyota 4-Runner, the RX 350 was a 'no-brainer'. A lot more luxurious, more class and good looks coupled with Toyota's solid reputation made the decision easy. Overall I like it. Ride, fuel-mileage, luxury are right up there. However, the Nav System that is 'voice-activated' comes up short. What really hurts however is that the 'RX' series doesn't include recognition of any 'Climate Commands'. All of the other Lexus models do. I called Lexus/USA about this. A 10 second download would fix the problem. Their answer - 'Sorry - No Deal'. It makes you feel that you have less of a Lexus than the other models. Why??
Write a review
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
270 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
18 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
270 hp @ 6200 rpm
See all Used 2007 Lexus RX 350 features & specs

More about the 2007 Lexus RX 350

Used 2007 Lexus RX 350 Overview

The Used 2007 Lexus RX 350 is offered in the following submodels: RX 350 SUV. Available styles include 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A), and 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2007 Lexus RX 350?

Price comparisons for Used 2007 Lexus RX 350 trim styles:

  • The Used 2007 Lexus RX 350 Base is priced between $5,999 and$9,695 with odometer readings between 108421 and225254 miles.

Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2007 Lexus RX 350s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2007 Lexus RX 350 for sale near. There are currently 5 used and CPO 2007 RX 350s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $5,999 and mileage as low as 108421 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2007 Lexus RX 350.

Can't find a used 2007 Lexus RX 350s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Lexus RX 350 for sale - 12 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $21,812.

Find a used Lexus for sale - 12 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $16,526.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lexus RX 350 for sale - 9 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $19,506.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lexus for sale - 9 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $18,789.

Should I lease or buy a 2007 Lexus RX 350?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

