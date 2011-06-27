Estimated values
2016 Lexus RX 350 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,915
|$27,142
|$29,441
|Clean
|$24,184
|$26,335
|$28,534
|Average
|$22,723
|$24,721
|$26,721
|Rough
|$21,261
|$23,107
|$24,908
Estimated values
2016 Lexus RX 350 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,341
|$26,481
|$28,692
|Clean
|$23,627
|$25,694
|$27,808
|Average
|$22,199
|$24,119
|$26,041
|Rough
|$20,771
|$22,545
|$24,274
Estimated values
2016 Lexus RX 350 F SPORT 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,789
|$31,120
|$33,533
|Clean
|$27,945
|$30,195
|$32,500
|Average
|$26,256
|$28,345
|$30,435
|Rough
|$24,567
|$26,494
|$28,370