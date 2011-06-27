  1. Home
  2. Lexus
  3. Lexus RX 300
  4. Used 2003 Lexus RX 300
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(72)
Appraise this car

2003 Lexus RX 300 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Well-appointed interior, perfect road manners, excellent crash test results, optional four-wheel drive.
  • Allergic to major off-highway work, cumbersome LCD screen in center of dash, feels more like a minivan than an SUV.
Other years
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
Lexus RX 300 for Sale
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price
$5,995
Used RX 300 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Looks like an SUV (sort of). Drives like a car. That's why this is Lexus' best-selling vehicle.

2003 Highlights

Nothing has changed for the RX 300 during its move from 2002 to 2003. Prospective buyers should note that it will get a complete redesign for 2004.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2003 Lexus RX 300.

5(78%)
4(17%)
3(5%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.7
72 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 72 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Best Car I've Ever Owned
Rob,08/07/2018
AWD 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A)
I bought new a 2003 Lexus RX300 and have owned it for 16 years. It has183,000 miles and the car has been rock solid! Still drives like a champ, comfortable, quiet, and it has been rock solid for reliability. NO major issues.
Great Little SUV driving it for 5 years
Ferres,02/27/2016
AWD 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A)
I had my RX300 for 5 years now, it has 175k miles and still drive like new, no problem of any kind , just oil change and brake in 3 years tires still good after 3 years of heavy driving, smooth ride, ok on fuel, AC and heating is great accelerate good for AWD , reliable, I had a lot of cars in my live Jeep, BMWs, Kia, Honda, Nissan X terra , ford, Montero, Mercedes Isuzo , Hyundai this Lexus IS the best if u find one buy it no matter what is the miles on it it will last for ever
Still going strong at 130K
TPT,06/19/2010
My last Lexus, I sold with less than 100k somewhat in fear that it was getting old. I see it now and then and it appears to be moving along just fine. My 2002 RX just turned 130k and it running strong. It has the parking lot dings and a few scrapes on the bumper but aside from that, I plan on pushing it to it's limit. When it comes to Santa Fe snow, it's a champ and have told my wife, I would get another based on its ability to handle the snow pack and lack of street clean up. I've had other 4 wd and even my old Trooper can't compare. I would have to say it's been the best vehicle I've owned. I would highly recommend even buying a good used one. Look forward writing you when I hit 200K.
Nice Car, but could be better
H Baker,05/03/2005
Over all the RX 300 is a very good car! It is easy to drive as the steering feels effortless. The design is good but needs some refinements such as more room. The ride is stiffer than the MDX. Fuel economy is fair at best.
See all 72 reviews of the 2003 Lexus RX 300
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 21 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
220 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
17 city / 21 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
220 hp @ 5800 rpm
See all Used 2003 Lexus RX 300 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2003 Lexus RX 300

Used 2003 Lexus RX 300 Overview

The Used 2003 Lexus RX 300 is offered in the following submodels: RX 300 SUV. Available styles include AWD 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A), and Fwd 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2003 Lexus RX 300?

Price comparisons for Used 2003 Lexus RX 300 trim styles:

  • The Used 2003 Lexus RX 300 Base is priced between $5,995 and$5,995 with odometer readings between 189958 and189958 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2003 Lexus RX 300s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2003 Lexus RX 300 for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2003 RX 300s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $5,995 and mileage as low as 189958 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2003 Lexus RX 300.

Can't find a used 2003 Lexus RX 300s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Lexus RX 300 for sale - 11 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $12,215.

Find a used Lexus for sale - 12 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $13,666.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lexus RX 300 for sale - 3 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $21,230.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lexus for sale - 2 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $20,438.

Should I lease or buy a 2003 Lexus RX 300?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Lexus lease specials
Check out Lexus RX 300 lease specials

Related Used 2003 Lexus RX 300 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles