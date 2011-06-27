2003 Lexus RX 300 Review
Pros & Cons
- Well-appointed interior, perfect road manners, excellent crash test results, optional four-wheel drive.
- Allergic to major off-highway work, cumbersome LCD screen in center of dash, feels more like a minivan than an SUV.
Other years
List Price
$5,995
Edmunds' Expert Review
Looks like an SUV (sort of). Drives like a car. That's why this is Lexus' best-selling vehicle.
2003 Highlights
Nothing has changed for the RX 300 during its move from 2002 to 2003. Prospective buyers should note that it will get a complete redesign for 2004.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Rob,08/07/2018
AWD 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A)
I bought new a 2003 Lexus RX300 and have owned it for 16 years. It has183,000 miles and the car has been rock solid! Still drives like a champ, comfortable, quiet, and it has been rock solid for reliability. NO major issues.
Ferres,02/27/2016
AWD 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A)
I had my RX300 for 5 years now, it has 175k miles and still drive like new, no problem of any kind , just oil change and brake in 3 years tires still good after 3 years of heavy driving, smooth ride, ok on fuel, AC and heating is great accelerate good for AWD , reliable, I had a lot of cars in my live Jeep, BMWs, Kia, Honda, Nissan X terra , ford, Montero, Mercedes Isuzo , Hyundai this Lexus IS the best if u find one buy it no matter what is the miles on it it will last for ever
TPT,06/19/2010
My last Lexus, I sold with less than 100k somewhat in fear that it was getting old. I see it now and then and it appears to be moving along just fine. My 2002 RX just turned 130k and it running strong. It has the parking lot dings and a few scrapes on the bumper but aside from that, I plan on pushing it to it's limit. When it comes to Santa Fe snow, it's a champ and have told my wife, I would get another based on its ability to handle the snow pack and lack of street clean up. I've had other 4 wd and even my old Trooper can't compare. I would have to say it's been the best vehicle I've owned. I would highly recommend even buying a good used one. Look forward writing you when I hit 200K.
H Baker,05/03/2005
Over all the RX 300 is a very good car! It is easy to drive as the steering feels effortless. The design is good but needs some refinements such as more room. The ride is stiffer than the MDX. Fuel economy is fair at best.
MPG
16 city / 21 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
220 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
17 city / 21 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
220 hp @ 5800 rpm
