Used 2004 Lexus RX 330 for Sale Near Me

- 106,487 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$6,990$1,495 Below Market
Georgia Auto World - Marietta / Georgia
**VERY WELL MAINTAINED**SUN ROOF**MP3 PLAYER**CD PLAYER**LEATHER SEATS**FRONT POWER MEMORY HEATED LEATHER SEATS**AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL**REAR AIR**POWER WINDOWS**POWER MIRRORS**POWER LOCKS**POWER BRAKES**POWER STEERING**TRACTION CONTROL**TRIP COMPUTER**TIRE PRESSURE MONITOR**CRUISE CONTROL**FULLY DETAILED INSIDE AND OUT**NON SMOKER**READY FOR YOU
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Lexus RX 330 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T2GA31U94C002514
Stock: 002514
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 203,321 miles
$3,995$1,876 Below Market
Lexus of Arlington - Arlington Heights / Illinois
Hard to find Vehicle this nice for this Value!, AWD, X Ivory. Lexus CARFAX One-Owner. 2004 AWD 5-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive RX 4D Sport Utility 330 X/BlackonyxWith Some Available Options Like AWD, X Ivory, 3.478 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bucket Seats, Bumpers: body-color, Cassette, CD player, Cloth Seat Trim, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Lexus AM/FM/Cassette/CD, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, and Variably intermittent wipers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Lexus RX 330 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJHA31U540050849
Stock: 38462A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 177,232 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$4,690$1,444 Below Market
Buster Miles Chevrolet - Heflin / Alabama
Used 2004 Lexus RX 330! Runs and drives but does make some noise on startup and idle. Previous owner says that they were told it is probably a fan motor or flywheel issue. Has Leather and a sunroof, so with a little TLC this might be a nice vehicle for you. This is a vehicle designated as wholesale and is scheduled to be run at the auction within 30 days of arrival. However, it is available for a short time wholesale AS/IS to the public. In order to minimize cost, we have not made any inspection, mechanical or cosmetic repairs to this vehicle. For questions & test drives contact Buster Miles. If you would like to view these vehicles, please give us a call to setup an appointment. We will not finance these vehicles, if you would like to buy one, we recommend cash or to arrange your own financing. We are not a buy-here pay-here. We recommend having a mechanic of your choosing to look the vehicle over prior to purchase. This vehicle doesn't qualify for overnight test drives. The vehicle price is very close to what we believe we will sell it at the auction for with very little time and paperwork involved. We will not add any agreed upon repairs to the selling price. It is the customers responsibility to have the vehicle inspected by their mechanic in order to purchase this vehicle. We would rather you not buy these vehicles than come back after having bought one expecting us to repair something. You will be disappointed. RX 330, 4D Sport Utility, 3.3L V6 SMPI DOHC 24V, 5-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, AWD, Silver. Recent Arrival!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Lexus RX 330 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T2HA31U94C027532
Stock: 216969Q
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 183,556 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$3,995$2,307 Below Market
Incredible Auto Sales - Bountiful / Utah
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Lexus RX 330 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJGA31U940007613
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 186,623 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$5,988$1,655 Below Market
Blueline Auto Group - Phoenix / Arizona
Clean Carfax Guarantee!! We have over 50 local Credit Unions that we can contract for right here at the dealership!! We can get you APPROVED!! You can buy this vehicle with confidence knowing that it comes with a clean Carfax History report and was thoroughly inspected by our ASE certified technicians before it was ever considered for retail.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Lexus RX 330 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJHA31U840069797
Stock: 8491A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 115,260 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,939$2,783 Below Market
Coastal Mitsubishi - Melbourne / Florida
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Lexus RX 330 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T2HA31U84C039400
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 111,712 milesTitle issue, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$5,795
Car Guys - Houston / Texas
Very clean interior & exterior for year. Run & drive strong. SUV came run & drive. We only detailed it. Fresh flood water came up to carpet only. Please come by for test drive. Thanks - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Wood Trim, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cassette, CD Player, CD Changer, Full Leather Interior Surface, Carpeted Floor Mats, Heated Mirrors, Off Road Tires, Overhead Console, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Trunk Lid, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Lexus RX 330 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJGA31UX40038224
Stock: 038224
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-30-2019
- 150,653 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$6,500$963 Below Market
TIMELESS MOTORCARS - STAFFORD / Virginia
***WE FINANCE**NAVIGATION SYSTEM**BACK-UP CAMERA**HEATED SEATS**SUNROOF**NEW TIRES**POWER LIFTGATE**A MUST SEE**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Lexus RX 330 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T2HA31U74C003097
Stock: 003097
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 147,442 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,995$865 Below Market
Ramsey Motor - Harrison / Arkansas
Thank you for your interest in one of Ramsey Motor Company's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2004 Lexus RX 330 with 147,439mi. This versatile SUV is perfect for families or contractors with its oversized cargo area, exceptional horsepower and option upgrades. Enjoy safety and stability with this all-wheel drive vehicle and drive with confidence in any condition. A Lexus with as few miles as this one is a rare find. This RX 330 was gently driven and it shows. The Lexus RX 330 will provide you with everything you have always wanted in a car -- Quality, Reliability, and Character.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Lexus RX 330 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T2HA31U64C030906
Stock: 30906
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-16-2020
- 111,385 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,500$931 Below Market
Cactus Auto Company - Tucson / Arizona
*One Owner*, *Heated Seats*, *Moon Roof*, *No Accidents Vehicle History Report*, *Leather Seating*, This Would Look Amazing in the Driveway!, Drive me Home Today!, AWD, Ivory w/Cloth Seat Trim or Leather Trim Interior.Thank you for taking a look at our Lexus RX. Customers rank getting a new car somewhere between getting sued and going to the dentist. That's why we set out to change the way you buy and own a car! *Pressure Free, Efficient, Friendly, and Helpful Sales Staff! *In House Team of Loan Specialists! We are great with numbers and even better with people! Credit Challenged? Give us a try! * Massive Inventory For One Stop Shopping! *Customer Lounge with Free Wifi & Refreshments! *No Hassle Sell or Trade Any Car - We Need Pre-Owned Inventory and Pay Top Dollar! We know you'll Be Happy with Cactus Auto, but don't just take our word for it. Check out what our recent happy customers have to say about us on Google and Facebook. If you are still looking for more information or additional photos please give us a call. Also, don't forget to ask about our Guaranteed Pre-Approvals and our extended service contracts to protect your new investment. We are here to help, and our goal is to make your car buying experience fun and enjoyable. Cactus Auto, your best auto picks since 1986!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Lexus RX 330 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJHA31U540021920
Stock: 27158
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- 159,004 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,995$593 Below Market
Phillips Buick GMC - Fruitland Park / Florida
When you're ready for an automotive upgrade, try this 2004 Lexus RX 330 Base on for size, which features a a leather interior, dual climate control, heated seats, the Homelink system, stability control, traction control, anti-lock brakes, and side air bag system. It has a 6 Cylinder engine. With a 5-star crash test rating, this is one of the safest vehicles you can buy. Flaunting a dazzling black exterior and an ivory interior, this car is a sight to see from the inside out. Reduce your lower back pain with built-in power lumbar seats. Pick up the pace with the rear spoiler. Experience the convenience of keyless entry and easily lock and unlock your vehicle with one simple click. Make more room for yourself with the telescoping steering wheel. Interested? Don't let it slip away! Call today for a test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Lexus RX 330 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T2HA31U24C030613
Stock: 7015B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 143,045 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Lease
$6,500$799 Below Market
Grace Auto Sales - Tucson / Arizona
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Lexus RX 330 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJGA31U040029788
Stock: 912
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 131,700 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$7,899$536 Below Market
Ramsey Corp - West Milford / New Jersey
RAMSEY CORP IS HOME OF AUTO LOAN SPECIALIST ! THIS VEHICLE COMES WITH A FREE 3 MONTH WARRANTY EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE. FAMILY OWNED, NO COMMISSION SALES, NATIONWIDE SHIPPING RATES Leather / Heated Seating Xenon Headlamps Sunroof 2004 LEXUS RX 330 2T2HA31U24C035715 4 DOOR SPORT UTILITY 3.3L V6 F 24V ALL WHEEL DRIVE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Lexus RX 330 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T2HA31U24C035715
Stock: 12060AAG
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- 110,381 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
$8,469$883 Below Market
AutoNation Honda Fremont - Fremont / California
Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive Standard Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Lexus RX 330 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJHA31U440070803
Stock: 40070803
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 134,821 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,495$766 Below Market
NJ Auto Sales - South Amboy / New Jersey
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Lexus RX 330 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJHA31U040054128
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 144,649 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$5,990$971 Below Market
Falcone Volkswagen - Indianapolis / Indiana
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Lexus RX 330 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJHA31U540045778
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 169,744 miles2 Accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$7,499
AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Southwest - Littleton / Colorado
Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive Standard Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Lexus RX 330 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T2HA31U14C017173
Stock: 4C017173
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 180,363 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,995$352 Below Market
Keller's Auto Sales - Savannah / Georgia
Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Wood Trim, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cassette, CD Player, CD Changer, ; Dual Front Airbags; Active Seatbelts Carpeted Floor Mats, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Off Road Tires, Overhead Console, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Trunk Lid, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Keller's Auto Sales at 912-925-6615 or SALES@KELLERSAUTO.COM for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Lexus RX 330 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJGA31U340044351
Stock: 9849
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
