Used 2004 Lexus RX 330 for Sale Near Me

Used 2004 Lexus RX 330! Runs and drives but does make some noise on startup and idle. Previous owner says that they were told it is probably a fan motor or flywheel issue. Has Leather and a sunroof, so with a little TLC this might be a nice vehicle for you. This is a vehicle designated as wholesale and is scheduled to be run at the auction within 30 days of arrival. However, it is available for a short time wholesale AS/IS to the public. In order to minimize cost, we have not made any inspection, mechanical or cosmetic repairs to this vehicle. For questions & test drives contact Buster Miles. If you would like to view these vehicles, please give us a call to setup an appointment. We will not finance these vehicles, if you would like to buy one, we recommend cash or to arrange your own financing. We are not a buy-here pay-here. We recommend having a mechanic of your choosing to look the vehicle over prior to purchase. This vehicle doesn't qualify for overnight test drives. The vehicle price is very close to what we believe we will sell it at the auction for with very little time and paperwork involved. We will not add any agreed upon repairs to the selling price. It is the customers responsibility to have the vehicle inspected by their mechanic in order to purchase this vehicle. We would rather you not buy these vehicles than come back after having bought one expecting us to repair something. You will be disappointed. RX 330, 4D Sport Utility, 3.3L V6 SMPI DOHC 24V, 5-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, AWD, Silver. Recent Arrival!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2004 Lexus RX 330 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 22 Highway)

