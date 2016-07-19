Used 2004 Lexus RX 330 for Sale Near Me

132 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
RX 330 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 132 listings
  • 2004 Lexus RX 330
    used

    2004 Lexus RX 330

    106,487 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $6,990

    $1,495 Below Market
    Details
  • 2004 Lexus RX 330 in Black
    used

    2004 Lexus RX 330

    203,321 miles

    $3,995

    $1,876 Below Market
    Details
  • 2004 Lexus RX 330 in Off White/Cream
    used

    2004 Lexus RX 330

    177,232 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,690

    $1,444 Below Market
    Details
  • 2004 Lexus RX 330 in Dark Blue
    used

    2004 Lexus RX 330

    183,556 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,995

    $2,307 Below Market
    Details
  • 2004 Lexus RX 330 in Off White/Cream
    used

    2004 Lexus RX 330

    186,623 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $5,988

    $1,655 Below Market
    Details
  • 2004 Lexus RX 330
    used

    2004 Lexus RX 330

    115,260 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,939

    $2,783 Below Market
    Details
  • 2004 Lexus RX 330 in Light Blue
    used

    2004 Lexus RX 330

    111,712 miles
    Title issue, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,795

    Details
  • 2004 Lexus RX 330 in Silver
    used

    2004 Lexus RX 330

    150,653 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,500

    $963 Below Market
    Details
  • 2004 Lexus RX 330 in Light Blue
    used

    2004 Lexus RX 330

    147,442 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,995

    $865 Below Market
    Details
  • 2004 Lexus RX 330 in Silver
    used

    2004 Lexus RX 330

    111,385 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,500

    $931 Below Market
    Details
  • 2004 Lexus RX 330 in Black
    used

    2004 Lexus RX 330

    159,004 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,995

    $593 Below Market
    Details
  • 2004 Lexus RX 330 in Gray
    used

    2004 Lexus RX 330

    143,045 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Lease

    $6,500

    $799 Below Market
    Details
  • 2004 Lexus RX 330 in Silver
    used

    2004 Lexus RX 330

    131,700 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $7,899

    $536 Below Market
    Details
  • 2004 Lexus RX 330
    used

    2004 Lexus RX 330

    110,381 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease

    $8,469

    $883 Below Market
    Details
  • 2004 Lexus RX 330 in Dark Blue
    used

    2004 Lexus RX 330

    134,821 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,495

    $766 Below Market
    Details
  • 2004 Lexus RX 330
    used

    2004 Lexus RX 330

    144,649 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $5,990

    $971 Below Market
    Details
  • 2004 Lexus RX 330 in Black
    used

    2004 Lexus RX 330

    169,744 miles
    2 Accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,499

    Details
  • 2004 Lexus RX 330 in Dark Blue
    used

    2004 Lexus RX 330

    180,363 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,995

    $352 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Lexus RX 330 searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 132 listings
  1. Home
  2. Lexus
  3. Lexus RX 330
  4. Used 2004 Lexus RX 330

Consumer Reviews for the Lexus RX 330

Read recent reviews for the Lexus RX 330
Overall Consumer Rating
4.7506 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 506 reviews
  • 5
    (82%)
  • 4
    (11%)
  • 3
    (5%)
  • 2
    (2%)
  • 1
    (0%)
RX is a Reliable and Attractive SUV
E Gill,07/19/2016
4dr Fwd SUV (3.3L 6cyl 5A)
My 2004 RX 330 has been a great car. I love the body style which continues to be attractive despite changes in the body style of newer models. It has been very reliable. The car now has 178000 miles and with routine maintenance I expect it to last another 100,000 miles!
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Lexus
RX 330
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Lexus RX 330 info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings