Used 2010 Lexus RX 350 for Sale Near Me
- 93,778 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$13,295$4,230 Below Market
C&K Auto Imports - Hasbrouck Heights / New Jersey
MSRP $38,200.00 INSTALLED OPTIONS Backup Monitor (Rearview Mirror) $350 Heated And Ventilated Front Seats $640 Premium Package Leather Trim Interior One-Touch Open/Close Moonroof Auto-Dimming Electrochromic Power Heated Outside Mirrors Power Rear Door MP3 Mini-Plug with USB Audio Plug $2,400 Tow Prep Package: Transmission Cooler, Heavy Duty Alternator & Radiator (Ball Mount Not Included) $238 Wood & Leather Trimmed Steering Wheel & Shift Knob $330 Cargo Mat $92 Cargo Net $59 Wheel Locks $81 Original Shipping Charge $875 RETAIL PRICE (ORIGINALLY NEW) $43,265.00 - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Wood Trim, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Full Leather Interior Surface, Four Wheel Drive, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Premium Sound, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact sagi harari at 201-329-6330 or sagi@ckautos.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Lexus RX 350 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T2BK1BA0AC010609
Stock: 36198
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 68,291 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$14,282$5,469 Below Market
Prestige Auto Mall - Cuyahoga Falls / Ohio
PREMIUM PACKAGE**COMFORT PACKAGE**ALL WHEEL DRIVE**3.5L V6 ENGINE**NAVIGATION SYSTEM**LEATHER SEATS**HEATED & VENTILATED FRONT SEATS**POWER SUNROOF**REAR BACKUP CAMERA**HID HEADLAMPS**POWER REAR LIFTGATE**WOOD STEERING WHEEL**AWD** Complimentary 6 Month/6,000 Mile Warranty with every Car! #WeArePrestige Our Mission is to make your convenience our priority, with aggressive pricing and the most dynamic inventory! We take all trades including dirt bikes, motorcycles, 4wheelers, boats, jetski's and more! We offer financing as low as 1.9%, first time buyer programs, and second chance loans for those with a challenged history! Over the phone appraisals, out of state shipping, local airport pickup, walk around videos and additional photos at your request to allow this to be easiest purchase experience you've ever had! Prestige Auto Mall is proud and dedicated to offering genuine customer care. We welcome all out of state customers and provide airport pickups. We will even help arrange shipping for you to have car delivered to your door. At our dealership you will find 150+ vehicles including Audi, Acura, BMW, Cadillac, Infiniti, Jaguar, Land Rover, Mercedes, Volvo, Chevrolet, Dodge, Chrysler, Fords and many more brands. We are confident that we have what you are looking for. All of our vehicles have been through a multi-point inspection. We have ASE certified mechanics on site. We offer some of the best warranties in the industry. Including a complimentary 6month/6,000 mile warranty! We strongly believe in our inventory and our employees. Do not miss out on the opportunity to purchase your next vehicle at a wholesale price. Shop our inventory today! The Prestige Family wants to earn your business. We can finance you with bad credit, no credit, bankruptcies and first time buyers! Our Finance Team has the tenure and experience to get you APPROVED and Driving the car, truck, Van or SUV you are looking for. We are open 6 days a week. We understand and respect your busy schedule and appreciate the opportunity to accommodate. Walk-ins welcome Monday- Friday 9am-7pm Saturday- 10am-6pm Sunday- By appointment only Disclaimer Pricing Excludes tax, tag, title and registration . Dealer documentation fee of $250 not included. While we make every effort to ensure the data listed here is correct, there may be instances where some of the options or vehicle features or price may be listed incorrectly, as we get data from multiple data sources. PLEASE MAKE SURE to confirm the details of this vehicle with the dealer to ensure its accuracy. Dealer cannot be held liable for data that is listed incorrectly. **Please Note: We turn our inventory daily, please check with the dealer to confirm vehicle availability
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Lexus RX 350 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T2BK1BA2AC073615
Stock: MB2509
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- 99,967 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$13,550$4,232 Below Market
Market Auto Sales - Paterson / New Jersey
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Lexus RX 350 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T2BK1BA9AC041972
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 85,991 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,995$4,749 Below Market
2 Manny's Auto Sales - Union City / New Jersey
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Lexus RX 350 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T2BK1BA2AC078250
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 58,844 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$15,991$3,842 Below Market
Sloane Toyota of Glenside - Glenside / Pennsylvania
SLOANE CERTIFIED: This vehicle comes with a 3,000 mile/90 day limited comprehensive warranty, 15,000 mile/12 months of no-cost (Sloane Sponsored) maintenance and Free State Safety Inspections. The vehicle has undergone a 150-point inspection, and passes all State Safety and Emissions requirements. Clean CARFAX.4 WHEEL /ALL WHEEL DRIVE, CLEAN CARFAX!, AWD, Parchment w/Smooth Perforated Leather Seat Trim. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 37743 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Lexus RX 350 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T2BK1BA4AC066875
Stock: 1926201
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 139,652 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,949$1,648 Below Market
AutoNation Ford Scottsdale - Scottsdale / Arizona
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new pair of tires and new suspension parts! Navigation System Premium Pkg Comfort Pkg 19" Alloy Wheels Sun/Moonroof Intuitive Parking Assist Leather Seats Navigation System Wood & Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel & Shift Knob Roof Rack Crossbars Preferred Accessory Package Premium Audio System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Matador Red Mica Parchment; Smooth Perforation Leather Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Lexus RX 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJZK1BA1A2002405
Stock: A2002405
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 189,249 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,995$3,119 Below Market
Deluxe Auto Dealer - Midway City / California
2010 Lexus RX350 AWD Key Features**Navigation System**Backup Camera**Dual Power Seats**Heated and Ventilated front seats**Premium Sound**Luxury Pkg**Bluetooth**iPod/MP3.Welcome to Deluxe Auto Dealer where we have over 300 Pre-Owned Vehicles in stock at any given time! Our high volume allows us to give you the BEST possible deals while offering competitive FINANCING at Low Rates. We accept trades-IN, we export, and can arrange transportation shipping anywhere.We offer vehicle WARRANTY and EXTENDED WARRANTY coverage with all Makes and Models...Please give us a Call or Text at our Sales Department at: 714.899.2769 or better yet come in and visit our Dealership and test drive one of our Pre-Owned Vehicles!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Lexus RX 350 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T2BK1BA1AC079549
Stock: JN09620
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- 100,285 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$11,900$2,737 Below Market
McGrath Chevrolet of Dubuque - Dubuque / Iowa
SAFETY FIRST, THEN TEAMWORK. Communicate your way: whether over the phone, through email, text message or via video chat, were here to handle your needs in a manner that does not compromise your safety.........Test drive your way: our team will gladly provide you a closer look at any vehicle youre interested in via video chat, or we can bring the vehicle straight to your door...........Trade appraisal your way: on the lot, or on your front lawn, our team can assess the value of your trade on the spot........Purchase your way: we can guide you through the buying process remotely, or deliver the final paperwork straight to you, wherever is most convenient........ Measures to Protect You-- Enhanced cleaning and disinfecting procedures for all high-trafficked areas, surfaces and equipment........Team Members are following rigorous handwashing procedures through their shift and interactions...... All Wheel Drive!!!AWD** hunting for for a awesome deal on a trustworthy SUV? Well, we've got it. It doesn't stop showing off once you get inside* One of the best things about this RX 350 is something you can't see, but you'll be thankful for it every time you pull up to the pump. You win!! ..... Pre-Owned inventory belongs to various McGrath Family of Dealerships locations around Eastern Iowa. Please contact our friendly team to confirm vehicle location. Prices subject to change and expire at end of day. Not responsible for typographical errors and prices displayed are not listed as binding agreement values.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Lexus RX 350 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBK1BA8A2403144
Stock: Q10122A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-28-2019
- 85,805 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$12,499$1,582 Below Market
Best Price Dealer - Hallandale / Florida
THIS 2010 LEXUS RX350 LUXURY SUV COMES LOADED WITH AUX, SUNROOF, MEMORY-HEATED AND POWER SEATS, USB, HANDSFREE CONTROLS, BLUETOOTH, SUPER CLEAN LEATHER UPHOLSTERY, BEAUTIFUL COLOR COMBINATION, AND POWER OPTIONS MUST BE SEEN IN PERSON TO BE APPRECIATED. **BEST PRICE DEALER INC** IS PROUD TO BE ONE OF THE FEW DEALERS TO HAVE THIS KIND OF VEHICLE IN OUR INVENTORY AND YOUR GARAGE CAN BE ITS HOME. ACT FAST! WE ARE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK AND GET CALLS FROM ALL OVER THE UNITED STATES AND BEYOND. EVERYONE'S APPROVED! OVER 40 BANKS TO WORK WITH... NO EXCUSES. YOU MUST GET FINANCED! WE ALSO OFFER BUY HERE PAY HERE, AND WE CAN EVEN OFFER INTEREST RATES STARTING AS LOW AS 2.9%, 90 DAYS AS CASH. PRICE BASED AFTER EQUITY OF $2500. WITH BEACON SCORE OF 750 OR ABOVE W.A.C. ESTE 2010 LEXUS RX350 LUXURY SUV VIENE CON TECHO SOLAR, ASIENTOS ELECTRICOS CON CALEFACION Y MEMORIA , RADIO, USB, MANOS LIBRES, BLUETOOTH, TAPIZADO DE CUERO SUPER LIMPIO, DEBE SER VISTO EN PERSONA PARA SER APRECIADO. ** BEST PRICE DEALER INC ** ESTÁ ORGULLOSO DE SER UNO DE LOS POCOS DISTRIBUIDORES ENTENDER ESTE TIPO DE VEHÍCULO EN NUESTRO INVENTARIO Y SU GARAJE PUEDE SER SU PRÓXIMO HOGAR. ¡ACTÚA RÁPIDO! ESTAMOS ABIERTOS 7 DÍAS POR SEMANA, RECIBIMOS LLAMADAS DESDE TODOS LOS ESTADOS UNIDOS Y MÁS ALLÁ. ¡TODOS ESTÁN APROBADOS! MÁS DE 40 BANCOS ... SIN EXCUSAS. ¡DEBES OBTENER FINANCIACIÓN! TAMBIÉN OFRECEMOS COMPRAR AQUÍ PAGAR AQUÍ, Y PODEMOS OFRECER TASAS DE INTERÉS DESDE EL 2,9%, 90 DIAS EN EFECTIVO. PRECIO BASADO DESPUÉS DEL PATRIMONIO DE $2500. CON PUNTUACIÓN DE BALIZA DE 750 O MÁS DE W.A.C. CALL 954-391-7910 * www.bestpricecardealer.com *****ANY CREDIT APPROVED EASY FINANCE BUY HERE PAY HERE***** REPO? OK BAD CREDIT? OK NO CREDIT? OK SSI INCOME? OK NO SOCIAL? OK OPEN LOAN? OK FIRST TIME BUYER? OK *****TRADES WELCOME EVERYONE'S APPROVED! OVER 40 BANKS TO WORK WITH... NO EXCUSES. WE ALSO OFFER BUY HERE PAY HERE, AND WE CAN EVEN OFFER INTEREST RATES STARTING AS LOW AS 2.9%. PRICE BASED AFTER EQUITY OF $2500.WITH BEACON SCORE OF 700 OR ABOVE W.A.C *****MONDAY THROUGH SATURDAY OPEN UNTIL 7PM, SUNDAYS UNTIL 6PM *****LUNES A SÁBADO ABIERTO HASTA LAS 7 PM, DOMINGO HASTA LAS 6PM *SE HABLA ESPAÑOL **** OBTENGA EL MEJOR PRECIO LLAME AHORA MISMO (954-391-7910) * NOS ESPECIALIZADO EN TODO TIPO DE CRÉDITO; BUENO, MALO O NO CREDIT… TODOS SON BIENVENIDOS TRAIGA SU USADO Y SALGA MANEJANDO EN SU VEHÍCULO NUEVO HOY MISMO ! NECESITAS FINANCIAR? VAMOS A TRABAJAR CON MÁS DE 40 BANCOS HASTA QUE OBTENGA SU APROBACIÓN! *****NECESITAS AYUDA CON TU DOWNPAYMENT? NO HAY PROBLEMA*****
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Lexus RX 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T2ZK1BA7AC009438
Stock: 009438
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 85,205 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$13,995
Audi North Park - Selma / Texas
JUST REPRICED FROM $14,495, FUEL EFFICIENT 24 MPG Hwy/18 MPG City! Navigation, Sunroof, Heated Leather Seats, Multi-CD Changer, All Wheel Drive, Keyless Start, Satellite Radio, Alloy Wheels, PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM, COMFORT PKG . Call Us Today!KEY FEATURES INCLUDELexus RX 350 with TUNGSTEN PEARL exterior and LIGHT GRAY interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 275 HP at 6200 RPM*.OPTION PACKAGESNAVIGATION SYSTEM HDD-based navigation system w/voice command, Lexus enform w/destination assist, eDestination, XM NavTraffic, XM NavWeather & XM Sports & Stocks, PREMIUM PKG leather trim interior, one-touch open/close moonroof, driver seat memory, steering wheel memory, electrochromic pwr heated outside mirrors w/memory, pwr rear door, aux audio input, USB input, COMFORT PKG heated/ventilated front seats, rain-sensing auto wipers, WOOD & LEATHER WRAPPED STEERING WHEEL & SHIFT KNOB, PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM auto sound levelizer (ASL), (12) speakers. Rear Spoiler, Aluminum Wheels, Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks.EXCELLENT VALUEReduced from $14,495.WHY BUY FROM USAudi North Park will provide an exceptional level of service when it comes to every element of the four rings. Whether it is choosing your next new of Certified pre-owned Audi, completing scheduled maintenance, or showing your love for the brand with a purchase of additional parts or accessories, the management team at Audi North Park is committed to a customer experience that creates a fan of both Audi and this particular dealership for life.Pricing analysis performed on 8/19/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Lexus RX 350 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T2BK1BA8AC076311
Stock: UC076311
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 76,501 miles4 Accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$11,444$3,091 Below Market
Gunther Volvo Cars Delray Beach - Delray Beach / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 4 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Lexus RX 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T2ZK1BA7AC023064
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 94,433 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$12,485$2,842 Below Market
Regency USA Inc - Wilmington / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Lexus RX 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T2ZK1BA2AC008200
Stock: 60126
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 95,700 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$12,990
Da-Le Shine Motors - San Antonio / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Lexus RX 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T2ZK1BAXAC009305
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 168,097 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,995$1,390 Below Market
Deluxe Auto Dealer - Midway City / California
2010 Lexus RX350 Key Features**Dual Power Seats**Heated and Ventilated front seats**Premium Sound**Luxury Pkg**Bluetooth**iPod/MP3.Welcome to Deluxe Auto Dealer where we have over 300 Pre-Owned Vehicles in stock at any given time! Our high volume allows us to give you the BEST possible deals while offering competitive FINANCING at Low Rates. We accept trades-IN, we export, and can arrange transportation shipping anywhere.We offer vehicle WARRANTY and EXTENDED WARRANTY coverage with all Makes and Models...Please give us a Call or Text at our Sales Department at: 714.899.2769 or better yet come in and visit our Dealership and test drive one of our Pre-Owned Vehicles!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Lexus RX 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T2ZK1BA2AC024624
Stock: MA01420
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-04-2020
- 81,961 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,537$1,583 Below Market
TAZ Autogroup - Sanford / North Carolina
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Lexus RX 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T2ZK1BA8AC014549
Stock: 111538
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 224,482 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,984$7,275 Below Market
Ocala Subaru - Ocala / Florida
Come to Ocala for the guaranteed lowest prices.We will buy your car even if you don't buy ours.Our goal is to provide you an extraordinary experience.Call 352-629-7299 to schedule appointment.Come to Ocala for the guaranteed lowest prices.We will buy your car even if you don't buy ours.Our goal is to provide you an extraordinary experience.Call 352-629-7299 to schedule appointment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Lexus RX 350 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T2BK1BA3AC024567
Stock: 5024567
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-14-2020
- 128,008 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,495
Anytime Auto Group - Sherman Oaks / California
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 2010 Silver Lexus RX NON SMOKER, ACCIDENT-FREE CARFAX, FINANCING AVAILABLE, BAD CREDIT OK, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, LEATHER, SUNROOF, MP3-USB, TRUE MILES UNKNOWN, Black Cloth. 6-Speed Automatic with Sequential Shift ECT-i Anytime Auto Group is a bad credit and a good credit car dealership in Van Nuys and Sherman Oaks with the intention of helping people purchase a vehicle no matter what their current economic or credit status is. Good credit, or bad credit, we are able to offer rates as low as 3.9% OAC (the vehicle has to qualify as well). Come to the Sherman Oaks region and consult with us about selling your car. Our low overhead allows us to offer you more money. If you are in need of returning a lease, come to our dealership and we may even be able to buy out your lease return and save you penalty fees, especially if you are over your mileage limit or have a minor damage on your car! Call or visit our Pre-owned Car Dealership today! Conveniently located 3 blocks North of the 101 Freeway on the Van Nuys Auto Row. -- INSTALLED FEATURES: Air Filtration, Front Air Conditioning Zones: Dual, Front Air Conditioning: Automatic Climate Control, Rear Vents: Second Row, Airbag Deactivation: Occupant Sensing Passenger, Front Airbags: Dual, Knee Airbags: Dual Front, Side Airbags: Front, Side Curtain Airbags: Front, Side-Curtain Airbag Rollover Sensor, Antenna Type: Diversity, In-Dash CD: 6 Disc, Radio: AM/FM, Total Speakers: 9, ABS: 4-Wheel, Braking Assist, Electronic Brakeforce Distribution, Front Brake Diameter: 12.9, Front Brake Type: Ventilated Disc, Rear Brake Diameter: 12.2, Rear Brake Type: Disc, Armrests: Rear Folding, Center Console Trim: Alloy, Door Trim: Leather, Floor Mat Material: Carpet, Floor Material: Carpet, Floor Mats: Front, Shift Knob Trim: Leather, Steering Wheel Trim: Leather, Cargo Area Light, Cargo Cover: Retractable, Center Console: Front Console With Armrest and Storage, Cruise Control, Dimming Rearview Mirror: Auto, Easy Entry: Power Driver Seat, Multi-Function Remote: Illuminated Entry, One-Touch Windows: 1, Power Outlet(s): Two 12V, Push-Button Start, Reading Lights: Front, Retained Accessory Power, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls: Audio, Steering Wheel: Power Tilt and Telescopic, Storage: Door Pockets, Tool Kit, Universal Remote Transmitter: Homelink - Garage Door Opener, Vanity Mirrors: Dual Illuminating, Liftgate Window: Fixed, Rear Door Type: Power Liftgate, Door Handle Color: Chrome, Front Bumper Color: Body-Color, Mirror Color: Body-Color, Rear Bumper Color: Body-Color, Rear Spoiler, Window Trim: Chrome, Gauge: Tachometer, Gauges Color: White Illuminated, Warnings and Reminders: Tire Fill Alert, Daytime Running Lights, Exterior Entry Lights: Puddle Lamps, Front Fog Lights, Headlights: Auto Off, Taillights: Led, Side Mirror Adjustments: Manual Folding, Side Mirrors: Heated, Active Head Restraints: Dual Front, Body Side Reinforcements: Side Impact Door Beams, Child Safety Door Locks, Child Seat Anchors, Crumple Zones: Front, Energy Absorbing Steering Column, First Aid Kit, Safety Brake Pedal System, Rear Seatbelts: Center 3-Point, Seatbelt Force Limiters: Front, Seatbelt Pretensioners: Front, Driver Seat Power Adjustments: Height, Front Headrests: Adjustable, Front Seat Type: Bucket, Passenger Seat Power Adjustments: Height, Rear Headrests: Adjustable, Rear Seat Folding: Flat, Rear Seat Manual Adjustments: Reclining, Rear Seat Type: 40-20-40 Split Bench, Upholstery: Cloth, 2-Stage Unlocking Doors, Anti-Theft System: Alarm, Power Door Locks: Anti-Lockout, Rolling Code Security: Remote, Stability Control, Traction Control, Front Shock Type: Gas, Front Spring Type: Coil, Front Stabilizer Bar, Front Struts: Macpherson, Front Suspension Classification: Independent, Front Suspension Type: Lower Control Arms, Rear Shock Type: Gas, Rear Spring Type: Coil, Rear Stabilizer Bar, Rear Suspension Classification: Independent, Rear Suspension Type: Multi-Link, Spare Tire Size: Temporary, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Wheels: Aluminum, Front Wipers: Variable Intermittent, Power Windows: Safety Reverse, Rear Privacy Glass, Rear Wiper: Intermittent, Premium Package, Hid Adaptive Headlamps, Rearview Monitor, Heated and Ventilated Front Seats, Navigation System, Aluminum Alloy Wheels
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Lexus RX 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T2ZK1BA7AC012906
Stock: 12190
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 65,760 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,880$3,343 Below Market
MINI of Tucson - Tucson / Arizona
Bold and beautiful, this 2010 Lexus RX 350 practically sings Puccini. With a Gas V6 3.5L/211 engine powering this Automatic transmission, you will marvel at this ultimate collaboration between the forces of mother nature and the laws of physics. It has the following options: Wood trim, Water-repellent front door glass, Vehicle theft-deterrent & immobilizer system, Vehicle stability control (VSC) w/cutoff switch, Variable intermittent windshield wipers, UV ray-reducing window glass, Traction control (TRAC), Tool kit, Tire pressure monitoring system, and SmartAccess remote entry system -inc: multi-function remote, remote window down, volume-adjustable confirmation tone, rolling code technology . Visit MINI of Tucson at 4635 E. 22nd Street, Tucson, AZ 85711 today.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Lexus RX 350 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBK1BA8A2417867
Stock: A13033A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
