  • $7,977Great Deal | $2,184 below market

    2008 Lexus RX 350 Base

    131,263 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Wilde Honda Sarasota - Sarasota / Florida

    Extra Clean. WAS $9,977. RX 350 trim, Flint Mica exterior. Multi-CD Changer, Dual Zone A/C, Power Liftgate, Aluminum Wheels, All Wheel Drive. 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. CLICK ME! EXCELLENT SAFETY FOR YOUR FAMILY: 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. Child Safety Locks, Electronic Stability Control, Brake Assist, 4-Wheel ABS, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety equipment includes Child Safety Locks EXCELLENT VALUE: Was $9,977. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: All Wheel Drive, Power Liftgate, Multi-CD Changer, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/C Rear Spoiler, Privacy Glass, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry VEHICLE REVIEWS: newCarTestDrive.com explains "Lexus has been the highest-ranking brand in the J.D. Power and Associates dependability study for more than a decade.". OUR OFFERINGS: After being in business for over 70 years we realize that MARKET VALUE PRICING is by far the best approach for our customers. We do not artificially inflate our pre-owned prices in hopes of winning a negotiation contest with our customers! We do not play pricing games. At Wilde Honda Sarasota we have won American Honda's prestigious Presidents Award an area record 16 times! Our Wilde Honda Sarasota location allows us to serve as your New and Used Venice, Lakewood Ranch, and Tampa dealership reso It is the policy of this dealership that prices are plus tax, tag, title, Private Tag Agency Fee/EFF of $148, and Predelivery Service Fee of $799 (which fees represent cost and profits to the dealer for items such as cleaning, inspecting, adjusting vehicl

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2008 Lexus RX 350 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 2T2HK31U48C054334
    Stock: P13648A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-20-2020

  • $5,750Great Deal | $1,589 below market

    2008 Lexus RX 350 Base

    183,032 miles
    2 Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Ocala Subaru - Ocala / Florida

    Come to Ocala for the guaranteed lowest prices.We will buy your car even if you don't buy ours.Our goal is to provide you an extraordinary experience.Call 352-629-7299 to schedule appointment.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2008 Lexus RX 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    20 Combined MPG (18 City/23 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 2T2GK31U68C043203
    Stock: 5043203
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-04-2020

  • $7,990Great Deal | $2,186 below market

    2008 Lexus RX 350 Base

    126,000 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Cars 4 Less - Manassas / Virginia

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2008 Lexus RX 350 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 2T2HK31U78C079468
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $6,995Great Deal | $4,807 below market

    2008 Lexus RX 350 Base

    104,700 miles
    2 Accidents
    Delivery available*

    A Better Way Wholesale Autos - Naugatuck / Connecticut

    Loaded All Wheel Drive Lexus RX 350! GPS Navigation, Power Moonroof, Heated Leather Seats, Backup Camera, and more. For sale at A Better Way Wholesale Autos - 2019 DealerRater Consumer Satisfaction Award winner - Connecticut's highest volume independent auto dealer! We have the area's largest selection of pre-owned vehicles at the lowest prices available, over 700 in stock to choose from! Financing for all credit tiers and extended warranties available. Please contact our sales department for more information about this vehicle or the rest of our inventory. Call 203-720-5600, view our website www.abwautos.com, or visit our showroom in Naugatuck, CT. Open 7 days a week!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2008 Lexus RX 350 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 2T2HK31U18C080812
    Stock: 80812A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $9,995Great Deal | $3,124 below market

    2008 Lexus RX 350 Base

    90,024 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Amati Auto Group - Hooksett / New Hampshire

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2008 Lexus RX 350 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 2T2HK31U78C083505
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $12,499Good Deal | $2,113 below market

    2008 Lexus RX 350 Base

    76,552 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Autometrics - El Cerrito / California

    Now offering a clean 2008 Lexus RX 350 AWD 1, Gray in color and FULLY equipped with AM FM Compact Disc Player, Traction Control, Side Head Curtain Airbag, Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Leather Steering Wheel, Genuine Wood Trim, Power Trunk Lid, Alloy Wheels, Power Windows, Navigation, Parking Camera, Moonroof and more. Includes a clean Carfax report. Well maintained and drives great. Comes with Our Free Warranty !

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2008 Lexus RX 350 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 2T2HK31U98C071064
    Stock: 1064
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-18-2020

  • $8,980

    2008 Lexus RX 350 Base

    126,716 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    TCF Auto Wholesale - Oak Park / Michigan

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Title issue reported

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2008 Lexus RX 350 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 2T2HK31U48C076057
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • Price Drop
    $7,795Good Deal

    2008 Lexus RX 350 Base

    160,658 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Roger Beasley Mazda South - Austin / Texas

    You can expect a lot from the 2008 Lexus RX 350! Brimming with advanced technology inside and out, this vehicle injects its segment with exhilarating performance and paradigm-shifting design! This vehicle has achieved Certified Pre-Owned status, by passing Lexus's comprehensive certification process. Lexus prioritized comfort and style by including: front dual-zone air conditioning, rear wipers, and power windows. A 3.5 liter V-6 engine pairs with a sophisticated 5 speed automatic transmission, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. All wheel drive provides for safe passage, regardless of road or weather conditions. Our team is professional, and we offer a no-pressure environment. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. We are here to help you.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2008 Lexus RX 350 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 2T2HK31UX8C095650
    Stock: S7357B
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-29-2020

  • $7,995Good Deal | $1,055 below market

    2008 Lexus RX 350 Base

    133,388 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    A & G Auto - Oklahoma City / Oklahoma

    NEW TIRES BRAKS NICE LEXUS WE TRADE ALL OPTIONS OVER 500 USED CARS IN STOCK VIZIT ARE WEB AT WWW.AANDGAUTOS.NET

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2008 Lexus RX 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    20 Combined MPG (18 City/23 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 2T2GK31U78C046529
    Stock: 046529
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $10,055Good Deal | $914 below market

    2008 Lexus RX 350 Base

    105,974 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Gregory Hyundai - Highland Park / Illinois

    2008 Lexus RX 350 Black Onyx AWD 3.5L V6 SFI Sunroof/Moonroof/Panoramic Roof, Bluetooth Handsfree Enabled, This Car Will Not Disappoint, See Why We Are The NorthShore Leading Dealer For Pre-Driven Cars & Suv's, RX 350, 3.5L V6 SFI, AWD. The Gregory VIP Program ~~~ Price Assurance: We utilize Market Based Pricing on all of our cars to ensure the best price upfront ~~~ Trade-In Assurance: We will offer you the best value for your trade in upfront with no hassle ~~~ Exchange Policy: 3 days or 300 miles, see dealer for more details ~~~ Complimentary Hand Car Washes for life with any purchase ~~~ Concierge Service: Complimentary Pickup and Drop off for your service appointment ~~~ Complimentary Loaner vehicles available ~~~ We Strive to Provide Every Customer with a World Class VIP Experience!!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2008 Lexus RX 350 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 2T2HK31U48C068640
    Stock: U20489
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-04-2020

  • $8,532Good Deal | $939 below market

    2008 Lexus RX 350 Base

    118,280 miles
    2 Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Metro Auto Credit - Smyrna / Georgia

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2008 Lexus RX 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    20 Combined MPG (18 City/23 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JTJGK31U089850985
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $7,995Good Deal | $885 below market

    2008 Lexus RX 350 Base

    136,229 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Audi North Miami - North Miami / Florida

    COLD AC, RUNS GREAT, FINANCING AVAILABLE If you're looking for a great deal on a used car in Miami you have come to the right place. Here at Audi North Miami we have a chosen selection of VAL-U-LINE vehicles available for our valued customers. While these vehicles are being sold as-is it doesn't mean they aren't still great cars and SUVs. We make sure there is fresh oil, at least 4mm left on the brake pads and 3mm left on the tire tread . 3 DAY 300 MILE MONEY BACK GUARANTEE with a mechanical inspection sheet and carfax provided on each car. Be sure to act fast as these vehicles will be available for 2 weeks before heading to auction - if you see something you like contact us for a test drive today! Our No Hassle Internet Pricing mission is to present value to all of our customers. No Hassle Internet Pricing is achieved by polling over 20000 vehicle listings hourly. This ensures our customers receive real-time No Hassle Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell. W e do not artificially inflate our prices in hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers! Our pricing is based on actual transactions. After doing business from New Hampshire to California we find this approach is by far the best for our customers.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2008 Lexus RX 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    20 Combined MPG (18 City/23 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 2T2GK31U18C032402
    Stock: 8C032402
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-12-2020

  • Price Drop
    $10,199Good Deal | $1,085 below market

    2008 Lexus RX 350 Base

    113,856 miles
    3 Accidents
    Delivery available*

    ODaniel Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Fort Wayne / Indiana

    Proud to be 2020 Indiana Dealer of the Year and 2020 Consumer Satisfaction Award Winner. 2008 Lexus RX 350 3.5L V6 SFI AWD Brandywine MicaNon-Smoker, Smells Great - Looks Sharp!!, Odor Free Clean Interior, " You Will Not Be Disappointed ".Although every reasonable effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained on this Vehicle is correct, absolute accuracy cannot be guaranteed. Advertised price does not include tax, title, license or $149.00 dealer fee.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2008 Lexus RX 350 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JTJHK31U582041530
    Stock: J21288A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-06-2020

  • $9,500Fair Deal

    2008 Lexus RX 350 Base

    139,582 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Hennessy Cadillac - Duluth / Georgia

    2008 Lexus RX 350 **We Deliver**, **Clean CarFax!**, **CarFax 1-Owner!**, **Local Trade-In!**, **We pay top dollar for trades!**, AWD, Light Gray w/Leather Seat Trim, Adaptive Front Lighting System, Bluetooth , Heated Front Seats w/RS, Heavy Duty Alternator, Heavy-Duty Radiator, High-Intensity Discharge Headlamps, Leather Seat Trim, Lexus Memory System, Navigation System, One-Touch Open/Close Moonroof, Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Wheel, Premium Package, Premium Plus Package, Rain Sensing Wipers, Rear-View Camera, Roof Rack w/Rails, Towing Prep Package, Transmission Cooler.Here at Hennessy Cadillac, we have a tremendous Pre-Owned Inventory! Why pay a Premium elsewhere when you can save THOUSANDS with us? On top of our aggressive pricing, we are a proud part of the Hennessy family and our extensive dealer network affords us the ability to offer you a Hennessy CERTIFIED WARRANTY on most vehicles with 100,000+ mile coverage AND STILL save you thousands versus our competitors! Stop by and let us show you the Hennessy way!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2008 Lexus RX 350 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 2T2HK31UX8C054564
    Stock: F095941A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-20-2020

  • $6,999Good Deal | $641 below market

    2008 Lexus RX 350 Base

    180,415 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    J & K Auto - Saint Bonifacius / Minnesota

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2008 Lexus RX 350 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 2T2HK31U58C047408
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • New Listing
    $11,977Fair Deal

    2008 Lexus RX 350 Base

    107,537 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Hendrick BMW Northlake - Charlotte / North Carolina

    Hendrick Affordable, Excellent Condition. RX 350 trim. NAV, Heated Seats, All Wheel Drive, Dual Zone A/C, Multi-CD Changer, Power Liftgate, Alloy Wheels, HEATED FRONT SEATS W/RAIN-SENSING WIP... 18" 7-SPOKE LIQUID GRAPHITE-FINISH AL... NAVIGATION SYSTEM, 18" 7-SPOKE LIQUID GRAPHITE-FINISH ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS, PREMIUM PLUS PKGKEY FEATURES INCLUDEAll Wheel Drive, Power Liftgate, Multi-CD Changer, Dual Zone A/C. Rear Spoiler, Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Child Safety Locks.OPTION PACKAGESNAVIGATION SYSTEM rear backup camera, Bluetooth, voice activation, compass, PREMIUM PLUS PKG Premium Pkg, adaptive front lighting system (AFS), HID headlamps w/dynamic auto-leveling, HEATED FRONT SEATS W/RAIN-SENSING WIPERS headlamp washers, 18" 7-SPOKE LIQUID GRAPHITE-FINISH ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS 235/55VR18 all-season tires, full-size spare. Lexus RX 350 with Flint Mica exterior and Black interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 270 HP at 6200 RPM*. *** INTERNET SPECIAL ***, Clean Well Maintained Local Trade! NON-SMOKERVEHICLE REVIEWS"Lexus has been the highest-ranking brand in the J.D. Power and Associates dependability study for more than a decade." -newCarTestDrive.com. 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating.BUY WITH CONFIDENCEMulti-point Vehicle Inspection; detail mechanical inspection, Rental Coverage: up to 3 days at $30 per day not to exceed $90 per occurrence, 24/7 Roadside Assistance, Trip Interruption Service: hotel, transportation, meal reimbursement, CARFAX Vehicle History Report, 3-month/3,000 Mile Limited Powertrain WarrantyWHO WE AREExperience "The Ultimate Driving Machine" at the #1 rated BMW dealership in the nation three years running, Hendrick BMW! Visit our Northlake location at 10720 Northlake Auto Plaza Blvd CharlotteHorsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2008 Lexus RX 350 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 2T2HK31U58C072745
    Stock: N51024A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-22-2020

  • Price Drop
    $7,990Good Deal | $1,226 below market

    2008 Lexus RX 350 Base

    139,471 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    AutoDot - Sykesville / Maryland

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2008 Lexus RX 350 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 2T2HK31U88C071928
    Stock: 181078
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $10,950Good Deal | $1,480 below market

    2008 Lexus RX 350 Base

    100,365 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    McGrath Hyundai - Cedar Rapids / Iowa

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2008 Lexus RX 350 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 2T2HK31U48C089214
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

