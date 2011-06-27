Close

Wilde Honda Sarasota - Sarasota / Florida

Extra Clean. WAS $9,977. RX 350 trim, Flint Mica exterior. Multi-CD Changer, Dual Zone A/C, Power Liftgate, Aluminum Wheels, All Wheel Drive. 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. CLICK ME! EXCELLENT SAFETY FOR YOUR FAMILY: 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. Child Safety Locks, Electronic Stability Control, Brake Assist, 4-Wheel ABS, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety equipment includes Child Safety Locks EXCELLENT VALUE: Was $9,977. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: All Wheel Drive, Power Liftgate, Multi-CD Changer, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/C Rear Spoiler, Privacy Glass, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry VEHICLE REVIEWS: newCarTestDrive.com explains "Lexus has been the highest-ranking brand in the J.D. Power and Associates dependability study for more than a decade.". OUR OFFERINGS: After being in business for over 70 years we realize that MARKET VALUE PRICING is by far the best approach for our customers. We do not artificially inflate our pre-owned prices in hopes of winning a negotiation contest with our customers! We do not play pricing games. At Wilde Honda Sarasota we have won American Honda's prestigious Presidents Award an area record 16 times! Our Wilde Honda Sarasota location allows us to serve as your New and Used Venice, Lakewood Ranch, and Tampa dealership reso It is the policy of this dealership that prices are plus tax, tag, title, Private Tag Agency Fee/EFF of $148, and Predelivery Service Fee of $799 (which fees represent cost and profits to the dealer for items such as cleaning, inspecting, adjusting vehicl

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2008 Lexus RX 350 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 22 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2T2HK31U48C054334

Stock: P13648A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-20-2020