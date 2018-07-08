Used 2003 Lexus RX 300 for Sale Near Me

Napleton's Valley Hyundai - Aurora / Illinois

2003 Lexus RX 300 in Burnished Gold Metallic, AWD, Ivory Leather, 16" x 6.5" Silver Alloy Wheels, 3.291 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 7 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, AM/FM Stereo Cassette, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Cassette, Cloth Seat Trim, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, AWD, Ivory Leather, 16" x 6.5" Silver Alloy Wheels, 3.291 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 7 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, AM/FM Stereo Cassette, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Cassette, Cloth Seat Trim, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers.Napleton's Valley Hyundai also offers the highest quality certified and pre-owned vehicles and represent the best value around! Come experience a friendly, comfortable shopping experience with no pressure. Our all-new staff is dedicated to the highest customer service in sales, parts and service departments. We have over 50 loaner vehicles and offer free carwashes for life! All of our pre-driven vehicles undergo a complete, thorough inspection and if we feel they meet our standards we then fully recondition and detail them to sell to our valued customers.This dealer group has 58+ stores and is committed to the highest service. We have served all of Chicagoland including Aurora, Naperville, Yorkville, Sandwich, Plainfield, Joliet, Orland Park, Tinley Park, Palos, Oak Brook, Hinsdale, Lombard, Schaumburg, Palatine, Barrington, Elgin, Wheaton, Lisle, Bollingbrook, Elmhurst, Oak Park, Chicago, Norridge, Evanston, Northbrook, Winnetka, Wilmette, Kenilworth, Glencoe, Highland Park, Lake Forest, Lake Bluff and anywhere in the United States For Over 30 Years! 1 Block South of Fox Valley Mall west of Rt. 59 on Ogden Ave.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2003 Lexus RX 300 with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 21 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTJHF10U630303358

Stock: KBB14012

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-23-2020