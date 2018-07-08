Used 2003 Lexus RX 300 for Sale Near Me
- 139,608 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$4,980$1,016 Below Market
Chariot Auto Sales - Clearfield / Utah
**WE FINANCE**CERTIFIED**FREE 3 MONTH/3000 MILE WARRANTY**In house financing available. Good Credit Bad Credit or No Credit. No problem.**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Lexus RX 300 with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJHF10U730297358
Stock: 2069-0
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 158,908 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$4,900$399 Below Market
Napleton's Valley Hyundai - Aurora / Illinois
2003 Lexus RX 300 in Burnished Gold Metallic, AWD, Ivory Leather, 16" x 6.5" Silver Alloy Wheels, 3.291 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 7 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, AM/FM Stereo Cassette, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Cassette, Cloth Seat Trim, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, AWD, Ivory Leather, 16" x 6.5" Silver Alloy Wheels, 3.291 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 7 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, AM/FM Stereo Cassette, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Cassette, Cloth Seat Trim, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers.Napleton's Valley Hyundai also offers the highest quality certified and pre-owned vehicles and represent the best value around! Come experience a friendly, comfortable shopping experience with no pressure. Our all-new staff is dedicated to the highest customer service in sales, parts and service departments. We have over 50 loaner vehicles and offer free carwashes for life! All of our pre-driven vehicles undergo a complete, thorough inspection and if we feel they meet our standards we then fully recondition and detail them to sell to our valued customers.This dealer group has 58+ stores and is committed to the highest service. We have served all of Chicagoland including Aurora, Naperville, Yorkville, Sandwich, Plainfield, Joliet, Orland Park, Tinley Park, Palos, Oak Brook, Hinsdale, Lombard, Schaumburg, Palatine, Barrington, Elgin, Wheaton, Lisle, Bollingbrook, Elmhurst, Oak Park, Chicago, Norridge, Evanston, Northbrook, Winnetka, Wilmette, Kenilworth, Glencoe, Highland Park, Lake Forest, Lake Bluff and anywhere in the United States For Over 30 Years! 1 Block South of Fox Valley Mall west of Rt. 59 on Ogden Ave.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Lexus RX 300 with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJHF10U630303358
Stock: KBB14012
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 189,958 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,995
Mazari Motors - Fredericksburg / Virginia
Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Heated Seat, Tow Package, Roof Rack, Wood Trim, Clock, Tilt Steering Wheel, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cassette, CD Player, Anti-Theft, 12v Power Outlet, Carpeted Floor Mats, Front AC Seats, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Off Road Tires, Overhead Console, Power Lift Gate, Premium Alloy Wheels, Premium Sound, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Department at 540-898-5555 or sales@mazarimotors.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Lexus RX 300 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (17 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJGF10U130159360
Stock: 59360
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-11-2020
- 105,048 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,999
McGrath Lexus of Chicago - Chicago / Illinois
Recent Arrival! Black 2003 Lexus RX 300 **LOW LOW MILES, **AWD, ** ONE OWNER, AWD, Air Filtration System, Driver's Seat Memory, Electrochromic Inside Rear-View Mirror, Electrochromic Outside Mirrors, Leather Trim Package, Premium Plus Value Package, Programmable Garage Door Opener. Odometer is 50478 miles below market average! Huge indoor show room over 150 cars inside for sale. Did you know that with every vehicle purchased at McGrath Lexus of Chicago, you are entitled to Car Washes just about anytime during business hours? Find out why McGrath Lexus of Chicago is a top reviewed Lexus dealership in Illinois on Dealerrater.com. If you are local and do not wish to drive into the city, we will bring the vehicle to your home or work. Please call for scheduling. Remember, you pay sales tax based on where you live, not where you buy.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Lexus RX 300 with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJHF10U030302691
Stock: U3019A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 168,356 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,997
Hyundai of Seattle - Seattle / Washington
Recent Arrival! AWD.Locally Owned and Operated proudly serving Seattle, Bothell, Everett, Lynnwood, Kirkland, Renton, Bellevue, Woodinville, Shoreline and all points in between. A dealer documentary service fee of up to $150 may be added to the sale price or capitalized cost. All financing is subject to credit approval. Prices exclude tax, title, and license and are valid for Washington residents only.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Lexus RX 300 with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJHF10U430299066
Stock: 231343A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 115,694 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$4,499$1,120 Below Market
Lord Automotive - Worcester / Massachusetts
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Lexus RX 300 with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJHF10U220273192
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 203,061 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$4,999
Honda Of Chantilly - Chantilly / Virginia
Crystal White 2002 Lexus RX 300 4-Speed Automatic AWD 3.0L V6 SMPI DOHCWe make every effort to provide accurate information but please verify options and price with management before purchasing. All vehicles are subject to prior sale. All financing is subject to approved credit. Dealer installed options are additional. Stock photo colors, options and trim levels may vary. Not responsible for typographical errors. Published price subject to change without notice to correct errors and omissions or in the event of inventory fluctuations. Vehicles may be in transit to dealer. Vehicle photos may not match exact vehicle. Please call to confirm availability status. All prices exclude taxes, title, license, and a $899 documentation fee. Model tested with standard side airbags (SAB). Government 5-Star Safety Ratings are part of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). New Car Assessment Program (www.safercar.gov). **Based on model year EPA mileage ratings. Use for comparison purposes only. Your mileage will vary depending on driving conditions, how you drive and maintain your vehicle, battery pack age/condition, and other factors.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Lexus RX 300 with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJHF10U620285734
Stock: HCLB031766A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 138,402 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$6,995
Kendall Volkswagen Of Bend - Bend / Oregon
Kendall VW of Bend is offering this 2002 Lexus RX 300 with only 138k! This RX 300 is equipped with everything you need to enjoy driving. This vehicle offers features that include, power windows, power mirrors, power seats, leather interior, multimedia display and so much more! It is up to date with servicing and has been detailed inside and out so it is ready for you to enjoy! This RX 300 also comes with a complimentary Kendall Auto Care which will give you up to 3 free oil changes within 1 year or 15k miles (whichever comes first) Feel free to give us call to schedule a drive or for more information...or feel free to stop by for a closer look!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Lexus RX 300 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (17 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJGF10U420122737
Stock: Y2554A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 88,495 miles
$6,500
Hyundai of South Brunswick - Monmouth Junction / New Jersey
RX 300, 4D Sport Utility, 3.0L V6 SMPI DOHC, 4-Speed Automatic, AWD, Cloth. 2002 Lexus RX 300 AWD 4-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6 SMPI DOHCHyundai of South Brunswick changed ownership in November of 2018. Hyundai of South Brunswick is now a Family owned and operated dealership. The owners are in the store each and every day servicing our Hyundai sales and service customers. Recent Arrival!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Lexus RX 300 with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJHF10U020277225
Stock: H210093A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 165,234 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$3,557
Plattner Venice Superstore - Venice / Florida
Venice supper store is the best place to buy a pre-owned vehicle.Guaranteed Lowest Prices in the Florida.We will buy your car even if you don't buy oursCall 941 486 3636 to schedule appointment
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Lexus RX 300 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (17 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJGF10U820119517
Stock: 5119517A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 218,280 miles3 Accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,900
Automax Atlanta - Lilburn / Georgia
This 2002 Lexus RX 300 4dr 4dr SUV features a 3.0L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Black Onyx with a Ivory Leather interior. It is offered with a full factory warranty. - One owner, Non-Smoker, Dealer inspection, All scheduled maintenance, Dealer maintained, Have service records, Have original manuals, This Lexus is in Excellent overall exterior condition, Excellent overall interior condition, Leather seats - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Roof Rack, Wood Trim, Clock, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cassette, CD Player, Leather Interior Surface, ; Active Belts 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Off Road Tires, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Rear Wipers, Remote Trunk Lid, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact General Dealership at 404-454-0000 or sales@automaxatlanta.com for more information. - OVER 60+ PICS ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE @ WWW.AUTOMAXATLANTA.COM -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Lexus RX 300 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (17 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJGF10U820142831
Stock: 18034
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-23-2018
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$2,200
Waukegan Auto Auction - Waukegan / Illinois
This 2002 Lexus RX 300 4dr 4dr SUV 4WD features a 3.0L V6 Cylinder 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is White with a Beige interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Wood Trim, Clock, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cassette, Cup Holders, Heated Mirrors, Off Road Tires, Overhead Console, Rear Wipers, Remote Trunk Lid, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Lexus RX 300 with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJHF10U020254480
Stock: AAW-254480
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 174,512 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$3,995
Classic Motors - Richfield / Utah
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Lexus RX 300 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (17 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJGF10U720127141
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 140,213 milesGreat Deal
$3,499$2,544 Below Market
First Choice Auto Sales - Markham / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Lexus RX 300 with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJHF10U310176744
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 149,940 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$3,000$2,601 Below Market
Waukegan Auto Auction - Waukegan / Illinois
This 2001 Lexus RX 300 4dr 4dr SUV 4WD features a 3.0L V6 Cylinder 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is White with a Beige interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Wood Trim, Clock, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cassette, Cup Holders, Heated Mirrors, Off Road Tires, Overhead Console, Rear Wipers, Remote Trunk Lid, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Lexus RX 300 with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJHF10U310234092
Stock: AAW-234092
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- 163,058 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$4,295$883 Below Market
Massa Auto Sales - Colorado Springs / Colorado
Cash Clearance Vehicle! Buy it right. SAVE BIG $$$ Looking for a super clean SUV and Lexus reliability? Well, look no further! This midsize SUV is V6, 3.0L, 4WD, automatic and ready for a new owner. Come on down to our 2610 Delta Dr, CO Springs location today to test drive and make an offer on your next vehicle.Vehicle is at our CO Springs Location 719-391-7296.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Lexus RX 300 with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJHF10U810222651
Stock: c048879
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-19-2019
- 207,376 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$2,993$754 Below Market
OT Auto Sales - Chicago Heights / Illinois
Certified and backed by our 30 day/1000 mile limited warranty - additional coverage is available! Serviced and Ready for a new owner! Quality is not an act. It is a habit. That is why standard procedure at O.T. Auto Sales is to put each of our vehicles through our quality 100 plus point inspection process and regular maintenance to ensure our vehicles are in excellent running condition. If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to give us a call at 708-748-3130 or email us at sales@otautosales.com. Need financing? We work closely with over 20 different lenders to meet your very specific financial needs. With rates as low as 3.99% APR for qualified buyers, there is no need to look anywhere other than O.T. Auto Sales. To learn more about your financing options, call us at 708-748-3130 or e-mail us at sales@otautosales.com .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Lexus RX 300 with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJHF10U110183711
Stock: 0183711
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 108,902 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$5,991$449 Below Market
BMW of Louisville - Louisville / Kentucky
CARFAX One-Owner. Millennium Silver Metallic 2001 Lexus RX 300 AWD 4-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6 SMPI DOHC Recent Arrival! Odometer is 39604 miles below market average!BMW of Louisville is Louisville's First Choice for Luxury and Legendary Performance. Our sales department has one purpose: to exceed your expectations from test drive to delivery with a no-pressure, high integrity approach to your ownership experience. We have a huge selection of Pre-Owned Certified BMW's and Late model low mileage vehicles at aggressive market value pricing. BMW of Louisville is dedicated to finding you the right selection at the right price. Call 855 243 8038 or visit us today. Legendary Performance for less than you think!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Lexus RX 300 with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJHF10U110215539
Stock: 9D96244A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
