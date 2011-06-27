2018 Lexus RX 350 Review
Pros & Cons
- Attractive cabin with top-quality materials and construction
- Ride quality makes almost any road feel smooth
- Advanced safety features come standard
- Wide cargo bay makes it easy to load luggage and groceries
- Optional tech interface is distracting to use while driving
- Less overall cargo capacity than competitors
Which RX 350 does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating
The 2018 Lexus RX 350 is one of our top recommendations for a luxury crossover SUV. Chief among the RX's appealing qualities is its overall quality. From the premium materials in the cabin to the comfortable seats to the solid construction, the RX gives you the impression the Lexus paid attention to the details. A smooth ride, an easy-to-drive nature and a long list of standard features for a relatively affordable price round out the RX 350's appeal.
The RX 350 isn't without a few flaws. The infotainment interface is often distracting to use and is a big letdown when compared to user-friendly rival systems from Audi and BMW. The RX 350 is a little short on cargo space for larger families, too. (Interestingly, Lexus has introduced the roomier three-row 350 L this year to help out.) Overall, though, the 2018 RX 350 will be a great choice if you're shopping for a five-passenger luxury crossover.
Notably, we picked the 2018 Lexus RX 350 as one of Edmunds' Best Luxury SUVs for 2018.
2018 Lexus RX 350 models
The 2018 Lexus RX 350 is a five-passenger luxury crossover available in base and F Sport versions.
The base RX 350 comes with a 3.5-liter V6 engine (295 horsepower, 267 pound-feet of torque), an eight-speed automatic transmission and front-wheel drive. All-wheel drive is optional. It's equipped with 18-inch wheels, automatic LED headlights (with automatic high beams), rear privacy glass, a power liftgate, keyless ignition and entry, dual-zone automatic climate control, simulated leather upholstery, power-adjustable front seats, a power-adjustable steering wheel, a 40/20/40-split rear seat and a rear cargo cover.
Also standard is a rearview camera, adaptive cruise control, Safety Connect emergency communications, a suite of drive safety aids (the Safety System+ package, including lane departure warning and intervention as well as forward collision warning and mitigation with automatic emergency braking), Bluetooth, an 8-inch display screen, a smartphone-integrated navigation system and a nine-speaker sound system.
The F Sport is our pick in the RX lineup, and it includes sportier exterior styling, 20-inch wheels, adaptive suspension dampers, enhanced engine sound, transmission paddle shifters, unique gauges, heated and ventilated sport seats, leather upholstery and unique interior trim. The F Sport is also available with all-wheel drive.
Options are generally grouped into packages with the RX, but there are a few stand-alone items, too, and availability can depend on the trim level and region in which you live.
The Premium package is available on non-F Sport models and adds roof rails, auto-dimming side mirrors, automatic wipers, driver-seat memory functions, leather upholstery, wood trim and a rear armrest storage compartment. The Luxury package (also only available on base RX models) includes the Premium package items and adds heated and ventilated front seats, a heated steering wheel, rear door sunshades, upgraded leather upholstery, four-way lumbar adjustment for the front seats, heated rear seats, power-folding and -reclining rear seatbacks, and 20-inch wheels with your choice of color inserts.
The Navigation package adds a navigation system, the Remote Touch tech interface, a larger 12.3-inch display, voice controls, the Lexus Enform App Suite and a 12-speaker sound system.
Other options include a blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert and automated braking, a panoramic-view backup camera, either a regular or a panoramic sunroof, a towing package (with an upgraded cooling system), front and rear parking sensors, a hands-free liftgate, upgraded LED headlights (with 18 individual LED accent lights), a color head-up display, a heated steering wheel and a 15-speaker Mark Levinson sound system.
Trim tested
Driving
Comfort
Interior
Utility
Technology
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2018 Lexus RX 350.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Our experts like the RX 350 models:
- Lexus Safety System+
- Bundle includes adaptive cruise control, forward collision mitigation and automatic braking, and lane departure warning/lane keeping assist.
- Lexus Enform Safety Connect
- This system can automatically alert emergency services in the event of a crash or distress. Also includes a stolen-vehicle locator.
- Panoramic Rearview Camera
- Maximizing the 12.3-inch widescreen display, the panoramic rearview camera gives a broad look at what's behind you before you back up.
