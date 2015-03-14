Used 2011 Lexus RX 350 for Sale Near Me

  • 2011 Lexus RX 350 in Gray
    used

    2011 Lexus RX 350

    131,212 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,770

    $2,608 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Lexus RX 350 in Gray
    used

    2011 Lexus RX 350

    139,511 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $9,999

    Details
  • 2011 Lexus RX 350 in White
    used

    2011 Lexus RX 350

    89,163 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $13,522

    $2,501 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Lexus RX 350
    used

    2011 Lexus RX 350

    125,997 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,241

    $2,835 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Lexus RX 350 in White
    used

    2011 Lexus RX 350

    158,085 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,900

    $2,268 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Lexus RX 350 in White
    used

    2011 Lexus RX 350

    109,084 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,388

    $2,504 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Lexus RX 350 in Black
    used

    2011 Lexus RX 350

    102,125 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,998

    $2,406 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Lexus RX 350 in Red
    used

    2011 Lexus RX 350

    107,294 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $12,922

    $1,383 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Lexus RX 350 in Black
    used

    2011 Lexus RX 350

    86,458 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease

    $12,998

    $2,454 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Lexus RX 350 in Gray
    used

    2011 Lexus RX 350

    78,826 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $14,988

    $2,541 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Lexus RX 350 in Black
    used

    2011 Lexus RX 350

    133,141 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,999

    $2,476 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Lexus RX 350 in White
    used

    2011 Lexus RX 350

    124,002 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $11,495

    $2,290 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Lexus RX 350 in White
    used

    2011 Lexus RX 350

    152,694 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $10,495

    $1,590 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Lexus RX 350 in Black
    used

    2011 Lexus RX 350

    91,117 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,500

    $1,219 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Lexus RX 350 in Black
    used

    2011 Lexus RX 350

    89,969 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $14,995

    Details
  • 2011 Lexus RX 350 in Red
    used

    2011 Lexus RX 350

    106,103 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $13,350

    $665 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Lexus RX 350 in Black
    used

    2011 Lexus RX 350

    131,229 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,165

    $1,212 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Lexus RX 350 in White
    used

    2011 Lexus RX 350

    86,412 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $15,995

    $1,566 Below Market
    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Lexus RX 350

Read recent reviews for the Lexus RX 350
Overall Consumer Rating
4.430 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 30 reviews
  • 5
    (53%)
  • 4
    (37%)
  • 3
    (7%)
  • 2
    (3%)
Happy as can be!
Alex Kolesnikov,03/14/2015
4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
I recently traded my 2008 BMW X5 in for this 2011 Lexus RX350. The main reason I got rid of the BMW was because of the horrible and I mean horrible reliability, and everyone knows if you wanted a reliable luxury car you choose a Lexus. We've had the car now for a couple days and the transition was much easier than expected. The Lexus has many more features than the old BMW and it's MUCH more comfortable, the ride is smooth, the interior is well appointed and the cabin is very quiet when driving. Very happy that we chose to buy the RX350, you won't regret it.
Report abuse
