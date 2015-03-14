Used 2011 Lexus RX 350 for Sale Near Me
- 131,212 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$10,770$2,608 Below Market
VanDevere Chevrolet - Akron / Ohio
*Sunroof / Moonroof*, *Leather*, *Heated Seats*. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Gray 2011 Lexus RX 350 3.5L V6 DOHC Dual VVT-i 24V AWD THE VANDEVERE BUNCH ADVANTAGES *WARRANTY FOREVER 100% PARTS - 100% LABOR - NO DEDUCTIBLE **Diesel motors, certain high performance models and vehicles with over 100,000 miles do not qualify** *CAR WASHES FOR LIFE *UPFRONT VALUE INTERNET PRICING *NO HASSLE PRICING *5 DAY VEHICLE EXCHANGE *TWO PAINTLESS DING REPAIRS *FREE CARFAX WITH ANY VEHICLE *GUARANTEED THIRD PARTY TRADE APPRAISALS CASH! *FREE COURTESY TRANSPORTATION TO HOME AND WORK *OVER 1200 VEHICLES TO CHOOSE FROM *FAMILY OWNED FOR OVER 70 YEARS *STATE OF THE ART COLLISION CENTER.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lexus RX 350 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T2BK1BA6BC115592
Stock: B14886A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- 139,511 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$9,999
Brown Subaru - Amarillo / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lexus RX 350 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T2BK1BA6BC115219
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 89,163 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$13,522$2,501 Below Market
GT Motor Cars - Bellmore / New York
EXTRA CLEAN RX 350 ALL WHEEL DRIVE WITH 89,000 MILES. VERY NICLEY EQUIPPED WITH NAVIGATION, HEATED AND COOLED LEATHER INTERIOR, REAR BACK UP CAMERA AND MUCH MORE. RUNS AND DRIVES LIKE NEW. GIVE US A CALL OR E-MAIL FOR A CLOSER LOOK AND TEST DRIVE.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lexus RX 350 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T2BK1BA9BC082197
Stock: 082197
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 125,997 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$12,241$2,835 Below Market
Lexus of Thousand Oaks - Thousand Oaks / California
This outstanding example of a 2011 Lexus RX 350 is offered by Lexus of Thousand Oaks. The Lexus RX 350 is the benchmark all other SUVs strive to meet. With exceptional power, towing and handling, this SUV can handle anything thrown at it. You appreciate the finer things in life, the vehicle you drive should not be the exception. Style, performance, sophistication is in a class of its own with this stunning Lexus RX 350 . This Lexus RX 350 is equipped with AWD for improved handling. Whether you're faced with inclement weather or just out enjoying the twisting back road, you'll have the grip of AWD on your side. More information about the 2011 Lexus RX 350: The RX 350 and RX 450h land squarely in the full-sized luxury SUV segment, with the amenities and horsepower to back it up. The 450h has the extra benefit of a hybrid drivetrain that can run on batteries alone for short distances. The 350 does all right on its own, doing 18 mpg city and 25 mpg highway, but the 450h really shines with 28 mpg city and 32 mpg highway. Strengths of this model include plenty of room for people and cargo, Smooth ride, and Lexus-worthy quiet cabin
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lexus RX 350 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T2BK1BA9BC090817
Stock: SL8105A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 158,085 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,900$2,268 Below Market
Billion Auto Chevy Buick GMC Cadillac of Iowa City - Iowa City / Iowa
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lexus RX 350 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T2BK1BA6BC081489
Stock: CB10780
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-05-2020
- 109,084 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$12,388$2,504 Below Market
Audi Chandler - Chandler / Arizona
***Wholesale to the Public***Some of these vehicles are unable to be fully reconditioned and sold at a competitive price. Instead of immediately sending these vehicles to auction, we offer them to the public at a deeply- discounted wholesale price for a limited time. Our wholesale price includes all fees excluding tax, registration and dealer doc fee. Every buyer receives full disclosure with a comprehensive mechanical inspection and vehicle history report; this is our way of reducing any unwelcome surprises. So if you are mechanically inclined or know of a trusted mechanic, we think you'll enjoy the inventory available from our wholesale to the public department. Every Used car gets the following....Free Carfax on every car, Free 24hr Roadside assistance, 3-Day exchange no questions asked, Clear no Haggle pricing..... Call, Click, or stop by. - Air Conditioning, Power Steering, Power Windows, Leather Shifter, Power Passenger Seat, Roof Rack, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Leather Interior Surface, 9 Speakers, MP3 decoder, Radio data system, Automatic temperature control, Bluetooth, Power driver seat, Four wheel independent suspension, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Emergency communication system, Front anti-roll bar, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear side impact airbag, Brake assist, Delay-off headlights, Fully automatic headlights, Bumpers: body-color, Heated door mirrors, Power door mirrors, Spoiler, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Compass, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Front reading lights, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Illuminated entry, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Passenger vanity mirror, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Telescoping steering wheel, Fabric Seat Trim, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Split folding rear seat, Passenger door bin, Rear window wiper, 4.398 Axle Ratio Bluetooth, Overhead Console, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lexus RX 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T2ZK1BA4BC045220
Stock: AP05520
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 102,125 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,998$2,406 Below Market
Members Auto Lease - Warrensville Heights / Ohio
**CLEAN CARFAX AND TITLE**102150**NEWER TIRES AND BRAKES**NAVIGATION**SUNROOF**HEATED &COOLED SEATS **BACK UP CAMERA**CHROME FACTORY WHEELS**SUNROOF AND MUCH MUCH MORE**TRADES WELCOME**BANK FINANCING**SHOWN BY APPOINTMENT**CALL BOB AT 440-477-7702
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lexus RX 350 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T2BK1BA3BC087914
Stock: 101100c
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 107,294 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$12,922$1,383 Below Market
Volvo Cars of Naples - Naples / Florida
***Wholesale to Public*** Pre Auction2011 Lexus RX350Red with Parchment Interior1072941 MilesNicely equipped and overall cleanBased on Year Miles and Carfax we are selling this as-is / Pre Auction with Disclosures Below **WHOLESALE TO PUBLIC VEHICLE DISCLOSURE / ACKNOWLEDGEMENTYou are viewing a vehicle that has been identified as a "Wholesale to Public" Vehicle.Wholesale to Public vehicles are offered as pre-reconditioned or "As Is" with No Warranty.Wholesale to Public vehicles are typically priced "wholesale" to the public since they have not been reconditioned nor have they gone through the normal retail reconditioning process.Had this vehicle been fully reconditioned it would not qualify for this special pricing as the cost would be higher.Wholesale to Public vehicles are washed and vacuumed at the time of purchase and WILL NOT be fully detailed.Wholesale to Public vehicles may not have fuel topped off at time of sale.Wholesale to public vehicles are only inspected to pass the state required "Safety" standards and have not been fully reconditioned.Wholesale to public vehicles are sold with the clients understanding that these are: As Is / No Warranty / No Recourse vehicles.May need further mechanical / cosmetic work in the near future at your expense May have a blemish or accident reported to CarFax.Once taking delivery of this vehicle VOLVO CARS OF NAPLES is in no way obligated to any future obligations or repairs.VOLVO CARS OF NAPLES is passing this "Wholesale" vehicle onto you, thus saving you from the normal retail pricing and as a result you are purchasing this vehicle at your own discretion.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lexus RX 350 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T2BK1BA1BC081903
Stock: VT081903
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 86,458 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
$12,998$2,454 Below Market
Dan Buck Chevrolet - Canal Fulton / Ohio
AUGUST SPECIAL All of Buck Chevrolet's used cars go through a thorough safety, mechanical, and cosmetic inspection. Vehicle history reports will be provided upon request at our facility. Please take a moment to enlarge and view all of the photos and video. Also note that we offer conventional and sub-prime bank financing, welcome trade-ins and extended warranties are available for up to 5 years for added peace of mind. We welcome out of state buyers and airport pickup is no problem! To gain more information about this vehicle or to view it in person, contact any of the Buck Chevrolet sales staff at 330-854-2216.To view our entire inventory please visit www.buckchevrolet.com. Price does not include Sales Tax, Title, License Fee, Registration Fee, Dealer Documentary Fee, Finance Charges, Emission Testing Fees 4-Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Adjustable Steering Wheel Air Conditioning AM/FM Stereo Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Automatic Headlights Brake Assist Bucket Seats Cargo Shade CD Changer CD Player Child Safety Locks Climate Control Cruise Control Daytime Running Lights Driver Adjustable Lumbar Driver Air Bag Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Driver Vanity Mirror Engine Immobilizer Front Head Air Bag Front Reading Lamps Front Side Air Bag Front Wheel Drive Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Intermittent Wipers Keyless Entry Keyless Start Knee Air Bag Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Door Locks Power Driver Seat Power Mirror(s) Power Outlet Power Passenger Seat Power Steering Power Windows Premium Sound System Rear Air Conditioning Rear Bench Seat Rear Defrost Rear Head Air Bag Rear Reading Lamps Tire Pressure Monitor Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lexus RX 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJZK1BA1B2005368
Stock: 20129A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-11-2020
- 78,826 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,988$2,541 Below Market
Crown Eurocars - Pinellas Park / Florida
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Certified. CROWN CONFIDENCE GUARANTEE!, LEATHER TRIM, LOCAL TRADE IN, WE ONLY KEEP THE BEST TRADES........ ONE OWNER, CLEAN CAR FAX AND LEXUS RELIABILITY!!!! LEATHER, SUNROOF AND ONE OF THE BEST YEARS THEY PRODUCED IN THE RX MODEL!!! COMES WITH CROWN CONFIDENCE PACKAGE FOR YOUR PEACE OF MIND. SUPER CLEAN AND VERY WELL KEPT.......... INCLUDES NAVIGATION, REARVIEW CAMERA AND SUNROOF............ PLUS WHITE AND TAN TOO!!!!!, Adaptive Front Lighting System, Automatic High Beam Feature, Back-Up Camera, Bi-Xenon High-Intensity Discharge Headlamps, Bluetooth®, Comfort Package, Driver's Seat/Steering/Mirror Memory - 3 Settings, HDD Navigation System w/Voice Command, Heated & Ventilated Front Seats, Lexus Enform, Lexus Insider, Navigation Package, One-Touch Open/Close Moonroof, Outside Auto-Dimming Electrochromic Mirrors, Power Rear Door, Premium Package, Rain Sensing Wipers w/Mist Control, Rear Armrest Storage w/Lid, Smooth Leather Seat Trim, USB Audio Plug, XM NavTraffic/XM NavWeather. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Certification Program Details: **CROWN CONFIDENCE PLAN USED CAR GUARANTEE Tungsten Pearl 2011 Lexus RX 350 Awards: * JD Power Dependability Study * 2011 IIHS Top Safety Pick Crown Eurocars has been awarded the Dealer of the Year for 2017, 2018 and 2019, from Dealer Rater, for our high standards of Customer Service. We achieved a 4.9 rating, with over 1800 consumer reviews. Crown Eurocars researches the market, on a daily basis, to provide the best price upfront. All prices plus sales tax, tag and titling, and dealer service fee of $899.95, which represents cost and profits to the selling dealer for items such as cleaning, inspecting, adjusting new vehicles and preparing documents related to the sale.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lexus RX 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T2ZK1BA1BC062976
Stock: BC062976
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 133,141 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,999$2,476 Below Market
Lexus of Birmingham - Birmingham / Alabama
NAVIGATION, BACK UP CAMERA, HEATED AND VENTILATED SEATS, PARKING ASSIST, SUNROOF, LEATHER, BLUETOOTH, POWER ONE TOUCH REAR DOOR, AUTO WIPERS
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lexus RX 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T2ZK1BAXBC064063
Stock: TBC064063
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 124,002 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,495$2,290 Below Market
HC Motors - Royal Oak / Michigan
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lexus RX 350 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBK1BA9B2015972
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 152,694 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$10,495$1,590 Below Market
Deluxe Auto Dealer - Midway City / California
2011 Lexus RX350 Key Features**Navigation System**Backup Camera**Dual Power Seats**Heated and Ventilated front seats**Premium Sound**Luxury Pkg**Bluetooth**iPod/MP3.Welcome to Deluxe Auto Dealer where we have over 300 Pre-Owned Vehicles in stock at any given time! Our high volume allows us to give you the BEST possible deals while offering competitive FINANCING at Low Rates. We accept trades-IN, we export, and can arrange transportation shipping anywhere.We offer vehicle WARRANTY and EXTENDED WARRANTY coverage with all Makes and Models...Please give us a Call or Text at our Sales Department at: 714.899.2769 or better yet come in and visit our Dealership and test drive one of our Pre-Owned Vehicles!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lexus RX 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJZK1BA1B2005337
Stock: NV00419
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-05-2019
- 91,117 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$13,500$1,219 Below Market
Payless Car Sales - South Amboy / New Jersey
$499 DOWN Guaranteed Approval!!! With this exceptional SUV, you'll get sport, utility, and comfort. Excellence, luxury and stature are just a few of the pillars this car is built upon. When driving an all wheel drive vehicle, such as this Lexus RX 350 , superior acceleration, traction, and control come standard. In addition to being well-cared for, this Lexus RX 350 has very low mileage making it a rare find. The interior of this Lexus RX 350 has been through meticulous inspection and could almost pass for a brand new vehicle. More information about the 2011 Lexus RX 350: The RX 350 and RX 450h land squarely in the full-sized luxury SUV segment, with the amenities and horsepower to back it up. The 450h has the extra benefit of a hybrid drivetrain that can run on batteries alone for short distances. The 350 does all right on its own, doing 18 mpg city and 25 mpg highway, but the 450h really shines with 28 mpg city and 32 mpg highway. Interesting features of this model are plenty of room for people and cargo, Smooth ride, and Lexus-worthy quiet cabin Call now (732) 316-5555 This one won't last! Whether you have good credit, bad credit, no credit or even in a bankruptcy or repossession we can help. Our goal is 100% guaranteed approval!! Call us at 732-316-5555 or come on in to our South Amboy, New Jersey showroom and one of our credit specialists will help you get the vehicle you deserve at a payment you can afford. The advertised price does not include sales tax, title, DMV fees, finance charges, prep fee and documentation charge of $389. All financing subject to lender approval, rates and terms may vary. Any payments listed are an example and not an offer or guarantee or terms and are subject to lender assessment of credit,down payment and term. **any claims of NO ACCIDENT are based report from AUTOCheck vehicle history report Prices subject to change at any time. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with your sales representative.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lexus RX 350 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T2BK1BA7BC094364
Stock: L7428
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- 89,969 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$14,995
Sterling McCall Lexus Clear Lake - Houston / Texas
We are excited to offer this 2011 Lexus RX 350. This Lexus includes: PREMIUM PKG Mirror Memory Power Mirror(s) Seat Memory Heated Mirrors Generic Sun/Moonroof Sun/Moonroof Power Liftgate Auxiliary Audio Input Leather Seats Remote Trunk Release MP3 Player PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM Premium Sound System COMFORT PKG Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Cooled Front Seat(s) Intermittent Wipers Heated Front Seat(s) HID headlights Rain Sensing Wipers TOWING PREP PKG 19 ALLOY WHEELS Aluminum Wheels Tires - Rear On/Off Road Tires - Front On/Off Road INTUITIVE PARKING ASSIST Rear Parking Aid NAVIGATION SYSTEM Navigation System Back-Up Camera Telematics Navigation from Telematics WOOD & LEATHER WRAPPED STEERING WHEEL Leather Steering Wheel *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. This SUV is a great example of beauty and brawn with classic styling and a workhorse power plant. Low, low mileage coupled with an exacting maintenance program make this vehicle a rare find. If, upon choosing the road less traveled you find yourself lost, relax and remember this beautiful car has navigation. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Lexus RX 350 NAVIGATION. More information about the 2011 Lexus RX 350: The RX 350 and RX 450h land squarely in the full-sized luxury SUV segment, with the amenities and horsepower to back it up. The 450h has the extra benefit of a hybrid drivetrain that can run on batteries alone for short distances. The 350 does all right on its own, doing 18 mpg city and 25 mpg highway, but the 450h really shines with 28 mpg city and 32 mpg highway. Strengths of this model include plenty of room for people and cargo, Smooth ride, and Lexus-worthy quiet cabin We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lexus RX 350 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T2ZK1BAXBC056710
Stock: BC056710
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 106,103 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$13,350$665 Below Market
VA Auto Sales - Harrisonburg / Virginia
Due to COVID-19, please call/text before coming to help us regulate traffic! AWD! Comes with: navigation, back-up camera, sunroof, alloy wheels, fog lamps, leather seats, heated/cooled front seats, power seats, automatic dual climate control, AM/FM/SAT radio, CD player, USB port, AUX port, hands-free phone, cruise control, owner's manual and more. Our vehicles are Carfax Certified! They are serviced, detailed and pass a rigorous Virginia State Inspection. We offer great financing, affordable extended warranties, and we can register and title your vehicle in Virginia! Only $199 processing fee! With over 20 years in business, VA Auto Sales, a used car dealership in Harrisonburg, Virginia will provide you with the service you deserve! Call Now (540)-564-0952 Text us: (540)228-0002 WWW.VAAUTOSALES.COM
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lexus RX 350 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T2BK1BA7BC095496
Stock: 19581
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 131,229 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$12,165$1,212 Below Market
Mad City Mitsubishi - Madison / Wisconsin
Local Trade In, Moonroof, Clean vehicle history report., Must See!!!!!, Extra Clean!!!, HEATED SEATS, Come check out this crazy clean well cared for local trade in Lexus RX 350! Black with heated Parchment leather! All the options you would expect from Lexus and more!, AWD, Back-Up Camera.2011 Lexus RX 350 BlackPriced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Awards:* JD Power Dependability Study * 2011 IIHS Top Safety PickAt Kayser, we do things a bit differently. First, we keep our operating expenses low so we can offer you lower prices. You probably haven't heard our latest radio ad or seen our newest TV Ad, that because we don't have any. Lower cost for us mean lower prices for you. Second, our sales people are not paid on commission, they earn a preset amount for any vehicle they sell. We have a Best Price Policy meaning you always get the Best Price. No need to negotiate to get our lowest price. Everybody gets it upfront. We back that up with a Price Check Report showing you our Best price and how it compares to the competition. Lastly, you have a 3 day no-questions asked full money back guarantee. To ensure you buy the perfect vehicle for you. Learn more at www.kayserpromise.com. At Kayser we want you to love buying your vehicle as much as you love driving it. Thanks for your interest in our vehicle and happy shopping!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lexus RX 350 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T2BK1BA0BC097607
Stock: U4806B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-22-2020
- 86,412 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$15,995$1,566 Below Market
New Car Superstore - Oxnard / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lexus RX 350 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T2BK1BA2BC084812
Certified Pre-Owned: No
