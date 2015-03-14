Used 2011 Lexus RX 350 for Sale Near Me

Payless Car Sales - South Amboy / New Jersey

$499 DOWN Guaranteed Approval!!! With this exceptional SUV, you'll get sport, utility, and comfort. Excellence, luxury and stature are just a few of the pillars this car is built upon. When driving an all wheel drive vehicle, such as this Lexus RX 350 , superior acceleration, traction, and control come standard. In addition to being well-cared for, this Lexus RX 350 has very low mileage making it a rare find. The interior of this Lexus RX 350 has been through meticulous inspection and could almost pass for a brand new vehicle. More information about the 2011 Lexus RX 350: The RX 350 and RX 450h land squarely in the full-sized luxury SUV segment, with the amenities and horsepower to back it up. The 450h has the extra benefit of a hybrid drivetrain that can run on batteries alone for short distances. The 350 does all right on its own, doing 18 mpg city and 25 mpg highway, but the 450h really shines with 28 mpg city and 32 mpg highway. Interesting features of this model are plenty of room for people and cargo, Smooth ride, and Lexus-worthy quiet cabin Call now (732) 316-5555 This one won't last! Whether you have good credit, bad credit, no credit or even in a bankruptcy or repossession we can help. Our goal is 100% guaranteed approval!! Call us at 732-316-5555 or come on in to our South Amboy, New Jersey showroom and one of our credit specialists will help you get the vehicle you deserve at a payment you can afford. The advertised price does not include sales tax, title, DMV fees, finance charges, prep fee and documentation charge of $389. All financing subject to lender approval, rates and terms may vary. Any payments listed are an example and not an offer or guarantee or terms and are subject to lender assessment of credit,down payment and term. **any claims of NO ACCIDENT are based report from AUTOCheck vehicle history report Prices subject to change at any time. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with your sales representative.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2011 Lexus RX 350 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2T2BK1BA7BC094364

Stock: L7428

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-03-2020