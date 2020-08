Used 2011 Lexus RX 350 for Sale Near Me

VanDevere Chevrolet - Akron / Ohio

*Sunroof / Moonroof*, *Leather*, *Heated Seats*. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Gray 2011 Lexus RX 350 3.5L V6 DOHC Dual VVT-i 24V AWD THE VANDEVERE BUNCH ADVANTAGES *WARRANTY FOREVER 100% PARTS - 100% LABOR - NO DEDUCTIBLE **Diesel motors, certain high performance models and vehicles with over 100,000 miles do not qualify** *CAR WASHES FOR LIFE *UPFRONT VALUE INTERNET PRICING *NO HASSLE PRICING *5 DAY VEHICLE EXCHANGE *TWO PAINTLESS DING REPAIRS *FREE CARFAX WITH ANY VEHICLE *GUARANTEED THIRD PARTY TRADE APPRAISALS CASH! *FREE COURTESY TRANSPORTATION TO HOME AND WORK *OVER 1200 VEHICLES TO CHOOSE FROM *FAMILY OWNED FOR OVER 70 YEARS *STATE OF THE ART COLLISION CENTER.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2011 Lexus RX 350 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2T2BK1BA6BC115592

Stock: B14886A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-02-2020